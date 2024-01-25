Colombia - San Sebastian Reserva

$24.00

Flavors of milk chocolate, apple and sugar cane. Our San Sebastian Reserva combines lots we selected from hundreds cupped--from producers in San Sebastian De La Plata, Huila. These producers farm at elevations above 1,700 meters on three hillsides surrounding the community of La Plata. After manual de-pulping, their coffee beans are fermented in tanks for up to 24 hours before being washed and laid to sun dry on parabolic beds. The creation of the San Sebastian Reserva project is intended to develop lasting, quality-focused relationships between farmer and roaster. In order to ensure that we are working in tandem with our growers, the project incorporates a staff cupper in Colombia who works with both farmer and roaster; hundreds of samples of coffees fresh from harvest sent to Olympia Coffee to be cupped every week throughout the two growing seasons in La Plata; and multiple farm visits from the staff of Olympia Coffee.