Ahipoki -Temple City

review star

No reviews yet

17931 Beach Blvd

#102

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Popular Items

2 Scoop Poke Bowl
3 Scoop Poke Bowl
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Bowl


Bowls

2 Scoop Poke Bowl

2 Scoop Poke Bowl

$13.95

2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, 2 scoops of poke, toppings and sauce.

3 Scoop Poke Bowl

3 Scoop Poke Bowl

$15.95

3 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$6.95

One Scoop Kids Bowl with choice of poke, toppings and sauce.

Grilled Menu

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Bowl

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Bowl

$9.95

Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$13.95

Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

Sriracha Shrimp Bowl

Sriracha Shrimp Bowl

$13.50

Grilled Sriracha Shrimp over base, toppings and choice of sauce

Hawaiian Hot Chicken Bowl

$9.95
Spam Musubi (1)

Spam Musubi (1)

$2.75

Grilled Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi (2)

Spam Musubi (2)

$5.29

Grilled Spam Musubi (2)

Unagi Musubi (1)

$3.50

Unagi Musubi (2)

$6.25

Add Ons

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.50

Edamame

$5.50

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Crab Salad

$5.50

Kimchi

$5.50

Pickled Ginger

$5.50

Pickled Radish

$5.50

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Salad

$3.00

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$3.99

Tropical Drink

$3.99

Bottled Water

$2.25

Coke Can

$1.99

Diet Coke Can

$1.99

Sprite Can

$1.99

Party

Party 10

$165.00

Party 15

$247.00

Party 20

$330.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Health conscious poke bowl lovers can sit down and relax in a laid-back atmosphere all while enjoying the fusion of Japanese and Hawaiian flavors coupled with a fresh fish experience normally found outside of a quick serve restaurant.

Location

17931 Beach Blvd, #102, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

