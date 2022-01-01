Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Ahipoki - Moreno Valley

review star

No reviews yet

12510 Day Street

Suite A

Moreno Valley, CA 92553

Popular Items

3 Scoops Poke Bowl
2 Scoop Poke Bowl
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Bowls

2 Scoop Bowl with your choice of toppings

2 Scoop Poke Bowl

$13.95

2 Scoops Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

3 Scoops Poke Bowl

$15.95

3 Scoops Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

Kids Poke Bowl

Kids Poke Bowl

$6.95

One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings

Sweet Glazed Salmon - 00

$9.99

Add-ons

Add Miso Soup

Add Miso Soup

$1.25Out of stock
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.50

Edamame

$5.50

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Crab Salad

$5.50

Kimchi

$5.50

Pickled Ginger

$5.50

Pickled Radish

$5.50

Side of Salad

$3.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Protein Cup

$11.99

Grilled Menu

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$9.95

Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$13.95

Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

Spam Musubi (1)

Spam Musubi (1)

$2.75

Grilled Spam Musubi

Unagi Musubi (1)

Unagi Musubi (1)

$3.50

Grilled Unagi Musubi (1 piece)

Spam Musubi (2)

Spam Musubi (2)

$5.29

2 Grilled Spam Musubis

Unagi Musubi (2)

Unagi Musubi (2)

$6.25

Grilled Spam Musubi (2 pieces)

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$3.99

Tropical Drink

$3.99

Bottled Water

$2.25
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Cut Daily! Thank you for your patronage! The Ahipoki Team

Location

12510 Day Street, Suite A, Moreno Valley, CA 92553

Directions

Ahipoki CA image
Ahipoki CA image
Ahipoki CA image

