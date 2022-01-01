Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Ahipoki - Redlands

review star

No reviews yet

627 Orange Street

Redlands, CA 92374

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Scoop Bowl
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
3 Scoop Bowl

Bowls

2 Scoop Bowl with your choice of toppings

*Ahiritto*

$13.00

*Sweet Glazed Salmon*

$9.99
2 Scoop Bowl

2 Scoop Bowl

$13.95

2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

3 Scoop Bowl

$15.95
Kids Poke Bowl

Kids Poke Bowl

$6.95

One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings

Sweet Glazed Salmon - 00

$9.99

Add-ons

Add Miso Soup

Add Miso Soup

$1.25Out of stock

Miso Soup

$2.50

Ice Cream Cup

$1.75
Macarons

Macarons

$3.75

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Salad

$3.00

Pickled Radish

$5.50

Pickled Ginger

$5.50

Kimchi

$5.50

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Crab Salad

$5.50

Edamame

$5.50

Grilled Menu

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$9.95

Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.

Unagi Bowl

Unagi Bowl

$15.95

Grilled Unagi over your choice of base

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$13.95

Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

Spam Musubi (1)

Spam Musubi (1)

$2.75

Grilled Spam Musubi

Unagi Musubi (1)

Unagi Musubi (1)

$3.50

Grilled Unagi Musubi (1 piece)

Spam Musubi (2)

Spam Musubi (2)

$5.29

2 Grilled Spam Musubis

Unagi Musubi (2)

Unagi Musubi (2)

$6.25

Grilled Spam Musubi (2 pieces)

Sriacha Shrimp Bowl

Sriacha Shrimp Bowl

$13.50

Grilled sriracha shrimp over your choice of base and 5 toppings!

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$3.99

Green Tea Latte

$3.99

Tropical Drink

$3.99

Bottled Water

$2.25
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.50

C2O Coconut Water 17.5 oz can

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fresh Cut Daily! Thank you for your patronage! The Ahipoki Team

Location

627 Orange Street, Redlands, CA 92374

Ahipoki image
Ahipoki image
Ahipoki image

