Seafood

Ahipoki - Roseville

2,993 Reviews

$

3984 Douglas Blvd

Suite 110

Roseville, CA 95661

Bowls

2 Scoop Bowl with your choice of toppings

2 Scoop Poke Bowl

$13.95

2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

3 Scoops Poke Bowl

$15.95

3 Scoops Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

Kids Poke Bowl

Kids Poke Bowl

$6.95

One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings

Sweet Glazed Salmon - 00

Sweet Glazed Salmon - 00

$9.99

Add-ons

Add Miso Soup

Add Miso Soup

$1.25Out of stock
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.50

Edamame

$5.50

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Crab Salad

$5.50

Kimchi

$5.50

Pickled Ginger

$5.50

Pickled Radish

$5.50

Side of Salad

$3.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Protein Cup

$11.99

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$3.99

Tropical Drink

$3.99

Bottled Water

$2.25

Fountain Drinks

$2.25

Can Soda

$1.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Cut Daily! Thank you for your patronage! The Ahipoki Team

Location

3984 Douglas Blvd, Suite 110, Roseville, CA 95661

Directions

