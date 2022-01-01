Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Ahipoki -Temple City

5813 Rosemead Blvd.

Temple City, CA 91780

Popular Items

Bowls

2 Scoop Bowl with your choice of toppings

$13.95

2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

$15.95

3 Scoops Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

$6.95

One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings

Add-ons

$2.50

Edamame

$5.50

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Crab Salad

$5.50

Kimchi

$5.50

Pickled Ginger

$5.50

Pickled Radish

$5.50

Side of Salad

$3.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Drinks

**Thai Iced Tea

$3.99

**Tropical Drink

$3.99

**Bottled Water

$2.25

**Can Soda

$1.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fresh Cut Daily! Thank you for your patronage! The Ahipoki Team

5813 Rosemead Blvd., Temple City, CA 91780

