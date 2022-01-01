Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ahipoki - Upland

review star

356 S. Mountain Ave

Upland, CA 91786

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Scoops Poke Bowl

Bowls

2 Scoop Bowl with your choice of toppings

2 Scoop Poke Bowl

$13.95

2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

3 Scoops Poke Bowl

$15.95

3 Scoops Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

Kids Poke Bowl

Kids Poke Bowl

$6.95

One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings

*Sweet Glazed Salmon*

$9.99

Add-ons

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.50

Edamame

$5.50

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Crab Salad

$5.50

Kimchi

$5.50

Pickled Ginger

$5.50

Pickled Radish

$5.50

Side of Salad

$3.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Grilled Menu

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$9.95

Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$13.95

Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

Spam Musubi (1)

Spam Musubi (1)

$2.75

Grilled Spam Musubi

Unagi Musubi (1)

Unagi Musubi (1)

$3.50

Grilled Unagi Musubi (1 piece)

Spam Musubi (2)

Spam Musubi (2)

$5.29

2 Grilled Spam Musubis

Unagi Musubi (2)

Unagi Musubi (2)

$6.25

Grilled Spam Musubi (2 pieces)

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$3.99

Tropical Drink

$3.99

Bottled Water

$2.25
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fresh Cut Daily! Thank you for your patronage! The Ahipoki Team

356 S. Mountain Ave, Upland, CA 91786

