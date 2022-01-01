Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Ahipoki - West Covina

review star

No reviews yet

245 N Barranca Street #10

West Covina, CA 91791

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Scoop Poke Bowl
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Salmon Bowl

Bowls

2 Scoop Bowl with your choice of toppings

2 Scoop Poke Bowl

$13.95

2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

3 Scoops Poke Bowl

$15.95

3 Scoops Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

Kids Poke Bowl

Kids Poke Bowl

$6.95

One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings

*Sweet Glazed Salmon*

$9.99

Add-ons

Add Miso Soup

Add Miso Soup

$1.25Out of stock
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.50

Edamame

$5.50

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Crab Salad

$5.50

Kimchi

$5.50

Pickled Ginger

$5.50

Pickled Radish

$5.50

Side of Salad

$3.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Grilled Menu

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$9.95

Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$13.95

Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

Spam Musubi (1)

Spam Musubi (1)

$2.75

Grilled Spam Musubi

Unagi Musubi (1)

Unagi Musubi (1)

$3.50

Grilled Unagi Musubi (1 piece)

Spam Musubi (2)

Spam Musubi (2)

$5.29

2 Grilled Spam Musubis

Unagi Musubi (2)

Unagi Musubi (2)

$6.25

Grilled Spam Musubi (2 pieces)

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$3.99

Tropical Drink

$3.99

Bottled Water

$2.25
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Cut Daily! Thank you for your patronage! The Ahipoki Team

Location

245 N Barranca Street #10, West Covina, CA 91791

Directions

Gallery
Ahipoki CA image
Ahipoki CA image
Ahipoki CA image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Nazo - Walnut
orange star4.3 • 1,231
1267 N Grand Ave Walnut, CA 91789
View restaurantnext
Media Noche Cuban Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 1,788
423 N Vincent Ave Covina, CA 91722
View restaurantnext
Ocean House Fish Grill
orange star4.6 • 566
559 W. Arrow Hwy. San Dimas, CA 91773
View restaurantnext
Mariscos 701 - Pomona
orange star4.2 • 1,086
1648 Indian Hill Blvd Pomona, CA 91767
View restaurantnext
TAPS - Fish House & Brewery - 01 - TFH - Brea
orange star4.2 • 5,377
101 E Imperial Hwy Brea, CA 92821
View restaurantnext
Meizhou Dongpo - Arcadia
orange starNo Reviews
400 S Baldwin Ave #2045 Arcadia, CA 91007
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West Covina

Fujin Ramen
orange star4.0 • 3,033
1017 S Glendora Ave West Covina, CA 91790
View restaurantnext
Dog Haus - West Covina DH103
orange star4.3 • 2,914
2678 E Garvey Ave S West Covina, CA 91791
View restaurantnext
Tacos Gavilan - West Covina
orange star4.6 • 2,412
101 S Azusa Ave West Covina, CA 91791
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0141 - West Covina (Azusa)
orange star4.7 • 2,002
2500 S Azusa Ave West Covina, CA 91792
View restaurantnext
Misky Misky Cocina Peruana
orange star4.2 • 1,430
125 North Fairway Lane, West Covina, CA 91791
View restaurantnext
Anna's Pizza
orange star4.7 • 1,386
1240 Lakes Dr West Covina, CA 91790
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Covina
La Puente
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Covina
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Walnut
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Hacienda Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4 (36 restaurants)
Pomona
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
El Monte
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Glendora
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
San Dimas
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston