Seafood
Ahipoki-7th Ave and McDowell
404 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Poke Bowls * Salads * Tacos * Grilled Bowls www.ahipoki.com
Location
1515 N 7th Ave #140, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Gallery