Seafood

Ahipoki-7th Ave and McDowell

404 Reviews

$

1515 N 7th Ave #140

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Popular Items

2 Scoop Bowl
3 Scoop Bowl
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Bowls

2 Scoop Bowl with your choice of toppings

2 Scoop Bowl

$12.95
3 Scoop Bowl

3 Scoop Bowl

$14.95
Kids Poke Bowl

Kids Poke Bowl

$7.95

One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings

Add-ons

Macarons

$3.75

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Salad

$3.00

Miso Soup

$2.50

Grilled Menu

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$9.95

Unagi Bowl

$11.95

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

$11.95

Spam Musubi (1)

$2.95

Unagi Musubi (1)

$3.50

Spam Musubi (2)

$4.95

Unagi Musubi (2)

$5.95

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Iced Thai Tea

$3.95

Iced Green Tea

$3.95

Tropical Drink

$3.95

Small Bottled Water

$1.99

Large Bottled Water

$2.99
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.50

C2O Coconut Water 17.5 oz can

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Poke Bowls * Salads * Tacos * Grilled Bowls www.ahipoki.com

Location

1515 N 7th Ave #140, Phoenix, AZ 85003

