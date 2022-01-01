Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Ahipoki - Queen Creek

review star

No reviews yet

21201 S ELLSWORTH LOOP RD # 110

QUEEN CREEK, AZ 85142

Popular Items

2 Scoop Bowl
3 Scoop Bowl
Kids Poke Bowl

Bowls

2 Scoop Bowl
2 Scoop Bowl

2 Scoop Bowl

$12.95

2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

3 Scoop Bowl

$14.95
Kids Poke Bowl

Kids Poke Bowl

$7.95

One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings

Add-ons

Macarons

Macarons

$3.75

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Salad

$3.00

Miso Soup

$2.50

Grilled Menu

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$9.95

Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.

Unagi Bowl

Unagi Bowl

$11.95
Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$11.95

Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

Spam Musubi (1)

Spam Musubi (1)

$2.95

Unagi Musubi (1)

$3.50
Spam Musubi (2)

Spam Musubi (2)

$4.95

Unagi Musubi (2)

$5.95

Drinks

Iced Thai Tea

$3.95

Iced Green Tea

$3.95

Tropical Drink

$3.95

Large Bottled Water

$2.99
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.50

C2O Coconut Water 17.5 oz can

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A fusion of Japanese and Hawaiian flavors coupled with a fresh fish poke experience!

Location

21201 S ELLSWORTH LOOP RD # 110, QUEEN CREEK, AZ 85142

Directions

