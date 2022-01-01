Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ahipoki - CityScape

404 Reviews

$

50 West Jefferson Street #160

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Poke Bowl
Large Poke Bowl
Kids Poke Bowl

Bowls

2 Scoop Bowl with your choice of toppings
Regular Poke Bowl

Regular Poke Bowl

$11.95

2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

Large Poke Bowl

$13.95
Kids Poke Bowl

Kids Poke Bowl

$7.95

One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings

Add-ons

Add Miso Soup

Add Miso Soup

$1.00
Macarons

Macarons

$3.75

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Salad

$3.00

Jan's Chips

$0.50

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$3.95

Tropical Drink

$3.95

Green Tea Latte

$3.95

Small Bottled Water

$1.99

Large Bottled Water

$2.99

Fountain Drinks

$1.99

Premium Bottled Drinks

$2.99

Coconut Water

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Fresh Cut Daily! Thank you for your patronage! The Ahipoki Team

Location

50 West Jefferson Street #160, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Directions

Gallery
Ahipoki image
Ahipoki image
Ahipoki image

Similar restaurants in your area

Phoenix Bourbon Room - PHX Bourbon Room
orange starNo Reviews
2 E Jefferson St #22-217 Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
orange starNo Reviews
201 East Washington Street Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
MANCUSO’S Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,538
201 E Washington St Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Fillmore Coffee Co. - 600 North 4th St
orange starNo Reviews
600 North 4th St Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Wren and Wolf
orange starNo Reviews
2 North Central Avenue Suite 101 Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Trapper's Sushi - Phoenix
orange starNo Reviews
2 E Jefferson ST STE 108 Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
orange star4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
MANCUSO’S Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,538
201 E Washington St Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Breakfast Club CityScape
orange star4.0 • 798
2 E Jefferson St Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 017 Sky Harbor Land
orange star4.3 • 459
3400 E. Sky Harbor Boulevard Phoenix, AZ 85034
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 016 Sky Harbor Air
orange star4.3 • 459
3400 E. Sky Harbor Boulevard Phoenix, AZ 85034
View restaurantnext
Crown Public House - 333 E Jefferson St.
orange star4.9 • 393
333 E Jefferson St. Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Camelback East
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Deer Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Desert Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
North Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ahwatukee Foothills
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Roosevelt Row Arts District
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston