Seafood

Ahipoki - South Scottsdale

review star

No reviews yet

1928 E Highland Ave

F104

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Scoop Bowl
Macarons
3 Scoop Bowl

Bowls

2 Scoop Bowl with your choice of toppings
2 Scoop Bowl

2 Scoop Bowl

$11.35

2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

3 Scoop Bowl

$13.55
Kids Poke Bowl

Kids Poke Bowl

$7.95

One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings

Add-ons

Add Miso Soup

Add Miso Soup

$1.00
Macarons

Macarons

$3.75

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Salad

$3.00

Miso Soup

$2.50

Grilled Menu

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$8.95

Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.

Unagi Bowl

Unagi Bowl

$11.95

Grilled Unagi over your choice of base

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$11.35

Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

Spam Musubi (1)

Spam Musubi (1)

$2.95

Grilled Spam Musubi

Unagi Musubi (1)

Unagi Musubi (1)

$3.50

Grilled Unagi Musubi (1 piece)

Spam Musubi (2)

Spam Musubi (2)

$4.95

2 Grilled Spam Musubis

Unagi Musubi (2)

Unagi Musubi (2)

$5.95

Grilled Spam Musubi (2 pieces)

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$2.99

Green Tea Latte

$2.99

Tropical Drink

$2.99

Small Bottled Water

$1.00

Large Bottled Water

$2.99

Fountain Drinks

$1.99

Bottle of Coke

$2.00

Bottle of Diet Coke

$2.00

Bottle of Sprite

$2.00
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.50

C2O Coconut Water 17.5 oz can

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Cut Daily! Thank you for your patronage! The Ahipoki Team

Location

1928 E Highland Ave, F104, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Directions

Gallery
Ahipoki image
Ahipoki image
Ahipoki image

Map
