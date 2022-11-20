Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ahipoki - Glendora

1377 E GLADSTONE ST.

STE 102

GLENDORA, CA 91740

Popular Items

2 Scoop Poke Bowl
3 Scoops Poke Bowl
Salmon Bowl

Bowls

2 Scoop Bowl with your choice of toppings

2 Scoop Poke Bowl

$13.95

2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

3 Scoops Poke Bowl

$15.95

3 Scoops Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

Kids Poke Bowl

Kids Poke Bowl

$9.75

One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings

Sweet Glazed Salmon - 00

$9.99

Add-ons

Add Miso Soup

Add Miso Soup

$1.25

Combo

$5.00
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.50

Sides Of ALL $6.95

$6.95

Side of Rice $3

$3.00

Protein Cup

$13.99

Upgrade to YellowTail

$1.50

Upgrade to Unagi

$1.50

Add Avocado

$1.50

Add BOBA

$0.75

Add 1 scoop

$2.50

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Add Topping

$0.75

Grilled Menu

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$9.99

Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$13.95

Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.

1 Piece Spam Musubi

1 Piece Spam Musubi

$2.99

Grilled Spam Musubi

1 Piece Unagi Musubi

1 Piece Unagi Musubi

$3.75

Grilled Unagi Musubi (1 piece)

Spam Musubi (2)

Spam Musubi (2)

$5.29

2 Grilled Spam Musubis

Unagi Musubi (2)

Unagi Musubi (2)

$6.25

Grilled Spam Musubi (2 pieces)

Dumplings

$7.99

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$3.99

Tropical Drink

$3.99

Guava Drink

$3.99

Coconut water Bottled

$4.50

Oolong Tea Bottled Unsweetened

$3.50

Perrier

$2.99

Fountain Drinks

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

BOBA

$0.75

Lychee Tea

$2.99

Lemon Tea

$2.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fresh Cut Daily! Thank you for your patronage! The Ahipoki Team

1377 E GLADSTONE ST., STE 102, GLENDORA, CA 91740

