Ah-Ko Sushi 45 w golf rd

45 w golf rd

Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Express Lunch Specials

Ah-Ko Lunch

Ah-Ko Lunch

$23.00

California roll + 6 pc sushi (Chef's choice)

Sake Lunch

$23.00

Spicy salmon roll + 2 pc each: ora sake, sake toro, zuke sake sushi

Maguro Lunch

Maguro Lunch

$28.00

Spicy tuna roll + 2 pc each: akami, chu toro, negi toro sushi

Nigiri Lunch

Nigiri Lunch

$28.00

chef's choice of sushi (10pc)

Unagi Lunch

Unagi Lunch

$23.00

unagi sushi(6pc) unagi roll(6pc)

Maki Lunch A

Maki Lunch A

$19.00

california roll(6pc) spicy tuna roll(5pc) shrimp tempura roll(5pc)

Maki Lunch B

$18.50

california roll(6pc) tuna avocado roll(6pc) salmon avocado roll(6pc)

Spicy Maki Lunch

$19.00

spicy california roll(6pc) spicy tuna roll(5pc) spicy salmon roll(5pc)

Vegi Maki Lunch

Vegi Maki Lunch

$17.00

cucumber roll(6pc) avocado roll(6pc) oshinko ooll(6pc) cucumber/avocado roll(6pc)

Hwe Dup Bap

Hwe Dup Bap

$21.00

diced fish, thin sliced vege, masago, white rice, gochujang sauce (side salad excluded)

Poke (NEW)

$14.00

Appetizers/Salads

Edamame

Edamame

$4.50

soybeans, yuzu juice

Seaweed Salad

$4.50

marinated seaweed, sunomono dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.50

spring green, yuzu ginger dressing

Miso Soup

$2.88

Classic Rolls

California Roll

California Roll

$6.00

crab, avocado, cucumber

Salmon & Avocado Roll

Salmon & Avocado Roll

$7.00

salmon, avocado

Tuna & Avocado Roll

$7.50

tuna, avocado

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$6.50

fresh salmon

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$7.00

fresh tuna

Yellowtail & Scallion Roll

Yellowtail & Scallion Roll

$7.00

yellowtail, scallion

Philadelphia Roll

$6.50

smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber

Fresh-water Eel Roll

$6.50

broiled fresh-water eel, cucumber

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.50

salmon skin, cucumber, fish egg

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.00

shrimp Tempura, cucumber, avocado

Soft Shell Crab Roll

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$9.00

soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

fresh cucumber

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$4.00

fresh cut avocado

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$5.00

cucumber, avocado

Oshinko Roll

Oshinko Roll

$4.00

pickled radish

Special Rolls

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

assorted fish over california roll

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$16.00

broiled eel over shrimp tempura roll

Beauty & Beast

$14.00

Big Mouth

$9.00

Crunch Munch

$11.00

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Hot Momma

$13.00

Hot Tuna

$9.00

Love California

$10.00

Red Dragon

$12.00

Rock & Roll (Cucumber Wrap)

$10.00

Spicy Spider

$14.00

Summertime

$12.00

Sunset

$12.00

The Beast

$10.00

Volcano

$11.00

Signature Rolls

Lemon Salmon Roll

$19.00

salmon, over crab/cucumber roll,lemon slice, pico de gallo, yuzu sunomono

Zukemono Saba Roll

$18.00

seared mackerel over crab/cucumber roll, pickle salsa, charred scallion ponzu

Kani Kani Roll

$18.00

spicy crab over california roll, crunch, kani-miso aioli

Futo Roll

$17.00

assorted fish, crab, oshinko, cucumber, avocado, tamago, burdock root, spicy ponzu

Entree

Ah-Ko Sushi Dinner

Ah-Ko Sushi Dinner

$25.00

chef's choice of sushi(6pc) california roll(6pc)

Sake Dinner

$25.00

ora sake, sake Toro, zuke sake sushi(2pc each) spicy salmon roll(5pc)

Maguro Dinner

Maguro Dinner

$30.00

akami, chu toro, negi toro sushi(2pc each) spicy tuna roll(5pc)

Nigiri Dinner

Nigiri Dinner

$30.00

chef's choice of sushi (10pc)

Unagi Dinner

Unagi Dinner

$25.00

Unagi sushi(6pc) unagi roll(6pc)

Maki Dinner A

Maki Dinner A

$21.00

california roll(6pc) spicy tuna roll(5pc) shrimp tempura roll(5pc)

Maki Dinner B

$20.50

california roll(6pc) tuna avocado roll(6pc) salmon avocado roll(6pc)

Spicy Maki Dinner

$21.00

spicy california roll(6pc) spicy tuna roll(5pc) spicy salmon roll(5pc)

Vegi Maki Dinner

Vegi Maki Dinner

$19.00

cucumber roll(6pc) avocado roll(6pc) oshinko ooll(6pc) cucumber/avocado roll(6pc)

Hwe Dup Bap Dinner

Hwe Dup Bap Dinner

$23.00

diced fish, thin sliced vege, masago, white rice, gochujang sauce (side salad excluded)

Kid's Sushi Dinner

Kid's Sushi Dinner

$15.00

california roll(6pc) cucumber roll(6pc) tamago(2pc)

Sashimi Dinner 12 pc (Chef's Choice)

$32.00

Combo Trays for 2

Sushi & Roll Combo

Sushi & Roll Combo

$64.00

chef's choice of sushi (14pc) and classic rolls (24pc)

Ah-Ko Sushi Combo

Ah-Ko Sushi Combo

$70.00

chef's choice of sushi (28pc)

Tuna Salmon Sushi Combo

$85.00

Akami, Chu toro, Ora sake, Sake toro, Zuke sake, Negi toro (4pc each)

Classic Roll Combo

Classic Roll Combo

$42.00

chef's choice classic rolls (42pc)

Roll Combo

Roll Combo

$49.00

1 dragon roll(8pc), 1 rainbow roll(8pc) and classic rolls (24pc)

Sashimi Combo

Sashimi Combo

$90.00

chef's choice of sashimi(36pc)

A La Carte Sushi

Scallop Sushi

Scallop Sushi

$6.00

Hotate

Squid Sushi

Squid Sushi

$5.50

Ika

Red Snapper Sushi

Red Snapper Sushi

$6.50Out of stock

Madai

Amberjack Sushi

$6.50

Kanpachi

Amberjack Belly Sushi

Amberjack Belly Sushi

$7.00

Kanpachi Toro

Shark Skin Flounder

Shark Skin Flounder

$7.00

Karei

Flounder Fin

Flounder Fin

$7.50

Engawa

Blue Fin Tuna Sushi

Blue Fin Tuna Sushi

$7.00

Hon Maguro

King Salmon Sushi

King Salmon Sushi

$6.50

Ora Sake

King Salmon Belly Sushi

King Salmon Belly Sushi

$7.00

Ora Sake Toro

Seared Salmon Sushi

Seared Salmon Sushi

$7.00

Zuke Sake

Spanish Mackerel Sushi

$6.50

Sawara

Mackerel Sushi

$6.50

Saba

Medium Fatty Tuna Sushi

Medium Fatty Tuna Sushi

$12.00

Chu Toro

Fatty Tuna Sushi

Fatty Tuna Sushi

$16.00

O Toro

Fatty Tuna Collar Sushi

Fatty Tuna Collar Sushi

$18.00

Kama Toro

Fatty Tuna Scallion Sushi

Fatty Tuna Scallion Sushi

$13.00

Negi Toro

Red Shrimp Sushi

$7.00

Aka Ebi

Snow Crab Sushi

Snow Crab Sushi

$8.00

Zuwaigani

Salmon Roe Sushi

$7.50

Ikura

Sea Urchin Sushi

Out of stock

Uni

Sweet Egg Sushi

Sweet Egg Sushi

$6.00

Tamago

Fresh Water Eel Sushi

Fresh Water Eel Sushi

$7.00

Unagi

Extras

Sushi Rice

$3.00

White Rice

$2.00

Wasabi

$1.00

Nama Wasabi(1.5oz)

$3.00

Ginger

$1.00

Soy Sauce

$1.00

Gluten-free Soy Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Ah-ko Soy Sauce (5oz)

$5.50

Yuzu Ginger Dressing(?oz)

$6.00

Ginger (6oz)

$4.50

Hwe Dup Bap Sauce

$1.00

Drinks

Coke

$1.75

Coke Zero

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Fanta Orange

$1.75

Fanta Pineapple

$1.75

Fanta Grape

$1.75

Honest Honey Green Tea

$2.99

Honest Peach Oolong Tea

$2.99

Perrier

$2.88

Dasani (16.9oz)

$2.01

Ramune Reg

$4.03

Ramune Strawberry

$4.03
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Ah-Ko is bringing the spirit of fine-dining sushi in a carry-out concept to Arlington Heights. Guest will be able to enjoy high-quality nigiri and rolls in the comfort of their own home without the premium fine dining price.

45 w golf rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005

