Ahloy Bamboo 200 W Main St

SOUP and SALADS

SOUPS

Chicken Tom Yum Soup

$6.00

Chicken Gai Tom Ka Soup

$6.00

Vegetable Soup

$5.00

Wonton Soup

$5.00

Hot & Sour Soup

$5.00

Regular Egg Drop Soup

$5.00

Large Egg Drop Soup

$7.00

Crunchy Noodle

SALAD

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Spring mix, cucumbers, red onions, shredded carrots and cilantro drizzled in light house dressing

STARTERS

Bamboo Sampler

$14.00

(Includes 2 crab wontons, 2 shrimp roll, 2 spring roll, 1 egg roll, 2 wing dings)

Crab Wonton (6 PC)

$7.00

Egg Roll (1PC)

$2.00

Fried Wonton (6PC)

$4.00

Pint of Fried Rice

$4.00

Pint of White Rice

$4.00

Quart of Fried Rice

$6.00

Quart of White Rice

$6.00

Pot Stickers (6PC)

$9.00

Shrimp Roll (5PC)

$8.00

Spring Roll (2 PC)

$3.00

Wing Dings (8PC)

$10.00

Extra Side of Sweet and Sour Sauce (Small)

$2.00

Extra Side of Sesame Sause (Small)

$2.00

Crunchy Noodle

$4.00

Side Of Kimchi

$4.00

Side of Lomein Noodle

$4.00

Side of Rice Noodle

$4.00

LUNCH

CHINESE LUNCHES

Almondie

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and sliced almonds in brown sauce

Broccoli

Stir-fried broccoli and bamboo shoots with Chef’s special brown sauce

Cashew Nuts

Stir-fried baby corn, bamboo shoots, water chesnuts, peapods and bok choy with roasted cashew nuts in brown sauce

Chinese Vegetable

Stir-fried baby corn, bamboo shoots, carrots, mushrooms, peapods, bok choy and broccoli in clear sauce

Chop Suey

Baby corn, bamboo shoots, carrots, mushrooms, water chesnuts, peapods, celery, bean sprouts and napa cabbage sauteed in a light sauce

Chowmein

Celery, bean sprouts and napa cabbage sauteed in a light sauce

Garlic

Stir-fried carrots, peapods, water chestnuts, onions, and bamboo shoots in garlic sauce

Kung Pao

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and peanuts in Chef’s spicy sauce

Lo Mein

Stir-fried assorted vegetables with chinese egg noodles in Chef’s special sauce

Moo Goo Gai Pan

Baby corn, bamboo shoots, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, bok choy and water chestnuts in light sauce

Peapod

Sauteed bamboo shoots, mushrooms, water chestnuts and peapods in clear sauce

Princess

Stir-fried baby corn, bamboo shoots, carrots, mushrooms, water chesnuts, peapods, bell peppers and onions in Chef’s spicy sauce

Szechuan

Stir-fried strip bamboo shoots, carrots, celery, bell peppers and onions with Chef’s spicy Szechuan sauce

THAI LUNCHES

Pad Prik

Bell peppers, onions, water chestnuts and mushrooms in a Thai brown sauce

Pad Ped

Red curry, coconut milk, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and eggplant

Pa-Nang

Pa-nang curry, coconut milk and bell peppers

Pattani

Red curry coconut milk, cashew nuts, baby corn, tomatoes, carrots, peapods, broccoli and onions

Gang Gai

Red curry, coconut milk, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and mushrooms

Keaw Warn

Green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, peas and eggplant

Pad Khing

Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and carrots in ginger sauce

Pad Curry

Stir-fried with mixed vegetables in a curry sauce

Masaman

Masaman curry, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, peas and peanuts

Pong Karee

Yellow curry, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, peas and carrots

Pad Cashew Nut

Cashew nut, bamboo shoots, baby corn, water chestnuts and green onions in a Thai brown sauce

Curry Peanut Sauce

Broccoli, bell peppers in a curry peanut sauce

Pad Pak

Stir-fried mixed vegetables in a Thai brown sauce

Thai Noodles

Pad Thai

Traditional rice noodles sauteed with eggs, bean sprouts, onions, carrots and topped with crushed peanuts

Ah-Loy Pad Thai

Southern style, tamarind infused rice noodles sauteed with eggs, bean sprouts, and green onions topped with crushed peanuts

Drunken Noodle

Traditional large rice noodles sauteed with eggs, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil with bourbon sauce

Cheesy Cheesy Noodle

Sauteed large rice noodles with eggs, cheese, bean sprouts, green onions and broccoli in Chef’s special sauce

Lard Na

Sauteed large rice noodles topped with broccoli, peopods, mushrooms, onions and soy bean gravy

Curry Noodle

Red curry, rice noodles, bean sprouts, and green onions

Pad Se-Ew

Sauteed large rice noodles, onions, peapods, eggs and broccoli

Fried Rice

S&S FR

Tomatoes, onions, pineapple, bean sprouts and eggs with Chef’s special sauce

Tasty Fried Rice

Chili paste, peapods, peas and eggs

Kow Pad Fried Rice

Carrots, onions, bean sprouts and eggs

Kow Pad Karee

Yellow curry, peas, carrots, onions, eggs, pineapples and cashew nuts

Kow Pad Prik

Garlic, onions, peapods, broccoli and eggs

Pan Asian

Ramen Noodle

Stir-fried udon noodles with eggs, onions, cabbage, bean sprouts and carrots

Glass Noodle

Glass noodles stir-fried with green onions, cilantro, tomatoes, bean sprouts, carrots and celery

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi, onions, and bean sprouts

DINNER

CHINESE DINNERS

Almondie

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and sliced almonds in brown sauce

Broccoli

Stir-fried broccoli and bamboo shoots with Chef’s special brown sauce

Cashew Nuts

Stir-fried baby corn, bamboo shoots, water chesnuts, peapods and bok choy with roasted cashew nuts in brown sauce

Chinese Vegetable

Stir-fried baby corn, bamboo shoots, carrots, mushrooms, peapods, bok choy and broccoli in clear sauce

Chop Suey

Baby corn, bamboo shoots, carrots, mushrooms, water chesnuts, peapods, celery, bean sprouts and napa cabbage sauteed in a light sauce

Chowmein

Celery, bean sprouts and napa cabbage sauteed in a light sauce

Garlic

Stir-fried carrots, peapods, water chestnuts, onions, and bamboo shoots in garlic sauce

Kung Pao

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and peanuts in Chef’s spicy sauce

Lo Mein

Stir-fried assorted vegetables with chinese egg noodles in Chef’s special sauce

Moo Goo Gai Pan

Baby corn, bamboo shoots, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, bok choy and water chestnuts in light sauce

Peapod

Sauteed bamboo shoots, mushrooms, water chestnuts and peapods in clear sauce

Princess

Stir-fried baby corn, bamboo shoots, carrots, mushrooms, water chesnuts, peapods, bell peppers and onions in Chef’s spicy sauce

Szechuan

Stir-fried strip bamboo shoots, carrots, celery, bell peppers and onions with Chef’s spicy Szechuan sauce

THAI DINNERS

Pad Prik

Bell peppers, onions, water chestnuts and mushrooms in a Thai brown sauce

Pad Ped

Red curry, coconut milk, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and eggplant

Pa-Nang

Pa-nang curry, coconut milk and bell peppers

Pattani

Red curry coconut milk, cashew nuts, baby corn, tomatoes, carrots, peapods, broccoli and onions

Gang Gai

Red curry, coconut milk, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and mushrooms

Keaw Warn

Green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, peas and eggplant

Pad Khing

Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and carrots in ginger sauce

Pad Curry

Stir-fried with mixed vegetables in a curry sauce

Masaman

Masaman curry, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, peas and peanuts

Pong Karee

Yellow curry, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, peas and carrots

Pad Cashew Nut

Cashew nut, bamboo shoots, baby corn, water chestnuts and green onions in a Thai brown sauce

Curry Peanut Sauce

Broccoli, bell peppers in a curry peanut sauce

Pad Pak

Stir-fried mixed vegetables in a Thai brown sauce

THAI NOODLES

Pad Thai

Traditional rice noodles sauteed with eggs, bean sprouts, onions, carrots and topped with crushed peanuts

Ah-Loy Pad Thai

Southern style, tamarind infused rice noodles sauteed with eggs, bean sprouts, and green onions topped with crushed peanuts

Drunken Noodle

Traditional large rice noodles sauteed with eggs, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil with bourbon sauce

Cheesy Cheesy Noodle

Sauteed large rice noodles with eggs, cheese, bean sprouts, green onions and broccoli in Chef’s special sauce

Lard Na

Sauteed large rice noodles topped with broccoli, peopods, mushrooms, onions and soy bean gravy

Curry Noodle

Red curry, rice noodles, bean sprouts, and green onions

Pad Se-Ew

Sauteed large rice noodles, onions, peapods, eggs and broccoli

FRIED RICE DINNERS

S&S FR

Tomatoes, onions, pineapple, bean sprouts and eggs with Chef’s special sauce

Tasty Fried Rice

Chili paste, peapods, peas and eggs

Kow Pad Fried Rice

Carrots, onions, bean sprouts and eggs

Kow Pad Karee

Yellow curry, peas, carrots, onions, eggs, pineapples and cashew nuts

Kow Pad Prik

Garlic, onions, peapods, broccoli and eggs

PAN ASIAN DINNERS

Ramen Noodle

Stir-fried udon noodles with eggs, onions, cabbage, bean sprouts and carrots

Glass Noodle

Glass noodles stir-fried with green onions, cilantro, tomatoes, bean sprouts, carrots and celery

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi, onions, and bean sprouts

DUCK

ADD to my Dish

Tasty Duck

$26.00

Half boneless duck stir-fried with mixed vegetables in garlic brown sauce

Curry Duck

$26.00

Half boneless duck with tomatoes, peas, baby corn and peapods with a curry sauce

KIDS FAVORITES

Hot Dog w/Fries

$6.00

Chicken Little w/Fries

$6.00

Mac & Cheese w/Fries

$6.00

BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Water

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

TEA-Jasmine

$2.00

TEA-Green

$2.00

Thai Tea

$4.00

Kids Drink

$1.00

FAVORITES

Chinese FAVORITES

Almond Boneless Chicken

$12.00

Lemon Chicken

$12.00

Generals Chicken

$12.00

Phoenix Chicken

$12.00

Sesame Chicken

$12.00

Spicy Orange Chicken

$12.00

Stir-Fried Chicken and Shrimp

$12.00

Subgum Wonton

$12.00

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$12.00

Sweet and Sour Pork

$12.00

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$16.00

Pepper Chicken

$12.00

Pepper Steak

$12.00

Mongolian Beef

$12.00

Mongolian Chicken

$12.00

SEAFOOD FAVORITES

Happy Family (SEAFOOD)

$28.00

Seafood Sizzling

$28.00

EGG FOO YOUNG

EGG FOO YOUNG

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
