Ahloy Bamboo 200 W Main St
No reviews yet
200 W Main St
Gaylord, MI 49735
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
SOUP and SALADS
SOUPS
SALAD
STARTERS
Bamboo Sampler
(Includes 2 crab wontons, 2 shrimp roll, 2 spring roll, 1 egg roll, 2 wing dings)
Crab Wonton (6 PC)
Egg Roll (1PC)
Fried Wonton (6PC)
Pint of Fried Rice
Pint of White Rice
Quart of Fried Rice
Quart of White Rice
Pot Stickers (6PC)
Shrimp Roll (5PC)
Spring Roll (2 PC)
Wing Dings (8PC)
Extra Side of Sweet and Sour Sauce (Small)
Extra Side of Sesame Sause (Small)
Crunchy Noodle
Side Of Kimchi
Side of Lomein Noodle
Side of Rice Noodle
LUNCH
CHINESE LUNCHES
Almondie
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and sliced almonds in brown sauce
Broccoli
Stir-fried broccoli and bamboo shoots with Chef’s special brown sauce
Cashew Nuts
Stir-fried baby corn, bamboo shoots, water chesnuts, peapods and bok choy with roasted cashew nuts in brown sauce
Chinese Vegetable
Stir-fried baby corn, bamboo shoots, carrots, mushrooms, peapods, bok choy and broccoli in clear sauce
Chop Suey
Baby corn, bamboo shoots, carrots, mushrooms, water chesnuts, peapods, celery, bean sprouts and napa cabbage sauteed in a light sauce
Chowmein
Celery, bean sprouts and napa cabbage sauteed in a light sauce
Garlic
Stir-fried carrots, peapods, water chestnuts, onions, and bamboo shoots in garlic sauce
Kung Pao
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and peanuts in Chef’s spicy sauce
Lo Mein
Stir-fried assorted vegetables with chinese egg noodles in Chef’s special sauce
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Baby corn, bamboo shoots, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, bok choy and water chestnuts in light sauce
Peapod
Sauteed bamboo shoots, mushrooms, water chestnuts and peapods in clear sauce
Princess
Stir-fried baby corn, bamboo shoots, carrots, mushrooms, water chesnuts, peapods, bell peppers and onions in Chef’s spicy sauce
Szechuan
Stir-fried strip bamboo shoots, carrots, celery, bell peppers and onions with Chef’s spicy Szechuan sauce
THAI LUNCHES
Pad Prik
Bell peppers, onions, water chestnuts and mushrooms in a Thai brown sauce
Pad Ped
Red curry, coconut milk, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and eggplant
Pa-Nang
Pa-nang curry, coconut milk and bell peppers
Pattani
Red curry coconut milk, cashew nuts, baby corn, tomatoes, carrots, peapods, broccoli and onions
Gang Gai
Red curry, coconut milk, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and mushrooms
Keaw Warn
Green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, peas and eggplant
Pad Khing
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and carrots in ginger sauce
Pad Curry
Stir-fried with mixed vegetables in a curry sauce
Masaman
Masaman curry, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, peas and peanuts
Pong Karee
Yellow curry, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, peas and carrots
Pad Cashew Nut
Cashew nut, bamboo shoots, baby corn, water chestnuts and green onions in a Thai brown sauce
Curry Peanut Sauce
Broccoli, bell peppers in a curry peanut sauce
Pad Pak
Stir-fried mixed vegetables in a Thai brown sauce
Thai Noodles
Pad Thai
Traditional rice noodles sauteed with eggs, bean sprouts, onions, carrots and topped with crushed peanuts
Ah-Loy Pad Thai
Southern style, tamarind infused rice noodles sauteed with eggs, bean sprouts, and green onions topped with crushed peanuts
Drunken Noodle
Traditional large rice noodles sauteed with eggs, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil with bourbon sauce
Cheesy Cheesy Noodle
Sauteed large rice noodles with eggs, cheese, bean sprouts, green onions and broccoli in Chef’s special sauce
Lard Na
Sauteed large rice noodles topped with broccoli, peopods, mushrooms, onions and soy bean gravy
Curry Noodle
Red curry, rice noodles, bean sprouts, and green onions
Pad Se-Ew
Sauteed large rice noodles, onions, peapods, eggs and broccoli
Fried Rice
S&S FR
Tomatoes, onions, pineapple, bean sprouts and eggs with Chef’s special sauce
Tasty Fried Rice
Chili paste, peapods, peas and eggs
Kow Pad Fried Rice
Carrots, onions, bean sprouts and eggs
Kow Pad Karee
Yellow curry, peas, carrots, onions, eggs, pineapples and cashew nuts
Kow Pad Prik
Garlic, onions, peapods, broccoli and eggs
Pan Asian
DINNER
CHINESE DINNERS
Almondie
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and sliced almonds in brown sauce
Broccoli
Stir-fried broccoli and bamboo shoots with Chef’s special brown sauce
Cashew Nuts
Stir-fried baby corn, bamboo shoots, water chesnuts, peapods and bok choy with roasted cashew nuts in brown sauce
Chinese Vegetable
Stir-fried baby corn, bamboo shoots, carrots, mushrooms, peapods, bok choy and broccoli in clear sauce
Chop Suey
Baby corn, bamboo shoots, carrots, mushrooms, water chesnuts, peapods, celery, bean sprouts and napa cabbage sauteed in a light sauce
Chowmein
Celery, bean sprouts and napa cabbage sauteed in a light sauce
Garlic
Stir-fried carrots, peapods, water chestnuts, onions, and bamboo shoots in garlic sauce
Kung Pao
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and peanuts in Chef’s spicy sauce
Lo Mein
Stir-fried assorted vegetables with chinese egg noodles in Chef’s special sauce
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Baby corn, bamboo shoots, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, bok choy and water chestnuts in light sauce
Peapod
Sauteed bamboo shoots, mushrooms, water chestnuts and peapods in clear sauce
Princess
Stir-fried baby corn, bamboo shoots, carrots, mushrooms, water chesnuts, peapods, bell peppers and onions in Chef’s spicy sauce
Szechuan
Stir-fried strip bamboo shoots, carrots, celery, bell peppers and onions with Chef’s spicy Szechuan sauce
THAI DINNERS
Pad Prik
Bell peppers, onions, water chestnuts and mushrooms in a Thai brown sauce
Pad Ped
Red curry, coconut milk, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and eggplant
Pa-Nang
Pa-nang curry, coconut milk and bell peppers
Pattani
Red curry coconut milk, cashew nuts, baby corn, tomatoes, carrots, peapods, broccoli and onions
Gang Gai
Red curry, coconut milk, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and mushrooms
Keaw Warn
Green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, peas and eggplant
Pad Khing
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and carrots in ginger sauce
Pad Curry
Stir-fried with mixed vegetables in a curry sauce
Masaman
Masaman curry, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, peas and peanuts
Pong Karee
Yellow curry, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, peas and carrots
Pad Cashew Nut
Cashew nut, bamboo shoots, baby corn, water chestnuts and green onions in a Thai brown sauce
Curry Peanut Sauce
Broccoli, bell peppers in a curry peanut sauce
Pad Pak
Stir-fried mixed vegetables in a Thai brown sauce
THAI NOODLES
Pad Thai
Traditional rice noodles sauteed with eggs, bean sprouts, onions, carrots and topped with crushed peanuts
Ah-Loy Pad Thai
Southern style, tamarind infused rice noodles sauteed with eggs, bean sprouts, and green onions topped with crushed peanuts
Drunken Noodle
Traditional large rice noodles sauteed with eggs, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil with bourbon sauce
Cheesy Cheesy Noodle
Sauteed large rice noodles with eggs, cheese, bean sprouts, green onions and broccoli in Chef’s special sauce
Lard Na
Sauteed large rice noodles topped with broccoli, peopods, mushrooms, onions and soy bean gravy
Curry Noodle
Red curry, rice noodles, bean sprouts, and green onions
Pad Se-Ew
Sauteed large rice noodles, onions, peapods, eggs and broccoli
FRIED RICE DINNERS
S&S FR
Tomatoes, onions, pineapple, bean sprouts and eggs with Chef’s special sauce
Tasty Fried Rice
Chili paste, peapods, peas and eggs
Kow Pad Fried Rice
Carrots, onions, bean sprouts and eggs
Kow Pad Karee
Yellow curry, peas, carrots, onions, eggs, pineapples and cashew nuts
Kow Pad Prik
Garlic, onions, peapods, broccoli and eggs
PAN ASIAN DINNERS
FAVORITES
Chinese FAVORITES
Almond Boneless Chicken
Lemon Chicken
Generals Chicken
Phoenix Chicken
Sesame Chicken
Spicy Orange Chicken
Stir-Fried Chicken and Shrimp
Subgum Wonton
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Sweet and Sour Pork
Sweet and Sour Shrimp
Pepper Chicken
Pepper Steak
Mongolian Beef
Mongolian Chicken
SEAFOOD FAVORITES
EGG FOO YOUNG
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thai and Chinese Cuisine
200 W Main St, Gaylord, MI 49735