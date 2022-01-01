Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ai Pono - Bolsa Chica 17851-PCH Building 13

review star

No reviews yet

17919 CA-1

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

MAKAI (FROM THE SEA)

FRESH AHI POKE BOWLS

$16.00

SHOYU OR SPICY GARLIC

MAKAI PLATE

$17.00

SHOYU & SPICY GARLIC AHI POKE & MAHI

NORTH SHORE THAI GARLIC SHRIMP

$17.00

CRISPY SHELL-ON SHRIMP

MAHI TACOS

$12.00

FISH BURRITO

$13.00

MAHI SPECIAL

$16.00

MAUKA (FROM THE LAND)

KALBI

$17.00

MARINATED & GRILLED SHORT RIBS

BUDDAH WAGYU BURGER

$16.50

WAGYU BEEF BURGER W/ "TATA" SAUCE

KOREAN CHICKEN

$15.50

CRISPY BONELESS CHICKEN THIGHS

TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL

$12.00

CRISPY SKIN-ON CHICKEN THIGHS

VILLAGE NACHOS

$15.00

MAUNA KEA DOG

$13.00

WINGS & FRIES- PLAIN

$16.00

KALUA PIG PLATE *SPECIAL*

$15.00

WINGS & FRIES- CHILI LIME

$16.00

WINGS & FRIES- TRUFFLE PARM

$16.00

GUAVA CHICKEN

$14.00

SIDES

1/4 LB AHI POKE

$8.00

CHOICE OF SHOYU OR SPICY GARLIC

ASIAN SLAW

$3.00

SLAW TOSSED IN A LIGHT SESAME VINAIGRETTE

MACARONI SALAD

$3.00

CLASSIC MACARONI SALAD

SPAM MUSUBI

$4.00

SPAM & RICE WRAPPED IN NORI

STEAMED RICE

$3.00

TRUFFLE PARM FRIES

$9.00

CLASSIC TATER TOTS

PLAIN FRIES

$8.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$10.00

KALBI

$10.00

THAI GARLIC SHRIMP

$10.00

BOWL OF CHIPS

$6.00

DESSERTS/SNACKS

ACAI BOWL

$13.00

GUAVA BUTTER CHEESECAKE

$6.00

LILIKOI BUTTER CHEESECAKE

$6.00

LOCAL SNACK MIX

$6.00

RICE KRISPIE TREATS

$6.00

FRESH LEIS

$22.00

RETAIL

BAG OF ICE- 7 LBS

$7.00

LOGO STICKER

$3.00

LOGO TSHIRT

$30.00

LOGO HOODIES

$60.00

LOGO HOODIES XXL

$65.00

BLACK HOODIE

$60.00

LOGO RVCA TSHIRT

$28.00

**RVCA CAP

$28.00

**RVCA JEANS CAP

$30.00

**RVCA BLACK BEACH TOWEL

$45.00

**RVCA BEANIE

$22.00

**RVCA BLUE & WHITE BEACH TOWEL

$40.00

**RVCA BOYS BOARD SHORTS

$40.00

**RVCA BOYS CAMO BOARD SHORTS

$60.00

**RVCA BOYS YOGGER SHORTS

$40.00

**RVCA FISH PONCHO

$70.00

**RVCA BOYS TSHIRT

$18.00

**RVCA BOYS TSHIRT

$22.00

**RVCA BOYS TSHIRT

$25.00

**RVCA GIRLS TSHIRT

$25.00

**RVCA GIRLS TSHIRT

$40.00

LOGO TOTE BEACH BAG

$25.00

BLACK LOGO HAT

$20.00

WHITE RVCA LOGO HOODIE

$50.00

NEW LOGO TSHIRT-YELLOW & RED

$30.00

NEW LOGO TSHIRT-YELLOW & RED XXL

$35.00

SUBS & EXTRA SAUCE

EXTRA TERI SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA KOJU TRUFFLE SAUCE

$0.50

SUB EXTRA MAC SALAD

$0.50

COCKTAILS

NEAR THE BEACH BOI

$12.00

CAN I "KICK" IT

$12.00

CHICA-RITA

$12.00

DUCK BUTT

$50.00

SPA DAZE

$12.00

SHAVE ICE- VIRGIN

$10.00

SHAVE ICE- ALCOHOL

$20.00

ADD ICE CREAM

$2.00

ADD LI HING MUI TOPPING

$0.50

ADD SNOW CAP

$1.00

BEER

BIG WAVE

$10.00

IPA

$10.00

LONGBOARD

$10.00

ULTRA

$8.00

MODELO

$8.00

ISLAND COLADA

$8.00

SMALL BAG ICE

$7.00

LARGE BAG ICE

$20.00

BLOCK ICE

$25.00

MANGO FARM

$10.00

HEINEKEN

$8.00

BUD LIGHT

$10.00

KOOKS- REST IN BEACH

$8.00

KOOKS- PINEAPPLE MANGO

$8.00

WINE

CHARDONNAY

$10.00

PINOT NOIR

$10.00

SANGRIA

$11.00

VIRGIN BEVERAGES

BOTTLED WATER

$3.50

BOTTLED WATER- LARGE WAIAKEA

$8.00

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

HAWAIIAN SUN JUICE

$4.00

PURPS

$5.00

VIRGIN CAN I "KICK" IT

$8.00

VIRGIN CHICA RITA

$8.00

VIRGIN DUCK BUTT

$30.00

VIRGIN NEAR THE BEACH BOI

$8.00

VIRGIN SPA DAZE

$8.00

HAWAIIAN SUN--BVCA PREPAY

WATERMELON FRESCA

$6.00

PUPU MENU

SPAM MUSUBI

$4.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$8.00

TRUFFLE PARM TATER TOTS

$6.00

BUKKAKE TATER TOTS

$8.00

SPICY POKE & CHIPS

$8.00

SHOYU POKE & CHIPS

$8.00

SATELLITE BEERS

KONA BIG WAVE

$7.00

KONG LONGBOARD

$7.00

KONA IP

$8.00

RETAIL-MERCHANDISE

LOGO TSHIRT-SMALL

$28.00

LOGO TSHIRT- MEDIUM

$28.00

LOGO TSHIRT- LARGE

$28.00

LOGO TSHIRT- XL

$28.00

LOGO TSHIRT- XXL

$30.00

LOGO HOODIE

$45.00

LOGO HOODIE- XXL

$48.00

LOGO STICKER

LOGO STICKER

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

THE BEST HAWAII STREET FOOD IN ORANGE COUNTY!

Location

17919 CA-1, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Directions

Gallery
Ai Pono - Bolsa Chica image
Ai Pono - Bolsa Chica image
Ai Pono - Bolsa Chica image

Similar restaurants in your area

Surf Dog's Sports Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5932 Warner Ave Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
The Black Trumpet Bistro - Huntington Beach
orange starNo Reviews
7041 Yorktown Ave #104 Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.6 • 103
16446 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
orange star4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
orange starNo Reviews
16490 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Jon's Coffee Shop
orange starNo Reviews
16490 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Huntington Beach

Duke's Huntington Beach
orange star4.5 • 11,376
317 pacific coast hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
orange star4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
orange star4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
orange star4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Johnny Rebs Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 2,341
4663 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Da Hawaiian Kitchen - HB
orange star4.6 • 1,573
9842 Adams ave Huntington Beach, CA 92646
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntington Beach
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston