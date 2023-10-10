$10 Off when you Spend $50
SAVE10
Copied!
$10 Off when you Spend $50
SAVE10
Copied!

Lunch Specials

Sushi Lunch

Cali Roll Lunch Combo

Cali Roll Lunch Combo

$10.50

California roll, spicy California roll

Veggie Roll Lunch Combo

Veggie Roll Lunch Combo

$10.50

Veggie roll, avocado roll

Salmon Lunch Combo

Salmon Lunch Combo

$12.50

Salmon roll, spicy salmon roll, 2pcs salmon sushi

Eel Lunch Combo

Eel Lunch Combo

$12.50

Eel avocado roll, eel cucumber roll, 2pcs eel sushi

Shrimp Lunch Combo

Shrimp Lunch Combo

$13.50

Tempura shrimp roll, shrimp avocado roll, 2pcs shrimp sushi

Sushi Side Order

Hibachi Lunch

choose with white rice or fried rice, 2oz yumyum sauce veggie with zucchini, broccoli, carrots, onion, boiled egg, cherry tomato, lemon
Veggie (L)

Veggie (L)

$8.50
Chicken (L)

Chicken (L)

$10.50
Steak (L)

Steak (L)

$11.50
Shrimp (L)

Shrimp (L)

$11.50

Hibachi Side Order

Hibachi Special Request

Rice Bowl Lunch

choose white rice or purple rice Spring mix, lettuce, corn, cucumber, cherry tomato, broccoli, boiled egg, garnished purple cabbage, with purple rice rice, one dressing & one sauce

Green Bowl (no egg, L)

$7.50
Crispy Chicken Bowl (L)

Crispy Chicken Bowl (L)

$9.50
Grilled Chicken Bowl (L)

Grilled Chicken Bowl (L)

$9.50

Side Order

Burrito Lunch

Chicken Burrito (L)

Chicken Burrito (L)

$9.50

Grilled chicken, teriyaki sauce, lettuce, spring mix, carrots, cucumber, avocado, purple cabbage, Japanese pickled radish, 2oz teriyaki sauce on side

Meat Floss Burrito (L)

Meat Floss Burrito (L)

$9.50

Meat floss, eel sauce, lettuce, spring mix, carrots, cucumber, avocado, purple cabbage, Japanese pickled radish, 2oz eel sauce on side

Burrito Sauces

General Menu

Appetizer

Edamame

Edamame

$4.95

Freshly steamed soybeans, with sea salt

Pork Gyoza (6pcs)

Pork Gyoza (6pcs)

$5.50

Steamed pork dumplings, with gyoza sauce

Shrimp Tempura APP (3pcs)

Shrimp Tempura APP (3pcs)

$6.95

Japanese style fried shrimp, with tempura sauce

Takoyaki (6pcs)

Takoyaki (6pcs)

$8.95

Fried octopus meatballs, with mayo & katsu sauce, topped bonito flakes

Soup/Salad

Traditional Japanese soybean paste soup, with tofu, scallions

Miso Soup

$2.50

Traditional Japanese soybean paste soup, with tofu, scallions

Clear Soup

$2.50

Chicken broth with fried onions and scallions

House Salad

House Salad

$3.95

Lettuce with homemade ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Mixed seaweed, picked with sesame

Spicy Kani Salad

Spicy Kani Salad

$5.95

Imitation crabmeat, cucumber, with spicy mayo

Simple Roll

Veggie roll

Veggie roll

$4.50

Avocado, cucumber and carrots

California roll

California roll

$5.50

Crab stick, avocado and cucumber

Spicy California roll

Spicy California roll

$5.95

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber and spicy mayo

Eel roll

Eel roll

$5.50

BBQ's eel, with eel sauce

Salmon roll

$5.50

Fresh salmon

Tuna roll

Tuna roll

$5.95

Spicy salmon roll

$5.95

Mix spicy salmon and crunch

Spicy tuna roll

$5.95

Mix spicy tuna and crunch

Eel cucumber roll

Eel cucumber roll

$5.95

with eel sauce

Eel avocado roll

Eel avocado roll

$5.95

with eel sauce

Salmon avocado roll

$5.95

Tuna avocado roll

$6.50

Philly roll

$6.50

Fresh salmon, cream cheese and avocado

Tempura shrimp roll

Tempura shrimp roll

$7.50

Fried shrimp, avocado and cucumber

----------

Sushi

Boiled Shrimp Sushi (2pcs)

Boiled Shrimp Sushi (2pcs)

$4.75
Crabmeat Sushi (2pcs)

Crabmeat Sushi (2pcs)

$5.25
Salmon Sushi (2pcs)

Salmon Sushi (2pcs)

$5.50
Tuna Sushi (2pcs)

Tuna Sushi (2pcs)

$5.50
BBQ's eel Sushi (2pcs)

BBQ's eel Sushi (2pcs)

$5.50

----------

Sashimi

Boiled Shrimp Sashimi (2pcs)

$4.75

Crabmeat Sashimi (2pcs)

$5.25

Salmon Sashimi (2pcs)

$5.50

Tuna Sashimi (2pcs)

$5.50

BBQ's eel Sashimi (2pcs)

$5.50

----------

Special Roll

Alaksa roll

$9.50

Crab, avocado, cucumber inside, topped with salmon and eel sauce

Hawaii roll

$10.50

Crab, avocado, cucumber inside, topped with tuna and crunch, and eel sauce & spicy mayo

Rainbow roll

Rainbow roll

$10.50

Crab, avocado, cucumber inside, topped with salmon, tuna, shrimp and avocado

Dragon roll

$10.50

Crab, avocado, cucumber inside, topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce and sesame

Crazy dragon roll

$11.50

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber inside, topped with BBQ's eel, avocado and eel sauce & spicy mayo

Atlanta roll

$11.50

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber inside, topped with spicy crabmeat, eel sauce & spicy mayo

Phoenix roll

Phoenix roll

$11.50

Shrimp tempura, cream choose salmon, avocado, cucumber inside, wrapped soypapper, topped with spicy mayo&eel sauce

Mexican roll

$11.50

Spicy tuna, avocado inside, topped with salmon, jalapeno and sriracha sauce

Yummy roll

$11.50

Spicy salmon, avocado inside, topped with tuna, jalapeno and sriracha sauce

Volcano roll

Volcano roll

$11.50

Rock N roll

$11.50

Deep fried roll, eel, boiled shrimp, crab, cream cheese inside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion

Crazy monkey roll

Crazy monkey roll

$12.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura inside, topped with salmon, avocado, fried onion, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Sushi Special Request

----------

Drinks

Coffee

$1.99

Japanese Hot Green Tea

$1.99

Signature Milk Tea

$5.99

Matcha Milk

$5.99
Brown Sugar Boba Tea

Brown Sugar Boba Tea

$6.50
Passion Fruit Green Tea

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.49

Peach Green Tea

$5.49

Mango Green Tea

$5.49

Lychee Green Tea

$5.49

Pepsi (20oz)

$1.59

Diet Pepsi (20oz)

$1.59

Mtn Dew (20oz)

$1.59

Lemonade (20oz)

$1.59

Starry (20oz)

$1.59

Cherry Pepsi (20oz)

$1.59

Dr Pepper (20oz)

$1.59

Japanese Soda

$3.49

Dinner Specials

Sushi Dinner

Cali Roll Combo

$13.50

Three california roll

Veggie Roll Combo

Veggie Roll Combo

$13.50

avocado roll, cucumber roll, veggie roll

Eel Combo

Eel Combo

$18.95

EEL roll, dragon roll, 2pcs eel sushi

Shrimp Combo

Shrimp Combo

$18.95

shrimp tempura roll, atlanta roll, 2pcs boiled shrimp sushi

Salmon Combo

Salmon Combo

$18.95

Salmon roll, Alaska roll, 2pcs salmon sushi

Tuna Combo

Tuna Combo

$19.95

tuna roll, hawaii roll, 2pcs tuna sushi

Deep Fried Roll Combo

Deep Fried Roll Combo

$19.95

volcano roll, rock n roll

Dragon Phoenix Combo

Dragon Phoenix Combo

$19.95

dragon roll, phoenix roll

Salmon Tuna Spicy Combo

Salmon Tuna Spicy Combo

$19.95

mexican roll, yummy roll

Rainbow Combo

Rainbow Combo

$19.95

rainbow roll & crazy monkey roll

Sushi Side Order

Hibachi Dinner

choose with white rice or fried rice, 4oz yumi sauce includes zucchini, broccoli, carrots, onion, boiled egg, cherry tomato, lemon
Veggie

Veggie

$12.95
Chicken

Chicken

$15.95
Steak

Steak

$21.95
Shrimp

Shrimp

$20.95
Chicken & Shrimp

Chicken & Shrimp

$21.95
Chicken & Steak

Chicken & Steak

$21.95
Steak & Shrimp

Steak & Shrimp

$21.95
Chicken & Steak & Shrimp

Chicken & Steak & Shrimp

$27.95

Hibachi Side Order

Rice Bowl Dinner

Green Bowl (no egg)

Green Bowl (no egg)

$9.50
Crispy Chicken Bowl

Crispy Chicken Bowl

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$11.50

Side Order

Burrito Dinner

Chicken Burrito

$11.50

Grilled chicken, teriyaki sauce, lettuce, spring mix, carrots, cucumber, avocado, purple cabbage, Japanese pickled radish

Meat Floss Burrito

$11.50

Meat floss, eel sauce, lettuce, spring mix, carrots, cucumber, avocado, purple cabbage, Japanese pickled radish

Burrito Sauces