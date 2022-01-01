- Home
Aida Miami
3306 Mary St
Coral Gables, FL 33133
CEVICHES & STARTERS
Aida Guac
Avocado,lime,white onions,cilantro,serrano pepper -served with tostadas -greens: micro cilantro
Kumamoto Oysters - Dozen
Kumamoto Oysters -Japanese Oysters -lime wedges -Adobo Migonette(guajillo,chile de arbol,red wine vinegar,apple cider vinegar,shallots black pepper,onions,lime. -shellfish allergy
Kumamoto Oysters - Half a Dozen
Kumamoto Oysters -Japanese Oysters -lime wedges -Adobo Migonette(guajillo,chile de arbol,red wine vinegar,apple cider vinegar,shallots black pepper,onions,lime. -shellfish allergy
Tiradito De Atun
-Thin slices of tuna sashimi -chilie ancho sauce(soy sauce,ancho marinated and lime)avocado moose,red onions,cucumber,cilantro kimichee -micro greens:cilantro and red sorrel
Ceviche Verde
-Blanched shrimp cooked -lime and salt -cilantro kimichee,cilantro paste -red onions,cucumber,serrano pepper -micro greens:cilantro -shellfish allery
Red Shrimp Cocktail Aida
-Cooked and chilled shrimp -avocado,onions,(aida cocktail sauce:ketchup,tamari,lime juice,and bloody mary sauce) -micro greens: cilantro -shellfish allergy
Ceviche Acapulco
- Cured Snapper with lime juice -Curry ketchup,red onions,cucumber,avocado moose,black olives. -micro greens:cilantro
Aguachile Negro
-Butterfly pink shrimp semi raw -Red onions,cucumbers,serrano peppers -(Black sauce:maggi,worcestershire,lemon and lime,bloody mary sauce) -micro greens:cilantro -shellfish allergy
Scalop Aguachile Negro
TACOS & TOSTADAS
Tuna Tostadas
-Tuna(marinated in soy sauce and lemon juice) -Chipotle mayo(spicy) -micro greens: fried leek -Soy allergy
Tostada Huachinango
-Red Snapper fish -avocado puree lime emulison(emulison is a combo of two or more liquids)onions -Micro greens:cilantro
Tostada De Pulpo Adobado
-Octopus(has adobo lime sauce) -chileguero mayo,pickled redonions -Micro greens:cilantro -shellfish allergy
Taco Chicarron De Camaron
-Corn coated shrimp -Avocado spread -Chipotle mayo -Micro greens:cilantro
Tostada de Crab
-Crab(chileguero mayo,lemon juice,red onions,green pepper,cucumber,cilantro) -Avocado puree -Micro green: cilantro -shellfish allergy
Tuna Carnitas
-Build your taco -Cooked Tuna(marinated with coke,oj,garlic,fine herbs) -cilantro,white onions,aida guac,lime wedges -corn tortillas
Al Pastor Quesadilla
-Red snapper(marinated with achiote oj,vingar,oregano,salt and black pepper) -oaxca cheese -Cilantro -flour tortilla
MAIN ENTREES
Pulpo Zarandeado
-Octopus tentacle(in talla sauce which is tomato sauce,adobo,mayo,mustard,dry chiles,white onions) -serverd with mixed greens with greens with citrus vinaigrette -shellfish allergy
Corn Crusted Chilean Sea Bass
-White fish ,mild flavor(not a strong fish taste) -citrus consumme(the liquid part ,consumme meaning a clear soup made with concentrated stock) -served with sauteed spinach
Lasagna Azteca Gob.
-Shrimp -Made with corn tortilla (not pasta) -Mozzarella and parmesan on top -Poblano sauce,green bell pepper,white onions,garlic,serrano pepper -Micro green:cilantro -shellfish allergy,dairy allergy
Huachinango Talla
-Red Snapper oven cooked -Talla sauce(tomato sauce,adobo,mayo,mustard,dry chiles,white onions) -Served with corn tortillas and lime wedges -Micro greens:cilantro
Pez Espada XO
-7 Oz swordfish -mexican aligot(mash potato with swiss cheese) -Xo sauce(ham,shallots,serrano,dry shrimp,sugar,soy sauce,consumme) -Micro greens:cilantro -shellfish,dairy,allergys(there is pork in the sauce)
Avo Tempura Cangrejo
-Avocado fried tempura -Crab(chileguero mayo,lime,red onions,serrano pepper,cucumber,cilantro) -Micro green:cilantro -shellfish allergy
VEGETARIAN
Vegan Taco
-Tempura heart of palms(vegetable harvested of the inner core of certain palms trees ,coconut,jucara,acai palm,palmetto and peach palm) -Avocado moose -Red cabbage salad -not vegan because of the tempura
Mushroom Taco
-.Sauteed Crimini Mushroom -Onions -Cilantro
Ensalada de Nopal
-Prickly Pear cactus,white onions,cilantro,tomato,queso fresco -Olive oil,lime,apple cider vinegar -Micro green:cilantro -Diary allergy
Green Salad
-Mixed greens -Citrus vinegratte
NOT FROM THE SEA
8 Oz FILET MIGNON
-8 oz filet mignon -Hibiscus sauce -Sauteed mushrooms and fried potato -fried cilantro
Beef Tataki
-3 oz filet mignon(its seared) -Ponzu peanut sauce -peanut,chives,white petal onions -Micro greens:cilantro -peanut allergy
Pork Belly Taco
-Corn tortilla -Pork belly -Red pickled onions -Habanero and lime -Micro green:cilantro
Chicken Confit & Fried Cilantro
-Chicken(grilled) -Mexican Aligot(mash potatos with swiss cheese) -Demi Glaze(brown sweet sauce made from the bones,veggies, and red wine -Micro greens: fried cilantro
Aida Burger
-Tomato,mixed green ,mozzarella cheese,brunt habenero oil,chipotle mayo and avocado mousse
EXTRAS
KIDS MENU
DESSERT
SOUPS
DIA DE MUERTOS
SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
Citrico
-Mezcal 1 1/2 oz -St.Germain 1/2 oz -Oj infusion(oj and water) 1 1/4 oz -Lime 1oz -Simple syrup 1/2 oz -Drambuie(is a golden coloured liqueur made from scotch whisky) -Lemongrass infusion(lemongrass and water, lemongrass know as cymbopogon part of the grass family)1 oz
Jade
-Whiskey 1 1/2 oz -Ginger 1/4 oz -Simple syrup 1/2 oz -Lime 1 oz -Sage syrup(sage and simple syrup) 1 oz
Mantis
-Tequila 1 1/2 oz -Lime marmalade(preserves of lime)1 tsp -Lime 1 oz -Basil infusion(basil and a bit of water) 1 oz -Angostura bitters(an alcoholic preparation with botanical matter) 2 dashes
Prisma
-Mezcal 1 1/2 oz -Extra dry vermouth 3/4 oz -Matcha(green tea leaves) 1/2 tsp -Lime 1 oz -Simple syrup 1/2 oz
Violeta
-Mezcal 1 1/2 oz -Chartreuse(french herbal liqueur) 1/4 oz -Prickly pear(cordial/liqueurs/pear or fruit/taste of honeydew melon) 2 1/2 oz -Lime 1/2 oz -Simple syrup 1/2 oz
La Catrina Negra
CLASSIC COCKTAILS
Aperol Spritz
-Aperol 1 1/4 oz -Prosecco 2 oz -Splash of soda water
Bloody Maria (TEQUILA)
- 1 1/2 oz of tequila -1/2 oz of lemon juice -3 oz tomato juice -bit of black pepper and salt -2 dash of worcestershire sauce and 2 of tabasco
Burnt Fuselage
-Cognac 1oz -Grand marnier or other cognac orange liqueur 1 oz -Extra dry vermouth
Caipiroska
-1 oz of simple syrup(or 1 tablespoon granulated white sugar) -1 lime cut into quarters -2 oz of vodka -garnish 4 lime
Carajillo
4 oz dark liquor of your choice 1 tbsp brown sugar 4 oz espresso coffee or enough to fill up your glass 1 lemon peel and more for garnish 1/2 cinnamon stick 2 coffee beans and more for garnish
Dark and Stormy
2 oz Dark Rum, 3 1/3 oz Ginger Beer, Couple dashes of bitters.Standard garnish: Lime wedge
Dry Martini
-Gin or vodka 2 1/2 oz -Cinzano extra dry 1/2 oz -Orange bitters(flavored bitters) 1 dash
Hanky Panky
-2 oz of gin -1 1/2 oz sweet vermouth -1/4 frenet branca
Manhattan
-2oz rye whiskey -3/4 sweet vermouth -1 dash angostura bitters
Margarita
-Tequila 2 oz -Lime 1 oz -Triple sec 1 oz -Simple syrup 1 oz
Martinez
-1 1/2 oz gin -1 oz dry vermouth -2 dash angostura bitters -2 dash maraschino liqueur
Mimosa
-2 3/4 oz orange juice -2 3/4 oz champagne
Mint Julep
-2 oz bourbon -1 tsp sugar -2 tsp water -4 mint leaves
Mojito
-1 1/4 oz white rum -2 tsp sugar -1 oz lime juice -2 oz club soda -6 pieces mint leaves
Moscow Mule
-1 1/2 oz vodka -1/8 oz lime juice -4 oz ginger beer
Negrete
-1 oz mezcal -1 oz sweet vermouth -1 oz campari
Negroni
-1 oz gin -1 oz sweet vermouth -1 oz campari
Old Cuban
-6 mint leaves -1 oz simple syrup -3/4 oz lime juice -1 1/2 oz aged rum -2 dash angostura bitters -2 oz champagne
Old Fashion
-Rye whiskey 2 oz -Demarara syrup(is simple syrup but with demerara sugar)1/4 oz -Angostura bitters 2 dashes
Paloma
-2 oz tequila -1 oz grapefruit juice -1/2 oz lime juice -3/4 simple syrup -1 oz club soda
Tom Collins
-1 oz gin -1/2 oz simple syrup -1 oz lemon juice -2 oz club soda -1 dash angostura bitters
Cosmopolitan
-1 1/2 vodka -1/2 cointreau -1/2 lime juice -1 oz cranberry juice
Cosmorita
-1 1/2 oz tequila -1/2 oz triple sec -1 oz cranberry juice -1/2 oz lime juice
Mezcalita
-2 oz Mezcal -1 oz lime juice -1/2 oz pineapple juice -1/2 oz simple syrup
Hugo
Espresso Martini
TUESDAY MARGARITAS
BOURBON
CORDIALS
GRAND MARNIER
LICOR 43
KAHLUA
DRAMBUIE
ROMA BLACK
ROMANA WHITE
MIDORI
BAILEYS
ST GERMAIN
ABSINTH
FERNET
JAGERMEISTER
DESALINS RED VERMOUTH
FRANGELICO
CHAMBORD
CINZANO EXTRA DRY
MARASCHINO LUXARDO
CINZANO BIANCO
CAMPARI
ANCHO REYES
APEROL
COINTREAU
GIN
MEZCAL
UNION MEZCAL
CASAMIGOS MEZCAL
KOCH EL MEZCAL
DEL MAGUEY VIDA
MONTELOBOS
MONTELOBOS PECHUGA
AKUL JOVEN
AKUL CIRIAL
AKUL ESPADIN-TEPEZTATE
AKUL MADRACUISHE-TOBALA-ARROQUENO
EL RECUERDO
ZIGNUM
ROMPE CORAZON
AMARAS
DOS HOMBRES
OJO DE TIGRE
LOST EXPLORER
LOS EXPLORER TOBALA
LOST EXPLORER SALMIANA
LOST EXPLORER FLY
400 CONEJOS
APLIUS(SAN ANDRES)
APLIUS(SAN BALTAZAR)
APLIUS(SAN JUAN)
LOS NAHUALES JOVEN
RUM
TEQUILA
CLASE AZUL SILVER
CLASE AZUL REPOSADO
MAESTRO DOBEL DIAMANTE
MAESTR DOBEL SILVER
CASAMIGOS SLIVER
CASAMIGOS REPOSADO
DON JULIO BLANCO
DON JULIO REPOSADO
DON JULIO AÑEJO
DON JULIO 70
HERRADURA REPOSADO
HERRADURA ANEJO
HERRADURA SILVER
1800 REPOSADO
JOSE CUERVO BLANCO
CENTINELA ETERNO
WELL TEQUILA
1800 CRISTALINO ANEJO
DON JULIO 1942
ADICTIVO SILVER
7 LEGUAS
7 Leguas Añejo
VODKA
Whiskey
JW DOUBLE BLACK
JW RED LABEL
DEWARDS 12
BALLENTINES
GLENFIDICH 12
CHIVAS 12
BUCHANANS 12
OLD PARR
THE BALVENIE 12
MACALLANS 12
MACALLANS 18
DEWARD WHITE LABEL
GLENLIVET 12
GLENLIVET FOUNDERS RESERVE
JAMESON
WELL WHISKEY
BOTTLED BEER
Tulum Lager
-Product Details Category American-Style Lager Region Mexico Type Craft, Independent Craft Brewer ABV 4% IBU 12 Calories per Serving (12 oz) 86 Tasting Notes Balanced, Bright, Citrus, Flavored, Light, Smooth Food Pairing Beef, Fruit - Citrus, Fruit - Dried, Fruit - Sweet, Lamb, Mushrooms, Nuts, Pasta, Pork, Root Vegetables, Salads & Greens, Shellfish, Turkey Features Gluten Reduced Suggested Glassware Pilsner Glass Suggested Serving Temperature 35-40° F SRM Value 16.99 Read Less Product Description Tulum beer, artisan lager, made with sea water, chemical-free, pure and alkaline that maintains all its nutrients and minerals to take care of your health.
Corona
-Corona is a brand of beer produced by Mexican brewery Cervecería Modelo and owned by Belgian company AB InBev. It is the top-selling brand of imported beer in the United States. It is often served with a wedge of lime or lemon in the neck of the bottle to add tartness and flavor. Wikipedia Alcohol by volume: 4.5% Manufacturer: Grupo Modelo, AB InBev Style: Pale lager
XX Lager
-Category American-Style Lager Region Mexico ABV 4.2% IBU 10 Calories per Serving (12 oz) 131 Carbs per Serving (12 oz) 11 Tasting Notes Balanced, Biscuit, Crisp, Fresh, Smooth Food Pairing Beef, Nuts Suggested Glassware Pint Glass Suggested Serving Temperature 35-40° F Read Less Product Description Dos Equis® Lager Especial is a golden pilsner-style beer made from pure spring water and the choicest hops. With a balanced composition and a smooth, clean finish, it’s the party guest who is always invited and never overstays his welcome.
Modelo Especial
-Modelo Especial may be relatively light in color, but this pilsner-style lager is anything but dull or watery. A delicate, herbaceous hop profile gives way to a richer palate with notes of honey, subtle malt, and maize, buoyed by lively carbonation and punctuated with a crisp finish.
Negra Modelo
-Negra Modelo, better known as "the cream of the beer", is a Munich-type beer with 5.3º of alcohol that offers a balanced flavor and a delicate aroma of dark malt, caramel and hops. Today it occupies the first place in sales among dark beers in Mexico.
Stella Artois
-Category Pale Lager Region Belgium ABV 4.5% IBU 24 Tasting Notes Balanced, Bready, Grainy, Neutral Food Pairing Cured Meats, Dessert - Chocolate & Coffee, Nuts Suggested Glassware Pilsner Glass Suggested Serving Temperature 40-45° F Read Less Product Description Stella Artois is an authentic, imported Belgian lager beer. This premium imported beer is brewed in Belgium and made with light barley malt, and Tomahawk and Saaz hops. The brewing process lends to a wonderful floral aroma, well-balanced malt sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish. Stella Artois Belgian beer is brewed with over 600 years of expertise and has 5.0% ABV per 11.2 fluid ounce serving. This twelve pack of beer cans is perfect for social gatherings with friends, and pairs well with steak, mussels and chocolate desserts. Pour this canned beer in a Stella Artois Chalice for the most authentic and traditional drinking experience.
Pacifico BLT
TAP BEER
La Rubia Draft
-La Rubia, which translates as 'the blonde one,' is a light-colored blonde ale with a subtle floral hop aroma and a crisp, clean finish. At 5% ABV, it's an easy-drinking and flavorful beer perfect for sharing with your familia. it of puerto rican decent
Pacifico
-Cerveza Pacífico Clara, better known as Pacífico, is a Mexican pilsner-style beer. Cerveza Pacífico is named so because the Pacífico brewery is located in the Pacific Ocean port city of Mazatlán, in the state of Sinaloa, México. Type Beer Country of origin Mexico Introduced 1899 Alcohol by volume 4.5% Color Clear
MONOPOLIO
Funky Buddha
-Category IPA Region Florida, United States Type Craft ABV 7% IBU 50 Suggested Glassware Pint Glass, Snifter/Goblet/Chalice Suggested Serving Temperature 45-50° F Product Description Funky Buddha Hop Gun IPA Craft Beer is a big, bold India pale ale bursting with pineapple and grapefruit flavor. Brewed with payloads of American cascade and centennial hops, this Funky Buddha beer features a dose of smooth caramel malts for a balanced finish. Made with culinary-inspired natural ingredients using time-honored techniques, this moderately bitter IPA beer goes great with Thai red curry, chipotle wings, hoisin-glazed roast duck, fresh-baked cherry pie and washed rind cheeses.
Modelo
Cielito Lindo IPA
RED WINE BOTTLE
RED WINE GLASS
WHITE WINE / ROSE BOTTLE
WHITE/ROSE GLASS
CHAMPAGNE/CAVA BOTTLE
CHAMPAGNE/CAVA GLASS
Cork fee
MEXICAN (Copy)
DIVORCIADOS
-Sunny side up eggs -green and red sauce(red sauce:chile de arbol,onion,garlic,guajillo,habanero-green sauce:chile serrano,white onions,garlic,habanero) -Queso fresco -Cilantro
RANCHEROS
-Sunny side up eggs -Green sauce(chile serrano,white onions,garlic,habanero) -Refried beans -Corn tortilla
CHILAQUILES VERDES
-Corn tortillas -Green sauce(chile serrano,white onions,garlic,habanero) -Cilantro -Queso fresco -Mexican cream(is a creamy and slightly tangy condiment similar to sour cream) -chicken,eggs or both
CHILAQUILES ROJOS
-Corn tortillas -Red sauce(chile de arbol,onions,garlic,guajillo,habanero -Cilantro -Queso fresco -Mexican cream(is a creamy and slightly tangy condiment similar to sour cream) -chicken,eggs or both
QUESADILLA FLOR DE CALABAZA
-Corn tortilla -Zucchini flower(its a squash blossoms that is an edibel flower cucurbita species)its sauteed with onions,garlic and salt -Oaxaca cheese
QUESADILLA CHAMPIÑON
-Corn tortilla -Shiitake mushroom(is an edible mushroom native to east asia)its sauteed with onions and salt -Cilantro -Oaxaca queso
FRENCH TOAST
-White bread(dipped in cinnamon,egg,sugar,vanilla extract) -Agave honey(as syrup) -Pinole whipped cream (made from corn flour with heavy cream and sugar) -Berries(blue berries or strawberry or both)
BOTTOMLESS
TACO TUESDAY (Copy)
TT Vegan Taco
-Tempura heart of palm -Red slaw -Avocado mousse -not vegan
TT Gobernador de Pulpo
-Octopus(adobo lime sauce) -Oaxaca chesse(know as quesillo,is a white semihard cheese,similar to unaged monterey cheese but texture similar to mozzarella) -Poblano pepper -Bacon -onions -Flour tortilla -Shellfish allergy
TT Baja
-Tempura fish(cod a white fish) -Pickled red cabagge -Habanero -Chipotle mayo
TT Chuleta con Papa
-Smoked pork chop -Horseshoe fries(thin french fries)
TT Campechano con Papa
-Marinated skirt steak with chorizo(chorizo is a type of pork sausage) -Horseshoe fries(thin fries)
TT Milanesa de Pollo
-Breaded chicken breast -mushrooms -Onions -Cilantro
TT Porkbelly
-flour tortilla -Pork belly -Red pickled onions -Habanero and lime -Micro green:cilantro
TT Carnitas
-Fried tuna -Guac -Onions -Cilantro
TT Quesadilla Pastor
-Red snapper -Axiote(its a spice mixture usually includes annatto,oregano,cumin,clove,cinnamon,black pepopers,allspice,garlic and salt) -Oaxaca cheese(know as quesillo,is a semihard cheese similar unaged monterey jack.) -Flour tortilla
TT CH. CAMARON
-Corn breaded shrimp -Chipotle mayo -Cilantro -shellfish allergy
Photos coming soon!