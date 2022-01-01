A map showing the location of Aida MiamiView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

Aida Miami

No reviews yet

3306 Mary St

Coral Gables, FL 33133

Order Again

CEVICHES & STARTERS

Aida Guac

$13.50

Avocado,lime,white onions,cilantro,serrano pepper -served with tostadas -greens: micro cilantro

Kumamoto Oysters - Dozen

$69.00

Kumamoto Oysters -Japanese Oysters -lime wedges -Adobo Migonette(guajillo,chile de arbol,red wine vinegar,apple cider vinegar,shallots black pepper,onions,lime. -shellfish allergy

Kumamoto Oysters - Half a Dozen

$35.00

Kumamoto Oysters -Japanese Oysters -lime wedges -Adobo Migonette(guajillo,chile de arbol,red wine vinegar,apple cider vinegar,shallots black pepper,onions,lime. -shellfish allergy

Tiradito De Atun

$21.00

-Thin slices of tuna sashimi -chilie ancho sauce(soy sauce,ancho marinated and lime)avocado moose,red onions,cucumber,cilantro kimichee -micro greens:cilantro and red sorrel

Ceviche Verde

$20.00

-Blanched shrimp cooked -lime and salt -cilantro kimichee,cilantro paste -red onions,cucumber,serrano pepper -micro greens:cilantro -shellfish allery

Red Shrimp Cocktail Aida

$18.00

-Cooked and chilled shrimp -avocado,onions,(aida cocktail sauce:ketchup,tamari,lime juice,and bloody mary sauce) -micro greens: cilantro -shellfish allergy

Ceviche Acapulco

$23.00

- Cured Snapper with lime juice -Curry ketchup,red onions,cucumber,avocado moose,black olives. -micro greens:cilantro

Aguachile Negro

$20.00

-Butterfly pink shrimp semi raw -Red onions,cucumbers,serrano peppers -(Black sauce:maggi,worcestershire,lemon and lime,bloody mary sauce) -micro greens:cilantro -shellfish allergy

Scalop Aguachile Negro

$25.00

TACOS & TOSTADAS

Tuna Tostadas

$22.00

-Tuna(marinated in soy sauce and lemon juice) -Chipotle mayo(spicy) -micro greens: fried leek -Soy allergy

Tostada Huachinango

$22.00

-Red Snapper fish -avocado puree lime emulison(emulison is a combo of two or more liquids)onions -Micro greens:cilantro

Tostada De Pulpo Adobado

$22.00

-Octopus(has adobo lime sauce) -chileguero mayo,pickled redonions -Micro greens:cilantro -shellfish allergy

Taco Chicarron De Camaron

$19.00

-Corn coated shrimp -Avocado spread -Chipotle mayo -Micro greens:cilantro

Tostada de Crab

$28.00

-Crab(chileguero mayo,lemon juice,red onions,green pepper,cucumber,cilantro) -Avocado puree -Micro green: cilantro -shellfish allergy

Tuna Carnitas

$24.00

-Build your taco -Cooked Tuna(marinated with coke,oj,garlic,fine herbs) -cilantro,white onions,aida guac,lime wedges -corn tortillas

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$19.00

-Red snapper(marinated with achiote oj,vingar,oregano,salt and black pepper) -oaxca cheese -Cilantro -flour tortilla

MAIN ENTREES

Pulpo Zarandeado

$32.00

-Octopus tentacle(in talla sauce which is tomato sauce,adobo,mayo,mustard,dry chiles,white onions) -serverd with mixed greens with greens with citrus vinaigrette -shellfish allergy

Corn Crusted Chilean Sea Bass

$49.00

-White fish ,mild flavor(not a strong fish taste) -citrus consumme(the liquid part ,consumme meaning a clear soup made with concentrated stock) -served with sauteed spinach

Lasagna Azteca Gob.

$28.00

-Shrimp -Made with corn tortilla (not pasta) -Mozzarella and parmesan on top -Poblano sauce,green bell pepper,white onions,garlic,serrano pepper -Micro green:cilantro -shellfish allergy,dairy allergy

Huachinango Talla

$49.00

-Red Snapper oven cooked -Talla sauce(tomato sauce,adobo,mayo,mustard,dry chiles,white onions) -Served with corn tortillas and lime wedges -Micro greens:cilantro

Pez Espada XO

$38.00

-7 Oz swordfish -mexican aligot(mash potato with swiss cheese) -Xo sauce(ham,shallots,serrano,dry shrimp,sugar,soy sauce,consumme) -Micro greens:cilantro -shellfish,dairy,allergys(there is pork in the sauce)

Avo Tempura Cangrejo

$32.00

-Avocado fried tempura -Crab(chileguero mayo,lime,red onions,serrano pepper,cucumber,cilantro) -Micro green:cilantro -shellfish allergy

VEGETARIAN

Vegan Taco

$15.00

-Tempura heart of palms(vegetable harvested of the inner core of certain palms trees ,coconut,jucara,acai palm,palmetto and peach palm) -Avocado moose -Red cabbage salad -not vegan because of the tempura

Mushroom Taco

$15.00

-.Sauteed Crimini Mushroom -Onions -Cilantro

Ensalada de Nopal

$15.00

-Prickly Pear cactus,white onions,cilantro,tomato,queso fresco -Olive oil,lime,apple cider vinegar -Micro green:cilantro -Diary allergy

Green Salad

$15.00

-Mixed greens -Citrus vinegratte

NOT FROM THE SEA

8 Oz FILET MIGNON

$48.00Out of stock

-8 oz filet mignon -Hibiscus sauce -Sauteed mushrooms and fried potato -fried cilantro

Beef Tataki

$22.00

-3 oz filet mignon(its seared) -Ponzu peanut sauce -peanut,chives,white petal onions -Micro greens:cilantro -peanut allergy

Pork Belly Taco

$18.00

-Corn tortilla -Pork belly -Red pickled onions -Habanero and lime -Micro green:cilantro

Chicken Confit & Fried Cilantro

$25.00

-Chicken(grilled) -Mexican Aligot(mash potatos with swiss cheese) -Demi Glaze(brown sweet sauce made from the bones,veggies, and red wine -Micro greens: fried cilantro

Aida Burger

$23.00

-Tomato,mixed green ,mozzarella cheese,brunt habenero oil,chipotle mayo and avocado mousse

EXTRAS

HANDMADE TORTILLAS

$2.00

FRIES

$4.00

Side of Guac

$6.00

Garnish Side (Cilantro, Guac, Onions)

$4.00

Side Mash Potato

$4.50

KIDS MENU

Fish & Chips

$12.00

-Cod tempura style -French fries

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

-Breaded popcorn shrimp -French fries -Shellfish allergy

Ice Cream

$5.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

-Flour tortilla -Mozzarella chesse

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

-Elbow pasta -Mozzarella cheese -Heavy cream -Salt

DESSERT

Flan Aida

$12.00

-Flan is a custardy mexican dessert made with eggs milk and some sweetener.its similar to cream brulee or panna cotta -caramel/vanilla

Apple Crumb Churro

$16.00

-Churro(fried dough) -sauteed apples with butter and cinnamon -Dulce de leche ice creamand carmel

Mexican Cookie

$14.00

SOUPS

Fish, shrimp and octopus with fish red stick with pozole corn Garnish: oregano, lime, lettuce

POZOLE

$20.00

DIA DE MUERTOS

TAMAL

PESCADO

$59.00

PAN

WATER & SODA

Panna

$7.00Out of stock

St. Pellegrino

$7.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Mexican Soda

$5.00

St. Pellegrino SMALL

$5.00

Limonada

$5.00

Perrier Small

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Naranjada

$5.00

Coke zero

$5.00

Hibiscus

$5.00

MOCKTAILS

LOTO

$8.00

FRESCO

$8.00

HIBISCUS BERRY

$8.00

PINEAPPLE GINGER

$8.00

TANGERINE AGAVE

$8.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

Citrico

$16.00

-Mezcal 1 1/2 oz -St.Germain 1/2 oz -Oj infusion(oj and water) 1 1/4 oz -Lime 1oz -Simple syrup 1/2 oz -Drambuie(is a golden coloured liqueur made from scotch whisky) -Lemongrass infusion(lemongrass and water, lemongrass know as cymbopogon part of the grass family)1 oz

Jade

$16.00

-Whiskey 1 1/2 oz -Ginger 1/4 oz -Simple syrup 1/2 oz -Lime 1 oz -Sage syrup(sage and simple syrup) 1 oz

Mantis

$16.00

-Tequila 1 1/2 oz -Lime marmalade(preserves of lime)1 tsp -Lime 1 oz -Basil infusion(basil and a bit of water) 1 oz -Angostura bitters(an alcoholic preparation with botanical matter) 2 dashes

Prisma

$16.00

-Mezcal 1 1/2 oz -Extra dry vermouth 3/4 oz -Matcha(green tea leaves) 1/2 tsp -Lime 1 oz -Simple syrup 1/2 oz

Violeta

$16.00

-Mezcal 1 1/2 oz -Chartreuse(french herbal liqueur) 1/4 oz -Prickly pear(cordial/liqueurs/pear or fruit/taste of honeydew melon) 2 1/2 oz -Lime 1/2 oz -Simple syrup 1/2 oz

La Catrina Negra

$18.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

-Aperol 1 1/4 oz -Prosecco 2 oz -Splash of soda water

Bloody Maria (TEQUILA)

$15.00

- 1 1/2 oz of tequila -1/2 oz of lemon juice -3 oz tomato juice -bit of black pepper and salt -2 dash of worcestershire sauce and 2 of tabasco

Burnt Fuselage

$16.00

-Cognac 1oz -Grand marnier or other cognac orange liqueur 1 oz -Extra dry vermouth

Caipiroska

$15.00

-1 oz of simple syrup(or 1 tablespoon granulated white sugar) -1 lime cut into quarters -2 oz of vodka -garnish 4 lime

Carajillo

$16.00

4 oz dark liquor of your choice 1 tbsp brown sugar 4 oz espresso coffee or enough to fill up your glass 1 lemon peel and more for garnish 1/2 cinnamon stick 2 coffee beans and more for garnish

Dark and Stormy

$15.00

2 oz Dark Rum, 3 1/3 oz Ginger Beer, Couple dashes of bitters.Standard garnish: Lime wedge

Dry Martini

$16.00

-Gin or vodka 2 1/2 oz -Cinzano extra dry 1/2 oz -Orange bitters(flavored bitters) 1 dash

Hanky Panky

$15.00

-2 oz of gin -1 1/2 oz sweet vermouth -1/4 frenet branca

Manhattan

$16.00

-2oz rye whiskey -3/4 sweet vermouth -1 dash angostura bitters

Margarita

$15.00

-Tequila 2 oz -Lime 1 oz -Triple sec 1 oz -Simple syrup 1 oz

Martinez

$16.00

-1 1/2 oz gin -1 oz dry vermouth -2 dash angostura bitters -2 dash maraschino liqueur

Mimosa

$12.00

-2 3/4 oz orange juice -2 3/4 oz champagne

Mint Julep

$15.00

-2 oz bourbon -1 tsp sugar -2 tsp water -4 mint leaves

Mojito

$15.00

-1 1/4 oz white rum -2 tsp sugar -1 oz lime juice -2 oz club soda -6 pieces mint leaves

Moscow Mule

$15.00

-1 1/2 oz vodka -1/8 oz lime juice -4 oz ginger beer

Negrete

$16.00

-1 oz mezcal -1 oz sweet vermouth -1 oz campari

Negroni

$16.00

-1 oz gin -1 oz sweet vermouth -1 oz campari

Old Cuban

$16.00

-6 mint leaves -1 oz simple syrup -3/4 oz lime juice -1 1/2 oz aged rum -2 dash angostura bitters -2 oz champagne

Old Fashion

$16.00

-Rye whiskey 2 oz -Demarara syrup(is simple syrup but with demerara sugar)1/4 oz -Angostura bitters 2 dashes

Paloma

$15.00

-2 oz tequila -1 oz grapefruit juice -1/2 oz lime juice -3/4 simple syrup -1 oz club soda

Tom Collins

$15.00

-1 oz gin -1/2 oz simple syrup -1 oz lemon juice -2 oz club soda -1 dash angostura bitters

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

-1 1/2 vodka -1/2 cointreau -1/2 lime juice -1 oz cranberry juice

Cosmorita

$15.00

-1 1/2 oz tequila -1/2 oz triple sec -1 oz cranberry juice -1/2 oz lime juice

Mezcalita

$15.00

-2 oz Mezcal -1 oz lime juice -1/2 oz pineapple juice -1/2 oz simple syrup

Hugo

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

TUESDAY MARGARITAS

TACO MAGARITA

$7.50

BOURBON

JACK DANIELS

$12.00

JACK DANIELS HONEY

$13.00

WOODBORD RESERVE

$25.00

MAKERS MARK

$13.00

JIM BEAN

$11.00

JIM BEAN EXTRA AGED

$12.00

KNOB CREEK

$18.00

BULLEIT BOURBON

$14.00

COGNAC

REMY MARTIN VSOP

$20.00

HENNESSY VSOP

$25.00

CORDIALS

GRAND MARNIER

$12.00

LICOR 43

$11.00

KAHLUA

$11.00

DRAMBUIE

$11.00

ROMA BLACK

$12.00

ROMANA WHITE

$12.00

MIDORI

$11.00

BAILEYS

$12.00

ST GERMAIN

$11.00

ABSINTH

$12.00

FERNET

$11.00

JAGERMEISTER

$10.00

DESALINS RED VERMOUTH

$8.00

FRANGELICO

$11.00

CHAMBORD

$11.00

CINZANO EXTRA DRY

MARASCHINO LUXARDO

$11.00

CINZANO BIANCO

CAMPARI

$12.00

ANCHO REYES

$12.00

APEROL

$12.00

COINTREAU

$11.00

GIN

MONKEY 47

$24.00

TANQUERAY

$13.00

AVIATION

$13.00

BEEFEATER

$11.00

HENDRICKS

$16.00

WELL GIN

$11.00

BOMBAY

$16.00

EMPRESS 1908

$18.00

MEZCAL

UNION MEZCAL

$14.00

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

$22.00

KOCH EL MEZCAL

$29.00

DEL MAGUEY VIDA

$19.00

MONTELOBOS

$15.00

MONTELOBOS PECHUGA

$45.00

AKUL JOVEN

$14.00

AKUL CIRIAL

$21.00

AKUL ESPADIN-TEPEZTATE

$21.00

AKUL MADRACUISHE-TOBALA-ARROQUENO

$22.00

EL RECUERDO

$16.00

ZIGNUM

$16.00

ROMPE CORAZON

$17.00

AMARAS

$18.00

DOS HOMBRES

$22.00

OJO DE TIGRE

$16.00

LOST EXPLORER

$31.00

LOS EXPLORER TOBALA

LOST EXPLORER SALMIANA

LOST EXPLORER FLY

$55.00

400 CONEJOS

$16.00Out of stock

APLIUS(SAN ANDRES)

$19.00

APLIUS(SAN BALTAZAR)

$18.00

APLIUS(SAN JUAN)

$20.00

LOS NAHUALES JOVEN

$20.00

RUM

BACARDI BLANCO

$12.00

ZACAPPA 23

$18.00

BRUGAL 1888

$18.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN SPICED

$12.00

BACARDI 4

$13.00

BACARDI RESERVA LIMITADA

$32.00

BACARDI BLACK

$13.00

MALIBU

$12.00

TRIGO RESERVA AÑEJO

$18.00

RON DEL BARRILITO

$18.00

WELL RUM

$12.00

Bacardi 8

$14.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$16.00

TEQUILA

CLASE AZUL SILVER

$39.00Out of stock

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$48.00

MAESTRO DOBEL DIAMANTE

$18.00

MAESTR DOBEL SILVER

$17.00

CASAMIGOS SLIVER

$18.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$21.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$16.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$19.00

DON JULIO AÑEJO

$23.00

DON JULIO 70

$23.00

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$18.00

HERRADURA ANEJO

$19.00

HERRADURA SILVER

$17.00

1800 REPOSADO

$20.00

JOSE CUERVO BLANCO

$12.00

CENTINELA ETERNO

$20.00

WELL TEQUILA

$12.00

1800 CRISTALINO ANEJO

$21.00

DON JULIO 1942

$55.00

ADICTIVO SILVER

$22.00

7 LEGUAS

$20.00Out of stock

7 Leguas Añejo

$22.00Out of stock

VODKA

GREY GOOSE

$15.00

STOLICHNAYA

$11.00

ABSOLUT AZUL

$12.00

ABSOLUT CITRON

$12.00

TITOS

$14.00

BELVEDERE

$13.00

ELEVEN

$12.00

WELL VODKA

$11.00

Whiskey

JW DOUBLE BLACK

$16.00

JW RED LABEL

$12.00

DEWARDS 12

$14.00

BALLENTINES

$12.00

GLENFIDICH 12

$17.00

CHIVAS 12

$15.00

BUCHANANS 12

$16.00

OLD PARR

$15.00

THE BALVENIE 12

$25.00

MACALLANS 12

$22.00

MACALLANS 18

$45.00

DEWARD WHITE LABEL

$13.00

GLENLIVET 12

$17.00

GLENLIVET FOUNDERS RESERVE

$15.00

JAMESON

$14.00

WELL WHISKEY

$12.00

BOTTLED BEER

Tulum Lager

$8.00

-Product Details Category American-Style Lager Region Mexico Type Craft, Independent Craft Brewer ABV 4% IBU 12 Calories per Serving (12 oz) 86 Tasting Notes Balanced, Bright, Citrus, Flavored, Light, Smooth Food Pairing Beef, Fruit - Citrus, Fruit - Dried, Fruit - Sweet, Lamb, Mushrooms, Nuts, Pasta, Pork, Root Vegetables, Salads & Greens, Shellfish, Turkey Features Gluten Reduced Suggested Glassware Pilsner Glass Suggested Serving Temperature 35-40° F SRM Value 16.99 Read Less Product Description Tulum beer, artisan lager, made with sea water, chemical-free, pure and alkaline that maintains all its nutrients and minerals to take care of your health.

Corona

$8.00

-Corona is a brand of beer produced by Mexican brewery Cervecería Modelo and owned by Belgian company AB InBev. It is the top-selling brand of imported beer in the United States. It is often served with a wedge of lime or lemon in the neck of the bottle to add tartness and flavor. Wikipedia Alcohol by volume: 4.5% Manufacturer: Grupo Modelo, AB InBev Style: Pale lager

XX Lager

$8.00

-Category American-Style Lager Region Mexico ABV 4.2% IBU 10 Calories per Serving (12 oz) 131 Carbs per Serving (12 oz) 11 Tasting Notes Balanced, Biscuit, Crisp, Fresh, Smooth Food Pairing Beef, Nuts Suggested Glassware Pint Glass Suggested Serving Temperature 35-40° F Read Less Product Description Dos Equis® Lager Especial is a golden pilsner-style beer made from pure spring water and the choicest hops. With a balanced composition and a smooth, clean finish, it’s the party guest who is always invited and never overstays his welcome.

Modelo Especial

$8.00

-Modelo Especial may be relatively light in color, but this pilsner-style lager is anything but dull or watery. A delicate, herbaceous hop profile gives way to a richer palate with notes of honey, subtle malt, and maize, buoyed by lively carbonation and punctuated with a crisp finish.

Negra Modelo

$8.00

-Negra Modelo, better known as "the cream of the beer", is a Munich-type beer with 5.3º of alcohol that offers a balanced flavor and a delicate aroma of dark malt, caramel and hops. Today it occupies the first place in sales among dark beers in Mexico.

Stella Artois

$8.00

-Category Pale Lager Region Belgium ABV 4.5% IBU 24 Tasting Notes Balanced, Bready, Grainy, Neutral Food Pairing Cured Meats, Dessert - Chocolate & Coffee, Nuts Suggested Glassware Pilsner Glass Suggested Serving Temperature 40-45° F Read Less Product Description Stella Artois is an authentic, imported Belgian lager beer. This premium imported beer is brewed in Belgium and made with light barley malt, and Tomahawk and Saaz hops. The brewing process lends to a wonderful floral aroma, well-balanced malt sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish. Stella Artois Belgian beer is brewed with over 600 years of expertise and has 5.0% ABV per 11.2 fluid ounce serving. This twelve pack of beer cans is perfect for social gatherings with friends, and pairs well with steak, mussels and chocolate desserts. Pour this canned beer in a Stella Artois Chalice for the most authentic and traditional drinking experience.

Pacifico BLT

$8.00Out of stock

TAP BEER

La Rubia Draft

$10.00

-La Rubia, which translates as 'the blonde one,' is a light-colored blonde ale with a subtle floral hop aroma and a crisp, clean finish. At 5% ABV, it's an easy-drinking and flavorful beer perfect for sharing with your familia. it of puerto rican decent

Pacifico

$10.00

-Cerveza Pacífico Clara, better known as Pacífico, is a Mexican pilsner-style beer. Cerveza Pacífico is named so because the Pacífico brewery is located in the Pacific Ocean port city of Mazatlán, in the state of Sinaloa, México. Type Beer Country of origin Mexico Introduced 1899 Alcohol by volume 4.5% Color Clear

MONOPOLIO

$10.00

Funky Buddha

$10.00Out of stock

-Category IPA Region Florida, United States Type Craft ABV 7% IBU 50 Suggested Glassware Pint Glass, Snifter/Goblet/Chalice Suggested Serving Temperature 45-50° F Product Description Funky Buddha Hop Gun IPA Craft Beer is a big, bold India pale ale bursting with pineapple and grapefruit flavor. Brewed with payloads of American cascade and centennial hops, this Funky Buddha beer features a dose of smooth caramel malts for a balanced finish. Made with culinary-inspired natural ingredients using time-honored techniques, this moderately bitter IPA beer goes great with Thai red curry, chipotle wings, hoisin-glazed roast duck, fresh-baked cherry pie and washed rind cheeses.

Modelo

$10.00Out of stock

Cielito Lindo IPA

$10.00

RED WINE BOTTLE

BTL MARIA TINTO RED BLEND

$95.00

BTL BOUND- DETERMINED CAB

$94.00

BTL PASO ROBLES CAB

$68.00

BTL DECOY MERLOT

$55.00

BTL SOLAR DE BECQUER

$55.00Out of stock

BTL THREE FINGERS CAB

$45.00

BTL AGUA DE PIEDRA MALBEC

$50.00

BTL LOVE NOIR

$36.00

BTL FRANCIS COPPOLA

$45.00

LUIGI BOSCA

$50.00Out of stock

DECOY CAB

$55.00

RED WINE GLASS

FRANCIS COPPOLA GLASS

$12.00

LOVE NOIR PN GLASS

$10.00

THREE FINGER CAB GLASS

$12.00

AGUA DE PIEDRA GLASS

$14.00

LUIGI BOSCA GLASS

$14.00Out of stock

WHITE WINE / ROSE BOTTLE

BTL CAKEBREAD CELLARS SB

$94.00

BTL POULLY FUISSE

$75.00

BTL WHITE HEAVEN SAUVIGNON BLANC

$45.00

BTL SAN ANGELO

$45.00

BTL LA CREMA CHARDONNAY

$50.00

BTL LUNA NOVA

$39.00Out of stock

BTL MAISON No 9

$61.00

WHITE/ROSE GLASS

GLASS WHITE HEAVEN

$12.00Out of stock

GLASS SAN ANGELO

$12.00

GLASS LA CREMA

$14.00

GLASS LUNA NUDA PG

$10.00Out of stock

GLASS MAISON No 9

$15.00

CHAMPAGNE/CAVA BOTTLE

MOET NECTAR

$148.00

MINI MOET

$29.00

VEUVE CLICQUOT

$120.00

FOSS MARAI PROSSECO

$36.00

FOSS MARAI ROSE

$36.00

CHIC

$36.00

CHAMPAGNE/CAVA GLASS

GLASS FOSS MARAI PROSSECO

$10.00

GLASS FOSS MARIA ROSE

$10.00

CHIC

$10.00

Cork fee

Cork Fee

$40.00

COFFEE & TEA

CAPUCCINO

$6.00

AMERICANO

$5.00

MACHIATTO

$6.50

ESPRESSO

$4.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$4.50

CORTADO

$5.00

LATTE

$6.00

TEA

$5.00

APPETIZER

CREMA FRIJOL

CREMA CILANTRO

FIDEO SECO

SALAD

AIDA SALAD

QUESO FRESCO SALAD

MAIN

POBLANO CHICKEN

$25.00

VERACRUZANA RED SNAPPER

$25.00

BUTTER SAUCE RED SNAPPER

$25.00

BALSAMIC GLAZED SALMON

$25.00

DESSERT

MINI FLAN

DRINKS

HIBISCUS

LEMON

MEXICAN (Copy)

DIVORCIADOS

$14.00

-Sunny side up eggs -green and red sauce(red sauce:chile de arbol,onion,garlic,guajillo,habanero-green sauce:chile serrano,white onions,garlic,habanero) -Queso fresco -Cilantro

RANCHEROS

$14.00

-Sunny side up eggs -Green sauce(chile serrano,white onions,garlic,habanero) -Refried beans -Corn tortilla

CHILAQUILES VERDES

$12.00

-Corn tortillas -Green sauce(chile serrano,white onions,garlic,habanero) -Cilantro -Queso fresco -Mexican cream(is a creamy and slightly tangy condiment similar to sour cream) -chicken,eggs or both

CHILAQUILES ROJOS

$12.00

-Corn tortillas -Red sauce(chile de arbol,onions,garlic,guajillo,habanero -Cilantro -Queso fresco -Mexican cream(is a creamy and slightly tangy condiment similar to sour cream) -chicken,eggs or both

QUESADILLA FLOR DE CALABAZA

$14.00

-Corn tortilla -Zucchini flower(its a squash blossoms that is an edibel flower cucurbita species)its sauteed with onions,garlic and salt -Oaxaca cheese

QUESADILLA CHAMPIÑON

$14.00

-Corn tortilla -Shiitake mushroom(is an edible mushroom native to east asia)its sauteed with onions and salt -Cilantro -Oaxaca queso

FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

-White bread(dipped in cinnamon,egg,sugar,vanilla extract) -Agave honey(as syrup) -Pinole whipped cream (made from corn flour with heavy cream and sugar) -Berries(blue berries or strawberry or both)

BOTTOMLESS

MICHELADA

$25.00

MIMOSA

$25.00

TACO TUESDAY (Copy)

TT Vegan Taco

$5.00

-Tempura heart of palm -Red slaw -Avocado mousse -not vegan

TT Gobernador de Pulpo

$6.00

-Octopus(adobo lime sauce) -Oaxaca chesse(know as quesillo,is a white semihard cheese,similar to unaged monterey cheese but texture similar to mozzarella) -Poblano pepper -Bacon -onions -Flour tortilla -Shellfish allergy

TT Baja

$6.00

-Tempura fish(cod a white fish) -Pickled red cabagge -Habanero -Chipotle mayo

TT Chuleta con Papa

$5.00

-Smoked pork chop -Horseshoe fries(thin french fries)

TT Campechano con Papa

$5.00

-Marinated skirt steak with chorizo(chorizo is a type of pork sausage) -Horseshoe fries(thin fries)

TT Milanesa de Pollo

$5.00

-Breaded chicken breast -mushrooms -Onions -Cilantro

TT Porkbelly

$5.00

-flour tortilla -Pork belly -Red pickled onions -Habanero and lime -Micro green:cilantro

TT Carnitas

$5.00

-Fried tuna -Guac -Onions -Cilantro

TT Quesadilla Pastor

$6.00

-Red snapper -Axiote(its a spice mixture usually includes annatto,oregano,cumin,clove,cinnamon,black pepopers,allspice,garlic and salt) -Oaxaca cheese(know as quesillo,is a semihard cheese similar unaged monterey jack.) -Flour tortilla

TT CH. CAMARON

$5.00

-Corn breaded shrimp -Chipotle mayo -Cilantro -shellfish allergy

GIFT CARD (Copy)

GIFT CARD $20

$20.00

GIFT CARD $25

$25.00

GIFT CARD $50

$50.00

FRIDAY BAR BITES (Copy)

BB PORK BELLY TACO

$6.00

BB POPCORN SHRIMP

$6.00

BB AL PASTOR QUESADILLA

$6.00
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
3306 Mary St, Coral Gables, FL 33133

