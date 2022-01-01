Aiko 1902 Washington Ave C
1902 Washington Avenue Suite C
Houston, TX 77007
Raw Bar
Oyster Shooter
Live Oyster Sashi, Tosa-zu Gelee, Ikura, Shiso
Sawagani
Taraba
Alaskan King Crab. Clarified Brown Butter, Ikura, Chive, Yuzu Kosho, Hokkaido Uni Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Shellfish
Kaluga
Sake Mango
Sake Tigre
Ama Ebi Crudo
Foie Tart
Specials Nigiri
Aji
Horse Mackerel* Wasabi, Nikiri, Negidare Gluten, Alcohol, Allium
Akamutsu
Rose Sea Perch Yuzu Kosho, Nikiri, Torched Gluten, Allium
Amaebi
Engawa
Flounder Fin Muscle Nigiri
Kamasu
Japaneses Barracuda* Nikiri, Smoked soy, Grated ginger Gluten
Kinmedai
Golden Eye Snapper Tamari, Ginger Gluten, Allium
Kurodai
Managatsuo
Silver Butterfish Miso, Wasabi, Chive
Muki Hotate
Saketoro Aburi
Torched Salmon Belly Nikiri, Maldon Gluten, Celiac
Samegarei
Shima Aji
Japanese Striped Jack* House Smoked with apple wood. Wasabi, Nikiri, Goma, Chive. Gluten, Alcohol, Allium
Kohada
Kawahagi
Madako
Kurage
Japanese Jelly Fish - Tosa Zu - Cucumber - Nishiki Goma
Santa Barbara Uni
Akami Zuke
Miso Marinated BF Tuna - Thai Chili, Nikiri, Sesame Oil
Isaki
A5 Wagyu Nigiri
Kumomoto Japan Yuzu Kosho Nikiri Chive Torched. Melt in you mouth
A5 Wagyu Tartare
Wagyu Tossed in Negi-relish and Chili Garlic, with Bowfin Caviar, Quail Egg, and Chives.
Foie Gras
Hudson Valley Duck Liver Asian Pear Jam, Tare, Rice Cracker Gluten,
Gyutan
Ikura Nigiri
Salmon Roe Nigiri
Kaluga Nigiri
Kamo
Spicy Hotate
Japanese Scallop Serrano Aioli Nishiki Goma
Tarabagani
Alaskan King Crab Gunkan Brown Butter, Lemon Juice, Maldon Shellfish, Dairy,
Tanin Bune
Uni Hokkaido
Sea Urchin Tamari Kizame Gluten
Nasu
Kegani
Oregon Bincho
Hotaru Ika
Firefly Squid Kunkan Lemon Miso Butter Dairy
Kasugodai
Murasaki Uni
Sawara
Spanish Mackerel Torched Nikiri, Goma shio, Hanaho gluten, Celiad
Ivory King Salmon
Hirasuzuki
Amadai
Hiramasa
Ama Ebi
Gyuhoho
Iwashi
Japanese Sardine Tamari, Ginger
Kama Toro
Katsuo
Ishidai
Kuromutstu
Mirugai
Tachiuo
Itoyori
Inada
Baby Yellowtail* Nikiri, Wasabi Salt Gluten, Alcohol
Specials Sashimi
Kinmedai Sashimi
Managatsuo Sashimi
Muki Hotate Sashimi
Samegarei Sashimi
Shima Aji Sashimi
Aji Sashimi
Kamasu Sashimi
Kurodai Sashimi
Isaki Sashimi
Oregon Bincho Sashimi
Sawara Sashimi
Spanish Mackerel Nikiri, Goma Shio, Hanaho Gluten, Celiac
Inada Sashimi
Akami Zuke Sashimi
Hirasuzuki Sashimi
Ishidai Sashimi
Itoyori Sashimi
Hiramasa Sashimi
Ivory King Salmon Sashimi
Iwashi Sashimi
Tennen Hirame Sashimi
Katsuo Sashimi
Akamutsu Sashimi
Masaba Sashimi
Hotaru Ika Sashimi
Firefly Squid Lemon Miso Butter Dairy, Gluten, Celiac
Amadai Sashimi
Kuromutsu Sashimi
Tachiuo Sashimi
OMA SPECIAL NIGIRI
$55 Omakase
$95 Omakase
$75 OMA
Wine
Btl Justin Rosé
From the Central Coast ,2021 Justin Rose is dry and aromatic with notes of strawberry, melon, stone fruit, and floral essence. Medium bodied with a fruit forward nose with subtle floral note mid palate. Pairs well with seafood. Alcohol 13.5%
Btl Pinot Blanc
From Alsace,France 2019, with notes of lemon and yuzu zest with a crisp dry finish. Pairs well with all seafood and light creamy sauces. alcohol 13%
Btl Schlum Riesling
From Alsace, France. Notes of ripe melon, herbal lift, and lemon freshness with a dry finsih. Pairs well with salmon and tuna. Alcohol 13%
Btl Saldo Chenin Blanc
Prisoner Wine Company Sal Do also means "Vintage" Ruthford Napa Valley Tropical, Balanced, Fresh, Succulent stonefruit with citrus backbone. Aromas of Citrus, Nectarine, and passionfruit. Pairs well with root vegetables and squashes. 13.5% Alcohol
Cork Fee
Gl Justin Rosé
Gl Pinot Blanc
Gl Schlum Riesling
Gl Saldo Chenin Blanc
Sake
Hot Sake
Tokubetsu 300ml
Junmai Apple, Pear Niigata Prefecture Hokuriku Region 15.5% Rich & Dry RPR: 60% SMV: -1 Acidity: 1.5 Tokubetsu means “special” in Japanese, and it is special indeed. The naturally soft water used in its brewing comes from snow that melts off the peak of Mt. Hakkai. The dry body is preceded by mild and creamy texture. A flavor of almond and vanilla with a hint of a lactic character melts across the palate like a snowflake caught on the tongue. A deep, satisfying taste compliments many foods including roasted meat and grilled fish.
Suigei 300 mL
Junmai Ginjo Ginrei Suite Brewery Kochi Region 16% Rich Savory & Crisp RPR: 50% Acidity: 1.7 Pairing: Soy-sauce dishes, Bbq skewers or Teriyaki, Karaage chicken, fried rice, gyoza, tempura vegetables, Calamari Serve cold to room temp Suigei’s leading pure rice premium brew whose inherent taste and sharpness are unmistakable. Despite the subdued aroma, this is a richly flavoured sake with well balanced savoury notes and a crisp finish.
Kubota 300ml
JUNMAI DAIGINJO Gohyakumangoku Niigata A hint of pear and melon with an elegant aroma, an excellent harmony and acidic taste give a pleasant mouth-feel. Serve chilled well to enjoy clean and crisp aftertaste or serve at room temperature to enjoy its unique aroma. RPR: 50% Alc.: 5% AMV: 0 Acidity: 1.3
Dassai 39 300ml
Kinushiro Nigori
Junmai Nigiri Apple, Pear, Muscat Grape Hyogo Prefecture Kinki Region 10% Rich & Sweet RPR: 73% SMV: -40 Acidity: 2 Server cold Sometimes different countries have different sake preferences. In the case of this sake, that saved its life! In Japan, this sake was being discontinued, but it became a hit with U.S. sake drinkers, so they kept it around. Luckily for us, we get to experience its silky-white texture and fruity aroma thanks to their original yeast. Goes well with yakiniku, having enough sweetness and texture to enhance your meal.
Yaemon Nigori
Junmai, Nigori Gohyakumangoku Fukushima Prefecture Tohoku region Rice-Pudding, Pear 16.5% Rich&Sweet RPR: 55% SMV: -15 Acidity: 2 Server Cold
Tokubetsu 720ml
Junmai Apple, Pear Niigata Prefecture Hokuriku Region 15.5% Rich & Dry RPR: 60% SMV: -1 Acidity: 1.5 Tokubetsu means “special” in Japanese, and it is special indeed. The naturally soft water used in its brewing comes from snow that melts off the peak of Mt. Hakkai. The dry body is preceded by mild and creamy texture. A flavor of almond and vanilla with a hint of a lactic character melts across the palate like a snowflake caught on the tongue. A deep, satisfying taste compliments many foods including roasted meat and grilled fish.
Denshin
Oze Rose
Junmai Daiginjo Taste: Sweet rice, orange, and apricots. Plum, cranberries, and crisp red tart apples Aroma: grapefruit, cranberry, tomato water, grass, Sherry, and yeasty Gunma Prefecture SMV: +1 Serve Cold A sake with all the grace and charm of a rose. Brewed using red sake yeast which produces the pink rose color, this treat has the aroma of pink grapefruit. The flavor that follows is a pleasant mixture of citrus, sweetness, and scrumptious red cherry. The brewers leave it undiluted and unfiltered for a more concentrated and raw flavor. A delight to serve with spicy food, tempura, and yakitori.
Nanbu Bijin
Tokubetsu Junmai Aroma: Pecan, almond, peach cobbler, apple pie, wheat toast, and creamy Taste: Apple Pear Flower Iwate prefecture Tohoku region 15% Rich&Dry RPR: 5% SMV: 0 Acidity: 1.5 Serve cold The nose on this IWC Champion sake is a wonderful collection of pecan, almond, peach cobbler, apple pie, wheat toast, and creamy aromas. What can you say about a sake that is made in a very small town, but has conquered the world? This brew is the ultimate explorer Junmai that is great with food, but also world class just drinking by itself. Using a very local rice varietal called Gin Otome milled to 55% and using their special brewing water, Nanbu Bijin has set a standard with this sake that should be on very enthusiast’s bucket list. Round, soft, light, creamy it drinks with a rolling smoothness that is part rich and part ricey with large amounts of that 5th taste known as umami.
Tenbu Nishi
Junmai Ginjo Aroma: Melon, Stone Fruit, Pineapple, Tangerine, and Vanilla. Spritzy: Lively, Bright, Tingly, Zesty, Crisp, and Refreshing. Taste: Apple, Asian Pear, Honeydew, Watermelon, Papaya, and Mint. Umami Filled Finish What makes this Junmai Ginjo really cool is that you can taste the brewing technique that this brewery uses with lots of flavors upfront, a supremely quick finish, and an overall lightness and brightness that makes this sake drink so well. As the fluid warms in the glass more peach and citrus flavors emerge with a touch of earth tones on the finish
Ryujin
Junmai Daiginjo Pineapple, Flower, Muscat Grape Gunma Prefecture Kanto Region 16% Light&Dry RPR: 50% SMV: +1 Serve Cold 40F - 60F Everything related to its production is done in-house, from cultivating their yeast to milling their rice. It’s pasteurized just once before bottling to preserve its liveliness, and then it’s matured just enough to mellow the flavor. The aroma is very subtle, just enough to draw you in, and the flavor is a delight-white flower, pineapple-like juiciness and a dash of bitter.
Kubota Manju
Junmai Daiginjo Pear, Flower Niigata Prefecture Hokuriku Region 15% Light&Dry RPR: 33% SMV: +2 Acidity: 1.2 Serve Cold 40-60 Kubota's flagship - a premium Junmai Daiginjo.The complex, pleasant flavor and flawless balance is crafted with expert brewing techniques. Pleasantly floral, refined aroma is in perfect harmony with the clean, silky and smooth texture. 500 years of sake making experience have culminated in Kubota “Manju,” a sake said to be one of the finest around. This crowning achievement has a plush texture with several layers of flavor. Each sip is a new journey, revealing more and more, like watching an artist paint up a gorgeous portrait. With countless gold medals under its belt, and more than a few high recommendations, Kubota “Manju”s timeless taste is one that you will always enjoy.
Dassai 23 720ml
Kats Akatsuki
Born Gold
Junmai Daiginjo Fukui Prefecture Hokuriku Region Aroma: Green apple, sweet rice, plum skin, and peach Taste: Grapes and pears hint of citrus. Vein of vanilla 15% Rich&Dry RPR: 50% SMV: +1 Acidity: 1.6 Serve Cold A sake with all the grace and charm of a rose. Brewed using red sake yeast which produces the pink rose color, this treat has the aroma of pink grapefruit. The flavor that follows is a pleasant mixture of citrus, sweetness, and scrumptious red cherry. The brewers leave it undiluted and unfiltered for a more concentrated and raw flavor. A delight to serve with spicy food, tempura, and yakitori.
Sake Cocktails
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
1902 Washington Avenue Suite C, Houston, TX 77007
Photos coming soon!