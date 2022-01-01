Aiko 1902 Washington Ave C

Nanbu Bijin

$79.00

Tokubetsu Junmai Aroma: Pecan, almond, peach cobbler, apple pie, wheat toast, and creamy Taste: Apple Pear Flower Iwate prefecture Tohoku region 15% Rich&Dry RPR: 5% SMV: 0 Acidity: 1.5 Serve cold The nose on this IWC Champion sake is a wonderful collection of pecan, almond, peach cobbler, apple pie, wheat toast, and creamy aromas. What can you say about a sake that is made in a very small town, but has conquered the world? This brew is the ultimate explorer Junmai that is great with food, but also world class just drinking by itself. Using a very local rice varietal called Gin Otome milled to 55% and using their special brewing water, Nanbu Bijin has set a standard with this sake that should be on very enthusiast’s bucket list. Round, soft, light, creamy it drinks with a rolling smoothness that is part rich and part ricey with large amounts of that 5th taste known as umami.