Aiko 1902 Washington Ave C

1902 Washington Avenue Suite C

Houston, TX 77007

Raw Bar

Raw Bar

Oyster Shooter

$6.00

Live Oyster Sashi, Tosa-zu Gelee, Ikura, Shiso

Sawagani

$9.00
Taraba

Taraba

$36.00

Alaskan King Crab. Clarified Brown Butter, Ikura, Chive, Yuzu Kosho, Hokkaido Uni Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Shellfish

Kaluga

$60.00

Sake Mango

$18.00

Sake Tigre

$18.00
Ama Ebi Crudo

Ama Ebi Crudo

$14.00Out of stock

Foie Tart

$11.00

Specials Nigiri

Specials Nigiri

Aji

Aji

$7.00

Horse Mackerel* Wasabi, Nikiri, Negidare Gluten, Alcohol, Allium

Akamutsu

Akamutsu

$14.00

Rose Sea Perch Yuzu Kosho, Nikiri, Torched Gluten, Allium

Amaebi

$12.00
Engawa

Engawa

$7.00

Flounder Fin Muscle Nigiri

Kamasu

Kamasu

$7.00

Japaneses Barracuda* Nikiri, Smoked soy, Grated ginger Gluten

Kinmedai

Kinmedai

$8.00

Golden Eye Snapper Tamari, Ginger Gluten, Allium

Kurodai

$7.00
Managatsuo

Managatsuo

$7.00

Silver Butterfish Miso, Wasabi, Chive

Muki Hotate

$9.00
Saketoro Aburi

Saketoro Aburi

$12.00

Torched Salmon Belly Nikiri, Maldon Gluten, Celiac

Samegarei

$8.00
Shima Aji

Shima Aji

$7.00

Japanese Striped Jack* House Smoked with apple wood. Wasabi, Nikiri, Goma, Chive. Gluten, Alcohol, Allium

Kohada

$7.00

Kawahagi

$8.00Out of stock

Madako

$7.00Out of stock

Kurage

$6.00Out of stock

Japanese Jelly Fish - Tosa Zu - Cucumber - Nishiki Goma

Santa Barbara Uni

$12.00Out of stock
Akami Zuke

Akami Zuke

$7.00Out of stock

Miso Marinated BF Tuna - Thai Chili, Nikiri, Sesame Oil

Isaki

$7.00Out of stock
A5 Wagyu Nigiri

A5 Wagyu Nigiri

$16.00

Kumomoto Japan Yuzu Kosho Nikiri Chive Torched. Melt in you mouth

A5 Wagyu Tartare

A5 Wagyu Tartare

$12.00

Wagyu Tossed in Negi-relish and Chili Garlic, with Bowfin Caviar, Quail Egg, and Chives.

Foie Gras

$14.00

Hudson Valley Duck Liver Asian Pear Jam, Tare, Rice Cracker Gluten,

Gyutan

Gyutan

$8.00

Ikura Nigiri

$7.00

Salmon Roe Nigiri

Kaluga Nigiri

$30.00

Kamo

$7.00

Spicy Hotate

$7.00

Japanese Scallop Serrano Aioli Nishiki Goma

Tarabagani

$12.00

Alaskan King Crab Gunkan Brown Butter, Lemon Juice, Maldon Shellfish, Dairy,

Tanin Bune

$12.00
Uni Hokkaido

Uni Hokkaido

$14.00

Sea Urchin Tamari Kizame Gluten

Nasu

$4.00

Kegani

$12.00Out of stock

Oregon Bincho

$7.00Out of stock
Hotaru Ika

Hotaru Ika

$7.00Out of stock

Firefly Squid Kunkan Lemon Miso Butter Dairy

Kasugodai

$7.00Out of stock

Murasaki Uni

$14.00Out of stock
Sawara

Sawara

$7.00Out of stock

Spanish Mackerel Torched Nikiri, Goma shio, Hanaho gluten, Celiad

Ivory King Salmon

$7.00Out of stock

Hirasuzuki

$7.00Out of stock

Amadai

$7.00Out of stock

Hiramasa

$7.00Out of stock

Ama Ebi

$12.00Out of stock

Gyuhoho

$8.00Out of stock

Iwashi

$7.00Out of stock

Japanese Sardine Tamari, Ginger

Kama Toro

$14.00Out of stock

Katsuo

$7.00Out of stock

Ishidai

$7.00Out of stock

Kuromutstu

$7.00Out of stock

Mirugai

$12.00Out of stock

Tachiuo

$7.00Out of stock

Itoyori

$7.00Out of stock
Inada

Inada

$7.00Out of stock

Baby Yellowtail* Nikiri, Wasabi Salt Gluten, Alcohol

Specials Sashimi

Specials Sashimi

Kinmedai Sashimi

$16.00

Managatsuo Sashimi

$14.00
Muki Hotate Sashimi

Muki Hotate Sashimi

$18.00

Samegarei Sashimi

$16.00

Shima Aji Sashimi

$14.00

Aji Sashimi

$14.00

Kamasu Sashimi

$14.00

Kurodai Sashimi

$14.00

Isaki Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Oregon Bincho Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Sawara Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Spanish Mackerel Nikiri, Goma Shio, Hanaho Gluten, Celiac

Inada Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Akami Zuke Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Hirasuzuki Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Ishidai Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Itoyori Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Hiramasa Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Ivory King Salmon Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Iwashi Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Tennen Hirame Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Katsuo Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Akamutsu Sashimi

$28.00Out of stock

Masaba Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Hotaru Ika Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Firefly Squid Lemon Miso Butter Dairy, Gluten, Celiac

Amadai Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Kuromutsu Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Tachiuo Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

OMA SPECIAL NIGIRI

Wagyu Uzura

$20.00

Hotate Foie

$16.00

Chutoro Uzura

$12.00

Otoro Uni

$24.00

Wagyu Foie

$30.00

Zuke Uzura

$9.00

Miso Hamachi

$8.00

Tannin Bune

$16.00

Sake Bake

$14.00

Fried Quail Egg

$35 Omakase

$35 Omakase

$35.00

OMA Edamame

OMA Maguro Crudo

OMA Akami

OMA Sake

OMA Hirame

OMA Sake HR

$55 Omakase

$55 Omakase

$55.00

OMA Edamame

OMA Maguro Crudo

OMA Madai

OMA Hirame

OMA Kamo

OMA Oyster

OMA Negitoro HR

OMA Kanpachi

OMA Shima Aji

OMA Hamachi Crudo

OMA Saketoro

$95 Omakase

$95 Omakase

$95.00

OMA Edamame

OMA Maguro Crudo

OMA Kanpachi

OMA Shima Aji

OMA Gyutan

OMA Oyster

OMA Spicy Tuna HR

OMA Aji

OMA Kinmedai

OMA Sake Tigre

OMA Muki Hotate

OMA Managatsuo

OMA A5 Tartare

OMA Saketoro

OMA Hamachi Crudo

$75 OMA

$75 OMA

$75.00

Beer

Asahi Dry

$4.00

Sapporo

$4.00

Kirin Light

$4.00

Kyoto Match IPA

$12.00

Kyoto Yuzu

$12.00

Asahi Black

$6.00

Wine

Btl Justin Rosé

Btl Justin Rosé

$29.00

From the Central Coast ,2021 Justin Rose is dry and aromatic with notes of strawberry, melon, stone fruit, and floral essence. Medium bodied with a fruit forward nose with subtle floral note mid palate. Pairs well with seafood. Alcohol 13.5%

Btl Pinot Blanc

Btl Pinot Blanc

$25.00

From Alsace,France 2019, with notes of lemon and yuzu zest with a crisp dry finish. Pairs well with all seafood and light creamy sauces. alcohol 13%

Btl Schlum Riesling

Btl Schlum Riesling

$35.00

From Alsace, France. Notes of ripe melon, herbal lift, and lemon freshness with a dry finsih. Pairs well with salmon and tuna. Alcohol 13%

Btl Saldo Chenin Blanc

Btl Saldo Chenin Blanc

$39.00

Prisoner Wine Company Sal Do also means "Vintage" Ruthford Napa Valley Tropical, Balanced, Fresh, Succulent stonefruit with citrus backbone. Aromas of Citrus, Nectarine, and passionfruit. Pairs well with root vegetables and squashes. 13.5% Alcohol

Cork Fee

$20.00

Gl Justin Rosé

$7.00

Gl Pinot Blanc

$5.00

Gl Schlum Riesling

$8.00

Gl Saldo Chenin Blanc

$9.00

Sake

Hot Sake

Hot Sake

$5.00

Hot Sake

Tokubetsu 300ml

Tokubetsu 300ml

$25.00

Junmai Apple, Pear Niigata Prefecture Hokuriku Region 15.5% Rich & Dry RPR: 60% SMV: -1 Acidity: 1.5 Tokubetsu means “special” in Japanese, and it is special indeed. The naturally soft water used in its brewing comes from snow that melts off the peak of Mt. Hakkai. The dry body is preceded by mild and creamy texture. A flavor of almond and vanilla with a hint of a lactic character melts across the palate like a snowflake caught on the tongue. A deep, satisfying taste compliments many foods including roasted meat and grilled fish.

Suigei 300 mL

Suigei 300 mL

$19.00

Junmai Ginjo Ginrei Suite Brewery Kochi Region 16% Rich Savory & Crisp RPR: 50% Acidity: 1.7 Pairing: Soy-sauce dishes, Bbq skewers or Teriyaki, Karaage chicken, fried rice, gyoza, tempura vegetables, Calamari Serve cold to room temp Suigei’s leading pure rice premium brew whose inherent taste and sharpness are unmistakable. Despite the subdued aroma, this is a richly flavoured sake with well balanced savoury notes and a crisp finish.

Kubota 300ml

Kubota 300ml

$49.00

JUNMAI DAIGINJO Gohyakumangoku Niigata A hint of pear and melon with an elegant aroma, an excellent harmony and acidic taste give a pleasant mouth-feel. Serve chilled well to enjoy clean and crisp aftertaste or serve at room temperature to enjoy its unique aroma. RPR: 50% Alc.: 5% AMV: 0 Acidity: 1.3

Dassai 39 300ml

$49.00
Kinushiro Nigori

Kinushiro Nigori

$35.00

Junmai Nigiri Apple, Pear, Muscat Grape Hyogo Prefecture Kinki Region 10% Rich & Sweet RPR: 73% SMV: -40 Acidity: 2 Server cold Sometimes different countries have different sake preferences. In the case of this sake, that saved its life! In Japan, this sake was being discontinued, but it became a hit with U.S. sake drinkers, so they kept it around. Luckily for us, we get to experience its silky-white texture and fruity aroma thanks to their original yeast. Goes well with yakiniku, having enough sweetness and texture to enhance your meal.

Yaemon Nigori

Yaemon Nigori

$55.00

Junmai, Nigori Gohyakumangoku Fukushima Prefecture Tohoku region Rice-Pudding, Pear 16.5% Rich&Sweet RPR: 55% SMV: -15 Acidity: 2 Server Cold

Tokubetsu 720ml

Tokubetsu 720ml

$59.00

Junmai Apple, Pear Niigata Prefecture Hokuriku Region 15.5% Rich & Dry RPR: 60% SMV: -1 Acidity: 1.5 Tokubetsu means “special” in Japanese, and it is special indeed. The naturally soft water used in its brewing comes from snow that melts off the peak of Mt. Hakkai. The dry body is preceded by mild and creamy texture. A flavor of almond and vanilla with a hint of a lactic character melts across the palate like a snowflake caught on the tongue. A deep, satisfying taste compliments many foods including roasted meat and grilled fish.

Denshin

$49.00
Oze Rose

Oze Rose

$89.00

Junmai Daiginjo Taste: Sweet rice, orange, and apricots. Plum, cranberries, and crisp red tart apples Aroma: grapefruit, cranberry, tomato water, grass, Sherry, and yeasty Gunma Prefecture SMV: +1 Serve Cold A sake with all the grace and charm of a rose. Brewed using red sake yeast which produces the pink rose color, this treat has the aroma of pink grapefruit. The flavor that follows is a pleasant mixture of citrus, sweetness, and scrumptious red cherry. The brewers leave it undiluted and unfiltered for a more concentrated and raw flavor. A delight to serve with spicy food, tempura, and yakitori.

Nanbu Bijin

Nanbu Bijin

$79.00

Tokubetsu Junmai Aroma: Pecan, almond, peach cobbler, apple pie, wheat toast, and creamy Taste: Apple Pear Flower Iwate prefecture Tohoku region 15% Rich&Dry RPR: 5% SMV: 0 Acidity: 1.5 Serve cold The nose on this IWC Champion sake is a wonderful collection of pecan, almond, peach cobbler, apple pie, wheat toast, and creamy aromas. What can you say about a sake that is made in a very small town, but has conquered the world? This brew is the ultimate explorer Junmai that is great with food, but also world class just drinking by itself. Using a very local rice varietal called Gin Otome milled to 55% and using their special brewing water, Nanbu Bijin has set a standard with this sake that should be on very enthusiast’s bucket list. Round, soft, light, creamy it drinks with a rolling smoothness that is part rich and part ricey with large amounts of that 5th taste known as umami.

Tenbu Nishi

Tenbu Nishi

$59.00

Junmai Ginjo Aroma: Melon, Stone Fruit, Pineapple, Tangerine, and Vanilla. Spritzy: Lively, Bright, Tingly, Zesty, Crisp, and Refreshing. Taste: Apple, Asian Pear, Honeydew, Watermelon, Papaya, and Mint. Umami Filled Finish What makes this Junmai Ginjo really cool is that you can taste the brewing technique that this brewery uses with lots of flavors upfront, a supremely quick finish, and an overall lightness and brightness that makes this sake drink so well. As the fluid warms in the glass more peach and citrus flavors emerge with a touch of earth tones on the finish

Ryujin

Ryujin

$59.00

Junmai Daiginjo Pineapple, Flower, Muscat Grape Gunma Prefecture Kanto Region 16% Light&Dry RPR: 50% SMV: +1 Serve Cold 40F - 60F Everything related to its production is done in-house, from cultivating their yeast to milling their rice. It’s pasteurized just once before bottling to preserve its liveliness, and then it’s matured just enough to mellow the flavor. The aroma is very subtle, just enough to draw you in, and the flavor is a delight-white flower, pineapple-like juiciness and a dash of bitter.

Kubota Manju

Kubota Manju

$175.00

Junmai Daiginjo Pear, Flower Niigata Prefecture Hokuriku Region 15% Light&Dry RPR: 33% SMV: +2 Acidity: 1.2 Serve Cold 40-60 Kubota's flagship - a premium Junmai Daiginjo.The complex, pleasant flavor and flawless balance is crafted with expert brewing techniques. Pleasantly floral, refined aroma is in perfect harmony with the clean, silky and smooth texture. 500 years of sake making experience have culminated in Kubota “Manju,” a sake said to be one of the finest around. This crowning achievement has a plush texture with several layers of flavor. Each sip is a new journey, revealing more and more, like watching an artist paint up a gorgeous portrait. With countless gold medals under its belt, and more than a few high recommendations, Kubota “Manju”s timeless taste is one that you will always enjoy.

Dassai 23 720ml

$249.00

Kats Akatsuki

$399.00
Born Gold

Born Gold

$79.00Out of stock

Junmai Daiginjo Fukui Prefecture Hokuriku Region Aroma: Green apple, sweet rice, plum skin, and peach Taste: Grapes and pears hint of citrus. Vein of vanilla 15% Rich&Dry RPR: 50% SMV: +1 Acidity: 1.6 Serve Cold A sake with all the grace and charm of a rose. Brewed using red sake yeast which produces the pink rose color, this treat has the aroma of pink grapefruit. The flavor that follows is a pleasant mixture of citrus, sweetness, and scrumptious red cherry. The brewers leave it undiluted and unfiltered for a more concentrated and raw flavor. A delight to serve with spicy food, tempura, and yakitori.

Sake Cocktails

Carpis

$8.00

Blu Ivy

$8.00

Toropikaru

$14.00

Saketini

$9.00

Orange Sunset

$9.00

Carpis Mocktail

$6.00

N/A Bevs

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ramune

$3.00

Strawberry Ramune

$3.00

Sparkling

$3.00

Calpico N/A

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
1902 Washington Avenue Suite C, Houston, TX 77007

