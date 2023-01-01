aikodawg Concessions 22605 olinda trail N
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
22605 olinda trail N, Scandia, MN 55073
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Mr Large Burrito - 21450 Forest Blvd. N
No Reviews
21450 Forest Blvd. N Forest Lake, MN 55025
View restaurant
Norman Quacks Chophouse - Forest Lake
No Reviews
843 W Broadway Ave Forest Lake, MN 55025
View restaurant