aikodawg Concessions 22605 olinda trail N

No reviews yet

22605 olinda trail N

Scandia, MN 55073

Food

Onion Strings

$6.00

Fire Strings

$6.00

Sweet Thing Strings

$7.00

Queso Strings

$7.00

Pork Strings

$12.00

Chicken Strings

$14.00

Drink

Root Beer

$3.00

Root Beer floats

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Pop

$3.00

Can Pop

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

22605 olinda trail N, Scandia, MN 55073

