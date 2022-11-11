PHX imageView gallery
The Ainsworth

review star

No reviews yet

3 S 2nd Street

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Honey Hot Chick
Classic ChzBurger
Wagyu Burger

Appetizers

Crispy Wings

$18.00

served with your choice of chipotle bbq, hot, honey hot, or mild sauce on the side || served with ranch or top-shelf bleu cheese [limited quantities available]

Wings

$14.00

tossed with your choice of chipotle bbq, lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, hot, honey hot, or mild || served with ranch or top-shelf bleu cheese

Black Bean Hummus

$12.00

pureed black beans, roasted garlic olive oil, paprika, baby heirloom tomatoes, naan bread

Crispy Bites

$12.00

tempura battered cauliflower, asparagus, green beans, sweet chili ranch

Fried Mac & Cheese

$12.00

golden fried 3 cheese mac-n-cheese, panko bread crumbs, pomodoro, garlic oil, parmesan

Mac Fries

$14.00

street frites steak fries, house mac-n-cheese, herb bread crumbs, shredded parmesan, microgreens

MAC Sliders

$16.00

3) 2oz sliders cooked well topped with cheddar cheese, mac-n-cheese patty, 3 cheese mac-n-cheese, ainsworth sauce, brioche buns

Trash Can Nachos

$16.00

blue corn tortilla chips, black beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, queso, guacamole, sour cream [add chicken or bbq pork +6]

Triple Dipper

$12.00

chips, roasted house salsa, guacamole, queso

Truffle Fries

$12.00

white truffle oil, black truffle salt, fresh herbs, grated parmesan

Salads

AZ Wedge

$12.00

crisp iceberg lettuce, blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, baby heirloom tomatoes, crispy applewood bacon, chives

Caesar Salad

$12.00

crisp romaine lettuce, spiced black focaccia crouton, caesar dressing

Burgers & Sandis

Ainsworth Burger

$19.00

two angus patties, cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, ainsworth sauce, black focaccia bun

BBQ Pork Sandi

$16.00

smoked shredded pork, bbq sauce, housemade jalapeño slaw, crispy onions, sriracha aioli, brioche bun

Classic ChzBurger

$16.00

angus patty, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, american cheese, ainsworth sauce, brioche bun

Diamondback Burger

$17.00

angus patty, smoked shredded pork, bbq sauce, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, bacon jam, brioche bun

Honey Hot Chick

$16.00

tempura battered chicken breast, honey hot sauce, housemade jalapeño slaw, dill pickles, ainsworth sauce, brioche bun

MAC Burger

$18.00

angus patty, cheddar cheese, mac-n-cheese patty, 3 cheese mac-n-cheese, ainsworth sauce, seeded brioche bun

Shorty Mac Melt

$18.00Out of stock

shredded smoked short rib, 3 cheese mac-n-cheese, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, sourdough bread

Wagyu Burger

$22.00

8oz wagyu beef patty, white cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, crispy prosciutto, tomato relish, butter leaf lettuce, black focaccia bun

Crispy Chick

$16.00

Entrees

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$19.00

blue fin tuna, sticky rice, cucumbers, avocado, pineapple, edamame, fried wontons, sesame seeds, sriracha aioli, ginger soy glaze

Classic Mac

$15.00

housemade three-cheese sauce, elbow pasta, bread crumbs, fresh herbs, micro greens

NY Strip

$26.00

8oz NY Strip cooked to the temp of your liking, over a bed of traditional mashed potatoes, asparagus, and a red wine demi glaze

Oh My Pesto!

$13.00

cavatappi pasta, basil cream sauce, red bell peppers, parmesan, pine nuts

Salmon Poke Bowl

$18.00

blue fin tuna, sticky rice, cucumbers, avocado, pineapple, edamame, fried wontons, sesame seeds, sriracha aioli, ginger soy glaze

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$9.00

layered carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, fresh berries, milk caramel

Cheesecake

$9.00

graham cracker crust, vanilla cheesecake, fresh berries, chocolate mole drizzle

Every Girls Dream no Wine

$9.00

ghiradelli chocolate brownie, oreos, vanilla bean ice cream, drizzled with white chocolate sauce

Kids

K Chicken Fingers

$8.00

served with ranch and choice of fries or fruit

K Mac N CHZ

$8.00

housemade 3 cheese sauce & macaroni

K Sliders

$8.00

2 bite sized cheeseburgers on mini buns with choice of fries or fruit

K Grilled CHZ

$8.00

sourdough bread, cheddar cheese with choice of fries or fruit

Drinks

Mix Beer

$3.00

BudLt Btl

$5.00

Estrella Btl

$4.00

Nutrl Single

$5.00

Wow Can

$4.00

Food

HotDog

$5.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

The Ainsworth brings a sophisticated twist to the classic all-American sports bar, restaurant and private event experience. Interiors are casual-sexy and super comfortable with an eclectic mix of luxe touches and urban chic details. Life’s simple pleasures – an after-work cocktail, a cold beer, a perfectly grilled steak – are richer, trendier, and more fun at The Ainsworth. It’s a happy, high-energy atmosphere where luxury is all about enjoying every moment to its fullest with friends, colleagues, and the people you meet while you’re there.

Location

3 S 2nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Directions

Gallery
PHX image

