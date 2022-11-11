Bars & Lounges
Seafood
American
The Ainsworth
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
The Ainsworth brings a sophisticated twist to the classic all-American sports bar, restaurant and private event experience. Interiors are casual-sexy and super comfortable with an eclectic mix of luxe touches and urban chic details. Life’s simple pleasures – an after-work cocktail, a cold beer, a perfectly grilled steak – are richer, trendier, and more fun at The Ainsworth. It’s a happy, high-energy atmosphere where luxury is all about enjoying every moment to its fullest with friends, colleagues, and the people you meet while you’re there.
3 S 2nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
