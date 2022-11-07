Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

aioli West Palm Beach

review star

No reviews yet

7434 S. Dixie Hwy

west palm beach, FL 33405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg & Cheese
Crack Coffee
1/2 & 1/2

Breakfast

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Nitrate Free Bacon, Fritatta Egg, Cheddar, House Made Buttermilk Biscuit

Egg White Wrap

$6.00

Egg Whites, Spinach, Tomato, Whole Wheat Wrap

Egg Cheddar Tomato

$6.00

Fritatta Egg, Sliced Tomato, Cheddar, Toasted aioli Ciabatta

Ham Pepper Wrap

$7.00

Nitrate Free Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, Cheddar, House Made Sriracha, Whole Wheat Wrap

Overnight Oats

$6.00Out of stock

Cold Oats Soaked in Unsweetened Almond Milk, Cinnamon, Coconut Sugar, Fresh Fruit, Toasted Coconut

Fruit Yogurt Granola

$6.00Out of stock

House Made Cherry Almond Granola, Fresh Fruit, Vanilla Greek Yogurt

QUICHE + FRUIT

$12.50

Spinach, Tomato Parmesan Quiche, Seasonal Fruit

Toast, Butter & Jam

$5.00

Warm Biscuit, Butter & Jam

$4.00

Croissant, Butter & Jam

$5.00

Salad

Artichoke Arugula

$12.50

Artichokes, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan, Arugula, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Roasted Golden Beet

$12.50

Goat Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion, Whole Grain Mustard Vinaigrette

Buttermilk Caesar

$12.00

Nitrate Free Bacon, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan, Ciabatta Croutons, Romaine, Buttermilk Dressing

Chopped Cobb

$13.50

Turkey, Bacon, Cucumber, Tomato, Egg, Gorgonzola & Red Wine Vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$11.25

Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives & Red Wine Vinaigrette

Roasted Pear & Gorgonzola

$12.50

Walnuts, Arugula, Balsamic Vinaigrette

QUICHE, + SALAD

$12.50

Spinach, Tomato, Parmesan Quiche, Side Garden Salad

Sandwich

Artichoke Pesto

$12.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled House Made Ciabatta

Caprese

$11.50

Tomato, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, on Ciabatta

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, House Made Seven Grain (Contains Walnuts)

Cold Roast Beef

$14.50

Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, Horseradish, House Made Seven Grain

Roasted Eggplant & Brie

$11.50

Kalamata Olives, House Baked Ciabatta

Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Cheddar, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Grilled Butter Bread

Roast Beef Caramelized Onion

$14.50

Cheddar Cheese & Horseradish on Ciabatta

Roasted Vegetable

$11.50

Roasted Eggplant, Oven Roasted Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Goat Cheese, Arugula on Ciabatta

Smoked Ham & Brie

$12.50

Roasted Pear On Walnut Raisin Bread

Turkey & Brie

$12.50

Cranberry Aioli, Arugula on Walnut Raisin Bread

Tuna Sandwich

$12.50

Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, House Made Seven Grain

Turkey Cheddar

$12.50

Roasted Tomato Aioli on Ciabatta

Soup

Scratch Made, Changes Daily

Soup

Scratch Made, Changes Daily

1/2 Salad 1/2 Soup

1/2 & 1/2

$12.50

1/2 Salad 1/2 Sadwich

1/2 & 1/2

$12.50

1/2 Sandwich 1/2 Soup

1/2 & 1/2

$12.50

1/2 Sandwich 1/2 Salad

1/2 & 1/2

$12.50

Coffee

Crack Coffee

$6.00

Double Shot Pumphouse Espresso, Cinnamon, Cayenne, Coconut Sugar, Choice of Milk, Cold or Hot

Salted Caramel Latte

$6.00

Double Shot Pumphouse Espresso, House Made Salted Caramel

Vanilla Bean Latte

$6.00

Double Shot Pumphouse Espresso, House Made Vanilla Bean Syrup

Mexican Chocolate

$7.00

Double Shot Pumphouse Espresso, House Made Dark Chocolate Mocha Syrup, Cinnamon, Cayenne, Coconut Sugar, Choice of Milk, Cold or Hot

Dark Chocolate Mocha

$6.00

Double Shot Pumphouse Espresso, House Made Dark Chocolate Mocha, Cinnamon, Cayenne, Coconut Sugar,

Limoncello Latte

$6.00

Double Shot Pumphouse Espresso, House Made Limoncello Syrup

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Locally Sourced Pupmhouse Nitro Cold Brew on Tap

Iced Matcha Green Tea

$6.00

Ceremonial Grade Green Tea Matcha, Almond Milk, Cinnamon, Cayenne, House Made Honey Simple

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chai

$5.00

House Brewed Chai, Honey Simple, Iced

Americana

$4.00

2 Ounce Espresso Shot + Water

Pumphouse Bean

$14.75

Drinks

Lemonade

$2.75

House Made Lemonade

Ice Tea

$2.25

Unsweeted Hibiscus Raspberry or Black Tea

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Soda

$3.50

Boylan's Glass Bottle, Orange, Ginger Ale or Diet Cola

Water Bottle

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Fresh Florida Orange Juice

Bakery

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Cookie

$3.00

Slice Cake/Tart/Pie

$7.00

Pound Cake

$3.00

Candied Bacon

$3.00

Brownie

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Cake Brownie

Lemon Rasperry Blondie

$4.00

Lemon Raspberry Blondie White Chocolate Almond (GF)

Bread

Sour Dough

$7.00

Seeded Sour Dough

$7.00

Butter Bread

$7.00

Walnut Raisin

$7.00

Oat Porridge Sour Dough

$8.00

Baguette

$4.00

Ciabatta

$6.00

Braided Challah

$8.00Out of stock

Thanksgiving 22

Thanksgiving Orders Will Be Ready For Pick Up Wednesday, November 23

Dinner for Four

$285.00

1/2 OF A 16 LB TURKEY BREAST SLICED, DARK MEAT PULLED Gravy - Pint Cranberry - Pint Sausage Ciabatta Stuffing Brussel Sprouts, Bacon Balsamic Three Cheese Mac Cauliflower Gratin Corn Bread Butternut Squash Soup- Quart

Tray of Cornbread

$24.00

Buttermilk Biscuits, Dozen

$24.00

Cheddar Jalapeno Biscuits, Dozen

$32.00

Brioche Dinner Rolls, Dozen

$18.00

Pumpkin Cinnamon Buns, 1/2 doz

$22.00

Bourbon Pecan Tart

$45.00

Chocolate Walnut Tart

$45.00

Apple Lattice Pie

$45.00

Pumpkin Pie

$32.00

Whole Carrot Cake

$60.00

Whole Quiche Lorraine

$42.00

Whole Quiche STP

$42.00

Pint of Cranberry

$9.00

Pint of Gravy

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chef Driven Causal Cuisine That Caters to Local Community. Scratch Sour Dough Bakery.

Website

Location

7434 S. Dixie Hwy, west palm beach, FL 33405

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jo Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
319 Belvedere Rd. STE12 West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Mamma Mia's on the Beach
orange star4.4 • 376
10 S Ocean Blvd Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurantnext
Subculture Coffee WPB - Subculture WPB
orange starNo Reviews
509 clematis street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Loic Bakery Cafe Bar, downtown WPB
orange starNo Reviews
480 Hibiscus Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Field of Greens - Clematis
orange star4.4 • 801
412 Clematis St West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Johan's Joe - West Palm Beach
orange starNo Reviews
401 South Dixie Highwy West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in west palm beach

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
orange star4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Hullabaloo
orange star4.5 • 3,110
517 clematis West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill - West Palm Beach
orange star4.4 • 1,445
209 6th Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Howley's Restaurant - Howleys
orange star4.0 • 1,333
4700 S Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
La Cabana Latin Grill - 7116 S. DIXIE HWY
orange star4.6 • 1,246
7116 S. DIXIE HWY West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near west palm beach
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston