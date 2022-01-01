Restaurant header imageView gallery

Airline Brewing 173 Main St

No reviews yet

173 Main St

Ellsworth, ME 04605

Popular Items

SOFT PRETZEL STICKS
BANGERS AND MASH
BAKED STUFFED POTATO SKINS

Appetizers

ABC SIGNATURE WARM BEER CHEESE

$10.00

Tortilla chips served with our ABC signature creamy warm beer cheese

BAKED STUFFED POTATO SKINS

$12.50

Potato skins loaded with mash potato, cheddar cheese, bacon and topped with sour cream

BEEF CHILI CHEESE NACHOS

$14.00

Tortilla chips layered with house made chili, beer cheese, sliced jalapeños and served with sour cream

BUFFALO DEVILED EGGS

$10.50

These scrumptious deviled eggs are an all time favorite around Downeast Maine

QUESADILLA

$10.00

A blend of house cheeses in a folded tortilla, served with sour cream and salsa or ask about our

SIGNATURE REUBEN QUESADILLA

$17.00

SOFT PRETZEL STICKS

$11.00

Soft baked pretzel sticks served with ABC beer

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$10.00

Fresh mushrooms stuffed with a signature blend of cheeses, spinach and bacon, slowly oven baked until golden brown

Desserts

Chocolate Cannoli

$10.00

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$11.00

A Traditional English classic. This homemade cake is made from butter, brown sugar and chopped dates filled with a toffee sauce and served with a whipped cream and toffee sauce topping

Jacket Spuds / Baked Potatoes

CHILI SPUD

$15.00

A traditional baked potato topped with homemade chili, beer cheese and served with tortilla chips and sour cream

ORIGINAL SPUD

$13.00

A baked potato topped with matured cheddar cheese, butter, sour cream and chives, served with a side salad

REUBEN SPUD

$17.00

This robust spud combines potatoes, creamy swiss cheese and your favorite reuben ingredients for the perfect combination, served with a side salad

Sides

Blue Cheese Dressing - Side Item

$1.00

Bacon - Side Item

$3.00

Sliced or Smoked Cheese - Side Item

$2.00

Sour Cream - Side Item

$1.50

Chicken - Side Item

$3.00

Chili - Side Item

$5.00

Gravy - Side Item

$2.00

Guacamole - Side Item

$2.50

Chips - Side Item

$2.50

Honey Mustard Dressing - Side Item

$1.00

Shredded Cheese - Side Item

$2.00

House Salad - Side Item

$4.50

Italian Dressing - Side Item

$1.00

Mac and Cheese - Side Item

$3.00

Ranch Dressing - Side Item

$1.00

Balsamic Dressing - Side Item

$1.00

Caesar Dressing - Side Item

$1.00

Caesar - Side Salad

$4.50

Crackers - Side Item

$1.00

Roast Beef - Side Item

$3.00

Salami - Side Item

$3.00

Warm Beer Cheese - Side Item

$2.00

Signature Entrées

BANGERS AND MASH

$16.50

Traditional UK bangers served over a bed of mashed potatoes, peas, carrots and topped with our Brown Ale gravy

BLACKENED HADDOCK

$17.50

Topped with lemon and wine served with garlic mash and a side of vegetables

DRUNKEN COTTAGE PIE

$16.50

Our version of the English casserole of ground beef, onions, carrots, peas, corn, brown ale and topped with mash and served with our Brown Ale gravy

JUMBO SAUSAGE ROLL

$17.50

Pasture-reared pork and British seasoning, baked in a light and buttery puff pastry and served with mashed potatoes, peas and our Brown Ale gravy

STEAK AND ALE PIE

$17.50

Delicious steak in a rich ale gravy, baked to perfection in a golden puff pastry and served with mashed potatoes, peas and our Brown Ale gravy

TRADITIONAL CORNISH PASTY

$17.50

Beef, root vegetables and potatoes wrapped in a delicious pastry, served with mashed potatoes, peas and our Brown Ale gravy

Signature Toasties, Burgers and Sandwiches

ABC PUB BURGER

$15.00

Medium Well Cooked Burger topped lettuce, onions, pickles, tomatoes and mayo

BACON, LETTUCE AND TOMATO

$14.00

Applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato with mayo

BAKED CHICKEN TOASTY

$15.00

Roasted chicken breast, guacamole, lettuce, cilantro citrus aioli, served with kettle chips

CHEDDAR ROAST BEEF AND HORSERADISH TOASTY

$15.00

Sharp cheddar cheese, roast beef, horseradish aioli on a rustic roll grilled to perfection on a panini grill, served with kettle chips

GRILLED CHEESE TOASTY

$12.00

Panini grilled rustic bread, melted sharp cheddar, pickles and Rye Pale Ale mustard aioli, served with kettle chips

REUBEN SUPREME PANINI

$17.50

Hand-trimmed lean corned beef cooked to perfection, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and house dressing on rye bread

Soups & Salads

Bowl CHOWDER

$11.00

New England Style Clam Chowder

BUFFALO COBB SALAD

$17.00

Buffalo sauce, oven roasted chicken, bacon, Bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg and tomato on a fresh bed of lettuce

CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Crisp romaine, croutons, and grated Parmesan all tossed with a traditional caesar dressing

Cup CHOWDER

$7.00

New England Style Clam Chowder

ENGLISH GARDEN SALAD

$9.00

Lettuce, onion, tomato and cucumber

HEARTY HOMEMADE BEEF AND BEAN CHILI

$11.00

Made from scratch and topped with cheese, served in a crock with a side of tortilla chips and sour cream

Caps

Cap - Flatbill / Black

$16.95

Cap - Trucker / Black&White

$28.95

Winter Cap - Thinsulate

$17.95

Winter Cap - Unlined

$16.95

Winter Cap - Visor

$16.95

Winter Cap - Cuffed

$17.95

Winter Cap - TruFit

$17.95

Glassware

Glassware - Airline Pottery Mug

$39.95Out of stock

Glassware - Coffee Mug

$10.95Out of stock

Glassware - Etched - Logo Pub 16oz

$10.95Out of stock

Glassware - Logo Beer Can

$10.95

Glassware - Logo Wine

$10.95

Wine Bottle - Cheese / Snack Tray

$19.95

Jackets / Sweatshirts

Sweatshirt - Hooded (General)

$39.00

Zipper Fleece

$39.99
Gildan Hooded Sweatshirt (AZALEA)

Gildan Hooded Sweatshirt (AZALEA)

$48.00
Gildan Hooded Sweatshirt (NAVY)

Gildan Hooded Sweatshirt (NAVY)

$48.00Out of stock
Gildan Hooded Sweatshirt (BLACK)

Gildan Hooded Sweatshirt (BLACK)

$48.00
Gildan Hooded Sweatshirt (MILITARY GREEN)

Gildan Hooded Sweatshirt (MILITARY GREEN)

$48.00

Maps

Downeast ATV Trail System

$4.50

Misc

Handcrafted Airline Soap

$6.00Out of stock

Koozie

$7.95Out of stock

Stickers - 4"

$2.50

Mini Magnet

$3.00

POLO SHIRTS

NOSTIC POLO SHIRT

$29.95

T'shirts

T'Shirt - Black Logo

$26.95

T'shirt - Sand IPA

$26.95

T'shirt - Tie-Dye

$26.95Out of stock

Entrees

Pretzel Bites W/cinnamon Butter

$11.00

Chicken Alfredo Flatbread

$15.99

Jalapeno Popper Dip

$11.00

Steak And Cheese Quesidilla

$15.99

Cowboy Burger

$17.99

Pork Nachos

$15.00

Sweet Meat Flatbread

$16.50

Burritto

$15.00

Desserts

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Soup

Soup Special Cup

$7.00

Soup Special Crock

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our 173 Main Street location is a classic English Pub.

Location

173 Main St, Ellsworth, ME 04605

Directions

Gallery
Airline Brewing Company image
Airline Brewing Company image
Airline Brewing Company image
Airline Brewing Company image

