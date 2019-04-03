Restaurant header imageView gallery

Airline Brewing Company - Amherst 22 Mill Lane

No reviews yet

22 Mill Lane

Amherst, ME 04605

APPETIZERS

10 CHICKEN WINGS

$22.00

Fried wings tossed in Carolina BBQ or Buffalo Sauce served with a choice of sauces

5 CHICKEN WINGS

$11.00

Fried wings tossed in Carolina BBQ or Buffalo Sauce served with a choice of sauces

ABC SIGNATURE WARM BEER CHEESE

$10.00

Tortilla chips served with our ABC signature creamy warm beer cheese

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$15.00

French fries layered with house made chili, beer cheese, sliced jalapeños and sour cream

CHILI CHEESE NACHOS

$12.00

Tortilla chips layered with house made chili, beer cheese, sliced jalapeños and sour cream

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$9.00

HEARTY HOMEMADE BEEF AND BEAN CHILI

$11.00

Made from scratch and topped with cheese, served in a crock with a side of tortilla chips and sour cream

ONION RINGS

$11.00

Fried onion rings served with a side of spicy ranch

PRETZEL STICKS

$11.00

Ten pretzel bites served with warm beer cheese

QUESADILLA

$10.00

A blend of house cheeses in a folded tortilla, served with sour cream and salsa or ask about our

SIGNATURE REUBEN QUESADILLA

$17.50

SOUTH OF THE BORDER POUTINE

$14.50

French fries covered with homemade brown gravy and cheese curds

FRIED GREEN BEANS

$10.00

Deep fried green beans with a spicy ranch

BRUNCH

Countryside Biscuits and Gravy

$12.50

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Classic Two Egg Breakfast

$11.00

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Vegetable Frittata

$13.00

Bubble & Squeak

$12.50

HANGOVER BURGER

$15.00

Burger topped with crispy bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese and mayo

BRUNCH SIDES

Toast - Side

$2.00

Tater Tots - Side

$4.00

Home Fries - Side

$4.00

Gravy - Side

$4.00

1 Egg - Side

$1.50

2 Eggs - Side

$3.00

Meat - Side

$3.00

Biscuit - Side

$2.00

CHILDREN'S MENU

CHEESE BURGER, JR.

$9.00

Burger topped with cheese served with fries

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

Two fried boneless tenders served a choice of sauces and fries

HOT DOG

$7.00

Choice of toppings, ketchup, relish and mustard served with fries

MAC AND CHEESE, JR.

$6.00

Pasta made to order with mixed assorted cheeses, select seasonings and topped with fresh shredded cheese

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE PRETZEL PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$7.00

STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING

$11.00

HAND PATTIED BURGERS

BEER BUSTER BURGER

$17.00

Burger, beer cheese, crispy bacon and topped with an onion ring

DOWNEAST CLASSIC BURGER

$14.00

Burger topped with lettuce, onions, pickles, tomatoes and mayo

HANGOVER BURGER

$15.00

Burger topped with crispy bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese and mayo

MAC ATTACK BURGER

$17.00

Burger, crispy bacon topped with mac and cheese

MAINE HOT MESS BURGER

$16.50

Burger topped with splash of chili, guacamole, jalapeños and beer cheese

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$16.00

Mug Club Dinner

In House Smoked Brisket

$31.00

Beer-B-Q Chicken Quarter

$29.00

House Marinated Grilled Portobello

$27.00

Choose Any Two

$42.00

Choose All Three

$49.00

SALADS

PUB SALAD

$9.00

Lettuce, onion, tomato and shredded cheese

CHICKEN TACO SALAD

$15.00

TRADITIONAL CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Crisp romaine, croutons and grated parmesan all tossed with a traditional caesar dressing

SIDES

Bacon - Side Item

$3.00

Ceasar Salad - Side Item

$4.50

Chicken - Side Item

$3.00

Chili - Side Item

$4.00

Chips - Side Item

$1.50

Fries - Large Side Item

$11.00

Fries - Small Side Item

$6.00

Gravy - Side Item

$4.00

Guacamole - Side Item

$2.50

House Salad - Side Item

$4.50

Mac and Cheese - Side Item

$3.00

Shredded Cheese - Side Item

$2.00

Shrimp - Side Item

$6.00

Single Hot Dog - Side Item

$3.00

Sliced or Smoked Cheese - Side Item

$2.00

Truffle Oil Charge - Side Item

$2.50

Warm Beer Cheese - Side Item

$2.00

Sour Cream - Side Item

$1.50

Maple Syrup

$1.00

SIGNATURE ENTRÉES

BANGERS AND MASH

$16.50

FISH AND CHIPS

$17.50

Battered Haddock filet, deep fried and served with a side of fries and house-made tarter sauce

FRIED CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$16.00

Served with a choice of sauces

MAC AND CHEESE

$10.50

Pasta made to order with mixed with assorted cheeses, select seasonings and topped with fresh shredded cheese

ORIGINAL SPUD

$13.00

REUBEN SPUD

$17.00

SUBS / WRAPS

BACON, LETTUCE AND TOMATO

$14.50

Applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato with mayo

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$14.50

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with shredded lettuce, mixed cheese and ranch dressing

CLASSIC CLUB

$17.00

REUBEN SUPREME

$17.50

Hand-trimmed lean corned beef cooked to perfection, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and house dressing on rye bread

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN WRAP

$14.00

Chicken, lettuce, guacamole, shredded cheese, salsa and cilantro lime aioli

TRADITIONAL CUBAN

$15.50

In House Smoked Pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mayo and mustard

HOUSE SMOKED PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$14.00

In House Smoked Pork on a burger roll topped with BBQ sauce and slaw

CAPS

Cap - Flatbill / Black

$16.95

Cap - Trucker / Black&White

$19.95

Winter Cap - Unlined

$16.95

Winter Cap - Visor

$16.95

Winter Cap - Cuffed

$17.95

Winter Cap - TruFit

$17.95

GLASSWARE

Glassware - Airline Pottery Mug

$39.95Out of stock

Glassware - Coffee Mug

$10.95Out of stock

Glassware - Etched - Logo Pub 16oz

$10.95Out of stock

Glassware - Happy Birthday Pint

$7.99

Glassware - Logo Beer Can

$10.95

Glassware - Logo Wine

$10.95

Wine Bottle - Cheese / Snack Tray

$19.95

JACKETS / SWEATSHIRTS

Children's Hoodie

$19.95

Fleece

$29.95Out of stock

Fleece - Sport - BARA

$29.95
Gildan Hooded Sweatshirt (AZALEA)

Gildan Hooded Sweatshirt (AZALEA)

$48.00
Gildan Hooded Sweatshirt (BLACK)

Gildan Hooded Sweatshirt (BLACK)

$48.00
Gildan Hooded Sweatshirt (MILITARY GREEN)

Gildan Hooded Sweatshirt (MILITARY GREEN)

$48.00
Gildan Hooded Sweatshirt (NAVY)

Gildan Hooded Sweatshirt (NAVY)

$48.00

Jacket - Black Windbreaker

$24.95

Sweatshirt - Hooded (General)

$39.00

T'SHIRTS

T'Shirt - Black Logo

$26.95

T'shirt - Sand IPA

$26.95

T'shirt - Tie-Dye

$26.95

MISC

Handcrafted Airline Soap

$6.00

Stickers - 4"

$2.50

Mini Magnets

$3.00

MAPS

Downeast ATV Trail System

$4.50

POLO SHIRTS

NOSTIC POLO SHIRT

$29.95

Initial

Mug Club - Initial

$75.00

Renewal

Mug Club - Renewal

$50.00

HOT DRINKS

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

MIXERS / JUICES

Club Soda

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Tonic

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

NON ALCOHOLIC BEER

Athletic

$7.00

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

La Croix

$2.00

Maine Root - Blueberry

$4.00

Maine Root - Root Beer

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Moxie

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Brisk Tea

$2.00

SPORTS DRINKS

Gatorade

$3.00

Powerade Zero

$3.00

TEA

Brisk Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened Black Tea

$3.00

WATER

Bottled Water

$2.00

Poland Springs Sparkling Water

$2.50

WHITE

To Go Bottle Deposit

$0.15

CHARDONNAY

$7.50

California, Simple Life - Medium bodied with lively acidity integrating both tropical fruit and orange blossom flavors

PINOT GRIGIO

$7.50

Italy, GOOD - A fuller body with fruit flavors of melon and citrus, with a a nice crisp finish

WHITE WINE - BOTTLE

$17.99

BUBBLY

Bubbly - Bottle Only

$17.99

Italy, Ca' Furlan Cuvee Beatrice - Balanced and lightly juicy, this creamy Prosecco offers textbook notes of white peach, almond skin and orchard blossom, as well as lemon zest and spice details on the finish

To Go Bottle Deposit

$0.15

Appetizers

PICKLE CHIPS

$9.00

Desserts

CHEESECAKE

$9.00

Please ask your server to find out what seasonal pie, cake or dessert we are currently serving

Entrees

TENDERS ONLY

$12.00

BBQ BRISKET FLATBREAD

$16.00

Sandwich / Subs

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

MEATBALL SUB

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Our brewery is located in a retired furniture mill that was once a thriving rural Maine business in Amherst. Paul Bunyan Furniture Company was located here for over 30 years, therefore our brewery is filled with artifacts and treasures from a woodworking world that came many years before us. While here you can enjoy our fresh craft beer, our brewery restaurant , cider, wine, liquors and both indoor and outdoor seating. It's truly a destination to ENJOY!

22 Mill Lane, Amherst, ME 04605

