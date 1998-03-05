Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Airliner

22 S Clinton St

Iowa City, IA 52240

Appetizer

Chips & Salsa

$7.99

Enjoy our homemade salsa

Basket of Fries

$3.99

Our classic house seasoned fries

Onion Rings

$7.99

Served with a side of ranch

Cheese Balls

$8.99

Served with ranch

Cheese Fries

$8.49

Topped with cheese sauce, cheddar jack cheese, and chives

Top Shelf Nachos

$8.99

Fresh chips with tomatoes, black olives and jalapenos

Quesadillas

$7.99

Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, chives, and jalapenos with salsa and sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.49

Served with a side of ranch or marinara

Pizza Sticks

$9.99

Our signature pizza crust smothered in garlic herbs and our house cheese blend

Flying Cheese Bread

$6.49+

Served with a side of marinara

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.99Out of stock

Served with baguette slices and tortilla chips

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with bleu cheese or ranch

Traditional Wings

$14.99

Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with bleu cheese or ranch

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$5.49

Iceberg lettuce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons

Ceasar Salad

$5.49

Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing with parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and croutons

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Crispy chicken in your choice of sauce with onions, tomatoes, celery, and cheddar jack cheese

Greek Salad

$7.99

Spinach, feta cheese, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, croutons, and Greek dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

6oz chicken breast, shredded cheese, onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers

Chef Salad

$9.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and croutons

Taco Salad

$9.99

Your choice of spiced beef, chicken, or beans with black olives, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and chips. Served with homemade salsa and Southwestern ranch

Soup

$3.99

Soup of the day

Seasonal Airliner Chili

$3.99

Topped with cheddar jack cheese and scallions

Pick Two

$8.99

Choose Two of the following items: Small House or Caesar Salad and a Bowl of Chili or Soup of the Day

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Wraps

Greek Wrap

$8.49

Spinach, feta cheese, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, croutons, and Greek dressing in a flour tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Crispy chicken in your choice of sauce with onions, tomatoes, celery, and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla

Taco Wrap

$10.49

Your choice of spiced beef, chicken, or beans with black olives, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and chips. Served with homemade salsa and Southwestern ranch in a flour tortilla

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.49

6oz chicken breast, shredded cheese, onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers in a flour tortilla

Chef Wrap

$10.49

Ham, turkey, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and croutons in a flour tortilla

Caesar Wrap

$8.49

Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing with parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and croutons in a flour tortilla

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Breaded chicken in your choice of sauce with lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast on a ciabatta roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$9.49

Breaded chicken with marinara, lettuce, asiago & mozzeralla cheese, tomato, and onion on a ciabatta roll

Pork Tenderloin

$9.99

Hand-cut, lightly breaded Iowa tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a ciabatta roll

Airliner Club

$9.99

Turkey, ham, swiss cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato on toasted sourdough

Old Fashioned Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Toasted sourdough with your choice of cheese

Italian Beef

$10.49

Slow roasted Italian marinated roast beef topped provolone cheese, giardiniera or banana peppers on a fresh French roll

Meatball Sub

$10.49Out of stock

4 large meatballs with mozzarella cheese and marinara on a toasted French roll

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Hand breaded tender chicken breast, Airliner's signature seasoning blend, chipolte aiolo, lettuce, tomato on a toasted bun

Burgers

The Plane

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Cessna

$9.49

Your choice of melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Stealth Bomber

$9.99

Cajun-spiced burger with bleu cheese

Avion

$10.49

Topped with bacon, provolone, and guacamole

B-2

$10.49

Served with smoked bacon, mushrooms, onions, and your choice of cheese

F-16

$10.49

Topped with cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, and 2 golden onion rings

Red Eye

$10.49

Topped with your choice of cheese, bacon, fried egg, and chipotle aiolo

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$15.99+

Pizza by the Slice

$2.99

Served on our AIrliner Crust. Choose from: Pepperoni, Sausage, Vegetarian, and Cheese. Served Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11:00am - 3:00pm.

Taco

$15.99+

Your choice of crust covered with red sauce or refried beans followed by seasoned beef, black olives, onions, and our special cheese blend. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and seasoned corn chips. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa

Meat Cravers

$15.99+

Your choice of crust with pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, Canadian bacon, and our cheese blend

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.99+

Your choice of crust with alfredo sauce, sliced beef, green peppers, sliced onions, and our cheese blend

BBQ Chicken

$15.99+

Your choice of crust with BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, red onions, and our cheese blend

Supreme

$15.99+

Your choice of crust with pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, black olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and our cheese blend

Thai Chicken

$15.99+Out of stock

Your choice of crust with a spicy citrus sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions, scallions, and cheddar jack cheese

Greek

$15.99+

Your choice of crust with an olive oil, garlic & herb sauce, spinach, black olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, and lightly covered in our cheese blend

Buffalo Chicken

$15.99+

Your choice of crust with a buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken, celery, scallions, tomato, and our cheese blend. Sided with bleu cheese or ranch

Margarita

$15.99+

Your choice of crust with an olive oil base, fresh basil, sliced tomato, and herbs

5 Cheese & Herb

$15.99+

Your choice of crust with mozzarella, provolone. muenster, parmesan, asiago cheese, and spiced with oregano and basil

Vegetarian

$15.99+

Your choice of crust with mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, green olives, green peppers, onions, and our cheese blend

Alfredo Chicken

$15.99+

Your choice of crust with an alfredo base, grilled chicken, scallions, tomato, and artichoke hearts

Chicken Pesto

$15.99+

Your choice of crust with a red sauce base, grilled chicken, red peppers, spinach, feta cheese, and pesto sauce

Kid's Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

One Topping Pizza

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Dessert

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$4.99

With chocolate drizzle

Giant Pizza Cookie

$10.99

7 inch chocolate chunk cookie served with a chocolate drizzle

Pasta

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$11.99

Miscellaneous

Mug

$5.00

Mason Jar

$5.00

T-Shirt

$30.00

Sweatshirt

$55.00

Buffet

Build Your Own Pizza

$20.00

Speciality Pizza

$20.00

Boneless Wings

Salad

Soda

Extra Dressing

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

French

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

Greek Vinaigrette

$0.50

Southwest Ranch

$0.50

Honey Dijon

$0.50

Hawkeye Breakfast

Hawkeye Breakfast

$9.99

Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Slice

$3.00

Small Bfast Pizza

$15.99

Lg Bfast Pizza

$23.99

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.00

Well Long Island

$4.00

Dirty Shirley

$4.00

Burnett's

$4.00

Pink Whitney

$5.00

Titos

$6.00

Absolut

$6.00

Pearl Cucumber

$6.00

Pearl Strawberry

$6.00

Deep Eddy's

$6.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

DBL Well Long Island

$6.50

DBL Dirty Shirley

$6.50

DBL Burnett's

$6.50

DBL Titos

$8.50

DBL Absolut

$8.50

DBL Pearl Cucumber

$8.50

DBL Pearl Strawberry

$8.50

DBL Deep Eddy's

$8.50

DBL Ketel One

$10.50

DBL Grey Goose

$10.50

Well Gin

$4.00

Hammer

$4.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Aviation

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$6.50

DBL Hammer

$6.50

DBL Bombay Saphire

$10.50

DBL Aviation

$10.50

DBL Tanqueray

$10.50

Well Rum

$4.00

Admiral Coco

$4.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.00

DBL Well Rum

$6.50

DBL Admiral Coco

$6.50

DBL Bacardi

$8.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$8.50

DBL Malibu

$8.50

DBL Rumchata

$8.50

Well Tequila

$4.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Casamingos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$9.00

Well Tequila

$6.50

Jose Cuervo

$8.50

Patron Silver

$14.50

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Orange

$6.00

Jim Beam Peach

$6.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal Peach

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$6.50

DBL Fireball

$6.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$8.50

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$8.50

DBL Jim Beam

$8.50

DBL Jim Beam Orange

$8.50

DBL Jim Beam Peach

$8.50

DBL Makers Mark

$10.50

DBL Crown Royal

$10.50

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$10.50

DBL Jameson

$10.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Dewars

$8.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$10.50

DBL Dewars

$10.50

Ryan's

$5.00

Kamora

$5.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Ice 101

$6.00

DBL Ryan's

$6.50

DBL Kahlua

$6.50

DBL Amaretto

$6.50

DBL Jagermeister

$7.50

DBL Ice 101

$7.50

$4 Vodka

$4.00

$4 Busch

$4.00

$3 Burnett’s

$3.00

Beer

Draft Bud Light

$4.00

Draft Coors Light

$4.00

Draft Busch Light

$4.00

Draft Miller Light

$4.00

Draft Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Draft Blue Moon

$6.00

Draft Angry Orchard

$6.00

Draft Guinness

$6.00

Draft Big Wave

$6.00

Draft Lagunitas

$6.00

Draft Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.00

Draft Easy Eddy

$7.00

Budweiser Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Busch Light Bottle

$4.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Miller Light Bottle

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Goose Island 312

$5.00

Busch Tallboy

$4.00

Busch NA

$3.00

White Claw

$5.00

White Claw Surge

$6.50

Truly

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

Busch Pitcher

$12.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$12.00

Coors Light Pitcher

$12.00

Miller Light Pitcher

$12.00

Michelob Ultra Pitcher

$12.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$15.00

Angry Orchard Pitcher

$15.00

Guinness Pitcher

$15.00

Big Wave Pitcher

$15.00

Lagunitas Pitcher

$15.00

Sam Adams Seasonal Pitcher

$15.00

Easy Eddy Pitcher

$17.00

Wine

Livingston Cabernet

$10.00

Decoy Cabernet

$12.00

Livingston Chardonnay

$10.00

Cavit Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Andre

$5.00

Shots

$3 Burnett’s

$3.00

ABC

$4.00

Apple Jack

$4.00

Apple Pie

$4.00

Breakfast Shot

$4.00

Buttery Nipple

$4.00

Caramel Apple

$4.00

Cherry Bomb

$4.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$5.00

Girl Scout Cookie

$5.00

Grape Ape

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$5.00

Jolly Rancher

$4.00

Kamikaze

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$4.00

Prairie Fire

$4.00

Scooby Snack

$4.00

Starburst

$4.00

Tootsie Roll

$4.00

Washington Apple

$4.00

White Tea

$4.00

Vegas Bomb

$4.00

Cocktails

Black Russian

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Elevator

$6.00

AMF

$6.00

Hurricane

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Irish Mule

$8.00

LA Water

$4.00

Margarita

$4.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Hawaiian Mimosa

$5.00

Mojito

$4.00

Moscow Mule

$5.00

Orange Mule

$6.00

Screwdriver

$4.00

Sex on the Beach

$4.00

Tequila Sunrise

$4.00

White Russian

$6.00

Shutter Island

$5.00

Thursday Pitchers

Well Vodka Pitcher

$5.00

Well Gin Pitcher

$5.00

Well Rum Pitcher

$5.00

Well Whiskey Pitcher

$5.00

Well Tequila Pitcher

$5.00

Domestic Pitcher

$5.00

Game Day Drinks

Well Bloody Mary

$5.00

Call Bloody Mary

$6.50

Top Shelf Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Ice 101

$5.00

Jaeger

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Airliner Merch

Airliner T-Shirt

$35.00

Staff T-Shirt

$25.00

Airliner Hoodie

$55.00

Staff Hoodie

$40.00

Airliner Mug

$5.00

Airliner Mason Jar

$10.00

100 Wristbands

$50.00

FAC WELLS

FAC Well

$3.00

FAC Well Stein

$5.00

FAC Shots

$2.00

FAC Hammer

$3.00

FAC Hammer Stein

$5.00

FAC Domestic Beer

FAC Domestic Beer

$3.00

FAC Domestic Stein

$5.00

FAC Shots

FAC Burnett's Shot

$3.00

Monday Deal

Boneless Wings

$6.99

Traditional Wings

$6.99

Domestics

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

A tradition in Iowa City since 1944! We welcome all of our guests to enjoy our famous pizza and excellent service!

Website

Location

22 S Clinton St, Iowa City, IA 52240

Directions

