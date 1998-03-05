The Airliner
22 S Clinton St
Iowa City, IA 52240
Appetizer
Chips & Salsa
Enjoy our homemade salsa
Basket of Fries
Our classic house seasoned fries
Onion Rings
Served with a side of ranch
Cheese Balls
Served with ranch
Cheese Fries
Topped with cheese sauce, cheddar jack cheese, and chives
Top Shelf Nachos
Fresh chips with tomatoes, black olives and jalapenos
Quesadillas
Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, chives, and jalapenos with salsa and sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with a side of ranch or marinara
Pizza Sticks
Our signature pizza crust smothered in garlic herbs and our house cheese blend
Flying Cheese Bread
Served with a side of marinara
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served with baguette slices and tortilla chips
Boneless Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with bleu cheese or ranch
Traditional Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with bleu cheese or ranch
Soups & Salads
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons
Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing with parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and croutons
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken in your choice of sauce with onions, tomatoes, celery, and cheddar jack cheese
Greek Salad
Spinach, feta cheese, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, croutons, and Greek dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
6oz chicken breast, shredded cheese, onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and croutons
Taco Salad
Your choice of spiced beef, chicken, or beans with black olives, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and chips. Served with homemade salsa and Southwestern ranch
Soup
Soup of the day
Seasonal Airliner Chili
Topped with cheddar jack cheese and scallions
Pick Two
Choose Two of the following items: Small House or Caesar Salad and a Bowl of Chili or Soup of the Day
Extra Dressing
Wraps
Greek Wrap
Spinach, feta cheese, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, croutons, and Greek dressing in a flour tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken in your choice of sauce with onions, tomatoes, celery, and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla
Taco Wrap
Your choice of spiced beef, chicken, or beans with black olives, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and chips. Served with homemade salsa and Southwestern ranch in a flour tortilla
Grilled Chicken Wrap
6oz chicken breast, shredded cheese, onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers in a flour tortilla
Chef Wrap
Ham, turkey, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and croutons in a flour tortilla
Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing with parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and croutons in a flour tortilla
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken in your choice of sauce with lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast on a ciabatta roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded chicken with marinara, lettuce, asiago & mozzeralla cheese, tomato, and onion on a ciabatta roll
Pork Tenderloin
Hand-cut, lightly breaded Iowa tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a ciabatta roll
Airliner Club
Turkey, ham, swiss cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato on toasted sourdough
Old Fashioned Grilled Cheese
Toasted sourdough with your choice of cheese
Italian Beef
Slow roasted Italian marinated roast beef topped provolone cheese, giardiniera or banana peppers on a fresh French roll
Meatball Sub
4 large meatballs with mozzarella cheese and marinara on a toasted French roll
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded tender chicken breast, Airliner's signature seasoning blend, chipolte aiolo, lettuce, tomato on a toasted bun
Burgers
The Plane
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
Cessna
Your choice of melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
Stealth Bomber
Cajun-spiced burger with bleu cheese
Avion
Topped with bacon, provolone, and guacamole
B-2
Served with smoked bacon, mushrooms, onions, and your choice of cheese
F-16
Topped with cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, and 2 golden onion rings
Red Eye
Topped with your choice of cheese, bacon, fried egg, and chipotle aiolo
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Pizza by the Slice
Served on our AIrliner Crust. Choose from: Pepperoni, Sausage, Vegetarian, and Cheese. Served Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11:00am - 3:00pm.
Taco
Your choice of crust covered with red sauce or refried beans followed by seasoned beef, black olives, onions, and our special cheese blend. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and seasoned corn chips. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Meat Cravers
Your choice of crust with pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, Canadian bacon, and our cheese blend
Philly Cheese Steak
Your choice of crust with alfredo sauce, sliced beef, green peppers, sliced onions, and our cheese blend
BBQ Chicken
Your choice of crust with BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, red onions, and our cheese blend
Supreme
Your choice of crust with pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, black olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and our cheese blend
Thai Chicken
Your choice of crust with a spicy citrus sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions, scallions, and cheddar jack cheese
Greek
Your choice of crust with an olive oil, garlic & herb sauce, spinach, black olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, and lightly covered in our cheese blend
Buffalo Chicken
Your choice of crust with a buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken, celery, scallions, tomato, and our cheese blend. Sided with bleu cheese or ranch
Margarita
Your choice of crust with an olive oil base, fresh basil, sliced tomato, and herbs
5 Cheese & Herb
Your choice of crust with mozzarella, provolone. muenster, parmesan, asiago cheese, and spiced with oregano and basil
Vegetarian
Your choice of crust with mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, green olives, green peppers, onions, and our cheese blend
Alfredo Chicken
Your choice of crust with an alfredo base, grilled chicken, scallions, tomato, and artichoke hearts
Chicken Pesto
Your choice of crust with a red sauce base, grilled chicken, red peppers, spinach, feta cheese, and pesto sauce
Dessert
Miscellaneous
Extra Dressing
Hawkeye Breakfast
Liquor
Well Vodka
Well Long Island
Dirty Shirley
Burnett's
Pink Whitney
Titos
Absolut
Pearl Cucumber
Pearl Strawberry
Deep Eddy's
Ketel One
Grey Goose
DBL Well Long Island
DBL Dirty Shirley
DBL Burnett's
DBL Titos
DBL Absolut
DBL Pearl Cucumber
DBL Pearl Strawberry
DBL Deep Eddy's
DBL Ketel One
DBL Grey Goose
Well Gin
Hammer
Bombay Saphire
Aviation
Tanqueray
DBL Well Gin
DBL Hammer
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Aviation
DBL Tanqueray
Well Rum
Admiral Coco
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Rumchata
DBL Well Rum
DBL Admiral Coco
DBL Bacardi
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Malibu
DBL Rumchata
Well Tequila
Jose Cuervo
Patron Silver
Casamingos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Well Tequila
Jose Cuervo
Patron Silver
Well Whiskey
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Orange
Jim Beam Peach
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Peach
Makers Mark
Jameson
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Fireball
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Daniels Honey
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Jim Beam Orange
DBL Jim Beam Peach
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Royal Apple
DBL Jameson
Johnnie Walker Black
Dewars
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Dewars
Ryan's
Kamora
Amaretto
Jagermeister
Ice 101
DBL Ryan's
DBL Kahlua
DBL Amaretto
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Ice 101
$4 Vodka
$4 Busch
$3 Burnett’s
Beer
Draft Bud Light
Draft Coors Light
Draft Busch Light
Draft Miller Light
Draft Michelob Ultra
Draft Blue Moon
Draft Angry Orchard
Draft Guinness
Draft Big Wave
Draft Lagunitas
Draft Sam Adams Seasonal
Draft Easy Eddy
Budweiser Bottle
Bud Light Bottle
Busch Light Bottle
Coors Light Bottle
Miller Light Bottle
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Corona Light
Dos Equis
Stella Artois
Heineken
Goose Island 312
Busch Tallboy
Busch NA
White Claw
White Claw Surge
Truly
Twisted Tea
High Noon
Busch Pitcher
Bud Light Pitcher
Coors Light Pitcher
Miller Light Pitcher
Michelob Ultra Pitcher
Blue Moon Pitcher
Angry Orchard Pitcher
Guinness Pitcher
Big Wave Pitcher
Lagunitas Pitcher
Sam Adams Seasonal Pitcher
Easy Eddy Pitcher
Wine
Shots
$3 Burnett’s
ABC
Apple Jack
Apple Pie
Breakfast Shot
Buttery Nipple
Caramel Apple
Cherry Bomb
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Girl Scout Cookie
Grape Ape
Green Tea
Irish Car Bomb
Jager Bomb
Jolly Rancher
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Oatmeal Cookie
Prairie Fire
Scooby Snack
Starburst
Tootsie Roll
Washington Apple
White Tea
Vegas Bomb
Cocktails
Thursday Pitchers
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
A tradition in Iowa City since 1944! We welcome all of our guests to enjoy our famous pizza and excellent service!
22 S Clinton St, Iowa City, IA 52240