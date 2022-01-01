Airport Grille imageView gallery
American

Airport Grille NEW

review star

No reviews yet

1569 Airport Road

New Bedford, MA 02746

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Milanese
French Onion Burger
Bacon Cheese Burger

Flame Grilled Flatbreads

Cheese Flatbread

$13.00

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

Butternut Flatbread

$15.00

Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Meat Lovers Flatbread

$15.00

Shephard's Pie Flatbread

$15.00

California Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Starters

Bowl Of Chowder

$7.00

Portuguese Calamari

$14.00

Cheese Nachos

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Crock of French Onion

$6.00

Cup Of Chowder

$5.00

Stuffed Quahog

$6.00

Crock of Chili

$6.00

Mac and Cheese Flights

$17.00

Tater Tot Flights

$17.00

Breaded Cheese Curds

$8.00

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Cup Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Salads

ADD ON GRILL CHIX

$8.00

ADD ON SALMON

$9.00

ADD ON SHRIMP

$9.00

ADD ON TIPS

$10.00

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Large House Salad

$12.00

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Roasted Goat Cheese Salad

$17.00

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Salad

$22.00

Signature Burgers

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Hamburger

$13.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$17.00

The Layover

$17.00

French Onion Burger

$17.00

Rodeo Burger

$17.00

Chili Cheese Burger

$17.00

Burger Of The Month

$16.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Tacos

$19.00

Fish Tacos

$19.00

Fried Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Reuben

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$21.00

Short Rib Tacos

$22.00

Steak Bomb

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Mains

Beef Ramen Bowl

$23.00

BS Haddock

$22.00

Chicken Milanese

$24.00

Chicken Ramen Bowl

$22.00

Garlic Shrimp Pasta

$24.00

LG. Fish & Chips

$19.00

Marinated Steak Tips

$24.00Out of stock

Portuguese Sirloin

$26.00

SM. Fish & Chips

$16.00

Veggie Ramen Bowl

$20.00

Chicken Caprese Dinner

$20.00

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Soul Food Flights

$24.00

Four Cheese Short Rib Ravioli

$25.00

Meatloaf Dinner

$19.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$20.00

Jambalaya

$24.00

Chicken Mozambique

$23.00

Shrimp Mozambique

$23.00

Sweet Chili Salmon

$23.00

Pulled Pork Mac And Cheese

$24.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Vegetable Of The Day

$3.00

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Sweet Potato

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Loaded Mashed Potato

$6.00

Loaded Sweet Potato

$6.00

Loaded French Fries

$5.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.00

Chili Cheese Baked Potato

$6.00

Chili Cheese Mashed Potato

$6.00

Cheesy Tots

$4.00

Desserts

Fried Oreos

$10.00

Scoop Of Icecream

$1.00

Caramel Flan

$8.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake

$9.00

Special Dessert

$6.00

KIDS

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$6.00

Kids Pasta w/ Marinara

$6.00

Hot Dog/fries

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1569 Airport Road, New Bedford, MA 02746

Directions

Gallery
Airport Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pub 6T5
orange starNo Reviews
736 Ashley Blvd New Bedford, MA 02745
View restaurantnext
Union Flats Seafood Company - 37 Union St
orange starNo Reviews
37 Union St New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Moby Dick Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 1,231
16 S Water St New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Ice House Sports Bar
orange starNo Reviews
136 Huttleston Avenue Fairhaven, MA 02719
View restaurantnext
Cask & Pig
orange starNo Reviews
780 State Road Dartmouth, MA 02747
View restaurantnext
Mike's Restaurant Inc.
orange star4.3 • 1,306
390 Huttleston Ave Fairhaven, MA 02719
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Bedford

Greasy Luck
orange star4.4 • 3,129
791 Purchase Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Rose Alley Ale House
orange star4.4 • 2,184
94 Front Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Moby Dick Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 1,231
16 S Water St New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
EndZone Sports Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,013
218 COGGESHALL STREET New Bedford, MA 02746
View restaurantnext
Tia Maria's European Cafe
orange star4.4 • 789
42 N Water Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Mikey B's
orange star4.2 • 629
989 Victoria Street New Bedford, MA 02745
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Bedford
Fairhaven
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Fall River
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Tiverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Woods Hole
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston