Airport Grille
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1569 Airport Rd, New Bedford, MA 02740
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
lighthouse café - Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School
No Reviews
1121 Ashley Boulevard New Bedford, MA 02745
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New Bedford
More near New Bedford