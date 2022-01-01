Airport Grille

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$10.00

Calamari Rings

$12.00

Clams Casino

$14.00

Mushrooms Caps

$12.00

Scallops & Bacon

$14.00

Seafood O-Porto

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Baked Feta and Hummus

$13.00

Spicy Quahog

$7.00

Desserts

Big Brulee Cheesecake

$9.00

Mango Cheesecake

$9.00

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Caramel Crunch Cake

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Molten Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kids Steak Tips

$10.00

Kids Fish and Chip

$8.00

Pastas

Chicken Marsala

$15.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

Alfredo

$12.00

Salads

Airfield Greens Salad

$8.00

Airport Cobb Salad

$15.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Half Ceasar

$6.00

Half Field Greens

$5.00

Half Greek

$7.00

Half Spinach Salad

$7.00

Seafood Entrees

Baked Scrod

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Grilled Salmon

$18.00

Shrimp Mozambique

$16.00

Baked Scallops

$24.00

Pan Seared Scallops

$25.00

Jambalaya

$25.00

Signature Sandwiches

Airport Reuben

$14.00

House Cheese Burger

$12.00

Steak & Cheese

$14.00

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Soups

Bowl Airport Clam Chowder Soup

$7.00

Bowl French Onion Soup

$7.00

Cup Airport Clam Chowder Soup

$5.00

Cup French Onion Soup

$5.00

SOD Cup

$4.00

SOD Bowl

$6.00

Steaks

Prime Rib

$22.00

Filet Mignon

$28.00

Rib Eye Steak

$25.00

Steak Tips

$18.00

Chicken

Chicken Mozambique

$15.00

Chicken Gorgonzola

$16.00

Balsamic Chicken

$14.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Carbonara Cous Cous

$5.00

Rice

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Mac and Cheese side

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Roasted Carrots

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Seasonal Squash

$4.00

NA Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.00

Aqua Panna

$3.50

Bloody Mary Mix

$2.00

Cappuccino

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$1.95

Coke

$1.95

Cranberry

$2.00

Decaf

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Espresso

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$1.95

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.95

IBC Rootbeer

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Decaf

$3.00

Iced Tea

$1.95

Latte

$2.50

Lemonade

$1.95

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pelligrino

$3.50

Pineapple

$2.00

Soda Water

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Tonic Water

$1.95

Light Fare

Calamari Rings

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Spicy Quahog

$7.00

Luncheon Platters

English Style Fish & Chips

$14.00

Baked Scrod

$14.00

Steak Tips

$15.00

Grilled Salmon

$16.00

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Salads

Caesar

$10.00

Cobb

$15.00

Field Green

$8.00

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Signature Sandwiches

Airport Reuben

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Build Your Own Burger

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Ciabatta Turkey BLT

$13.00

Cod Fish Tacos

$14.00

Steak & Cheese

$14.00

Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.00

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Veggie burger

$13.00

Soups

Bowl Chowder

$7.00

Crock French Onion

$7.00

Cup Chowder

$5.00

Cup French Onion

$5.00

Soup Of Day Cup

$4.00

Soup Of Day Bowl

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1569 Airport Rd, New Bedford, MA 02740

Directions

Gallery
Airport Grille image
Airport Grille image
Airport Grille image
Airport Grille image

