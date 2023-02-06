  • Home
Airways Brewing: Bistro & Beer Garden

No reviews yet

320 West Harrison Street

Kent, WA 98032

Order Again

Small Plates

Baked brie wheel with pine nut cranberry agrodolce and toast

Bavarian Soft Baked Pretzel

$7.00+

With rarebit cheese sauce, or beer mustard

Charcuterie

$11.00+

Elevation Uncured Wagyu Beef Salami, Fermin Serrano Shoulder, Cascadia Cloud Cap aged raw cheese, Beecher’s New Woman, Dried dates and cherries, Marcona almonds, candied pecans, grapes, and Macrina Toast

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

With remoulade

Hand Cut Truffle Fries

$7.00

With sea salt, white truffle oil, and roasted garlic/black pepper aioli

Baked Brie

$10.00

House Specialties

Balsamic Braised Beef Short Ribs

$18.00

Slow cooked with Balsamic, onions, aromatics. Served with barley pilaf, sautéed garlic spinach and pan reduction

Bratwurst Plate

$14.00

Smoked brats, smashed potatoes, and brown gravy

Jagerschnitzel

$15.00

Hand breaded pork sirloin, smashed potatoes, wild mushroom gravy, and fresh lemon

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Smoked gouda, aged white cheddar, house smoked bacon, and toasted crumb crust

Flatbreads

Bacon & Fig Flatbread

$16.00

House smoked bacon, balsamic figs, chevre

Chicken Portabella Flatbread

$17.00

White sauce, roasted chicken, portabella mushrooms, scallions

Diavola Flatbread

$17.00

House made andouille sausage, bacon, hot capicola, Mama Lil's peppers

Smoked Bacon Flatbread

$16.00

White sauce, onions, house smoked bacon, gruyere

Ham & Apple Flatbread

$16.00

House smoked ham, fuji apples, arugula

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

Roma tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze, fresh mozzarella

Sandwiches

Burger

$18.00

8 oz. ground beef (or black bean (v)) patty on a brioche roll with caramelized onions, aged cheddar, roasted garlic/black pepper aioli, and arugula | add smoked bacon for $2

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

House made black bean patty with smoked gouda, Mama Lil's peppers, red pepper aioli, arugula

French Dip

$16.00

On baguette with melted fontina, house smoked beef eye of round, beef jus for dipping

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup

$15.00

On sourdough with tomato basil soup (soup can be changed to any other side) | add smoked bacon for $2

House Cured Ham & Brie

$16.00

Six day cured and smoked ham on baguette, creamy brie, sour cherry jam

Muffaletta

$16.00

On a ciabatta roll with mortadella, salami, fontina, green olive relish

Portabella Sandwich

$16.00

On ciabatta with fresh mozzarella, chimichurri, Mama Lil's peppers, garlic aioli

Smoked Turkey Cornetto

$16.00

On cornetto with pinenut cranberry agrodolce, roasted garlic/black pepper aioli, arugula

Soups & Salads

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.00+

Housemade tomato and basil soup with a side of bread from Macrina Bakery

Apple & Brie Salad

$8.00+

Fuji apples and double cream brie on baby spinach with cashews, dried cranberries, sherry vinaigrette

Bistro Greens

$8.00+

Mixed field greens, grape tomatoes, candied pecans, shaved Parmesan, house citronette

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Romaine, black pepper croutons, shaved Parmesan

Sweets

Black Forest Cake

$6.00

Sponge cake with chantilly cream, amarena cherries

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kid's Ciabatta Pizza with Salami

$9.00

Kid's Fried Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kid's Fries

$5.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Kent's premiere craft beer hangout, located in downtown Kent, WA.

320 West Harrison Street, Kent, WA 98032

