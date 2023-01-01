Airways Brewing: The Tap Room & Brewery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Airways Brewing Company is an award winning craft brewery and tap room located in Kent, WA.
Location
8611 South 212th Street, Kent, WA 98031
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Airways Brewing: Bistro & Beer Garden
No Reviews
320 West Harrison Street Kent, WA 98032
View restaurant