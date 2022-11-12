Aisha's Place 122 Hawthorn Center
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, IL 60061
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
From Aisha’s Kitchen - 905 Hawthorn Ctr
No Reviews
905 Hawthorn Ctr Vernon Hills, IL 60061
View restaurant
Nirvana Wine & Grillerie - 701 N Milwaukee Ave ste 280
No Reviews
701 N Milwaukee Ave Vernon Hills, IL 60061
View restaurant
A H Management Group - Rust-Oleum
No Reviews
11 E Hawthorne Parkway Vernon Hills, IL 60061
View restaurant
More near Vernon Hills