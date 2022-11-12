Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aisha's Place 122 Hawthorn Center

review star

No reviews yet

122 Hawthorn Center

Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Other

Can Soda

$1.25

Candy Bar

$1.25

Chai Tea

$2.99

Cheesy Crust

$5.00

Cheesy Pepperoni Crust

$5.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.89

Cookie snack bags

$0.99

Deep River Chips - Jalapeno

$2.49

Deep River Chips - Mesquite BBQ

$2.49

Deep River Chips - Sea Salt

$2.49

Deep River Chips - Sea Salt & Vinegar

$2.49

Flat Bread-large w/soda or water

$9.49

Flat Bread-small w/soda or water

$6.49

Fruit

$0.99

Fruit Snacks

$0.99

Goldfish

$0.99

Jarritos - Fruit Punch

$1.99

Jarritos - Mango

$1.99

Jarritos - Pineapple

$1.99

Joe's Lemonade

$2.29

Juice Box

$1.00

Malta

$2.29

Organic Juice - Lemonade

$2.59

Organic Juice - Orange Mango

$2.59

Organic Juice - Peach

$2.59

Quesadilla/cheese-large

$4.79

Quesadilla/cheese-small

$3.49

Quesadilla/pulled pork

$5.49

Rice Krispies Treats

$1.50

Sprecher Soda

$2.49

Water

$1.25

Alcohol

Blue Moon

$4.25

Bud Light

$2.50

Cabernet

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Corona

$3.50

Draft - Angry Orchard

$4.75

Draft - Blue Moon

$4.75

Draft - Coors Light

$4.00

Draft - Sierra

$5.00

Guinness

$4.50

Mango, Peach, Grapefruit, Cranberry or Grapefruit Mimosa

$9.00

Merlot

$7.00

Miller Light

$2.50

Mimosa Flight

$32.00

Pomegranate Mimosa

$10.00

Stella Artois

$4.25

Whole Cakes

Banana Bread Loaf

$15.00

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$40.00

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$45.00

Caramel Pound Cake

$32.00

Carrot Cake - Bundt

$40.00

Carrot Cake - Layered

$42.00

Cheesecake

$35.00

Chocolate Bundt Cake

$30.00

Coconut Cake

$44.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$40.00

German Chocolate Cake

$42.00

Giant Black Forest Cupcake

$50.00

Layered Caramel Cake

$50.00

Layered Lemon Cake

$35.00

Layered Strawberry Cake

$35.00

Margarita Cake

$45.00

Old Fashioned 2 Layered Chocolate Cake

$35.00

Peach Cobbler Tray

$44.00

Plain Cheesecake

$35.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$40.00

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

$40.00

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$40.00

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$40.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$15.00

Sweet Potato Spice Cake w/Butter Pecan Frosting

$42.00

Triple Chocolate Cheesecake

$40.00

Coffees

Cafe Mocha-large

$4.95

Cafe Mocha-medium

$4.40

Cafe Mocha-small

$3.65

Cappuccino-large

$4.49

Cappuccino-medium

$3.69

Cappuccino-small

$3.19

Coffee-large

$2.99

Coffee-medium

$2.49

Coffee-small

$1.99

Espresso-large

$3.00

Espresso-medium

$2.50

Espresso-small

$1.70

French Vanilla Coffee-large

$3.19

French Vanilla Coffee-medium

$2.69

French Vanilla Coffee-small

$3.19

French Vanilla-large

$3.09

French Vanilla-medium

$2.59

French Vanilla-small

$2.19

Hot Chocolate-large

$3.39

Hot Chocolate-medium

$2.99

Hot Chocolate-small

$2.59

Hot Milk Chocolate-large

$3.59

Hot Milk Chocolate-medium

$3.19

Hot Milk Chocolate-small

$2.79

Iced Coffee

$2.49

Latte-large

$4.49

Latte-medium

$3.69

Latte-small

$3.19

Mochaccino-large

$4.59

Mochaccino-medium

$3.69

Mochaccino-small

$3.19

Tea

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, IL 60061

