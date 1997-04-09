Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Aita Clinton Hill

2,583 Reviews

$$

132 Greene Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Order Again

Popular Items

Pappardelle
Oxtail Burger
Lasagna Bolognese

Antipasti

Please notify us of any allergies or restrictions. All cheese on our menu is pasteurized.
Burratina

$22.00

mission figs, baby arugula, red onion, balsamic, black sea salt. (gluten-free)

Warm Autumn Vegetables

$19.00

roasted rainbow carrots, baby beets, whipped robiola, hazelnuts, red wine vinaigrette. (gluten-free)

Roasted Fennel Salad

$17.00

norwich radishes, watercress, grapefruit, lemon citronette, pistachio. (vegan/gluten-free)

Little Gem "Caesar"

$16.00

roasted tomato dressing, parmigiano-anchovy crisps. (gluten-free)

Pasta

We offer vegan/egg-free and gluten-free options for many of of our pasta dishes. All cheese on our menu is pasteurized.
Fettuccine Bolognese

$24.00

classic pork & beef bolognese, parmigiano.

Campanelle

$23.00

semolina trumpet pasta, smoked eggplant, classic tomato & basil sauce, ricotta salata.

Beet Gnocchi

$23.00

gorgonzola, roasted delicata squash, spiced-honey pumpkin seeds.

Kids Pasta

$16.00
Lasagna Bolognese

$22.00

layers of fresh pasta, classic pork & beef ragú and parmigiano. (cannot be done gluten-free or dairy-free)

Lasagna Verdure

$22.00

layers of fresh pasta, soft leeks, baby kale, roasted wild mushrooms, and fontina. (cannot be done gluten-free or dairy-free)

Oxtail Ravioli

$25.00

braised oxtail filling tossed in a roasted bone marrow-brown butter and crispy sage. (cannot be done gluten-free or dairy-free)

Pappardelle

$24.00

rosemary, braised pork shank ragù, wild mushrooms, pecorino crotonese.

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$21.00

fresh pasta tossed in a fresh tomato & basil sauce, and parmigiano.

Secondi

Please notify us of any allergies or restrictions. All cheese on our menu is pasteurized.
Swordfish Involtini

$34.00

rolled with herbed breadcrumbs, capers, olives, pecorino, parmigiano, with grilled caponata and pistachio.

Oxtail Burger

$19.00

10 oz. of oxtail ground in-house stacked with tomato, rocket lettuce, cheddar, jalapeño, and spring onion on a brioche bun with herbed french fries.

Rib Eye Steak

$45.00

18 oz. grass-fed beef, grilled on the bone with lemon maître d'hôtel butter, roasted peewee potatoes and cipollini

Veal Porterhouse

$40.00Out of stock

grilled with Maître d'Hôtel butter, sunchokes and crispy polenta

Contorni

Please notify us of any allergies or dietary restrictions. Our fried items are cooked in oil that comes in contact with gluten.
Aita Home Fries

$10.00

flash-fried and tossed with parmigiano and crispy herbs. (gluten-free)

Fried Cauliflower

$11.00

Breaded and fried served with aioli sauce

Insalata Mista

$9.00

mix of hearty green lettuces with house vinaigrette. (vegan/gluten-free)

Sautéed Broccolini

$11.00

with calabrian chili, garlic, and ricotta salata. (gluten-free)

Dolci

Blackberry Cheesecake

$11.00

blackberries, crumbled biscotti, spiced maraschino.

Chocolate Hazelnut Torte

$11.00Out of stock

dark chocolate and hazelnut mousse, black sea salt, whipped cream. (contains nuts/contains gluten)

Crema al Tiramisu

$11.00

layers of tender lady fingers dipped in espresso, velvety mascarpone, and a dusting of cocoa messicana. (contains raw egg)

Flourless Dark Chocolate Cake

$11.00

made with almond flour, blackberries, and chocolate ganache. (gluten-free)

Wine (Must be 21+ Years to Order)

Elios "Modus Bibendi" Nero d'Avola

$30.00Out of stock

100% Nero d'Avola, Sicilia. Hand-harvested, it is wild yeast-fermented in stainless then transferred to chestnut barrels to rest for around 9 months. After a light filtration, the wine is bottled unfined . It is dark garnet in color but fresh, with black cherry, mineral smokiness, and a juicy medium body.

Polvanera "Sfera" Macerato Verdeca (1L)

$34.00

100% Verdeca, Puglia. This absolutely delicious skin contact white is the perfect pairing for virtually everything on our menu. It can easily pass as a fuller, more complex white wine with notes of chamomile, hay, wet stone, and citrusy herbs.

Beer (Must be 21+ Years to Order)

Birra Baladin Nazionale Blonde Ale Bottle

$10.00

6.5% ABV - Piozzo, ITA. Notes of chamomile and citrus fruits, balanced out by the gentle bitterness of Italian hops. Easy drinking and delicious.

Barrika & Lindner San Sebastian Cider Can

$7.00Out of stock

7.14% ABV - Hamden, NY/San Sebastian, ESP. Delicious blend of Lindner's Cider and apples sourced from Basque Country. A very dry, textured style with a smooth finish.

Threes Logical Conclusion Can

$8.00

7.0% abv, Brooklyn, NY. Hazy, New England-style IPA. Fresh, gently hoppy, and balanced, this is our favorite IPA!

Soft Drinks

Athletic Brewing Non-Alcoholic Light Copper

$7.00

"Cerveza Athletica" non-alcoholic light copper (Mexican Lager-inspired), <0.5% abv

Athletic Brewing Non-Alcoholic IPA

$7.00

"Run Wild" non-alcoholic IPA, <0.5% abv

Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic

$5.00
Fever Tree Premium Ginger Beer

$5.00
Lurisia Natural Italian Soda

$4.00

naturally-sweetened Italian soda.

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Bringing authentic rustic, honest Italian food that brings back traditional, nostalgic flavors and inspired dishes from places we love. Please note: we have a sister establishment named Aita Trattoria located on Franklin Ave in Crown Heights.

132 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238

