Aita Clinton Hill

Elios "Modus Bibendi" Nero d'Avola

$30.00 Out of stock

100% Nero d'Avola, Sicilia. Hand-harvested, it is wild yeast-fermented in stainless then transferred to chestnut barrels to rest for around 9 months. After a light filtration, the wine is bottled unfined . It is dark garnet in color but fresh, with black cherry, mineral smokiness, and a juicy medium body.