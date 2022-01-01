Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aizen 232 East 2nd Street Suite B

review star

No reviews yet

232 East 2nd Street Suite B

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tempura Udon
Sara Udon
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

Today's Special

Pescatore Udon

Pescatore Udon

$26.50

Italian Seafood inspired udon… Shrimp, clams, scallop, octopus, and squid mixed with mushrooms and onions in a spicy tomato sauce broth.

Udon

Bukkake Udon

Bukkake Udon

$10.00

Cold Dashi Broth w/ Daikon, Ginger, Green Onion, Bonito Flake, Tempura Flake, Dried Seaweed

Kinoko Udon

Kinoko Udon

$15.00

Dashi Broth w/ Assorted Mushrooms, Wakame, Green onion

Kitsune Udon

Kitsune Udon

$12.00

Dashi Broth w/ Deep Fried Bean Curd, Wakame, Fish Cake, Green onion

Niku Udon

Niku Udon

$16.00

Dashi Broth w/ Sweet Soy Beef, Wakame, Fish Cake, Green onion

Tanuki Udon

Tanuki Udon

$10.50

Dashi Broth w/ Tempura Crumbs, Wakame, Fish Cake, Green onion

Tempura Udon

Tempura Udon

$18.00

Dashi Broth w/ Tempura Shrimp, Tempura Crumbs, Wakame, Fish Cake, Green onion

Signature Udon

Bibimbap Udon

Bibimbap Udon

$21.00

Kimchi, Seasoned Spinach, Seasoned Ground Chicken, Pickled Radish, Carrot, Seasoned Bean Sprouts, Sweet & Spicy Miso

Black Truffle & Caviar Udon (Aizen Speciality)

Black Truffle & Caviar Udon (Aizen Speciality)

$35.00

Cold Udon w/ Fresh Black Truffle, Caviar, Prosciutto, Arugula, Parmesan Cheese, Truffle Sauce

Mentai Cream Udon

Mentai Cream Udon

$23.00

Bechamel Sauce, Mashed Spicy Cod Roe, Nori Seaweed, Mushroom, Shiso Leaf

Salad Udon (Aizen Speciality)

Salad Udon (Aizen Speciality)

$20.00

Cold Udon, Fresh Greens, Tomato, Daikon Radish, Cucumber, Bell Pepper and Carrot. Served w/ Aizen Tomato Soup

Sara Udon

Sara Udon

$18.00

Sauteed Beef, Vegetables, Mushroom, Dashi Gravy

Seafood Shiso Genovese Udon (Aizen Speciality)

Seafood Shiso Genovese Udon (Aizen Speciality)

$26.50

Cold Udon, Sushi Grade, Squid, Octopus, Scallop, Shrimp, Aizen Style Shiso Pesto Sauce

Tan Tan Udon

Tan Tan Udon

$24.00

Spicy Pork Broth, Peanut Butter, White Sesame Paste, Seasoned Ground Chicken, Green Onion, Chili Oil, Crushed Nuts

Udon Vongole

Udon Vongole

$22.50

Butter Sauteed Asari Clams & Mixed Mushrooms

Uni Ankake Udon (Aizen Speciality)

Uni Ankake Udon (Aizen Speciality)

$28.50

Dashi Gravy Sauce w/ Uni, Mushrooms, Nori Seaweed, Mountain Potato & Shiso Leaf

Uni Cream Udon

Uni Cream Udon

$32.00

Bechamel Sauce, Mashed Uni, Nori Seaweed, Mushroom, Shiso Leaf

Rice Dishes

Beef Bowl

Beef Bowl

$16.50

Simmered Beef with Sweet Soy Broth

Pork Cutlet Bowl

Pork Cutlet Bowl

$15.00

Deep Fried Pork Cutlet w/ Steamed Egg

Soboro Bowl

Soboro Bowl

$11.00

Simmered Ground Chicken

Spicy Tuna Bowl

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$12.00

Spicy Ground Tuna

Tempura Bowl

Tempura Bowl

$18.50

Shrimp Tempura, Mushroom, Carrot, Potato, Eggplant, Asparagus, Tempura Shiso, Tempura Sauce

Chirashi Bowl

Chirashi Bowl

$38.50

Chef's Choice of Fresh Fish

Salmon & Ikura Bowl

Salmon & Ikura Bowl

$20.00

Salmon Sashimi & Salmon Roe

Sushi Combo

Sushi Combo

$34.00

Chef's Choice of Fresh Fish Over Rice

Handrolls, Sashimi, & Mini Salad

California Hand Roll

California Hand Roll

$6.00
Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$7.00
Tempura Hand Roll

Tempura Hand Roll

$8.00
Vegetable Hand Roll

Vegetable Hand Roll

$7.00
Premium Assorted Sashimi

Premium Assorted Sashimi

$60.00

Chef's Choice of Fresh Fish for 3 to 4 people

Mini Salad

Mini Salad

$3.50

Mixed Greens w/Cherry Tomato & Yuzu Dressing

Toppings

Extra Noodle

$3.50

Green Onion

$2.00

Kimuchi

$2.50

Kitsune

$3.00

Deep Fried Bean Curd

Mentaiko

$6.50

Mushroom Mix

$3.50

Poached Egg

$2.00

Shrimp Tempura (2 pc)

$8.00

Simmered Beef

$5.00

Simmered Ground Chicken

$5.00

Tempura Crumbs

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

232 East 2nd Street Suite B, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Yunomi Handroll - DTLA Arts District
orange starNo Reviews
806 E. 3rd Street Unit 100 Los Angeles, CA 90068
View restaurantnext
Los Angeles-Champion's Curry - 136 S Central Ave
orange star4.3 • 278
136 S Central Ave Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Men Oh Ramen - Little Tokyo
orange starNo Reviews
456 East 2nd Street Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Little Tokyo
orange star4.6 • 315
134 S Central Ave Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Wurstküche DTLA
orange star4.7 • 1,517
800 E 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction - 811 Traction Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
811 Traction Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston