Bars & Lounges
American
Pizza

AJ's Bar & Grill

9755 Fall Creek Road

Indianapolis, IN 46256

Popular Items

Indy Loin
Hamburger BYO
Chicken Fingers

Shareables

1 LB Chicken Wings

$12.99

1/2 Mushrm & 1/2 OR

$10.99

Half Fried Mushrooms and Half Onion Rings. Hand breaded and flash fried. Served with ranch or horseradish sauce.

Brussels-N-Belly

$13.99

Flash fried brussel sprouts & double smoked pork belly with a carolina maple mustard sauce, garnished with pecans

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Real Wisconsin cheese curds dredged in a spicy sriracha batter and fried. Served with Baja Ranch for dipping.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$13.99

Fresh hand cut chicken breast dredged in our breading, fried perfectly. Served with fried and choice of dipping sauce.

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$9.99

Tri-colored chips with our spicy queso sauce topped with homemade Pico de Gallo.

Fried GreenBean App

Fried GreenBean App

$10.99

Crunchy green beans breaded and fried to a golden brown. Cool and creamy baja ranch adds just a touch of spice.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Hand breaded and flash fried. Served with ranch or horseradish sauce.

Nachos

Nachos

$12.99

Tri-Color chips with our house made taco meat or chicken, con queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, and black beans. Accented with jalapenos and sour cream,

Onion Rings App

$10.99

Hand breaded and flash fried.

Shrimp & Ccmbr

Shrimp & Ccmbr

$9.99

Healthy with an attitude, sliced cucumber rounds topped with our house made guacamole, seasoned and sauteed shrimp & a touch of our sriracha aioli. Served with house made corn salsa. ( 4 per order)

Tater Tots App

Tater Tots App

$12.99

WE CALL EM "TATER TOTS" A heaping helping. Bacon cheddar ranch, Italian beef or Tacho style...O"le

N'awlins Bayou Dip

$13.99

Knots-N-Suace

$9.99

Frickles

$8.99

Smoked Trout Spread

$13.99

Souper Salads

Black-N-Blue Salad

Black-N-Blue Salad

$18.99

Fresh romaine tossed with our house Caesar dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, onion rings, and 8oz of sliced choice sizzling sirloin.

BYO Salad

$8.99

A large lush mixed green salad, topped with red onion, grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, and crisp croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Chili

$5.99+

Scratch made secret recipe, a little heat with a little sweet.

Grilled Caesar Salad

Grilled Caesar Salad

$9.49

That's right grilled romaine hearts, shaved Parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing & croutons.

Mushroom Soup

Best you'll ever have!

Orient Express Salad

Orient Express Salad

$15.99

Diced grilled or fried chicken breast atop fresh greens. red and green cabbage, carrots, and edamame. Garnished with rice noodles, sliced almonds, finished with teriyaki sauce, and oriental dressing.

Orient Express Wrap

$14.99

Diced grilled or fried chicken breast atop fresh greens. red and green cabbage, carrots, and edamame. Garnished with rice noodles, sliced almonds, finished with teriyaki sauce, and oriental dressing wrapped in flour tortilla shell.

Regular Caesar Salad

$8.99
Soup Trio

Soup Trio

$9.99

An ample tasting of our homemade soups. Includes Kevin's Kicked Up Chili and your choice of two more of our made-from scratch soup options. Served with a breadstick.

TexMex Salad

TexMex Salad

$15.99

Fresh greens and veggies, grape tomatoes, cheese blend, topped with corn and bean salsa, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips. Dressed with homemade baja ranch.

TexMex Wrap

$14.99

Fresh greens and veggies, grape tomatoes, cheese blend, topped with corn and bean salsa, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips. Dressed with homemade baja ranch. Wrapped in flour tortilla shell.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$8.99

Chilled iceburg wedge, dressed with bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, bacon and choice of dressing.

Handhelds

3 Tacos

3 Tacos

$11.99

3 tacos with cheese and red onion. Your choice of chicken taco meat, shrimp, Carnitas, or Carne Asada. price varies based on protein chosen.

BBQ Chick Sliders

BBQ Chick Sliders

$13.99

Tender pulled chicken breast in our tangy house-made BBQ sauce and melted American cheese on our special toasted buns. 3 per order. Served with fries or naked tater tots.

Cuban Sliders

Cuban Sliders

$14.49

House roasted pork, ham, Swiss, dijon mustard and pickles, on our special toasted buns. 3 per order. Served with fries or naked tater tots.

Fried Fish Sliders

$14.49
Onion Sliders

Onion Sliders

$13.99

Seasoned choice beef with caramelized onions, topped with melted Gruyere cheese on our special toasted buns. Tastes like French onion soup on a bun! 3 per orders. Served with fries or naked tots.

Philly Sliders

Philly Sliders

$13.99

Grilles steak, sweet onions, green pepper, provolone cheese and mayo, on our special toasted buns, 3 per order. Served with fries or naked tater tots.

Quesadilla

$11.99

Quesadilla with cheese and red onion. Your choice of chicken taco meat, shrimp, Carnitas, Carne Asada or Combo of two. price varies based on protein chosen.

Sizzlin' Fajitas

Sizzlin' Fajitas

$16.99

Onion, bell pepper, Tex-Mex seasoning, lime juice, sizzled with steak, chicken, shrimp or a combo of two. Add: Rice & Beans Price varies based on protein chosen and add on items.

Baha Fish Tacos

$14.99

Pizza

Pizza

$11.99

Start with our cheese pizza and add your favorite toppings!

Sandwiches

AJs Reuben

$14.99

House roasted & sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing on grilled marbled rye and a kosher pickle spear on the side.

California Dreaming

California Dreaming

$9.99

Avocado, special cream cheese spread, thinly sliced red onion, tomato, arugula, and provolone on 9 grain oat topped bread.

Indy Loin

Indy Loin

$13.99

Often imitated, never duplicated. Center cut tenderloin, hand breaded or grilled served on a butter toasted bun. Dress it as you wish!

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$13.99

Slow roasted beef in pepper brine and Italian seasonings. Our version puts others to shame. Served with spicy giardiniera and melted mozzarella, on an Italian roll.

Italian Sub

$12.99

The best Italian cold cuts and cheese, shredded lettuce, thinly sliced red onion, tomato, seasonings, oil, mayo on an Italian roll.

Meatloaf Melt

$12.99

Our special meatloaf, melted white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on thick toasted white bread.

Patty Melt

$14.99

Classic Angus burger charbroiled to your liking, swiss, cheddar, grilled onions, and thousand island. Served on grilled rye.

Provolone Loaf

$9.99

Smoked Salmon Sub

$13.99

Wild caught house-smoked Salmon Filet on a crusty Italian Baguette with melted mozzarella, thin sliced red onion, arugula and a creamy caper dill sauce.

The Big Juan

$14.99

1/2 lb. Smashed thin with grilled onions, pickles, american cheese & mayo

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$11.99

House made tuna salad that will have you begging for more!

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Entrees

Baby Back Ribs w/APPLES

Baby Back Ribs w/APPLES

Falling off the bone tender ribs in our own BBQ sauce. Served with cinnamon apples and 2 sides.

Baseball Cut Top Sirloin

$21.99
Beef Stroganoff w/side salad

Beef Stroganoff w/side salad

$18.99

Sauteed tender Angus choice sirloin, onions, and mushrooms in delicious sour cream beef sauce. Served over egg noodles or garlic mashed potatoes with a side salad and garlic bread.

Cajun Meatloaf

$16.99

A giant portion and house made with fresh ingredients and the right amount of heat, then char grilled. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and choice of veggie.

Cluck of the Week

$19.99
Fettucine Alfredo

Fettucine Alfredo

$15.99

House made creamy alfredo sauce with fettuccine pasta.

Fish-N-Chips

$15.99

3 hand breaded fish fillets, fried to golden perfection. Served with sidewinder fries, 2 hush puppies, and coleslaw. Don't forget to ask for malt vinegar.

Ginger Soy Salmon

$21.99

Wild caught salmon, marinated and grilled to perfection. Served with 2 sides.

Porker of the Week

$18.99

Ribeye Steak 16 oz

$33.99

USDA Black Angus Choice 16oz nicely marbled, salt & peppered, seared, and grilled on our special char broiler. Choice of 2 sides.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$19.99

Seasoned and sauteed large shrimp, andouille sausage, apple wood smoked bacon, finished with a Worcestershire BBQ sauce. Served with grilled asparagus.

Shrimp Diane w/side salad

$21.99

Large shrimp sauteed in homemade seafood stock, butter, spicy seasonings, mushrooms, garlic, and green onions served over pasta or simply with a baguette. (friendly caution: IT'S SPICY!) Includes side salad.

Top Sirloin

$20.99

8 oz Black Angus Center cut choice sirloin dusted with our house seasoning, charbroiled to your liking. Served with 2 sides.

Build Your Own

Build Your Own! After Call , you know how you like it! Pick your MEAT pick your BREAD, and pick your TOPPINGS! Go Ahead Get Creative!
Hamburger BYO

Hamburger BYO

$12.99
Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$10.99

Chicken BYO

$12.99
Fish BYO

Fish BYO

$11.99

Dessert

Apple Crisp

$9.99

Kevin's Apple Crisp a la Mode: Homemade mixture of nuts, oats, cinnamon, brown sugar & more on top flame roasted Fuji apples.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$9.99

Peach & Cranberry Bread Pudding. A mixture of different breads, homemade pudding mix, peaches, cranberries, and bits of pecans. Topped with whipped cream & homemade brandy glaze.

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.49

Scoop of delicious vanilla bean ice cream!

Extra Items

$ Alfredo

$3.49

$ Almonds

$1.79

$ American Cheese

$1.99

$ Au Jus

$1.00

$ Avocado

$2.50

$ Avocado Pablano

$0.50Out of stock

$ Bacon

$2.50

$ Baja Ranch

$0.50

$ Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

$ Banana Peppers

$0.79

$ BBQ Sauce

$0.75

$ Beef Patty

$6.49

$ Blue Cheese

$1.99

$ Bread

$1.99

$ Bread Stick

$1.69

$ Bun

$2.00

$ Butter

$0.50

$ Caesar Dressing

$0.99

$ Caramelized Onion

$2.49

$ Carrot sticks (5)

$2.49

$ Celery sticks (5)

$2.49

$ Cheddar

$1.99

$ Cherry Peppers

$0.99

$ Chicken

$5.49

$ Cocktail Sauce

$0.79

$ Croissant (1)

$2.49

$ Crostini's

$2.49

$ Croutons

$0.50

$ Cucumber

$0.50

$ Diced Onion

$0.39

$ Dijon Mustard

$0.50

$ Edamame

$1.39

$ English Muffin(1)

$1.99

$ French

$0.50

$ Garlic Bread

$2.49

$ Garlic Tarragon Butter

$1.49

$ Giardiniera

$0.99

$ Green Onion

$0.25

$ Green Salsa

$0.50

$ Guacamole

$2.49

$ Honey Mustard

$0.50

$ Horseradish Sauce

$0.50

$ Hot Sauce

$ Italian

$0.50

$ Kettle Chips

$2.49

$ Kosher Pickle Spear

$1.99

$ Lettuce

$0.50

$ Mayo

$0.50

$ Mild Sauce

$0.50

$ Mozzarella

$0.50

$ Pepper Jack

$0.50

$ Pickle Chips

$0.50

$ Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

$ Pita Bread

$2.49

$ Provolone

$1.99

$ Queso

$1.99

$ Ranch

$0.50

$ Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

$ Raw Jalapeno

$0.50

$ Red Onion

$0.25

$ Red Salsa

$0.50

$ Relish

$0.25

$ Rice Noodle

$1.00

$ Salmon

$8.99

$ Sautéed Shrooms on Sandwich

$2.49

$ Shallot Vinaigrette

$0.50

$ Shredded Cheese

$0.99

$ Shredded Lettuce

$0.50

$ Sliced Tomato

$0.50

$ Sour Cream

$0.50

$ Spicy Mustard

$0.50

$ Sport Peppers

$0.50

$ Sriracha Cream

$0.75

$ Sriracha Sauce

$0.75

$ Stone Ground Mustard

$0.75

$ Swiss Cheese

$1.99

$ Taco Meat

$4.99

$ Tartar

$0.99

$ Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

$ Thousand Island

$0.50

$ Wasabi Cream

$0.50

$ White Cheddar

$1.99

$ White Onion

$0.25

$ Wontons

$2.49

$Shrimp

$8.99

