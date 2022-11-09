- Home
AJ's Bar & Grill
9755 Fall Creek Road
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Popular Items
Shareables
1 LB Chicken Wings
1/2 Mushrm & 1/2 OR
Half Fried Mushrooms and Half Onion Rings. Hand breaded and flash fried. Served with ranch or horseradish sauce.
Brussels-N-Belly
Flash fried brussel sprouts & double smoked pork belly with a carolina maple mustard sauce, garnished with pecans
Cheese Curds
Real Wisconsin cheese curds dredged in a spicy sriracha batter and fried. Served with Baja Ranch for dipping.
Chicken Fingers
Fresh hand cut chicken breast dredged in our breading, fried perfectly. Served with fried and choice of dipping sauce.
Chips & Queso
Tri-colored chips with our spicy queso sauce topped with homemade Pico de Gallo.
Fried GreenBean App
Crunchy green beans breaded and fried to a golden brown. Cool and creamy baja ranch adds just a touch of spice.
Fried Mushrooms
Hand breaded and flash fried. Served with ranch or horseradish sauce.
Nachos
Tri-Color chips with our house made taco meat or chicken, con queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, and black beans. Accented with jalapenos and sour cream,
Onion Rings App
Hand breaded and flash fried.
Shrimp & Ccmbr
Healthy with an attitude, sliced cucumber rounds topped with our house made guacamole, seasoned and sauteed shrimp & a touch of our sriracha aioli. Served with house made corn salsa. ( 4 per order)
Tater Tots App
WE CALL EM "TATER TOTS" A heaping helping. Bacon cheddar ranch, Italian beef or Tacho style...O"le
N'awlins Bayou Dip
Knots-N-Suace
Frickles
Smoked Trout Spread
Souper Salads
Black-N-Blue Salad
Fresh romaine tossed with our house Caesar dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, onion rings, and 8oz of sliced choice sizzling sirloin.
BYO Salad
A large lush mixed green salad, topped with red onion, grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, and crisp croutons served with your choice of dressing.
Chili
Scratch made secret recipe, a little heat with a little sweet.
Grilled Caesar Salad
That's right grilled romaine hearts, shaved Parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing & croutons.
Mushroom Soup
Best you'll ever have!
Orient Express Salad
Diced grilled or fried chicken breast atop fresh greens. red and green cabbage, carrots, and edamame. Garnished with rice noodles, sliced almonds, finished with teriyaki sauce, and oriental dressing.
Orient Express Wrap
Diced grilled or fried chicken breast atop fresh greens. red and green cabbage, carrots, and edamame. Garnished with rice noodles, sliced almonds, finished with teriyaki sauce, and oriental dressing wrapped in flour tortilla shell.
Regular Caesar Salad
Soup Trio
An ample tasting of our homemade soups. Includes Kevin's Kicked Up Chili and your choice of two more of our made-from scratch soup options. Served with a breadstick.
TexMex Salad
Fresh greens and veggies, grape tomatoes, cheese blend, topped with corn and bean salsa, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips. Dressed with homemade baja ranch.
TexMex Wrap
Fresh greens and veggies, grape tomatoes, cheese blend, topped with corn and bean salsa, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips. Dressed with homemade baja ranch. Wrapped in flour tortilla shell.
Wedge Salad
Chilled iceburg wedge, dressed with bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, bacon and choice of dressing.
Handhelds
3 Tacos
3 tacos with cheese and red onion. Your choice of chicken taco meat, shrimp, Carnitas, or Carne Asada. price varies based on protein chosen.
BBQ Chick Sliders
Tender pulled chicken breast in our tangy house-made BBQ sauce and melted American cheese on our special toasted buns. 3 per order. Served with fries or naked tater tots.
Cuban Sliders
House roasted pork, ham, Swiss, dijon mustard and pickles, on our special toasted buns. 3 per order. Served with fries or naked tater tots.
Fried Fish Sliders
Onion Sliders
Seasoned choice beef with caramelized onions, topped with melted Gruyere cheese on our special toasted buns. Tastes like French onion soup on a bun! 3 per orders. Served with fries or naked tots.
Philly Sliders
Grilles steak, sweet onions, green pepper, provolone cheese and mayo, on our special toasted buns, 3 per order. Served with fries or naked tater tots.
Quesadilla
Quesadilla with cheese and red onion. Your choice of chicken taco meat, shrimp, Carnitas, Carne Asada or Combo of two. price varies based on protein chosen.
Sizzlin' Fajitas
Onion, bell pepper, Tex-Mex seasoning, lime juice, sizzled with steak, chicken, shrimp or a combo of two. Add: Rice & Beans Price varies based on protein chosen and add on items.
Baha Fish Tacos
Sandwiches
AJs Reuben
House roasted & sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing on grilled marbled rye and a kosher pickle spear on the side.
California Dreaming
Avocado, special cream cheese spread, thinly sliced red onion, tomato, arugula, and provolone on 9 grain oat topped bread.
Indy Loin
Often imitated, never duplicated. Center cut tenderloin, hand breaded or grilled served on a butter toasted bun. Dress it as you wish!
Italian Beef
Slow roasted beef in pepper brine and Italian seasonings. Our version puts others to shame. Served with spicy giardiniera and melted mozzarella, on an Italian roll.
Italian Sub
The best Italian cold cuts and cheese, shredded lettuce, thinly sliced red onion, tomato, seasonings, oil, mayo on an Italian roll.
Meatloaf Melt
Our special meatloaf, melted white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on thick toasted white bread.
Patty Melt
Classic Angus burger charbroiled to your liking, swiss, cheddar, grilled onions, and thousand island. Served on grilled rye.
Provolone Loaf
Smoked Salmon Sub
Wild caught house-smoked Salmon Filet on a crusty Italian Baguette with melted mozzarella, thin sliced red onion, arugula and a creamy caper dill sauce.
The Big Juan
1/2 lb. Smashed thin with grilled onions, pickles, american cheese & mayo
Tuna Melt
House made tuna salad that will have you begging for more!
Grilled Cheese
Entrees
Baby Back Ribs w/APPLES
Falling off the bone tender ribs in our own BBQ sauce. Served with cinnamon apples and 2 sides.
Baseball Cut Top Sirloin
Beef Stroganoff w/side salad
Sauteed tender Angus choice sirloin, onions, and mushrooms in delicious sour cream beef sauce. Served over egg noodles or garlic mashed potatoes with a side salad and garlic bread.
Cajun Meatloaf
A giant portion and house made with fresh ingredients and the right amount of heat, then char grilled. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and choice of veggie.
Cluck of the Week
Fettucine Alfredo
House made creamy alfredo sauce with fettuccine pasta.
Fish-N-Chips
3 hand breaded fish fillets, fried to golden perfection. Served with sidewinder fries, 2 hush puppies, and coleslaw. Don't forget to ask for malt vinegar.
Ginger Soy Salmon
Wild caught salmon, marinated and grilled to perfection. Served with 2 sides.
Porker of the Week
Ribeye Steak 16 oz
USDA Black Angus Choice 16oz nicely marbled, salt & peppered, seared, and grilled on our special char broiler. Choice of 2 sides.
Shrimp & Grits
Seasoned and sauteed large shrimp, andouille sausage, apple wood smoked bacon, finished with a Worcestershire BBQ sauce. Served with grilled asparagus.
Shrimp Diane w/side salad
Large shrimp sauteed in homemade seafood stock, butter, spicy seasonings, mushrooms, garlic, and green onions served over pasta or simply with a baguette. (friendly caution: IT'S SPICY!) Includes side salad.
Top Sirloin
8 oz Black Angus Center cut choice sirloin dusted with our house seasoning, charbroiled to your liking. Served with 2 sides.
Build Your Own
Dessert
Apple Crisp
Kevin's Apple Crisp a la Mode: Homemade mixture of nuts, oats, cinnamon, brown sugar & more on top flame roasted Fuji apples.
Bread Pudding
Peach & Cranberry Bread Pudding. A mixture of different breads, homemade pudding mix, peaches, cranberries, and bits of pecans. Topped with whipped cream & homemade brandy glaze.
Scoop of Ice Cream
Scoop of delicious vanilla bean ice cream!
