AJ's Event Center (1)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
11377 US-10, Evart, MI 49631
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Buckboard Bar and Grille - 108 W UPTON AVE
4.4 • 215
108 W UPTON AVE Reed City, MI 49677
View restaurant