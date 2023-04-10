Restaurant header imageView gallery

AJ's Event Center (1)

11377 US-10

Evart, MI 49631

Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$8.95

1/2 lp. Burger Topped the way you love

Sides

Regular French Fries

$3.00

8oz

Curly Fries

$3.50

Waffle

$3.50

Mixed Variety Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Jalapeno Poppers w/Ranch

$6.95

5 poppers with ranch sauce

Pretzel

$3.95

Churro w /Caramel Sauce

$3.95

10 pieces topped with cinnamon and sugar, with a side of caramel sauce

Cheese Curds w/Ranch

$5.95

5 ozs of Cheese Curds served with ranch

Battered Mushrooms w/Ranch

$5.95

8 ozs of battered mushrooms served with ranch

Mac N Cheese Bites

$6.95

Boneless Wings

$6.95

Elephant Ear

$4.95

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Dressings

$0.50

Pizza

Pizza

$15.95

One Item 16" Pizza

Fish Fry

Friday Fish Bowl

$13.95

Cod, French Fries, Cottage Cheese or Coleslaw

Soft Drinks

Boba Drinks

$5.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.65

Coke Zero

$2.65

Decaf

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.65

Dr. Pepper

$2.65

Fanta Orange

$2.65

Lemonade (pink)

$2.65

Lemonade (yellow)

$2.65

Mello Yellow

$2.65

Monster

$4.00

Redbull

$4.00

Sprite

$2.65

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

