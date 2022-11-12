Restaurant header imageView gallery

AJ's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

12 Main Street

Butler, NJ 07405

Popular Items

*** Cheese Pizza ***
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
House Salad

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$7.50+

Choice of Wing Sauce - Hot, Spicy Garlic, Tangy BBQ, Daytona, Teriyaki, Samurai, Ancho Chipotle, Sweet BBQ, Mango Habanero or Garlic Parmesan Zucchini Sticks (10) .....................

Wings

$7.50+

Choice of Wing Sauce - Hot, Spicy Garlic, Tangy BBQ, Daytona, Teriyaki, Samurai, Ancho Chipotle, Sweet BBQ, Mango Habanero or Garlic Parmesan Zucchini Sticks (10) .....................

Chicken Fingers (5)

$8.00

Fried Calamari

$11.00

French Fries

$3.25+

French Fries with toppings

$5.75

Curly Fries

$4.25+

Pizza Fries

$6.75

Garlic Knots (6)

$4.25

Steak Fries

$4.25+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25+

Black Shell Mussels (15)

$11.00

Buffalo Garlic Knots (6)

$5.75

Bruschetta

$7.25

Cheese Steak Eggrolls (3)

$9.00

Chicken Nuggets (10)

$6.00

Eggplant Rollatini (2)

$9.25

French Bread Pizza

$4.25+

Fried Ravioli (8)

$8.25

Fried Shrimp (5)

$9.25Out of stock

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.75+

Jalapeño Poppers (8)

$8.50

Mac & Cheese

$7.25

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$8.75

Onion Rings

$4.25+

Sauteed Broccoli

$6.25

Sautéed in chicken broth

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$7.25

Sauteed Spinach

$6.25

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.00

Zucchini Sticks (10)

$7.75

Zuppa Di Clams

$11.00

White Scampi or Marinara

Mac And Cheese Bites

$8.25

Soups

Pasta Fagioli Soup

$6.00

Ditalini Pasta, Red Kidney Beans, Garlic, Chicken Broth, Grated Cheese, Touch of Marinara

Cheese Tortellini Soup

$6.00

Cheese Tortellini Pasta, Chicken Broth, Parsley, Grated Cheese

Chicken Wild Rice Soup

$6.00

Cream Based Soup, Rice, Carrots, Celery, Chicken

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00

Noodles, Carrots, Celery, Chicken

Salads

House Salad

$6.50+

Antipasto Salad

$9.25+

BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.75+

BBQ grilled chicken over romaine lettuce w/ cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.25+

Caesar Salad

$7.75+

Calamari Salad

$12.00+

Chef Salad

$9.50+

Fresh Mozz, Tomato, & Basil Salad

$8.50+

Greek Salad

$9.75+

Grilled Chicken & Artichoke Salad

$10.75+

Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce w/ red onions, roasted peppers, artichokes & fresh mozzarella

Grilled Chicken Fresh Apple Craisin Salad

$12.00+

Grilled chicken over mixed greens w/ tomatoes, red onions, frosted pecans, craisins, goat cheese & fresh apple slices

Grilled Chicken Mandarin Orange Salad

$12.00+

Grilled chicken over mixed greens w/ tomatoes, red onions, goat cheese, craisins & mandarin oranges

Seafood Salad

$13.00+

Shrimp Salad

$12.00+

Side House Salad

$2.50

Side Caesar Salad

$3.50

Panini

Prosciutto Panini

$9.50

w/ fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomato & olive oil

Chicken Caesar Panini

$9.50

Grilled chicken w/ romaine lettuce, croutons & caesar dressing

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil & Balsamic Vinaigrette Panini

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Fm Rrp Panini

$9.50

w/ fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini

$9.50

w/ sun-dried tomato & goat cheese

Grilled Chicken Mixed Green Panini

$9.50

w/ fresh mozzarella, mixed greens & balsamic vinaigrette

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Sundried Tomato Panini

$9.50

w/ honey mustard or deli mustard

Roast Beef Panini

$9.50

w/ cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions & thousand island dressing

Steak, Fresh Mozzarella & Roasted Peppers Panini

$9.50

w/ mixed greens, tomato & balsamic vinaigrette

Cheesesteak Panini

$9.50

w/ mushrooms, peppers, onions, potatoes & American cheese

Tuna Salad Panini

$9.50

Our special recipe tuna topped w/ leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, salt & pepper

Hot Veggie Panini

$9.50

Fried eggplant w/ grilled broccoli, spinach, mushrooms & peppers

Prosciutto Pesto Panini

$9.50

w/ goat cheese & sun-dried tomatoes

Grilled Chicken Panini

$9.50

with your choice of toppings

Chicken Parm W/ Vodka Sauce

$12.35

Chicken Parm Panini

$12.35

Breaded Chicken Panini

$9.50

Wraps

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.00

Homemade Tuna w/ Choice of Veggies/Cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Croutons

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Cutlet, Buffalo Sauce, Choice of Veggies/Cheese

Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.00

Mushrooms,Peppers,Onions,American Cheese

Chicken Teriyaki Wrap

$9.00

Red onions, pineapples, American cheese & teriyaki sauce

Chicken Parm Vodka Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce

Turkey And Cheese Wrap

$9.00

Turkey, Choice of Veggies/Cheese

Grilled Chicken Fm Rrp Wrap

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & balsamic vinaigrette

Breaded or Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Italian Wrap

$9.00

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Choice of Veggies

Eggplant Fresh Mozz Rrp Wrap

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & balsamic vinaigrette

Hot Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Grilled broccoli, spinach, mushrooms & peppers

Roast Beef & Cheese Wrap

$9.00

Roast Beef, Choice of Veggies/Cheese

Salad Wrap

$9.00

Bruschetta Wrap

$9.00

Fresh-homemade bruschetta w/ your choice of dressing

Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$11.70

Chicken Parm Wrap

$11.70

Cold Subs

All subs available as a wrap or panini

Italian Sub

$6.50+

Ham & Cheese Sub

$6.00+

Salami & Cheese Sub

$6.00+

Grill Chicken W/ Lettuce& Tomato Sub

$6.75+

w/ lettuce & tomato

Grilled Chicken with Cheese Sub

$7.25+

Grilled Chicken Fm Rrp

$8.50+

w/ fresh mozzarella & roasted peppers

Grilled Chicken Fm Rrp Broc Rabe Sub

$9.00+

w/ broccoli rabe, fresh mozzarella & roasted peppers

Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sub

$7.00+

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sub

$6.75+

w/ lettuce & tomato

BLT

$6.50+

Veal Cutlet Sub

$9.00+

w/ lettuce & tomato

Eggplant Sub Fresh Mozzarella Roasted Red Peppers Sub

$7.75+

w/ fresh mozzarella & roasted peppers

Tuna Sub

$6.50+

Tuna Melt Sub

$7.00+

Turkey Sub

$6.75+

Three Cheese Sub

$6.50+

American, provolone & Swiss

Prosciutto Fresh Mozz Rrp Sub

$8.50+

w/ fresh mozzarella & roasted peppers

Prosciutto & Provolone Sub

$7.50+

Chicken BLT Sub

$7.50+

Fm Rrp Sub

$6.00+

Roast Beef Sub

$7.75+

Roast Beef & Turkey Sub

$8.75+

Hot Subs

Shrimp Parmigiana Hot Sub

$8.50+

Chicken Parmigiana Hot Sub

$7.25+

Chicken Parm with Alfredo Sauce Hot Sub

$8.25+

Chicken Parm with Vodka Sauce Hot Sub

$8.25+

Grilled Chicken Parm Hot Sub

$7.25+

Boom Boom Chicken Parm Hot Sub

$8.25+

Buffalo Chicken Parm Hot Sub

$7.50+

Veal Parmigiana Hot Sub

$9.50+

Eggplant Parmigiana Hot Sub

$6.25+

Meatball Hot Sub

$5.50+

Meatball Parmigiana Hot Sub

$6.00+

Sausage Hot Sub

$5.50+

Sausage Parmigiana Hot Sub

$6.00+

Sausage & Peppers Hot Sub

$6.00+

Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Hot Sub

$6.50+

Pepper & Egg Hot Sub

$6.00+

Pepper, Egg, & Cheese Hot Sub

$6.50+

Sausage, Peppers, Egg, & Cheese Hot Sub

$7.25+

Ham, Egg, & Cheese Hot Sub

$7.00+

Egg & Cheese Hot Sub

$6.00+

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Hot Sub

$6.75+

Specialty Subs

Chicken Francese Specialty Sub

$9.50+

w/ fresh mozzarella

Chicken Marsala Specialty Sub

$9.50+

w/ fresh mozzarella

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Specialty Sub

$7.25+

w/ your choice of cheese

Hot Roast Beef Specialty Sub

$8.00+

w/ mozzarella & gravy

Hot Turkey Specialty Sub

$7.75+

w/ mozzarella & gravy

Grilled Chicken Balsamico Specialty Sub

$9.50+

Grilled chicken marinated in balsamic dressing with melted mozzarella & roasted peppers on a toasted Italian bread

Grilled Chicken Pesto Specialty Sub

$9.50

w/ goat cheese & roasted peppers on fresh ciabatta bread

Sweet BBQ Cheesesteak Specialty Sub

$7.50+

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Specialty Sub

$7.50+

w/ provolone, lettuce & bleu cheese

Fat AJ's #1 Specialty Sub

$8.50+

Chicken cutlet w/ french fries, mozzarella sticks, American cheese, onion rings & mayo

Fat AJ's #2 Specialty Sub

$8.50+

Steak w/ chicken cutlet, french fries, mozzarella sticks, American cheese, onion rings & mayo

Fat AJ's #3 Specialty Sub

$8.50+

Chicken fingers w/ mozzarella sticks, french fries, marinara or honey mustard

Fat AJ's #4 Specialty Sub

$8.50+

Steak w/ mozzarella sticks, french fries & marinara sauce

Fat AJ's #5 Specialty Sub

$8.50+

Steak w/ chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, lettuce & ketchup

Fat AJ's Create Your Own Specialty Sub

$8.50+

Pasta

Pasta w Marinara Sauce

$10.00

Pasta w Butter Sauce

$10.00

Pasta w Meat Sauce

$11.00

Pasta Primavera Sauce

$12.00

cream or marinara

Pasta Garlic & Oil

$10.00

Pasta Broccoli, Garlic, & Oil

$11.00

Pasta w Vodka Sauce

$12.50

Pasta w Alfredo Sauce

$12.50

Pasta w Meatballs (3)

$13.00

Pasta w Sausage (3)

$13.00

Pasta w Pesto Sauce

$13.00

Baked Lasagna w Meat

$11.50

Baked Lasagna w Cheese

$11.50

Baked Ziti

$11.00

Baked Stuffed Shells

$11.00

Ravioli

$9.50

Baked Ravioli

$10.00

Ravioli w Alfredo

$12.00

Ravioli W/Vodka Sauce

$15.60

Tortellini

$11.00

Cavatelli Marinara

$11.00

Cavatelli & Broccoli

$12.00

Cavatelli w Broccoli Rabe With Chicken

$17.50

Gnocchi Marinara

$11.00

Potato pasta

Eggplant Rollatini w Pasta

$14.50

Eggplant Parmigiana w Pasta

$12.50

Side Pasta

Side Marinara Pasta

$5.25

Side Baked Marinara Pasta

$6.00

Side Meat Sauce Pasta

$6.50

Side Garlic & Oil Pasta

$6.50

Side Vodka Sauce Pasta

$6.50

Side Meatballs (3)

$5.50

Side Sausage (3)

$5.50

Side Butter Sauce

$6.50

No Sauce

$5.50

Marinara 16 Oz

$3.00

From The Grill

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Gyro

$8.00

All gyros come with lettuce, tomato, red onion & tzatziki sauce

Grilled Chicken Gyro

$8.00

All gyros come with lettuce, tomato, red onion & tzatziki sauce

Steak Sandwich

$6.50+

Cheesesteak

$7.00+

Chicken Cheesesteak

$7.00+

Pizza Steak

$7.50+

Cheesesteak on Garlic Bread W Potato

$8.50+

w/ mozzarella cheese, potato & brown gravy

Steak, Egg, & Cheese

$8.00+

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.00

Cheeseburger

$9.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.50

Pizza Burger

$9.75

Grilled Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.50

Double Cheeseburger (16oz)

$13.00

Cowboy Burger

$11.00

Burger topped w/ Swiss, jalapeños, BBQ sauce, onions & bacon

Mac & Cheese Burger

$11.50

Burger topped w/ homemade mac & cheese & two beer-battered onion rings

Fat Burger #1

$11.00

Burger w/ steak, steak fries, onions, American cheese & chipotle mayo

Fat Burger #2

$11.00

Burger w/ french fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, American cheese & mayo

Create Your Own Fat Burger

$11.00

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$7.25

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$8.00

Chicken Calzone

$10.75

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$11.25

Steak Calzone

$10.75

Veggie Calzone

$10.75

Mushrooms, olives, peppers, onions, spinach & broccoli

Meat Lovers Calzone

$10.75

Ham, bacon, pepperoni, meatballs & sausage

AJ's Special Calzone

$12.25

Meatball, pepperoni, sausage, olives, extra cheese, bacon, fresh mushrooms, peppers and onions

Fat AJ's Calzone

$12.25

Eggplant Calzone

$9.75

Mac and Cheese Calzone

$11.25

Strombolis

Cheese Stromboli

$7.25

Ham And Cheese Stromboli

$8.00

Chicken Stromboli

$10.75

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$11.25

Steak stromboli

$10.75

Veggie Stromboli

$11.25

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$10.75

AJS Special Stromboli

$12.25

Eggplant Stromboli

$9.75

Chicken Dinners

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.25

Breaded cutlets topped w/ marinara & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Marsala

$15.25

Sautéed w/ mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce

Chicken Francese

$15.25

Dipped in egg batter & sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce

Chicken Scampi

$15.25

Fresh chicken cutlets lightly breaded & sautéed in a garlic lemon sauce

Chicken Cacciatore

$15.25

Chunks of fresh chicken sautéed w/ mushrooms, potatoes, peppers & onions in a fresh marinara sauce

Chicken Florentine

$15.25

Topped with spinach, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella cheese sautéed in an oil and garlic sauce with a touch of marinara

Chicken Piccata

$15.25

Sautéed w/ capers in a lemon sauce

Chicken Saltimbocca

$15.25

Sautéed cutlets topped w/ spinach, prosciutto, & mozzarella cheese in an oil & garlic sauce w/ a touch of marinara

Chicken Tomesto

$15.25

Sautéed cutlets topped w/ sliced tomato & mozzarella cheese in an oil & garlic sauce w/ a touch of marinara

Chicken Alla AJ's

$16.25

Sautéed w/ mushrooms, roasted peppers & artichoke hearts in an oil & garlic sauce w/ a touch of marinara

Chicken Rollatini

$16.25

Fresh chicken cutlets stuffed w/ spinach, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese & sautéed in a mushroom garlic sauce

Chicken Three Seasons

$18.00

One piece breaded chicken cutlet, one piece breaded veal cutlet, two pieces breaded shrimp topped w/ marinara & mozzarella cheese

Grilled Chicken Parmigiana

$15.25

Chicken Parm In Vodka Sauce

$15.25

Veal Dinners

Veal Parmigiana

$19.00

Breaded cutlets topped w/ marinara & mozzarella cheese

Veal Marsala

$19.00

Sautéed w/ mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce

Veal Francese

$19.00

Dipped in egg batter & sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce

Veal Pisano

$19.00

Topped w/ spinach, roasted peppers & mozzarella cheese sautéed in an oil & garlic sauce w/ a touch of marinara

Veal Florentine

$19.00

Sautéed w/ capers in a lemon sauce

Veal Piccata

$19.00

Sautéed w/ capers in a lemon sauce

Veal Saltimbocca

$19.00

Sautéed cutlets topped w/ spinach, prosciutto, & mozzarella cheese in an oil & garlic sauce w/ a touch of marinara

Veal Tomesto

$19.00

Sautéed cutlets topped w/ sliced tomato & mozzarella cheese in an oil & garlic sauce w/ a touch of marinara

Veal Alla AJ's

$19.50

Sautéed w/ mushrooms, roasted peppers & artichoke hearts in an oil & garlic sauce w/ a touch of marinara

Seafood Dinners

Shrimp Parmigana

$19.75

Breaded shrimp topped w/ marinara & mozzarella

Shrimp Francese

$19.75

Shrimp dipped in egg batter & sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$19.75

Shrimp lightly breaded & sautéed in a garlic lemon sauce

Shrimp Marinara

$19.75

Shrimp sautéed in a fresh marinara sauce

Shrimp Fra Diavlo

$19.75

Shrimp sautéed w/ hot peppers in a fresh marinara sauce

Shrimp Vodka

$19.75

Shrimp sautéed in a creamy pink vodka sauce

Shrimp & Broccoli Rabe

$19.75

Shrimp sautéed in oil & garlic w/ a touch of marinara

Linguine with Clam Sauce

$16.75

Served in a white or red sauce w/ fresh garlic over linguine

Mussels Over Linguine

$17.75

Black shell mussels sautéed in fresh marinara (hot, medium or sweet)

Fried Calamari Over Linguine

$17.75

Breaded calamari served in a fresh marinara sauce (hot, medium or sweet)

Zuppa Di Clams

$19.75

Little neck clams served in a fresh marinara sauce or in a white scampi sauce

Zuppa Di Pesce

$26.75

Mussels, clams, shrimp & calamari sautéed in a fresh marinara or white scampi sauce

Calamari Marinara

$17.75

Calamari sautéed in a fresh marinara sauce

SIDES

1 PC Breaded Chicken

$4.00

1 PC Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Side Meatballs

$5.50

Side Sausage

$5.50

Side Baked Meatballs

$6.00

Side Baked Sausage

$6.00

4 OZ Marinara

$1.00

8 OZ Marinara

$1.50

16 OZ Marinara

$3.00

4 OZ Vodka

$1.50

8 OZ Vodka

$2.00

16 OZ Vodka

$3.50

4 OZ Alfredo

$1.50

8 OZ Alfredo

$2.00

16 OZ Alfredo

$3.50

Plates

Cups

Napkins

Utensils

$0.25

8oz Tuna

$3.50

Side Of Broccoli

$5.00

Side Garlic Powder

Side Crushed Red Pepper Flakes

Side Grated Cheese

Side Oregano

Rolls

Pepperoni Roll

$4.50

Sausage Roll

$4.50

Broccoli Roll

$4.50

Spinach Roll

$4.50

Chicken Roll

$6.50

Cheese Roll

$4.00

Desserts

Zeppoles (12)

$3.75

Cheesecake

$5.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00

Cannoli

$4.00

Mousse Cake

$5.50

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Tiramisu Cup

$5.50

Specialty Pizzas

*** Cheese Pizza ***

$10.00+

*** Margherita Pizza ***

$10.50+

***Sicilian Pizza***

$16.25

*** AJ's Veggie Pizza ***

$14.50+

Broccoli, olives, onions, mushrooms, peppers & spinach

*** Penne Vodka Pizza ***

$10.50+

*** AJ's Meat Lovers Pizza ***

$14.50+

(Meatballs, sausage, ham, bacon & pepperoni)

*** 16" Grandma Pizza ***

$19.75

Thin crust sicilian w/ fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes, basil, olive oil & garlic

*** White Pizza ***

$9.50+

Mozzarella & Ricotta cheese

*** AJ's Special Pizza ***

$12.50+

Meatball, pepperoni, sausage, olives, extra cheese, bacon, fresh mushrooms, peppers & onions

*** Baked Ziti Pizza ***

$10.25+

*** Boom Boom Chicken Pizza ***

$11.50+

*** Bruschetta Pizza ***

$13.25+

*** Hawaiian Pizza ***

$11.00+

(Ham and pineapple)

*** Buffalo Chicken Pizza ***

$11.00+

*** Breaded Chicken Pizza ***

$10.50+

*** Breaded Ancho Chipotle Chicken Pizza ***

$11.00+

*** Cheesesteak Pizza ***

$17.50+

Mushrooms, onions, peppers & potatoes

*** Grilled Chicken Pizza ***

$15.50+

*** Greek Pizza ***

$10.50+

Spinach, feta & mozzarella cheese

*** Cheese Tortellini Alfredo Pizza ***

$11.50+

*** Cheesesteak Special Pizza ***

$12.50+

Steak, garlic butter, steak fries, mozzarella cheese, American cheese & brown gravy

*** Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza ***

$12.50+

*** Chicken Francese Pizza ***

$11.50+

*** Chicken Teriyaki Pizza ***

$20.50+

With red onions & pineapple

*** Chicken Vodka Pizza ***

$12.00+

*** Creamy Spinach Artichoke Pizza ***

$14.50+

Creamy alfredo sauce, artichoke hearts, spinach, and mozzarella cheese

*** Eggplant Rollatini Pizza ***

$10.50+

*** Fat AJ's Pizza ***

$13.00+

Our fresh dough topped w/ pizza sauce, steak, chicken fingers, french fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, mozzarella cheese, & American cheese

*** Macaroni & Cheese Pizza ***

$11.50+

*** Chicken Marsala Pizza ***

$17.50+

*** Pesto Pizza ***

$9.75+

*** Plum Tomato & Basil Pizza ***

$9.50+

*** Shrimp Scampi Pizza ***

$11.50+

*** Sweet BBQ Chicken Pizza ***

$16.50+

*** Tangy BBQ Chicken Pizza ***

$16.50+

*** Vodka Sauce Pizza ***

$9.50+

***Chicken Cheesesteak Pizza***

$11.50+

***Chicken cheesesteak Special***

$12.50+

Slices

Slice

$2.50

Sicilian Slice

$3.00

White Slice

$3.75

Chicken Slice

$4.00

Chicken Francese Slice

$4.00

Penne Vodka Slice

$3.75

Grandma Slice

$3.50

BBQ Chicken Slice

$4.00

Pepperoni Pan Slice

$4.00

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.00

Pizza Dough

Pizza Dough (1 lb.)

$4.00

Pizza Dough Kit

$10.00

1 lb pizza dough, sauce, and cheese

Specialty Crust

*** 10" Gluten Free Pizza ***

$10.50

*** 10" Cauliflower Pizza Crust ***

$15.50

Beverages

*** 18.5 oz Gold Peak Sweet Tea ***

$3.00

*** 18.5 oz Gold Peak Unsweetened Iced Tea ***

$3.00

*** 2 Liter of Soda ***

$4.00

*** 20oz of Soda ***

$2.75

*** 20oz of Water ***

$2.25

*** Apple Juice ***

$3.00

*** Boylans Soda ***

$2.75

*** Gatorade ***

$2.50

*** Lemonade ***

$2.75

*** Monster ***

$3.75

*** Orange Juicev

$3.00

*** Red Bull ***

$3.75

*** Snapple ***

$2.50

*** Vitamin Waterv

$2.75

Can Of Coke

$1.25

Mexican Coke********

$3.00

Ajs Soda

$2.00

20 Oz Brisk Iced Tea

$2.75

Joe Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
AJ's Pizzeria has always been known for quality ingredients. Our dough is rolled fresh each day, add our zesty red sauce and juicy premium meats and fresh gourmet veggies on top of our world famous crust and you have the best pizza in all the land.

12 Main Street, Butler, NJ 07405

