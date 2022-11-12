AJ's Pizza
No reviews yet
12 Main Street
Butler, NJ 07405
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
Choice of Wing Sauce - Hot, Spicy Garlic, Tangy BBQ, Daytona, Teriyaki, Samurai, Ancho Chipotle, Sweet BBQ, Mango Habanero or Garlic Parmesan Zucchini Sticks (10) .....................
Wings
Choice of Wing Sauce - Hot, Spicy Garlic, Tangy BBQ, Daytona, Teriyaki, Samurai, Ancho Chipotle, Sweet BBQ, Mango Habanero or Garlic Parmesan Zucchini Sticks (10) .....................
Chicken Fingers (5)
Fried Calamari
French Fries
French Fries with toppings
Curly Fries
Pizza Fries
Garlic Knots (6)
Steak Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Black Shell Mussels (15)
Buffalo Garlic Knots (6)
Bruschetta
Cheese Steak Eggrolls (3)
Chicken Nuggets (10)
Eggplant Rollatini (2)
French Bread Pizza
Fried Ravioli (8)
Fried Shrimp (5)
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Jalapeño Poppers (8)
Mac & Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Onion Rings
Sauteed Broccoli
Sautéed in chicken broth
Sauteed Broccoli Rabe
Sauteed Spinach
Shrimp Cocktail
Zucchini Sticks (10)
Zuppa Di Clams
White Scampi or Marinara
Mac And Cheese Bites
Soups
Pasta Fagioli Soup
Ditalini Pasta, Red Kidney Beans, Garlic, Chicken Broth, Grated Cheese, Touch of Marinara
Cheese Tortellini Soup
Cheese Tortellini Pasta, Chicken Broth, Parsley, Grated Cheese
Chicken Wild Rice Soup
Cream Based Soup, Rice, Carrots, Celery, Chicken
Chicken Noodle Soup
Noodles, Carrots, Celery, Chicken
Salads
House Salad
Antipasto Salad
BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad
BBQ grilled chicken over romaine lettuce w/ cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Calamari Salad
Chef Salad
Fresh Mozz, Tomato, & Basil Salad
Greek Salad
Grilled Chicken & Artichoke Salad
Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce w/ red onions, roasted peppers, artichokes & fresh mozzarella
Grilled Chicken Fresh Apple Craisin Salad
Grilled chicken over mixed greens w/ tomatoes, red onions, frosted pecans, craisins, goat cheese & fresh apple slices
Grilled Chicken Mandarin Orange Salad
Grilled chicken over mixed greens w/ tomatoes, red onions, goat cheese, craisins & mandarin oranges
Seafood Salad
Shrimp Salad
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Panini
Prosciutto Panini
w/ fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomato & olive oil
Chicken Caesar Panini
Grilled chicken w/ romaine lettuce, croutons & caesar dressing
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil & Balsamic Vinaigrette Panini
Grilled Chicken Fm Rrp Panini
w/ fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & balsamic vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini
w/ sun-dried tomato & goat cheese
Grilled Chicken Mixed Green Panini
w/ fresh mozzarella, mixed greens & balsamic vinaigrette
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Sundried Tomato Panini
w/ honey mustard or deli mustard
Roast Beef Panini
w/ cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions & thousand island dressing
Steak, Fresh Mozzarella & Roasted Peppers Panini
w/ mixed greens, tomato & balsamic vinaigrette
Cheesesteak Panini
w/ mushrooms, peppers, onions, potatoes & American cheese
Tuna Salad Panini
Our special recipe tuna topped w/ leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, salt & pepper
Hot Veggie Panini
Fried eggplant w/ grilled broccoli, spinach, mushrooms & peppers
Prosciutto Pesto Panini
w/ goat cheese & sun-dried tomatoes
Grilled Chicken Panini
with your choice of toppings
Chicken Parm W/ Vodka Sauce
Chicken Parm Panini
Breaded Chicken Panini
Wraps
Tuna Salad Wrap
Homemade Tuna w/ Choice of Veggies/Cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Croutons
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Cutlet, Buffalo Sauce, Choice of Veggies/Cheese
Cheesesteak Wrap
Mushrooms,Peppers,Onions,American Cheese
Chicken Teriyaki Wrap
Red onions, pineapples, American cheese & teriyaki sauce
Chicken Parm Vodka Wrap
Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce
Turkey And Cheese Wrap
Turkey, Choice of Veggies/Cheese
Grilled Chicken Fm Rrp Wrap
Fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & balsamic vinaigrette
Breaded or Grilled Chicken Wrap
Italian Wrap
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Choice of Veggies
Eggplant Fresh Mozz Rrp Wrap
Fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & balsamic vinaigrette
Hot Veggie Wrap
Grilled broccoli, spinach, mushrooms & peppers
Roast Beef & Cheese Wrap
Roast Beef, Choice of Veggies/Cheese
Salad Wrap
Bruschetta Wrap
Fresh-homemade bruschetta w/ your choice of dressing
Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
Chicken Parm Wrap
Cold Subs
Italian Sub
Ham & Cheese Sub
Salami & Cheese Sub
Grill Chicken W/ Lettuce& Tomato Sub
w/ lettuce & tomato
Grilled Chicken with Cheese Sub
Grilled Chicken Fm Rrp
w/ fresh mozzarella & roasted peppers
Grilled Chicken Fm Rrp Broc Rabe Sub
w/ broccoli rabe, fresh mozzarella & roasted peppers
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sub
Breaded Chicken Cutlet Sub
w/ lettuce & tomato
BLT
Veal Cutlet Sub
w/ lettuce & tomato
Eggplant Sub Fresh Mozzarella Roasted Red Peppers Sub
w/ fresh mozzarella & roasted peppers
Tuna Sub
Tuna Melt Sub
Turkey Sub
Three Cheese Sub
American, provolone & Swiss
Prosciutto Fresh Mozz Rrp Sub
w/ fresh mozzarella & roasted peppers
Prosciutto & Provolone Sub
Chicken BLT Sub
Fm Rrp Sub
Roast Beef Sub
Roast Beef & Turkey Sub
Hot Subs
Shrimp Parmigiana Hot Sub
Chicken Parmigiana Hot Sub
Chicken Parm with Alfredo Sauce Hot Sub
Chicken Parm with Vodka Sauce Hot Sub
Grilled Chicken Parm Hot Sub
Boom Boom Chicken Parm Hot Sub
Buffalo Chicken Parm Hot Sub
Veal Parmigiana Hot Sub
Eggplant Parmigiana Hot Sub
Meatball Hot Sub
Meatball Parmigiana Hot Sub
Sausage Hot Sub
Sausage Parmigiana Hot Sub
Sausage & Peppers Hot Sub
Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Hot Sub
Pepper & Egg Hot Sub
Pepper, Egg, & Cheese Hot Sub
Sausage, Peppers, Egg, & Cheese Hot Sub
Ham, Egg, & Cheese Hot Sub
Egg & Cheese Hot Sub
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Hot Sub
Specialty Subs
Chicken Francese Specialty Sub
w/ fresh mozzarella
Chicken Marsala Specialty Sub
w/ fresh mozzarella
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Specialty Sub
w/ your choice of cheese
Hot Roast Beef Specialty Sub
w/ mozzarella & gravy
Hot Turkey Specialty Sub
w/ mozzarella & gravy
Grilled Chicken Balsamico Specialty Sub
Grilled chicken marinated in balsamic dressing with melted mozzarella & roasted peppers on a toasted Italian bread
Grilled Chicken Pesto Specialty Sub
w/ goat cheese & roasted peppers on fresh ciabatta bread
Sweet BBQ Cheesesteak Specialty Sub
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Specialty Sub
w/ provolone, lettuce & bleu cheese
Fat AJ's #1 Specialty Sub
Chicken cutlet w/ french fries, mozzarella sticks, American cheese, onion rings & mayo
Fat AJ's #2 Specialty Sub
Steak w/ chicken cutlet, french fries, mozzarella sticks, American cheese, onion rings & mayo
Fat AJ's #3 Specialty Sub
Chicken fingers w/ mozzarella sticks, french fries, marinara or honey mustard
Fat AJ's #4 Specialty Sub
Steak w/ mozzarella sticks, french fries & marinara sauce
Fat AJ's #5 Specialty Sub
Steak w/ chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, lettuce & ketchup
Fat AJ's Create Your Own Specialty Sub
Pasta
Pasta w Marinara Sauce
Pasta w Butter Sauce
Pasta w Meat Sauce
Pasta Primavera Sauce
cream or marinara
Pasta Garlic & Oil
Pasta Broccoli, Garlic, & Oil
Pasta w Vodka Sauce
Pasta w Alfredo Sauce
Pasta w Meatballs (3)
Pasta w Sausage (3)
Pasta w Pesto Sauce
Baked Lasagna w Meat
Baked Lasagna w Cheese
Baked Ziti
Baked Stuffed Shells
Ravioli
Baked Ravioli
Ravioli w Alfredo
Ravioli W/Vodka Sauce
Tortellini
Cavatelli Marinara
Cavatelli & Broccoli
Cavatelli w Broccoli Rabe With Chicken
Gnocchi Marinara
Potato pasta
Eggplant Rollatini w Pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana w Pasta
Side Pasta
From The Grill
Grilled Cheese
Gyro
All gyros come with lettuce, tomato, red onion & tzatziki sauce
Grilled Chicken Gyro
All gyros come with lettuce, tomato, red onion & tzatziki sauce
Steak Sandwich
Cheesesteak
Chicken Cheesesteak
Pizza Steak
Cheesesteak on Garlic Bread W Potato
w/ mozzarella cheese, potato & brown gravy
Steak, Egg, & Cheese
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Pizza Burger
Grilled Mushroom Swiss Burger
Double Cheeseburger (16oz)
Cowboy Burger
Burger topped w/ Swiss, jalapeños, BBQ sauce, onions & bacon
Mac & Cheese Burger
Burger topped w/ homemade mac & cheese & two beer-battered onion rings
Fat Burger #1
Burger w/ steak, steak fries, onions, American cheese & chipotle mayo
Fat Burger #2
Burger w/ french fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, American cheese & mayo
Create Your Own Fat Burger
Calzone
Cheese Calzone
Ham & Cheese Calzone
Chicken Calzone
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Steak Calzone
Veggie Calzone
Mushrooms, olives, peppers, onions, spinach & broccoli
Meat Lovers Calzone
Ham, bacon, pepperoni, meatballs & sausage
AJ's Special Calzone
Meatball, pepperoni, sausage, olives, extra cheese, bacon, fresh mushrooms, peppers and onions
Fat AJ's Calzone
Eggplant Calzone
Mac and Cheese Calzone
Strombolis
Chicken Dinners
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded cutlets topped w/ marinara & mozzarella cheese
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed w/ mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce
Chicken Francese
Dipped in egg batter & sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce
Chicken Scampi
Fresh chicken cutlets lightly breaded & sautéed in a garlic lemon sauce
Chicken Cacciatore
Chunks of fresh chicken sautéed w/ mushrooms, potatoes, peppers & onions in a fresh marinara sauce
Chicken Florentine
Topped with spinach, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella cheese sautéed in an oil and garlic sauce with a touch of marinara
Chicken Piccata
Sautéed w/ capers in a lemon sauce
Chicken Saltimbocca
Sautéed cutlets topped w/ spinach, prosciutto, & mozzarella cheese in an oil & garlic sauce w/ a touch of marinara
Chicken Tomesto
Sautéed cutlets topped w/ sliced tomato & mozzarella cheese in an oil & garlic sauce w/ a touch of marinara
Chicken Alla AJ's
Sautéed w/ mushrooms, roasted peppers & artichoke hearts in an oil & garlic sauce w/ a touch of marinara
Chicken Rollatini
Fresh chicken cutlets stuffed w/ spinach, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese & sautéed in a mushroom garlic sauce
Chicken Three Seasons
One piece breaded chicken cutlet, one piece breaded veal cutlet, two pieces breaded shrimp topped w/ marinara & mozzarella cheese
Grilled Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Parm In Vodka Sauce
Veal Dinners
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded cutlets topped w/ marinara & mozzarella cheese
Veal Marsala
Sautéed w/ mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce
Veal Francese
Dipped in egg batter & sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce
Veal Pisano
Topped w/ spinach, roasted peppers & mozzarella cheese sautéed in an oil & garlic sauce w/ a touch of marinara
Veal Florentine
Sautéed w/ capers in a lemon sauce
Veal Piccata
Sautéed w/ capers in a lemon sauce
Veal Saltimbocca
Sautéed cutlets topped w/ spinach, prosciutto, & mozzarella cheese in an oil & garlic sauce w/ a touch of marinara
Veal Tomesto
Sautéed cutlets topped w/ sliced tomato & mozzarella cheese in an oil & garlic sauce w/ a touch of marinara
Veal Alla AJ's
Sautéed w/ mushrooms, roasted peppers & artichoke hearts in an oil & garlic sauce w/ a touch of marinara
Seafood Dinners
Shrimp Parmigana
Breaded shrimp topped w/ marinara & mozzarella
Shrimp Francese
Shrimp dipped in egg batter & sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp lightly breaded & sautéed in a garlic lemon sauce
Shrimp Marinara
Shrimp sautéed in a fresh marinara sauce
Shrimp Fra Diavlo
Shrimp sautéed w/ hot peppers in a fresh marinara sauce
Shrimp Vodka
Shrimp sautéed in a creamy pink vodka sauce
Shrimp & Broccoli Rabe
Shrimp sautéed in oil & garlic w/ a touch of marinara
Linguine with Clam Sauce
Served in a white or red sauce w/ fresh garlic over linguine
Mussels Over Linguine
Black shell mussels sautéed in fresh marinara (hot, medium or sweet)
Fried Calamari Over Linguine
Breaded calamari served in a fresh marinara sauce (hot, medium or sweet)
Zuppa Di Clams
Little neck clams served in a fresh marinara sauce or in a white scampi sauce
Zuppa Di Pesce
Mussels, clams, shrimp & calamari sautéed in a fresh marinara or white scampi sauce
Calamari Marinara
Calamari sautéed in a fresh marinara sauce
SIDES
1 PC Breaded Chicken
1 PC Grilled Chicken
Side Meatballs
Side Sausage
Side Baked Meatballs
Side Baked Sausage
4 OZ Marinara
8 OZ Marinara
16 OZ Marinara
4 OZ Vodka
8 OZ Vodka
16 OZ Vodka
4 OZ Alfredo
8 OZ Alfredo
16 OZ Alfredo
Plates
Cups
Napkins
Utensils
8oz Tuna
Side Of Broccoli
Side Garlic Powder
Side Crushed Red Pepper Flakes
Side Grated Cheese
Side Oregano
Rolls
Desserts
Specialty Pizzas
*** Cheese Pizza ***
*** Margherita Pizza ***
***Sicilian Pizza***
*** AJ's Veggie Pizza ***
Broccoli, olives, onions, mushrooms, peppers & spinach
*** Penne Vodka Pizza ***
*** AJ's Meat Lovers Pizza ***
(Meatballs, sausage, ham, bacon & pepperoni)
*** 16" Grandma Pizza ***
Thin crust sicilian w/ fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes, basil, olive oil & garlic
*** White Pizza ***
Mozzarella & Ricotta cheese
*** AJ's Special Pizza ***
Meatball, pepperoni, sausage, olives, extra cheese, bacon, fresh mushrooms, peppers & onions
*** Baked Ziti Pizza ***
*** Boom Boom Chicken Pizza ***
*** Bruschetta Pizza ***
*** Hawaiian Pizza ***
(Ham and pineapple)
*** Buffalo Chicken Pizza ***
*** Breaded Chicken Pizza ***
*** Breaded Ancho Chipotle Chicken Pizza ***
*** Cheesesteak Pizza ***
Mushrooms, onions, peppers & potatoes
*** Grilled Chicken Pizza ***
*** Greek Pizza ***
Spinach, feta & mozzarella cheese
*** Cheese Tortellini Alfredo Pizza ***
*** Cheesesteak Special Pizza ***
Steak, garlic butter, steak fries, mozzarella cheese, American cheese & brown gravy
*** Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza ***
*** Chicken Francese Pizza ***
*** Chicken Teriyaki Pizza ***
With red onions & pineapple
*** Chicken Vodka Pizza ***
*** Creamy Spinach Artichoke Pizza ***
Creamy alfredo sauce, artichoke hearts, spinach, and mozzarella cheese
*** Eggplant Rollatini Pizza ***
*** Fat AJ's Pizza ***
Our fresh dough topped w/ pizza sauce, steak, chicken fingers, french fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, mozzarella cheese, & American cheese
*** Macaroni & Cheese Pizza ***
*** Chicken Marsala Pizza ***
*** Pesto Pizza ***
*** Plum Tomato & Basil Pizza ***
*** Shrimp Scampi Pizza ***
*** Sweet BBQ Chicken Pizza ***
*** Tangy BBQ Chicken Pizza ***
*** Vodka Sauce Pizza ***
***Chicken Cheesesteak Pizza***
***Chicken cheesesteak Special***
Slices
Beverages
*** 18.5 oz Gold Peak Sweet Tea ***
*** 18.5 oz Gold Peak Unsweetened Iced Tea ***
*** 2 Liter of Soda ***
*** 20oz of Soda ***
*** 20oz of Water ***
*** Apple Juice ***
*** Boylans Soda ***
*** Gatorade ***
*** Lemonade ***
*** Monster ***
*** Orange Juicev
*** Red Bull ***
*** Snapple ***
*** Vitamin Waterv
Can Of Coke
Mexican Coke********
Ajs Soda
20 Oz Brisk Iced Tea
Joe Tea
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
AJ's Pizzeria has always been known for quality ingredients. Our dough is rolled fresh each day, add our zesty red sauce and juicy premium meats and fresh gourmet veggies on top of our world famous crust and you have the best pizza in all the land.
12 Main Street, Butler, NJ 07405