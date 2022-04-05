- Home
Aja 30A 12805 US-98 t 101
12805 US-98 t 101
Inlet Beach, FL 32461
Food Menu
Salad
Starters
- Edamame$8.00
Sea salt, Truffle Oil, Topped with Togarashi Seasoning.
- Cucumber Sashimi$12.00
Sliced Cucumber W/ Sweet & Sour Sesame Dressing Topped With Rayu Chili Crisp & sesame seeds – Vegan
- Spring Rolls$15.00
Served with Sweet Chili Sauce
- Crisp Fried Tofu$15.00
Tempura Battered & Fried Tofu with Spinach & Sweet Chili Sauce
- Miso Soup$8.00
- Seaweed Salad$15.00
With Radicchio, & Pickled Cucumber Ribbons
- Dumplings$15.00Out of stock
Served in a Yuzu Ponzu Sauce
- Yellowtail Jalapeño$25.00
Thinly Sliced Yellowtail with Jalapeño, Cilantro & Ponzu Sauce
- Tuna Carpaccio$25.00
Thinly Sliced Tuna, Sliced Onion, & Avocado in a Light Soy Vinaigrette
- Tuna Tartare$29.00
with Fresh Avocado & Wonton Chips
- Wonton Tacos$15.00
Fresh Ahi Tuna w/ Korean BBQ Marinade Fresh Salmon w/ Citrus Ginger Marinade
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps$15.00
Marinated Chicken Thigh Tossed in a Sweet Chili Sauce on Leaves of Bibb Lettuce, Garnished with a House Made Vietnamese Style Slaw.
- Wagyu Tataki$60.00Out of stock
Japanese A5 Wagyu, Seared & Thinly Sliced, Served with a Ponzu Sauce & a Crunchy Garlic Crisp.
Entree
- Chicken and Shrimp Fried Rice$30.00
Dark Meat Chicken, Shrimp, Egg, & Vegetables.
- Peanut and Chili Butter Noodles$20.00
Lo mein Noodles, Snow Peas, Carrots & Green Onions, Tossed in A Peanut Crispy Chili Garlic Butter Sauce.
- Kung Pao Chicken$35.00
Fried Crispy Dark Meat Chicken in a Dark Fragrant Soy, with Roasted Peanuts, Bell Peppers, Spicy Chilis, & Steamed Rice.
- Kung Pao Tofu$35.00
Fried Tofu in a Dark Fragrant Soy, with Roasted Peanuts, Bell Peppers, Spicy Chilis, & Steamed Rice.
- Thai Red Curry$35.00
Stock Velveted Dark Meat, with Basil Leaves, in a Light Red Curry Sauce, with Bell Peppers, Carrots, Green Beans & Steamed Rice.
- Five Spice Duck$40.00
Lightly Seared & Roasted to Med Rare Duck Breast on a Bed of Pappardelle Chili Noodles.
- Sweet Sticky Korean BBQ Pork Ribs$40.00
½ Rack with Crunchy Peanut Asian Slaw.
- Crispy Pork Belly Ramen$35.00
In Tonkotsu Broth, Soy Egg, Shiitake Mushrooms, Beni Shoga & Peashoot
- Mongolian Beef$45.00
Bulgogi Cut 8oz Wagyu, Sautéed in a Sweet & Savory Mongolian Sauce, Green Onion Sticks, Snow Peas & Garlic, Served with White Rice.
- Sweet & Sour Gulf Snapper$40.00
Tempura Fried Snapper, Served with Peppers, Onions, Pineapple, House made Sweat & Sour Sauce, and Steamed Rice
- Hot Chili Seafood$45.00
Fresh Shrimp, Scallops, Calamari, Jalapeño Peppers, Bell Peppers in a Spicy Chili Sauce Over Stir-Fry noodles.
- Salmon in Miso Broth$38.00
With Spinach, Bok Choy, & shrimp Dumplings
- Shanghai Lobster$65.00Out of stock
Dessert
Kid's Menu
A La Carte
Daily Features
Sushi
Sushi Rolls
- American Tuna Roll$24.00
Spicy Tuna Rolled w/ Cucumber, Topped with Tuna & Avocado, Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce.
- Japanese Roll$32.00
Yellowtail Rolled with Cucumber, Topped with Thinly Sliced Tuna, Chives & Truffle Oil.
- Spicy Yellowtail$24.00
Spicy Yellowtail Rolled with Avocado, Cucumber & Spicy Mayo, Topped with Yellowtail & Avocado.
- Hamachi Sunset$24.00
Rolled Hamachi with Chive, Topped with Sliced Lemon, Hamachi, & House Made Ponzu Sesame Oil.
- Eel Avocado Roll$24.00
Baked Eel, with Avocado, Cucumber & Eel Sauce
- Dragon Roll$24.00
Shrimp Tempura, Rolled in Cucumber & Mayo, Topped with Baked Eel
- Rainbow Roll$26.00
Krab Stick, Rolled in Avocado & Cucumber, Topped with Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail & Avocado
- Futomaki Roll$35.00
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Steamed Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado & Masago
- Hurricane Roll$24.00
Krab Meat, Cucumber, Baked & Topped with Krab Meat, Masago, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce.
- AJA ROLL$100.00
Alaskan King Crab Rolled with Chives, Avocado, Topped with Wagyu Tataki
- California Roll$15.00
Krab Stick, Rolled with Avocado, & Cucumber
- Vegetarian Roll$18.00
Broccoli Rolled with Green Beans, & Cucumber, Topped with Avocado
- Shrimp Lover Roll$24.00
Shrimp Tempura Rolled with Cucumber,Cream Cheese & Spicy Mayo, Topped with Blanched Shrimp.
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$22.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber,Fresh Avocado, Topped with Tempura Crunch & Eel Sauce
- Hokkaido Roll$32.00
Japanese Scallop, Chives & Cucumber, Topped with Salmon, Lime Slices & House Made Ponzu
- King Salmon Roll$26.00
Diced Salmon and Chives, Rolled with Cream Cheese Topped with Smoked Salmon, Ikura and Ponzu Sauce.
- Bagel Roll$26.00
Rolled & Topped: Smoked Salmon Rolled: Cream Cheese & Cucumber, Topped: Masago & Chives.
- New Page Roll$24.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Topped with Salmon, Lemon Slice, Eel Sauce, & Tempura Crunch
- Philly Salmon roll$24.00
Smoked Salmon Rolled with, Cream Cheese, Capers, & Avocado Topped with a Cilantro Yuzu Sauce
- Spicy Salmon Avocado Roll$24.00
Spicy Salmon & Fresh Avocado Rolled with Cucumber, Topped with Thinly Sliced Salmon, Avocado & a Cilantro Yuzu Sauce
Nigiri
Sashimi
N/A Beverages
Soda
Tea
Juice
Mocktails
Cocktails Menu
Classic Cocktails
- Cosmopolitan$4.00
- Daiquiri$2.00
- Gimlet$2.00
- Grey Hound$4.00
- Hot Toddy$2.00
- Lemon Drop$4.00
- Long Island Iced Tea
- Manhattan$2.00
- Margarita$4.00
- Martini - (Vodka)$4.00
- Martini - (Gin)$2.00
- Mimosa$2.00
- Mojito$2.00
- Mexican Mule$4.00
- Moscow Mule$4.00
- Kentucky Mule$4.00
- Londan Mule$2.00
- Old Fashion$2.00
- Screw Driver$4.00
- Tequila Sunrise$4.00
- Tom Collins$2.00
- Whiskey Smash$2.00
- Whisky Sour$2.00
- White Russian$4.00
Specialty Cocktails
Sake Menu
Sake 300ml
Sake 720ml
Sake Flights
Wine Menu
Red BTB
- BTL Quilt - (Red Blend)$75.00
- BTL Quilt - (Cabernet Sauvignon)$80.00
- BTL Prisoners - (Red Blend) 750ml$100.00
- BTL 8 Years in the Desert$95.00
- BTL Austin - (Cabernet Savignon)$60.00
- BTL Caymus - (Cab) - 300ml$80.00
- BTL Caymus - (Cab) - 750ml$150.00
- BTL Duckhorn - (Merlot)$100.00
- BTL Belle Glos - (Pino Noir)$80.00
- BTL Goldeneye - (Pinot Noir)$260.00
- BTL Flowers - (Pinot Noir)$120.00
- BTL Rebellious - (Pinot Noir)$48.00
- BTL Boen - (Pinot Noir)$60.00
White BTB
- BTL Cakebread - (Chardonnay)$100.00
- BTL Louis Jadot [Steel] - (Chardonnay)$60.00
- BTL Sonoma Cutrer - (Chardonnay)$65.00
- BTL ZD - (Chardonnay)$80.00
- BTL San Angelo - (Pinot Grigio)$50.00
- BTL King Estate - (Pinot Gris)$65.00
- BTL Cakebread - (Sauv Blanc)$70.00
- BTL Nobilo - (Sauvignon Blanc)$48.00
- BTL Pine Rodge - (Chenin Blanc)$48.00
- BTL KungFu Girl - (Riesling)$60.00
- BTL Kalinett - (Riesling)$45.00
Rose BTB
Champagne BTG
Champagne BTB
Liquor Menu
Vodka
- Effen Cucmber$12.00
- Haku$12.00
- Titos$12.00
- Stoli Elite$12.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Three Olives - (Vanilla)$12.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Three Olives - (Espresso)$16.00
- DBL Effen Cucmber$18.00
- DBL Grey Goose$18.00
- DBL Haku$18.00
- DBL Ketel One$18.00
- DBL Stoli Elite$18.00
- DBL Three Olives - (Espresso)$18.00
- DBL Three Olives - (Vanilla)$18.00
- DBL Titios$18.00
Gin
- Beefeater$12.00
- Bombay Saphire$12.00
- Hendricks$15.00
- Tanqueray$12.00
- Empress$13.00
- Magellan$14.00
- Seagrams$10.00
- Roku$13.00
- Monkey 47$24.00
- Aviation$14.00
- Hendricks - (Flora)$17.00
- DBL Beefeater$18.00
- DBL Bombay Saphire$18.00
- DBL Hendricks$22.00
- DBL Tanqueray$18.00
- DBL Empress$19.00
- DBL Magellan$21.00
- DBL Seagrams$15.00
- DBL Roku$19.00
- DBL Monkey 47$36.00
- DBL Aviation$21.00
- DBL Hendricks - (Flora)$25.00
Rum
Tequila
- Don Julio - (Blanco)$12.00
- Don Julio - (Reposado)$16.00
- Don Julio - (Anejo)$19.00
- Don Julio - (1942)$30.00
- Casamigos - (Blanco)$15.00
- Casamigos - (Reposado)$18.00
- Casamigos - (Mezcal)$17.00
- Herradura - (Ultra Anjeo)$17.00
- Lalo - (Blanco)$15.00
- Komos - Rose' (Rep)$40.00
- Komos - (Anjeo)$30.00
- Komos - Extra (Anjeo)$60.00
- Clasa Azul - (Plat)$35.00
- Clasa Azul - (Reposado)$33.00
- Claza Azul - (Anjeo)$95.00
- Claza Azul - (Ultra)$300.00
- Cincoro - ( Reposado)$25.00
- Cincoro - ( Anjeo)$35.00
- Pueblo Viego - (blanco)$10.00
- Pueblo Viejo - (Reposado)$12.00
- Black Sheep - (Reposado)$24.00Out of stock
- Casa Dragones - (Blanco)$24.00
- Codigo - (Reposado)$13.00
- DBL Don Julio - (Blanco)$18.00
- DBL Don Julio - (Reposado)$24.00
- DBL Don Julio - (Anejo)$28.00Out of stock
- DBL Don Julio - (1942)$45.00
- DBL Casamigos - (Blanco)$22.00
- DBL Casamigos - (Reposado)$27.00
- DBL Casamigos - (Mezcal)$25.00
- DBL Herradura - (Ultra Anjeo)$25.00
- DBL Lalo - (Blanco)$22.00
- DBL Komos - Rose' (Rep)$60.00
- DBL Komos - (Anjeo)$45.00
- DBL Komos - Extra (Anjeo)$90.00
- DBL Clasa Azul - (Plat)$52.00
- DBL Clasa Azul - (Reposado)$49.00
- DBL Claza Azul - (Anjeo)$130.00
- DBL Claza Azul - (Ultra)$450.00
- DBL Cincoro - ( Reposado)$37.00
- DBL Cincoro - ( Anjeo)$52.00
- DBL Pueblo Viego - (blanco)$15.00
- DBL Pueblo Viejo - (Reposado)$18.00
- DBL Black Sheep - (Reposado)$36.00
- DBL Casa Dragones - (Blanco)$36.00
- DBL Codigo - (Reposado)$19.00
Whiskey
- Angels Envy$15.00
- Basil Hayden$14.00
- Bulliet Rye$12.00
- Jack Daniels$11.00
- Makers Mark$13.00
- Woodford Reserve$14.00
- Angels Envy$15.00
- Angels Envy - (Rye)$25.00
- Basil Hayden$14.00
- Basil Hayden - (Rye)$15.00
- Bulliet$12.00
- Bulliet - (Rye)$12.00
- Bushmills - (12 Year)$17.00
- E.H. Taylor$22.00Out of stock
- Crown$12.00
- Crown Peach$13.00
- Eagle Rare$17.00Out of stock
- Hatozaki$12.00
- Hibiki$24.00
- Jack Daniels$11.00
- Jameson$11.00
- Michters - Small Batch - (Bourbon)$15.00
- Michters - Single Barrel- (Rye)$15.00
- Michters - Small Batch - (Unblended)$15.00
- Nikka - (Coffey Grain)$18.00
- Suntory Toki$12.00
- Four Roses$15.00
- Whistle Pig - 6 year$25.00
- Whistle Pig - 6 year - Rye$27.00
- Whistle Pig - 12 Year$37.00
- Limavady$22.00
- Hennessy - (Cognac)$16.00
- Remy Martin - (Cognac)$18.00
- DBL Angels Envy$22.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$21.00
- DBL Bulliet Rye$18.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$16.00
- DBL Makers Mark$19.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$21.00
- DBL Angels Envy$22.00
- DBL Angels Envy - (Rye)$37.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$21.00
- DBL Basil Hayden - (Rye)$22.00
- DBL Bulliet$18.00
- DBL Bulliet - (Rye)$18.00
- DBL Bushmills - (12 Year)$26.00
- DBL E.H. Taylor$33.00
- DBL Crown$18.00
- DBL Crown Peach$21.00
- DBL Eagle Rare$26.00
- DBL Hatozaki$18.00
- DBL Hibiki$36.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$16.00
- DBL Jameson$16.00
- DBL Michters - Small Batch - (Bourbon)$22.00
- DBL Michters - Single Barrel- (Rye)$22.00
- DBL Michters - Small Batch - (Unblended)$22.00
- DBL Nikka - (Coffey Grain)$27.00
- DBL Suntory Toki$18.00
- DBL Four Roses$22.00
- DBL Whistle Pig - 6 year$37.00
- DBL Whistle Pig - 6 year - Rye$40.00
- DBL Whistle Pig - 12 Year$56.00
- DBL Limavady$33.00
- DBL Hennessy - (Cognac)$24.00
- DBL Remy Martin - (Cognac)$24.00
Scotch/Bourbon
- Dewars$12.00
- Johnnie Walker - Red$13.00
- Macallan 12 - Double Cask$20.00
- Macallan 12 - Sherry Cask$22.00
- Yamasaki - 12 Year$40.00
- Macallan 15$45.00
- Glennfiddish - 12 Year$22.00
- DBL Dewars$18.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker - Red$21.00
- DBL Macallan 12 - Double Cask$30.00
- DBL Macallan 12 - Sherry Cask$33.00
- DBL Yamasaki - 12 Year$40.00
- DBL Macallan 15$45.00
- DBL Glennfiddish - 12 Year$33.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Aperol$12.00
- Campari$12.00
- Cointreau$8.00
- Mozart - (Chocolate)$12.00
- Mozart - (White / Strawberry)$12.00
- Frangelico$13.00
- Grand Marnier$14.00
- Kahlua$13.00
- Lemoncello$13.00
- Bailey's$13.00
- Blue Curacao$3.00
- Disaronno - Amaretto$15.00
- Dry Vermouth$12.00
- Sweet vermouth$12.00
- Lichi Li Liqueur$13.00
- Luxardo Maraschino$13.00
- Midori - Melon (Liqueur)$13.00
- Nocello - (Walnut Liqueur)$13.00
- Nonio Amaro$18.00
- Peach Schapps$8.00
- St. Germain$12.00
- Triple Sec$8.00
- Lillet$14.00
- St. George$12.00
- DBL Aperol$18.00
- DBL Campari$18.00
- DBL Cointreau$12.00
- DBL Mozart - (Chocolate)$18.00
- DBL Mozart - (White / Strawberry)$18.00
- DBL Frangelico$19.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$21.00
- DBL Kahlua$19.00
- DBL Lemoncello$19.00
- DBL Bailey's$19.00
- DBL Blue Curacao$4.50
- DBL Disaronno - Amaretto$21.00
- DBL Dry Vermouth$18.00
- DBL Sweet vermouth$18.00
- DBL Lichi Li Liqueur$19.00
- DBL Luxardo Maraschino$19.00
- DBL Midori - Melon (Liqueur)$19.00
- DBL Nocello - (Walnut Liqueur)$19.00
- DBL Nonio Amaro$27.00
- DBL Peach Schapps$12.00
- DBL St. Germain$18.00
- DBL Triple Sec$12.00
- DBL Lillet$21.00
- DBL St. George$18.00
Allergy Free Menu
Dairy Free
- - Dumplings
- - Seaweed Salad (Wakame)
- - Edamame
- - Spring Rolls
- - Lettuce Wraps
- - Wonton Tacos
- - California Roll
- - Hamachi Sunset
- - American Tuna Roll
- - Vegetarian Roll
- - Futomaki
- - Japanese Roll
- - Hurricane Roll
- - Aja Roll
- - Eel Avocado Roll
- - Rainbow Roll
- - Hokkaido Roll
- - Spicy Yellowtail Roll
- - Chili Seafood
- - Citrus Salad
- - Pork Ribs
- - Duck
- - Fried Rice
- - Ramen
- - Garlic Peanut Noodles
- - kung Pao
- - Wagyu Tataki
- - Miso Salmon
- - Red Curry
- - Wagyu Mongo
Soy Free
Sesame Free
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Our classy, modern Elevated Asian cuisine is sure to delight your senses with menu items made with fresh, premium ingredients, some local and some imported daily from places like Spain and Japan. Come enjoy fresh Uni, Tuna, Salmon and much more from our uniquely styled Sushi Bar. Our exemplary culinary team offers delectable stir fry dishes including King Crab, Lobster and Wagyu Beef!
12805 US-98 t 101, Inlet Beach, FL 32461