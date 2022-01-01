Aj Greek & Gyro imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Greek
Sandwiches

Aj Greek & Gyro

295 Reviews

$

2231 w.ledbetter Suit 260

Dallas, TX 75224

Sandwiches

Gyro Wrap

$8.50

Gyro meat, taziki, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, on flat pita.

Falafel Wrap

$7.00

Falafel, tahini sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles.

Chicken Swarma Wrap

$7.50

Chicken, garlic sauce, pickles.

Beef Kabob Wrap

$7.50

Beef kabob, tahini sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onion.

Cheese Burger

$7.50

Beef, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cheese.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Chicken, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onion.

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.00

Mayo, grilled onion, grilled bell peppers, swiss cheese.

Italian Beef

$10.00

Beef, auju sauce, gardenier.

Chicken philly chz steak

$6.99

Platters

Gyro Plate

$13.50

Comes with rice & Greek salad.

Chicken Schawarma Plate

$13.00

Comes with rice & Greek salad.

Beef Kabob Plate

$13.00

Comes with rice & Greek salad.

Spanakopita Plate

$11.50

Comes with rice & Greek salad.

Chicken on Rice Plate

$12.50

$9.99 Chicken, grilled onion & bell peppers & corn. Comes with rice & Greek salad

Lamb Chops 3 PC Plate

$16.00

Comes with rice & Greek salad.

Salads

Greek Salad SM

$6.50

Romaine, tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, red onion, feta cheese.

Greek Salad LRG

$8.50

Romaine, tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, red onion, feta cheese.

Gyro Salad SM

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, gyro, feta cheese, taziki cheese.

Gyro Salad LRG

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, gyro, feta cheese, taziki cheese.

Chicken Schwarma Salad SM

$8.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, feta cheese & tahini sauce

Chicken Schwarma Salad LRG

$11.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, feta cheese & tahini sauce

Appetizers

Hummus w/ Pita

$6.99

Baba Ghanoug w/ 1 Pita

$5.99

With 1 pita.

Grape Leaves 7 PC

$5.99

Dolmas

Falafel 4 PC

$6.50

Spanakopita 5 PC

$8.50

Taziki w/ Cucumbers

$4.99

Zatar on Pita

$2.99

Triopita 5 PC

$6.99

Fries cauliflower

$7.00

Falafel 6 PC

$8.50

Falafel 10 PC

$13.00

Kebbah 3 PC

$8.99

Fava Beans w/Pita

$6.99

Pizza Sticks

$2.99

Vienna Hotdog Combo

$4.99

Louisiana meat pie

$2.99

Tabouli

$6.99

Tabouli large

$8.99

CABBAGE ROLL

$7.99

Extras

1lb Gyro Meat

$20.00

Fries

$3.25

Rice

$4.00

Pizza Puffs 1 PC

$2.99

Meat Pie 1 PC

$2.99

Fried Pickles Basket

$5.99

Egg Rolls 4 PC

$4.99

Buffalo Hot Wings 6 PC

$6.99

Pita bread

$2.00

Shish kobab

$4.99

Chicken kobab

$4.99

Cheese pie

$2.99

Spinach pie

$2.99

Small hummus

$2.99

Small baba ghanoug

$2.99

Taziki

$0.50

Tahini

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

PHYLLY BUN Bread

$1.00

One Pound Italian BEEF

$17.99

Louisiana Meat Pie

$2.99

Lamb Chops 1 pc

$3.99

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Fried tomatoes

$5.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$6.99

Desserts

Baklava 2pc

$4.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.00

Chocolate Cheesecake

$2.80

AJ Sweet

$2.99

Baklava 1pc

$2.75

Cream cheese 1pc

$2.89

Strawberry short cake

$4.99

Turkish creamer

$2.99

Harisa 1pc

$1.39

Cheesecake

$2.69

Sodas

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Pepsi

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Dr pepper

$1.75

Orange Soda

$1.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.75

7 Up

$1.75

Water

$1.50

Red Bull

$2.50

Gatorade Blue

$2.00

Peach Tea

$2.00

Red Gatorade

$2.00

Hot chocolate

$2.00

Hot tea

$1.50

snapple

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2231 w.ledbetter Suit 260, Dallas, TX 75224

Directions

Gallery
Aj Greek & Gyro image

