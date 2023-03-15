Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aji Ceviche Bar Casselberry

No reviews yet

1436 State Road 436

Casselberry, FL 32792

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Main Menu

Ceviches Fish/Seafood Mix

Aji Amarillo Fish

$16.95

Peruvian yellow pepper cream

Aji Amarillo Mixto

$18.95

Peruvian yellow pepper cream

Aji Explosio Seafood

$34.00

Aji Explosion

$23.95

Ceviche with yellow and roasted pepper sauce, avocado, shrimp and beef tendelorin skewers

Aji Explosion Mixto

$25.95

Aji Explosion Pescado-Camaron

$30.00

Aji Explsion Camaron

$34.00

Aji Food Truck Fish

$16.95

Yellow pepper, rocoto pepper, aji limo pepper creams

Aji Food Truck Mixto

$18.95

Yellow pepper, rocoto pepper, aji limo pepper creams

Aji Sampler Camaron

$38.95

Aji Sampler Fish

$28.00

Classic, yellow, rocoto pepper cream

Aji Sampler Mixto

$30.00

Classic, yellow, rocoto pepper cream

Aji Sampler Pescado-Camaron

$35.95

Aji Sampler Seafood

$38.95

Botija Fish

$16.95

Botija Mixto

$18.95

Calle Capon Tuna

$18.95

Tuna, pineapple, tamarindo sauce, fried wonton

Camionero Camaron

$53.95

Camionero Pescado-Camaron

$49.95

Camionero Seafood

$53.95

Carretillero Fish

$18.95

Yellow pepper cream, fried calamaris

Carretillero Mixto

$20.95

Yellow pepper cream, fried calamaris

Ceviche Calamar

$20.95

Ceviche Camaron

$22.95

Ceviche Frito

$17.95

Fried ceviche, acevichado sauce

Ceviche Pescado-Calamar

$19.95

Ceviche Pescado-Camaron

$20.95

Ceviche Pescado-Pulpo

$20.95

Ceviche Pulpo

$22.95

Ceviche Pulpo-Camaron

$25.95

Ceviche Seafood

$25.95

Clasico Fish

$16.95

Fish with lime juice, aji limo, salt, pepper, onions, cilantro, sweet potato, choclo

Clasico Mixto

$18.95

Fish with lime juice, aji limo, salt, pepper, onions, cilantro, sweet potato, choclo

El Achorado

$39.95

Ceviche, seafood mix, jalea, roasted pepper, yellow, rocoto

El Camionero Fish

$41.00

Classic, yellow, rocoto, el popular

El Camionero Mixto

$43.00

Classic, yellow, rocoto, el popular

El Poderoso

$15.95

Fish, chopped seafood mix

El Popular Fish

$16.95

Peruvian roasted red peppers, celery, ginger

El Popular Mixto

$18.95

Peruvian roasted red peppers, celery, ginger

El Shipibo

$18.95

Tacacho, chopped seafood

La Poderosa

$15.95

Chopped seafood, avocado, sweet potatoes and roasted yellow pepper

Maracuya Fish

$16.95

Passion fruit sauce

Maracuya Mixto

$18.95

Passion fruit sauce

Nikkei

$18.95

Tuna, soy sauce, avocado

Rocoto Fish

$16.95

Peruvian rocoto pepper cream

Rocoto Mixto

$18.95

Peruvian rocoto pepper cream

Del Mar

Cau Cau De Mariscos

$17.95

Seafood simmered with onion, garlic, mint, yellow season, aji, potatoes, rice

Jalea

$19.95

Crispy pieces of mixed seafood, fish, fried yuca, creole sauce

Pargo Frito* A lo macho Market Value

$30.00

Pargo Frito* Market Value

$26.00

Deep fried snapper with your choice of 2 sides

Parrilla Marinade De Mariscos

$21.95

Grilled seafood, aji panca sauce, yuca, choclo, aji de la casa

Pescado A La Chorrillana

$17.95

Fish fillet, sauteed onion, tomatoes, cilantro, white wine reduction, rice

Pescado a la Plancha

$14.95

Pescado A Lo Macho

$19.95

Fish fillet, seafood creamy sauce, rice

Picante De Mariscos

$18.95

Seafood mix with seafood creamy sauce and rice

Por la Causa

Causa Acevichada

$16.95

Causa, avocado cream, ceviche clasico

Causa Sampler

$14.95

Four causas: chicken, shrimp, octopus, smoked salmon

Causa Vegetariana

$12.00

Causas

Cold mashed potatoes, Peruvian yellow pepper, lime, avocado cream

Tacu Tacu

Tacu Tacu Con Lomo Saltado

$20.95

Seared white beans rice cake, lomo saltado

Tacu Tacu A Lo Macho

$19.95

Seared white beans rice cake, seafood creamy sauce

Tacu Tacu A La Nortena

$19.95

Seared white beans rice cake, Aji's cilantro sauce, seafood

La Previa

Anticuchos

$14.95

Grilled beef heart, aji panca sauce, potatoes, choclo, aji de la casa

Chalaquita Mixta

$15.95

Squid, octopus, shrimp, chopped onions, tomatoes, choclo, cilantro, marinated in lime juice

Chicharron De Calamar

$17.95

Crispy calamari rings, creole sauce, fried yucas

Chicharron De Pescado

$17.95

Crispy pieces of fish, creole sauce, fried yucas

Choritos A La Chalaca

$14.95

Mussels, chopped onions, tomatoes, choclo, cilantro, marinated in lime juice

Conchas Bravas

$16.95

Peruvian fresh scallops in their shell, chopped onions, tomatoes with alioli de aji amarillo

Papa A La Huancaina

$10.95

Covered in huancaina sauce topped with olive and boiled egg

Pulpo Al Olivo

$14.95

Tender pieces of octopus topped with Peruvian botija olive sauce

Pulpo Anticuchero

$21.95

Grilled octopus, aji panca sauce, potatoes, choclo, aji de la casa

Shot Leche de Tigre

$2.00

Toston Chalaquita

$15.95

Deep fried plantains, octopus, shrimp, squid, chalaquita

Toston Con Pulpa De Cangrejo

$16.95

Deep fried plantains, crab salad, acevichado sauce

Yuca A La Huancaina

$10.95

Sushi's

Aji Fire

$17.95

Aji tuna, shrimp, rocoto ailoi, passion fruit sauce

Aji Roll

$17.95

Rice roll, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, tempura shrimp, mayo, el popular, passion fruit sauce, truffle oil

Antartico Roll

$17.95

Rice roll, smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, tempura shrimp, fried sweet potatoes, passion fruit, acevichado sauce

Inka Roll

$17.95

Tempura roll, shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, pineapple, tuna, passion fruit sauce

Para Calentarse

Aguadito

Thick chicken soup, rice, vegetables, cilantro broth

Chupe De Camarones

$19.95

Shrimp cooked in a rich creamy broth, rice, vegetables, oregano, cilantro

Parihuela

$19.95

A restoring soup from the sea with fish, shrimp, octopus, aji panca, cilantro, lime juice

Sopa de Enfermo

$14.95

Sudado De Pescado

$16.95

Fish broth, tomatoes, garlic, onions, yuca, yellow pepper

Para Compatir / Samplers

Aji Trio

$27.95

Arroz chaufa, ceviche aji food truck, fried calamari

Criollazo

$44.00

Aji de gaMina, tallarin saltado de polio anticuchos and papa a la huancaina

La Preferida

$46.00

Arroz sin censura, ceviche frito, causa de atun and choritos a la chalaca

Mar Y Tierra

$46.00

Arroz con mariscos, ceviche el popular, causaki, jalea

Algo Mas

Leche De Tigre Clasica

$13.95

Mix of fish, leche de tigre, chopped onions, cilantro, choclo, with the cream of your choice

Tiradito Clasico

$13.95

Sashimi style fish, marinated in a citrus lime juice, with the cream of your choice

Tiradito Passion Fruit

$14.95

Sashimi style ahi tuna fish with passion fruit cream.

Tiradito Tricolor

$17.95

Mix of rocoto pepper cream, classic sauce and yellow pepper cream

Arroces

Aeropuerto

$18.95

Chinese-Peruvian style fried rice served with saute noodles and sweet and sour fried chicken

Arroz Chaufa

Chinese style fried rice with soy sauce, ginger, sesame oil, oyster sauce, ginger, sesame oil, oyster sauce, with your choice of protein

Arroz con Camarones (Base Censura)

$22.95

Arroz con Camarones (Base Mariscos)

$22.95

Arroz Con Mariscos

$18.95

Rice, seafood, red pepper, cilantro, aji panca, yellow pepper sauce

Arroz Norteno

$18.95

Rice, seafood mix, cilantro reduction, chica de jora

Arroz Sin Censura

$19.95

Rice, fish, seafood with white wine, red peppers, green peas, carrots, parmesan cheese, olive oil, cilantro leaves

Chaufa de Quinoa

Chinese style fried quinoa with soy sauce, ginger, sesame oil, oyster sauce

Quinotto Con Camarones

$18.95

Quinoa with onions, milk, cheese, white wine, shrimps, yellow pepper cream

Risotto a la Huancaina Con Lomo

$20.95

Italian style rice with onions, garlic, butter, parmesan cheese, white wine, huancaina sauce, lomo saltado

Risotto con Churrasco

$20.95

Risotto con Pechuga de Pollo

$18.95

Saltados y Pastas

Churrasco a la Parrilla

$20.95

Grilled churrasco steak, rice, fries or salad

Fettu Alfredo con Camarones

$22.95

Fettu Alfredo con Pollo

$18.95

Fettu Huan Churrasco

$20.95

Huancaina Sauce

Fettu Huan Lomo Saltado

$20.95

Huancaina Sauce

Fettu Huan Pechuga de Pollo

$18.95

Fettu Salsa Camarones

$22.95

Fettu Salsa Mariscos

$18.95

Succulent creamy seafood sauce

Lomo Saltado

$18.95

Stir-fried beef tenderloin, soy sauce, garlic, onions, tomato wedges, cilantro, flamed with red wine, fries, rice

Milasena de Pollo

$18.95

Pechuga de Pollo a la Parrilla

$14.95

Surf & Turf

$21.95

Stir-fried beef tenderloin, seafood mix, soy sauce, garlic, onions, tomato wedges, cilantro, red wine, fries, rice

Tallarin Saltado

Stir-fried beef tenderloin, soy sauce, garlic, onions, tomato wedges, cilantro

Tallarin Verde Churrasco

$20.95

Peruvian pesto

Tallarin Verde con Pechuga de Pollo

$18.95

Tallarin Verde Lomo Saltado

$20.95

Peruvian pesto

Clasicos

Aji de Gallina

$15.95

Chicken stew, creamy peruvian yellow pepper sauce, rice, potatoes, egg, olives

Arroz con Pollo

$15.95

Grany rice, fried chicken, cilantro, sauce, carrots, sweet peas, red bell pepper, corn, creole sauce

Frijoles con Seco

$17.95

Slow cooked beef, cilantro sauce, white beans, rice, creole sauce

Accompanantes

A lo pobre

$2.00

Aguacate

$5.00

Arroz

$4.00

Camote

$5.00

Canchita

$4.00

Choclo

$4.00

Ensalada

$4.00

Frijoles

$5.00

Huevo

$1.00

Maduros

$4.00

Papas Fritas

$5.00

Salsa Criolla

$4.00

Salsa Huancaina

$6.00

Tacacho

$4.00

Tostones

$5.00

Yuca

$5.00

Y Para Terminar

Alfajores

$6.95

Crema Volteada

$6.95

Helados de Lucuma

$6.95

Mousse de Chiromoya

$6.95

Mousse de Choco Lucuma

$6.95

Mousse de Maracuya

$6.95

Suspiro a la Limena

$6.95

Torta de Chocolate

$6.95

Kids Menu

Fettuccine Alfredo Kids c/Pollo

$12.00

Fettuccine Alfredo Kids NO-Pollo

$9.00

Kids Chicharron de Pescado

$8.25

Kids Chicken Nugget

$8.25

Kids Salchipapa

$8.25

Kids Tallarin Verde

$9.00

Pasta de Kids c/Mantequilla

$9.00

Drink Menu

Jugos Naturales/Bebidas

Agua Bottle

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Chicha Jarra

$8.00

Chicha Morada

$5.00

Coca Cola

$3.25

Coca Cola Diet

$3.25

Fanta

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$5.50

GingerAle

$3.25

Inka Cola

$3.25

Inka Cola Dieta

$3.25

Jugo de Maracuya

$6.50

Jugo de Naranga

$6.50

Kola Inglesa

$3.25

Limonada

$6.00

Limonada de Coco

$7.00

Limonada de Fresa

$8.00

Limonada de Menta

$7.00

Perrier

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Los Especiales

Jugo de Pina

$6.50

Jugo de Fresa

$6.50

Jugo de Mango

$6.50

Mango, Fresa, Maracuya

$7.50

Fresa, Naranja, Pina

$7.50

Fresa, Naranja, Chirimoya

$7.50

Jugo de Lucuma

$7.00

Jugo de Chirimolla

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
1436 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32792

