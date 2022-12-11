  • Home
Aji Express Lee Vista 5928 Bluter National Drive

No reviews yet

5928 Bluter National Drive

Orlando, FL 32822

Order Again

From the Grill

Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken

$7.95+

Churrasco 10 oz

$19.00

Ribeye

$14.95+

Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.75

Fried Pork

$13.00+

Soups and Appetizers

Empanada de Carne

$5.45

Tamal de Cerdo

$6.95

a la Huancaina

$8.45+

Salchipapa

$8.25

Chupe de Camaron

$16.95

Sopa Aguadito

$12.95

Sopa Parihuela

$16.95

Aguadito de Mariscos

$15.95

Peruvian Rice and Pastas

Arroz con mariscos

$18.90

Arroz sin censura

$19.00

Arroz con pollo

$14.95

Chaufa

$14.95

Aeropuerto

$17.95

Risoto a la Huancaina con Lomo

$19.00

Tallarin Verde

$19.00

Tallarin a la Huancaina

$19.00

Pesto Pasta

Seafood

Ceviche

$16.00

Leche de Tigre

$13.00

Ceviche Frito

$15.95

Clasico Amarillo Popular

$16.00

Aji Trio

$26.95

Pescado a lo Machi

$19.00

Chicharron de Calamar

$17.00

Chicharron de Pescado

$17.00

Jalea

$19.00

Pargo Frito

$24.00

Pulpo Anticuchero

$20.00

Parrilla Marina

$21.00

Clasicos y Saltados

Aji de Gallina

$14.95

Seco con frijoles

$15.95

Lomo Saltado

$17.95

Tallarin Saltado - Carne

$17.95

Tallarin Saltado - Pollo

$15.95

Tallarin Saltado - Mariscos

$17.95

Pollo Saltado

$15.95

Anticuchos

$13.95

Sandwiches

Pollo a la brasa

$8.75

Lomo saltado

$9.25

Chicharron de cerdo

$8.75

Sides

Fried Yuca

$3.45

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

French Fries

$3.45

White Rice

$3.25

Peruvian Fried Rice - Chaufa

$4.75

Sweet Plantains (maduros)

$3.75

Tostones

$3.45

Salad

$3.80

Beans

$3.45

Desserts

Mousse de chocolucuma

$5.00

Mousse de maracuya

$5.00

Mousse de chirimoya

$5.00

Crema volteada

$5.00

Suspiro Limeno

$5.00

Torta de chocolate

$5.00

Natural Juices

Chicha morada

$5.00

Maracuya

$6.00

Limonada

$5.00

Pina

$6.00

Mango

$6.00

Mango, fresa, maracuya

$7.00

Fresa, naranja, pina

$7.00

Fresa

$6.00

Lucuma

$6.00

Bebidas

Coca cola

$3.00

Inka Cola

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Agua

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Kola Inglesa

$3.00

Diet Coca cola

$3.00

Diet Inka Cola

$3.00

Cervezas

Pilsen

$5.00

Cristal

$5.00

Cuzquena

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Sangria

Sangria Rojas

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5928 Bluter National Drive, Orlando, FL 32822

Directions

Main pic

