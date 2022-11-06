Restaurant header imageView gallery

AJI Latin Grill

review star

No reviews yet

11735 Southwest 147th Avenue

The Hammocks, FL 33196

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Soup
Fried Fish Chunks (Chicharron de Pescado)
Seafood Yellow Rice (Paella)

Aji Specials

Special #1 Anticuchos

Special #1 Anticuchos

$14.95
Special #2 Cuarto Rotisserie Chicken

Special #2 Cuarto Rotisserie Chicken

$7.95+
Special #3 Medio Rotisserie Chicken

Special #3 Medio Rotisserie Chicken

$10.95+
Special #4 Grilled Steak

Special #4 Grilled Steak

$16.95
Special #5 Boneless Breast

Special #5 Boneless Breast

$12.99
Special #6 Double Combo Aji

Special #6 Double Combo Aji

$16.95
Special #7 Triple Combo Aji

Special #7 Triple Combo Aji

$21.95
Special #8 Peruvian BBQ for 2

Special #8 Peruvian BBQ for 2

$49.95
Special #9 Churrasco Platter

Special #9 Churrasco Platter

$19.95
Special #10 Empanizado

Special #10 Empanizado

$14.95
Special #11 Pork Ribs

Special #11 Pork Ribs

$17.95
Special #12 Fried Snapper

Special #12 Fried Snapper

$21.95
Special Solo Pollo

Special Solo Pollo

$6.00+

Bogo Churrasco

$34.95

Appetizers

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Chicken Wings

$10.95

Empanada de Carne Colombiana 3

$5.95

Empanada de Pollo Colombiana 3

$5.95

Emapanda de Queso Colombiana 3

$5.95

Fish Fingers

$9.95

Appetizers Peruanos

Papa O Yuca A La Huancaina

Papa O Yuca A La Huancaina

$8.95+

Vuelve A La Vida

$9.95

Leche De Tigre

$9.95

Ceviches

Ceviche de Camarones

Ceviche de Camarones

$19.95
Ceviche de Camaron y Pescado

Ceviche de Camaron y Pescado

$17.95
Ceviche Mixto

Ceviche Mixto

$17.95
Ceviche de Pescado

Ceviche de Pescado

$15.95

Sampler Ceviche

$29.95+

Chaufas/Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$19.95

Pork Fried Rice

$14.95

Steak Fried Rice

$17.95

Seafood Fried Rice

$19.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$17.95

Mixed Fried Rice (pollo y Carne)

$16.95

Chicken Platters

1⁄4 Rotisserie Chicken with rice & beans

1⁄4 Rotisserie Chicken with rice & beans

$6.45+
1⁄4 Rotisserie Chicken with any 2 sides

1⁄4 Rotisserie Chicken with any 2 sides

$6.95+

1⁄2 Rotisserie Chicken rice and beans

$14.99
1⁄2 Rotisserie Chicken any two sides

1⁄2 Rotisserie Chicken any two sides

$9.99
Whole Rotisserie Chicken with rice & beans

Whole Rotisserie Chicken with rice & beans

$16.50+
Whole Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$17.50+
Boneless Breast (Pechuga a la Parrilla)

Boneless Breast (Pechuga a la Parrilla)

$18.99

Arroz con pollo

$18.99

Whole Rotisserie Chicken with Rice and Beans special

$22.50

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$13.95

Mixed Fajitas

$16.95

Steak Fajitas

$15.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.95

Family Meals for 4

Special Family Meal

Special Family Meal

$39.95
Seafood Yellow Rice for 4 (Paella)

Seafood Yellow Rice for 4 (Paella)

$69.95
Familiar (4) Chaufa/Fried Rice Chicken or Pork

Familiar (4) Chaufa/Fried Rice Chicken or Pork

$49.95

Family (4) Chaufa/Fried Rice Pork

$39.95

Family (4) Chaufa Steak Fried Rice

$49.95
Family (4) Chaufa Seafood Fried Rice

Family (4) Chaufa Seafood Fried Rice

$69.95

Family (4) Chaufa Shrimp Fried Rice

$69.95
Jalea Familiar

Jalea Familiar

$72.95

Grilled Steak Platters

Grilled Steak

Grilled Steak

$14.95

1⁄2 Lb Grilled Steak with Onions

$13.95

Grilled PORK

$15.95

1⁄2 Lb Grilled PORK with Onions

$13.95
MASAS DE CERDO FRITAS

MASAS DE CERDO FRITAS

$13.95
PORK RIBS BBQ

PORK RIBS BBQ

$15.95
Peruvian BBQ for 2

Peruvian BBQ for 2

$42.95

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers kids

$7.95

Fish Fingers kids

$10.99

Grilled Chicken kids

$7.95

Grilled Steak kids

$7.95

Salads

Cebolla Criolla Peruana

$1.95+

Chicken Salad

$10.95

House Salad

$3.95+

Potato Salad

$5.95

Steak Salad

$13.95

Sandwiches

Criollo Sandwich

$7.95

Fish Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Hamburger/ French Fries and Fountain Soda

$9.95

Grilled Cheeseburger/ French Fries and Fountain Soda

$10.95

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Pork Sandwich

$8.95

Sauteed Platters

Steak Sautéed / Lomo Saltado Peruano

Steak Sautéed / Lomo Saltado Peruano

$16.95+
Chicken Sauteed (Saltado de Pollo)

Chicken Sauteed (Saltado de Pollo)

$13.95+

Pork Sauteed (Saltado de Puerco)

$14.95+

Mixed Sauteed (Pollo/Carne)

$15.95+

Seafood Sauteed (Saltado de Mariscos)

$19.95+

Shrimp Sauteed (Saltado de Camarones)

$18.95+

Chicken Sauteed (Saltado de Pollo)

$21.99

Seafood Platters

Cau Cau de Mariscos *

Cau Cau de Mariscos *

$17.95

Criollo Fish *

$14.95

Criollo Fish with Shrimp AND Scallops *

$18.95

Garlic Fish *

$14.95
Garlic Fish with Shrimp AND Scallops *

Garlic Fish with Shrimp AND Scallops *

$19.95

Grilled Salmon *

$18.95
Macho Fish (Pescado a lo Macho) *

Macho Fish (Pescado a lo Macho) *

$19.95
Seafood Cilantro Rice (Arroz con Mariscos y Cilantro)

Seafood Cilantro Rice (Arroz con Mariscos y Cilantro)

$21.95
Mixed Seafood (Jalea Mixta) with yuca fries

Mixed Seafood (Jalea Mixta) with yuca fries

$19.95

Shrimp Rice (Arroz con Camarones)

$18.95
Seafood Yellow Rice (Paella)

Seafood Yellow Rice (Paella)

$19.95

Fried Calamari (Chicharron de Calamar)

$19.99

Fried Shrimps (Chicharron de Camarones)

$19.95
Fried Fish Chunks (Chicharron de Pescado)

Fried Fish Chunks (Chicharron de Pescado)

$19.99

Parihuela de Marisco Chef Mario

$16.95

Tallarines

Tallarin Saltado de Carne

$17.95

Tallarin Saltado de Pollo

$19.99

Tallarin de Vegetables

$11.95

Tallarin Verde de Pechuga

$13.95

Tallarin Verde de Carne

$18.95

Tallarin Verde Con Churrasco

$21.95

Side Orders

French Fries

$3.25+

Fried Ripe Plantain (Maduros)

$3.25+

Tostones

$4.55+

Fried Yuca

$4.25+

White Rice

$2.55+

Garlic Potatoes

$4.25+

House Salad

$3.25+

Baked Potatoes

$2.95+

Black Beans

$2.25+

Potato Salad

$3.95+

Vegetables

$4.25+

Huancaina Salsa

$2.25+

Rocotto Sauce

$1.49+

Choclo Peruano

$1.55+

Soups

Aguadito de Camarones

$14.95

Made to order always fresh.

Aguadito de Mariscos

$13.95

Aguadito de Pollo

$10.95

Chicken Soup

$5.95+

Chupe de Camarones

$10.95+

Chupe de Mariscos

$9.95+

Aguadito de Pescado

$19.95

Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99

Cafe Con Leche

$1.99+
Coke

Coke

$1.99
Coke Dieta

Coke Dieta

$1.99
Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.99
Pepsi dieta

Pepsi dieta

$1.99

Fountain Soda

$1.99

Gatorade

$2.99
Jupina

Jupina

$1.99
Jupina Dieta

Jupina Dieta

$1.99
Inca Kola

Inca Kola

$1.99
Inka dieta

Inka dieta

$1.99

Jarritos

$1.99

Juices / Chichas

$2.99
Materva

Materva

$1.99

Materva Dieta

$1.99

Sprite can

$1.99

Espresso

$1.99

Cortadito

$1.60

Colada

$1.80

Milkshake

$3.99

Natural Juices

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99
Water Perrier

Water Perrier

$2.29

bottleof wine

$21.95

Mango juice (16oz bottle)

$2.99

Desserts

Wild Berry Cheese Cake

Wild Berry Cheese Cake

$4.95
Cookies

Cookies

$4.95
Sicilia

Sicilia

$5.75Out of stock
Caribe

Caribe

$4.95
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.95
Volcan de Chocolate

Volcan de Chocolate

$5.75
Picarones

Picarones

$3.95+
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Venezia

$4.95

Ice Cream

$2.25+

Arabica

$4.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11735 Southwest 147th Avenue, The Hammocks, FL 33196

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sokai Sushi Kendall - 11735 SW 147th Ave
orange star4.0 • 5
11735 SW 147th Ave miami, FL 33196
View restaurantnext
FreshCo Hammocks
orange starNo Reviews
11510 Southwest 147th Avenue The Hammocks, FL 33196
View restaurantnext
Spanish Marie Brewery
orange star4.5 • 663
14251 SW 120th St Miami, FL 33186
View restaurantnext
Tamiami Subs
orange star4.6 • 528
14261 SW 120TH ST STE 105 Miami, FL 33186
View restaurantnext
Pizzarello Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
11735 sw 147th ave Miami, FL 33196
View restaurantnext
Napoli1800 Cucina and Pizzeria
orange star4.9 • 593
11510 SW 147TH Ave Miami, FL 33196
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in The Hammocks

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near The Hammocks
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston