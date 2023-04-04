Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aji Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

5610 Outer Loop

Louisville, KY 40219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Salmon Don

Full Menu

Appetizers

Calamari Salad

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Crab Rangoon

$5.00

Vegetable Egg Roll

$3.80

2 pieces

Tempura

$6.50

Asparagus or 3 pieces shrimp

Tuna Tataki

$7.00

Seared tuna, Japanese spice, scallion, ponzu sauce, kaiware sprouts, and salad. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Hamachi Tataki

$7.50

Seared hamachi, aji poke sauce, onion, mango, green onion, and sesame seed. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Edamame

$7.00Out of stock

Soya, garlic chili

Deep Fried Chicken Dumpling

$6.50

4 pieces. Chefs special dumpling sauce

Spring Roll

$7.00

Rice paper, green leaf, carrot, cucumber, avocado, shrimp, crab stick

Vegetable Wrap

$6.00

Rice paper, green leaf, carrot, avocado, and cucumber

Kani Salad with Ginger Dressing

$8.00

Iceberg lettuce, carrot, cucumber, kani (shredded imitation crab), sesame seed

Octopus Carpaccio

$7.50

Thinly sliced octopus, parsley oil, onion, scallions, salmon roe's, ponzu sauce, sesame seed, and kaiware sprouts. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain me

Inari

$4.50

2 pieces. Sushi rice, inari, crab salad with spicy mayo

Makimono

$7.00

Seaweed outside roll. Sushi rice, seaweed, and choice of tuna, salmon, yellow tail, red snapper, avocado, white tuna, cucumber, or tamago (steamed egg). Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne ill

Naruto Maki

$7.50

Tuna and salmon, avocado wrap with cucumber, ponzu sauce, and scallions. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Simple Salad

$5.00

Soups

Tom Yam Soup

$11.50

Mixed seafood. Homemade tom yum paste

Kimchi Soup

$12.50

Pork and tofu. Napa cabbage, hot pepper, garlic, green onion, salt, hondashi, fish sauce

Noodle Soups

Ramen Noodle Soup

$16.50

Ramen noodle soup (miso or soyu), fish cake, soft-boiled egg, sweet corn, scallions, wakame, and menma (bamboo shoot)

Vietnamese Pho Soup

$14.00

Homemade beef broth, rice noodles, meatballs, bean sprouts, jalapeños, cilantro, and basil leaves

Stir Fried Noodles

Yaki Soba

$12.00

Cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts, egg, stir-fried yaki soba noodles with garlic and yaki sauce

Yaki Udon

$12.00

Cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts, egg, stir-fried udon noodles with garlic, and yaki sauce

Pad Thai

$12.00

Bean sprouts, egg, peanut, green onion, stir-fried rice noodles with garlic, and pad Thai sauce

Lo Mein

$12.00

Bok choy, egg, carrot, bean sprouts, green and red bell pepper, green onion, garlic, lo mein noodles, and stir fry sauce

Singapore Chow Mei Fun

$12.00

Bean sprouts, egg, green onion, green and red bell pepper, carrot, cabbage, stir-fried rice noodles, curry powder, stir-fry sauce

Fried Rice

Hibachi Fried Rice

$13.00

Served with miso soup and sautéed vegetables

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.50

Fresh pineapple, cashew nuts, raisins, egg, curry powder, stir-fry sauce

Thai Basil Fried Rice

$13.50

Homemade basil paste, fresh Thai basil leaves, egg, garlic, stir fry sauce

Salmon Fried Rice

$16.00

Fresh salmon, egg, salmon skin tempura

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.00

Shiitake mushroom, egg, vegetable fried rice

Fried Rice with Egg

$7.00

Side order

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Side order

Special Plates

Japanese Curry

$16.50

Japanese curry, potato, carrot, onion

Teriyaki Chicken

$16.50

Served with steamed rice and sautéed vegetables

Baby Ribs

$17.00

Korean BBQ sauce marinated baby ribs, steamed rice, sautéed vegetables

Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$5.50

Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Salmon Nigiri

$5.50

Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

White Tuna Nigiri

$5.50

Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Yellow Tail Nigiri

$5.50

Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Shrimp Nigiri

$5.00

Red Snapper Nigiri

$4.50

Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Octopus Nigiri

$4.00

Scallop Nigiri

$5.50

Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Crab Stick Nigiri

$5.00

3 pieces

Horse Mackerel Nigiri

$5.00

Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Nigiri Platter

$23.00

Chefs choice of 10 pieces of nigiri

Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$8.50

Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Salmon Sashimi

$7.50

Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

White Tuna Sashimi

$8.75

Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Yellow Tail Sashimi

$8.00

Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Red Snapper Sashimi

$7.00

Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Octopus Sashimi

$8.00

Sashimi Platter

$29.00

5 pieces each - salmon, yellow tuna, tuna, white tuna. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Signature Rolls

Aji Rainbow Roll

$14.50

California roll topped with tuna, salmon, shrimp, red snapper, white tuna, red tobiko, orange masago, black masago, wasabi tobiko, crunchy flake, spice sauce, wasabi mayo, and scallions. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your ri

Cowboy Roll

$16.00

Grilled chicken and avocado, topped with torched beef, yummy sauce, eel sauce, Mozzarella, and sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical cond

Crunchy Dragon Roll

$15.00

Tempura shrimp and cream cheese, topped with salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flake, and scallion. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain med

Itachi Roll

$17.00

Tuna, white tuna, salmon, yellow tail, tamago, tobiko, masago, seaweed salad, topped with real wasabi and salmon roe's. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certa

Hokkaido Roll

$15.00

Spicy crab roll, topped with salmon, torched spicy scallops, and salmon roe's. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Aji Vegetable Roll

$10.00

Cream cheese, tempura asparagus, avocado, and eel sauce

Special Rolls

Aji Special Poke Bowl

$15.50

Served with sushi rice, cucumber, avocado, house special poke sauce, and scallion. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Salmon Don

$14.50

Sushi rice, salmon, salmon roe's, scallion, and ponzu sauce on the side. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Crab Tower

$14.00

Fully cooked. Sushi rice, soft shell crab, spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce, spicy mayo sauce, tempura flake, scallion

Hand Roll

$8.50

Choice of salmon, tuna, yellow tail, spicy crab, white tuna, or eel, served with shiso leaves, cucumber, and avocado. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain

Fully Cooked Hand Roll

$8.00

Shiso leaves, cucumber, avocado, spicy crab, tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Deep Fried Sushi

Pink Lady

$12.00

Soya paper, avocado, ebi shrimp, crab stick, eel sauce

Crazy California Roll

$11.50

Avocado, cream cheese, crab stick, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Crab Rangoon Roll

$11.00

Chef special crab rangoon roll, sweet chili sauce, eel sauce

Salmon Cream Cheese Roll

$14.00

10 pieces. Cream cheese, avocado, salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Cha Cha Roll

$12.00

Ebi shrimp, crab stick, cream cheese, asparagus, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Chef Special Sushi Combos

Aji Combo

$15.00

2 pcs salmon nigiri, 2 pcs yellow tail, 2 pcs mackerel, seaweed outside tuna roll, and tamago. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Combo A

$17.50

5 pcs nigiri (2 salmon, 1 ebi shrimp, 2 yellow tail), crunchy munchy roll, and tamago. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Combo B

$18.00

5 pcs salmon sashimi, tuna lover roll, and 6 pcs yellow tail. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Combo C

$16.00

9 pcs sashimi (3 salmon, 3 white tuna, 3 octopus), spider roll, and tamago. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Combo D

$15.50

Fully cooked. Crab rangoon roll, 2 pcs avocado nigiri, 2 pcs tempura shrimp nigiri, 2 spicy crab nigiri, and tamago

Combo Special

$34.00

Serves 2. Crazy salmon roll, tuna lover roll, 2 salmon nigiri, 2 ebi shrimp nigiri, 2 yellow tail nigiri, 2 spicy crab nigiri, 2 pcs mackerel, seaweed salad, and tamago. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting

Sushi Rolls

Regular Spicy Roll

$8.50

Cucumber, spicy mayo, and choice of meat (tuna, salmon, shrimp, white tuna, red snapper, yellow tail) Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditi

Vegetable Roll

$7.00

Cucumber, pickled radish, carrot, avocado

California Roll

$8.00

Fully cooked. Crab, avocado, and cucumber

Cream Cheese Roll

$9.50

Avocado, cream cheese, and choice of tuna, salmon, white tuna, red snapper, Saba, crab stick, or yellow tail. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical

Tempura Roll

$12.00

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, and eel sauce

Black Dragon Roll

$14.50

Spicy crab and avocado, topped with torched eel and eel sauce

Crunchy Munchy

$13.50

Spicy crab and avocado, topped with shrimp, crunchy onion, eel sauce, and spicy mayo sauce

Dare Devil Roll

$14.00

Tuna and cucumber, topped with salmon, jalapeño, sriracha, spicy mayo, and wasabi sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Dragon Roll

$14.50

Spicy crab, and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, tobiko, sesame seed, and eel sauce

Fire Roll (Flaming Plate)

$16.50

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with fatty salmon or eel, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and scallion. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical

Monster Shrimp Roll

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with ebi shrimp, scallions, spicy mayo sauce, and eel sauce

Super Volcano Roll

$13.00

Crab, avocado, topped with seared spicy crab salad

Tuna Lover

$14.00

Tuna, topped with torched white tuna, spicy mayo, wasabi sauce, eel sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Salmon Lover

$14.00

Salmon, cheese, topped with torched salmon, spicy mayo sauce, wasabi sauce, and eel sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Spider Roll

$10.00

Deep fried soft shell crab, green leaf, avocado, and eel sauce

Salmon Skin Roll

$10.00

Tempura salmon skin, avocado, topped with bonito flake, and eel sauce

Eel Roll

$9.00

Eel, avocado, and eel sauce

Play-Boy Roll

$12.50

Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flake. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Dynamite Roll

$12.00

Spicy crab and cucumber, topped with tuna, jalapeños, scallion, spicy mayo, and sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Surf and Turf

$14.50

Crab rangoon, asparagus, topped with thin-sliced beef (torched), spicy mayo, wasabi sauce, and eel sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical con

Shrimp Bomb

$12.50

Tempura shrimp, avocado, topped with chopped tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seed, and scallion

Sumo Roll

$13.50

Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayo sauce, wasabi sauce, eel sauce, scallion. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical condit

Crazy Salmon Roll

$14.50

Salmon, cucumber, avocado, topped with salmon, salmon roe's, spicy mayo sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Mango Tango

$13.50

Crab stick, avocado, cream cheese, topped with spicy crab, mango slices, and mango sauce

Mango Dragon Roll

$14.00

Tempura shrimp and avocado roll, topped with tuna, mango slices, eel sauce, and mango sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Texas Roll

$13.50

Tempura shrimp, and avocado, topped with crab stick, spicy eel sauce, and tempura flake mayo

Yum Yum Roll

$9.00

Crab salad with yum yum sauce

Sauces

$0.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's Stir Fry Lo Mein

$7.50

With vegetables

Kid's Fried Rice

$7.50

Kid's French Fries

$5.00

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$7.80

6 pieces. Served with fries

Kid's Fish Fingers

$7.80

6 pieces. Served with fries

Kid's Chicken Bites

$7.80

8 pieces. Served with fries

Desserts

Ice Cream

$4.00

Chocolate, vanilla, or black sesame

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$6.50

Topped with strawberry, caramel, or chocolate syrup

Liquor Menu

Sake

Hakushika

$10.00

180 ml

Tanuki

$12.00

200 ml

Momokawa Diamond

$21.00

300 ml

Snow Beauty

$21.00

300 ml

Shooters

Flaming Lamborghini

$15.00

Kahlua, Baileys, blue curacao, sambuca

B-52

$5.00

Kahlua, Baileys, Grand Marnier

B-53

$5.00

Kahlua, Baileys, vodka

Slippery Nipple

$5.00

Baileys, sambuca

Vodka

Grey Goose

$5.00

Absolut

$4.00

Rum

Havana Club

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$4.00

Tequila

Don Julio

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$4.00

Cognac

Hennessy VS

$7.00

Whiskey

Glenmorangie

$6.00

Black Label

$5.00

Maker's Mark

$4.00

Jack Daniel's

$4.00

Liqueurs

Grand Marnier

$3.50

Cointreau

$3.50

Baileys

$3.50

Kahlua

$3.50

Sambuca

$3.50

N/A Drinks Menu

Boba Tea

Thai Tea

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Coconut

$5.00

Honeydew

$5.00

Taro

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Black Tea

$5.00

Teas

Iced Tea

$2.50

Japanese Green Tea

$3.00

Hot

Iced Thai Tea

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Crush

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Sake

Hakushika

$10.00

180 ml

Tanuki

$12.00

200 ml

Momokawa Diamond

$21.00

300 ml

Snow Beauty

$21.00

300 ml

Juices

Orange

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Mocktails

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Tomato juice, Tabasco, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, lime, celery

Burabura Brew

$4.00

Pineapple juice, ginger ale, and grenadine

Cranberry Freeze

$4.00

Sweet and sour, cranberry juice, soda water

Sunrise

$4.00

Orange juice, pineapple juice, sweet and sour, and grenadine

Fresh Lemon Freeze

$3.00

Sweet and sour, soda water

Virgin Colada

$5.00

Pineapple juice, piña colada mix, vanilla ice cream

Cocktails Menu

Cocktails

Singapore Sling

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire, Cherry Brandy, Dom Benedictine, Cointreau, sour mix, pineapple

Old Fashion

$9.00

Maker's Mark, brown sugar, angostura bitters

Black Russian

$7.00

Vodka & Kahlua

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tequila, orange juice, grenadine, sour mix

Sex on the Beach

$11.00

Skyy vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, orange juice, sweet and sour

Mojito

$10.00

Havana rum, sugar, mint, lime

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, sour mix, Pepsi

Zombie

$10.00

Bacardi, orange curacao, triple sec, sour mix, Sierra Mist

Classic Martini

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire or Grey Goose vodka, dry vermouth, olive

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Absolut lime, Cointreau, lime, cranberry juice, sweet and sour

Manhattan

$11.00

Maker's Mark, angostura bitters, sweet vermouth, maraschino cherry

Margarita

$9.00

Tequila, triple sec, sour mix

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Vodka, tomato juice, celery, Tabasco, salt, and black pepper

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Dark rum, angostura bitter, ginger beer

Beer/Wine Menu

Bottle Beers

Asahi

$4.50

Tiger

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Draught Beers

Sapporo

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

White Wine

Riesling

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Red Wine

Merlot

$8.00

Malbec

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

"At our sushi restaurant in Louisville, KY, we provide a large assortment of quality, delicious, and beautiful Asian cuisine from China, Thailand, and Japan. Our meals are meticulously crafted, delicious entrees that will satisfy any palette. When you’re looking for tasty and traditional sushi, pad thai, ramen noodle soup, pho, fried rice, and much more, we are prepared and ready to serve you. With years of experience and expertise, our sushi chefs consistently deliver and create the most impressive meals. They utilize fresh and fine ingredients, and by following traditional, original recipes, they deliver amazing entrees that we are confident you'll love."

Location

5610 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Home Run Burger - Outer Loop
orange starNo Reviews
5608 Outer Loop Louisville, KY 40219
View restaurantnext
Sweet Havana - 5510 Fern Valley Rd
orange star4.6 • 497
5510 fern valley rd louisville, KY 40228
View restaurantnext
VonSubs
orange star4.1 • 2,423
6006 Shepherdsville Road Louisville, KY 40228
View restaurantnext
Highbrew Coffee Co.
orange starNo Reviews
7407 Fegenbush Ln Ste A Louisville, KY 40228
View restaurantnext
Holy Smokes Bar-B-Que & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
7508 Preston Hwy Okolona, KY 40219
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Preston Hwy
orange star4.0 • 36
7405 Preston Hwy Louisville, KY 40219
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza -PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston