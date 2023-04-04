- Home
Aji Sushi
5610 Outer Loop
Louisville, KY 40219
Popular Items
Full Menu
Appetizers
Calamari Salad
Seaweed Salad
Crab Rangoon
Vegetable Egg Roll
2 pieces
Tempura
Asparagus or 3 pieces shrimp
Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna, Japanese spice, scallion, ponzu sauce, kaiware sprouts, and salad. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Hamachi Tataki
Seared hamachi, aji poke sauce, onion, mango, green onion, and sesame seed. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Edamame
Soya, garlic chili
Deep Fried Chicken Dumpling
4 pieces. Chefs special dumpling sauce
Spring Roll
Rice paper, green leaf, carrot, cucumber, avocado, shrimp, crab stick
Vegetable Wrap
Rice paper, green leaf, carrot, avocado, and cucumber
Kani Salad with Ginger Dressing
Iceberg lettuce, carrot, cucumber, kani (shredded imitation crab), sesame seed
Octopus Carpaccio
Thinly sliced octopus, parsley oil, onion, scallions, salmon roe's, ponzu sauce, sesame seed, and kaiware sprouts. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain me
Inari
2 pieces. Sushi rice, inari, crab salad with spicy mayo
Makimono
Seaweed outside roll. Sushi rice, seaweed, and choice of tuna, salmon, yellow tail, red snapper, avocado, white tuna, cucumber, or tamago (steamed egg). Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne ill
Naruto Maki
Tuna and salmon, avocado wrap with cucumber, ponzu sauce, and scallions. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Simple Salad
Soups
Noodle Soups
Stir Fried Noodles
Yaki Soba
Cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts, egg, stir-fried yaki soba noodles with garlic and yaki sauce
Yaki Udon
Cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts, egg, stir-fried udon noodles with garlic, and yaki sauce
Pad Thai
Bean sprouts, egg, peanut, green onion, stir-fried rice noodles with garlic, and pad Thai sauce
Lo Mein
Bok choy, egg, carrot, bean sprouts, green and red bell pepper, green onion, garlic, lo mein noodles, and stir fry sauce
Singapore Chow Mei Fun
Bean sprouts, egg, green onion, green and red bell pepper, carrot, cabbage, stir-fried rice noodles, curry powder, stir-fry sauce
Fried Rice
Hibachi Fried Rice
Served with miso soup and sautéed vegetables
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fresh pineapple, cashew nuts, raisins, egg, curry powder, stir-fry sauce
Thai Basil Fried Rice
Homemade basil paste, fresh Thai basil leaves, egg, garlic, stir fry sauce
Salmon Fried Rice
Fresh salmon, egg, salmon skin tempura
Vegetable Fried Rice
Shiitake mushroom, egg, vegetable fried rice
Fried Rice with Egg
Side order
Steamed Rice
Side order
Special Plates
Nigiri
Tuna Nigiri
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Salmon Nigiri
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
White Tuna Nigiri
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Yellow Tail Nigiri
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Shrimp Nigiri
Red Snapper Nigiri
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Octopus Nigiri
Scallop Nigiri
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Crab Stick Nigiri
3 pieces
Horse Mackerel Nigiri
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Nigiri Platter
Chefs choice of 10 pieces of nigiri
Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Salmon Sashimi
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
White Tuna Sashimi
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Yellow Tail Sashimi
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Red Snapper Sashimi
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Octopus Sashimi
Sashimi Platter
5 pieces each - salmon, yellow tuna, tuna, white tuna. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Signature Rolls
Aji Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with tuna, salmon, shrimp, red snapper, white tuna, red tobiko, orange masago, black masago, wasabi tobiko, crunchy flake, spice sauce, wasabi mayo, and scallions. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your ri
Cowboy Roll
Grilled chicken and avocado, topped with torched beef, yummy sauce, eel sauce, Mozzarella, and sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical cond
Crunchy Dragon Roll
Tempura shrimp and cream cheese, topped with salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flake, and scallion. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain med
Itachi Roll
Tuna, white tuna, salmon, yellow tail, tamago, tobiko, masago, seaweed salad, topped with real wasabi and salmon roe's. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certa
Hokkaido Roll
Spicy crab roll, topped with salmon, torched spicy scallops, and salmon roe's. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Aji Vegetable Roll
Cream cheese, tempura asparagus, avocado, and eel sauce
Special Rolls
Aji Special Poke Bowl
Served with sushi rice, cucumber, avocado, house special poke sauce, and scallion. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Salmon Don
Sushi rice, salmon, salmon roe's, scallion, and ponzu sauce on the side. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Crab Tower
Fully cooked. Sushi rice, soft shell crab, spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce, spicy mayo sauce, tempura flake, scallion
Hand Roll
Choice of salmon, tuna, yellow tail, spicy crab, white tuna, or eel, served with shiso leaves, cucumber, and avocado. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain
Fully Cooked Hand Roll
Shiso leaves, cucumber, avocado, spicy crab, tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Deep Fried Sushi
Pink Lady
Soya paper, avocado, ebi shrimp, crab stick, eel sauce
Crazy California Roll
Avocado, cream cheese, crab stick, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Crab Rangoon Roll
Chef special crab rangoon roll, sweet chili sauce, eel sauce
Salmon Cream Cheese Roll
10 pieces. Cream cheese, avocado, salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Cha Cha Roll
Ebi shrimp, crab stick, cream cheese, asparagus, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Chef Special Sushi Combos
Aji Combo
2 pcs salmon nigiri, 2 pcs yellow tail, 2 pcs mackerel, seaweed outside tuna roll, and tamago. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Combo A
5 pcs nigiri (2 salmon, 1 ebi shrimp, 2 yellow tail), crunchy munchy roll, and tamago. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Combo B
5 pcs salmon sashimi, tuna lover roll, and 6 pcs yellow tail. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Combo C
9 pcs sashimi (3 salmon, 3 white tuna, 3 octopus), spider roll, and tamago. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Combo D
Fully cooked. Crab rangoon roll, 2 pcs avocado nigiri, 2 pcs tempura shrimp nigiri, 2 spicy crab nigiri, and tamago
Combo Special
Serves 2. Crazy salmon roll, tuna lover roll, 2 salmon nigiri, 2 ebi shrimp nigiri, 2 yellow tail nigiri, 2 spicy crab nigiri, 2 pcs mackerel, seaweed salad, and tamago. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting
Sushi Rolls
Regular Spicy Roll
Cucumber, spicy mayo, and choice of meat (tuna, salmon, shrimp, white tuna, red snapper, yellow tail) Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditi
Vegetable Roll
Cucumber, pickled radish, carrot, avocado
California Roll
Fully cooked. Crab, avocado, and cucumber
Cream Cheese Roll
Avocado, cream cheese, and choice of tuna, salmon, white tuna, red snapper, Saba, crab stick, or yellow tail. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical
Tempura Roll
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, and eel sauce
Black Dragon Roll
Spicy crab and avocado, topped with torched eel and eel sauce
Crunchy Munchy
Spicy crab and avocado, topped with shrimp, crunchy onion, eel sauce, and spicy mayo sauce
Dare Devil Roll
Tuna and cucumber, topped with salmon, jalapeño, sriracha, spicy mayo, and wasabi sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Dragon Roll
Spicy crab, and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, tobiko, sesame seed, and eel sauce
Fire Roll (Flaming Plate)
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with fatty salmon or eel, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and scallion. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical
Monster Shrimp Roll
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with ebi shrimp, scallions, spicy mayo sauce, and eel sauce
Super Volcano Roll
Crab, avocado, topped with seared spicy crab salad
Tuna Lover
Tuna, topped with torched white tuna, spicy mayo, wasabi sauce, eel sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Salmon Lover
Salmon, cheese, topped with torched salmon, spicy mayo sauce, wasabi sauce, and eel sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Spider Roll
Deep fried soft shell crab, green leaf, avocado, and eel sauce
Salmon Skin Roll
Tempura salmon skin, avocado, topped with bonito flake, and eel sauce
Eel Roll
Eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Play-Boy Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flake. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Dynamite Roll
Spicy crab and cucumber, topped with tuna, jalapeños, scallion, spicy mayo, and sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Surf and Turf
Crab rangoon, asparagus, topped with thin-sliced beef (torched), spicy mayo, wasabi sauce, and eel sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical con
Shrimp Bomb
Tempura shrimp, avocado, topped with chopped tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seed, and scallion
Sumo Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayo sauce, wasabi sauce, eel sauce, scallion. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical condit
Crazy Salmon Roll
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, topped with salmon, salmon roe's, spicy mayo sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Mango Tango
Crab stick, avocado, cream cheese, topped with spicy crab, mango slices, and mango sauce
Mango Dragon Roll
Tempura shrimp and avocado roll, topped with tuna, mango slices, eel sauce, and mango sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, eggs, or seafood increases your risk of contracting a food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Texas Roll
Tempura shrimp, and avocado, topped with crab stick, spicy eel sauce, and tempura flake mayo
Yum Yum Roll
Crab salad with yum yum sauce
Sauces
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Liquor Menu
Shooters
Cognac
N/A Drinks Menu
Boba Tea
Soft Drinks
Mocktails
Virgin Mary
Tomato juice, Tabasco, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, lime, celery
Burabura Brew
Pineapple juice, ginger ale, and grenadine
Cranberry Freeze
Sweet and sour, cranberry juice, soda water
Sunrise
Orange juice, pineapple juice, sweet and sour, and grenadine
Fresh Lemon Freeze
Sweet and sour, soda water
Virgin Colada
Pineapple juice, piña colada mix, vanilla ice cream
Cocktails Menu
Cocktails
Singapore Sling
Bombay Sapphire, Cherry Brandy, Dom Benedictine, Cointreau, sour mix, pineapple
Old Fashion
Maker's Mark, brown sugar, angostura bitters
Black Russian
Vodka & Kahlua
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila, orange juice, grenadine, sour mix
Sex on the Beach
Skyy vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, orange juice, sweet and sour
Mojito
Havana rum, sugar, mint, lime
Long Island Iced Tea
Vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, sour mix, Pepsi
Zombie
Bacardi, orange curacao, triple sec, sour mix, Sierra Mist
Classic Martini
Bombay Sapphire or Grey Goose vodka, dry vermouth, olive
Cosmopolitan
Absolut lime, Cointreau, lime, cranberry juice, sweet and sour
Manhattan
Maker's Mark, angostura bitters, sweet vermouth, maraschino cherry
Margarita
Tequila, triple sec, sour mix
Bloody Mary
Vodka, tomato juice, celery, Tabasco, salt, and black pepper
Dark & Stormy
Dark rum, angostura bitter, ginger beer
Beer/Wine Menu
Bottle Beers
Draught Beers
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
"At our sushi restaurant in Louisville, KY, we provide a large assortment of quality, delicious, and beautiful Asian cuisine from China, Thailand, and Japan. Our meals are meticulously crafted, delicious entrees that will satisfy any palette. When you’re looking for tasty and traditional sushi, pad thai, ramen noodle soup, pho, fried rice, and much more, we are prepared and ready to serve you. With years of experience and expertise, our sushi chefs consistently deliver and create the most impressive meals. They utilize fresh and fine ingredients, and by following traditional, original recipes, they deliver amazing entrees that we are confident you'll love."
5610 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219
