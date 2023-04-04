Restaurant info

"At our sushi restaurant in Louisville, KY, we provide a large assortment of quality, delicious, and beautiful Asian cuisine from China, Thailand, and Japan. Our meals are meticulously crafted, delicious entrees that will satisfy any palette. When you’re looking for tasty and traditional sushi, pad thai, ramen noodle soup, pho, fried rice, and much more, we are prepared and ready to serve you. With years of experience and expertise, our sushi chefs consistently deliver and create the most impressive meals. They utilize fresh and fine ingredients, and by following traditional, original recipes, they deliver amazing entrees that we are confident you'll love."