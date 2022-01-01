Main picView gallery
Ramen

Ajisen Ramen San Diego

1,119 Reviews

$$

7398 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

San Diego, CA 92111

31) Ajisen Best Combo Ramen ABC拉麵
47) Ajisen Ramen 味千拉麵
37) Ajisen Spicy Pork Ramen 味千辣拉麵

Appetizers

1) Gyoza 餃子

1) Gyoza 餃子

$7.70
2) Spam Musubi

2) Spam Musubi

$5.25
3) Crunchy California Roll 脆皮加州卷

3) Crunchy California Roll 脆皮加州卷

$9.70
5) California Roll 加州卷

5) California Roll 加州卷

$9.70
7) Fried Squid Rings 炸魷魚圈

7) Fried Squid Rings 炸魷魚圈

$10.00
8) Dragon Roll 一條龍

8) Dragon Roll 一條龍

$11.70
9) Fried Tofu 日式炸豆腐

9) Fried Tofu 日式炸豆腐

$7.45
11) Seaweed Salad 海帶沙拉

11) Seaweed Salad 海帶沙拉

$7.45
12) Baby Octopus 和風八爪魚

12) Baby Octopus 和風八爪魚

$9.70
13) Fried Chicken 日式炸雞

13) Fried Chicken 日式炸雞

$7.70
14)Sausage

14)Sausage

$6.45
16) Spicy Tuna Mix 辣涼拌吞拿魚

16) Spicy Tuna Mix 辣涼拌吞拿魚

$9.45
20) Fried Squid Legs 日式炸花枝

20) Fried Squid Legs 日式炸花枝

$9.70
21) Fried Oyster 炸生蠔

21) Fried Oyster 炸生蠔

$7.25
22) Grilled Hokkaido Scallop 北海道帶子

22) Grilled Hokkaido Scallop 北海道帶子

$8.25
23) Octopus Balls 章魚燒

23) Octopus Balls 章魚燒

$8.70

Ramen

31) Ajisen Best Combo Ramen ABC拉麵

31) Ajisen Best Combo Ramen ABC拉麵

$15.95
32) Corn w/B.B.Q Pork Ramen 粟米叉燒拉麵

32) Corn w/B.B.Q Pork Ramen 粟米叉燒拉麵

$13.75
33) B.B.Q Pork Ramen 叉燒拉麵

33) B.B.Q Pork Ramen 叉燒拉麵

$13.75
34) Seafood Ramen 海鮮拉麵

34) Seafood Ramen 海鮮拉麵

$15.95
35) Beef Ramen 牛肉拉麵

35) Beef Ramen 牛肉拉麵

$14.75
36) Pork Cutlet Curry Ramen 炸豬排咖哩拉麵

36) Pork Cutlet Curry Ramen 炸豬排咖哩拉麵

$15.75
37) Ajisen Spicy Pork Ramen 味千辣拉麵

37) Ajisen Spicy Pork Ramen 味千辣拉麵

$13.95
38) Beef Curry Ramen 咖哩牛肉拉麵

38) Beef Curry Ramen 咖哩牛肉拉麵

$15.45
39) Miso Ramen w/ B.B.Q. Pork 味增拉麵

39) Miso Ramen w/ B.B.Q. Pork 味增拉麵

$13.75
40) Lady A Pork Katsu Ramen 千层猪排拉面

40) Lady A Pork Katsu Ramen 千层猪排拉面

$16.45
41) Tom Yum Seafood Ramen 冬蔭功海鮮拉麵

41) Tom Yum Seafood Ramen 冬蔭功海鮮拉麵

$15.95
42) Tontoro Ramen 托羅豚肉拉麵

42) Tontoro Ramen 托羅豚肉拉麵

$16.75
43) Spicy Miso Ramen 辣味增拉麵

43) Spicy Miso Ramen 辣味增拉麵

$13.75
44) Roast Black Garlic Oil Ramen 黑蒜油拉麵

44) Roast Black Garlic Oil Ramen 黑蒜油拉麵

$13.75
45) Kurobuta Juciy Sausage Ramen 黑豚肉拉面

45) Kurobuta Juciy Sausage Ramen 黑豚肉拉面

$12.45
46) Spicy Beef Ramen 香辣牛肉拉麵

46) Spicy Beef Ramen 香辣牛肉拉麵

$15.75
47) Ajisen Ramen 味千拉麵

47) Ajisen Ramen 味千拉麵

$12.45
48) Pork Cutlet Ramen 炸豬排拉麵

48) Pork Cutlet Ramen 炸豬排拉麵

$15.25
50) Tender Pork Ribs Ramen 豬軟骨拉麵

50) Tender Pork Ribs Ramen 豬軟骨拉麵

$15.45
51) Tan-Tan Men 担担麵

51) Tan-Tan Men 担担麵

$13.75
52) Fried Chicken Ramen 炸雞拉麵

52) Fried Chicken Ramen 炸雞拉麵

$13.75
53) Premium Pork Ramen 豚肉拉麵

53) Premium Pork Ramen 豚肉拉麵

$15.45
54) Grilled Hokkaido Scallop Ramen 北海道帶子拉麵

54) Grilled Hokkaido Scallop Ramen 北海道帶子拉麵

$15.25
55) Shoyu Ramen 醬油拉麵

55) Shoyu Ramen 醬油拉麵

$13.75
57) Scallion B.B.Q Pork Ramen 青蔥叉燒拉麵

57) Scallion B.B.Q Pork Ramen 青蔥叉燒拉麵

$14.25
58) Volcano Ramen 火山拉麵

58) Volcano Ramen 火山拉麵

$14.25
59) New York Steak Cutlet Ramen 炸紐約牛排拉麵

59) New York Steak Cutlet Ramen 炸紐約牛排拉麵

$16.75
62) Chicken Yakisoba 日式雞肉炒麵

62) Chicken Yakisoba 日式雞肉炒麵

$14.25

63) Assorted Vegetable Yakisoba 日式雜菜炒麵

$13.75
64) Palm-Size Pork Ramen 大手板豬肉拉麵

64) Palm-Size Pork Ramen 大手板豬肉拉麵

$16.45
65) Black Truffle Ramen 黑松露拉麵

65) Black Truffle Ramen 黑松露拉麵

$18.95

Udon

75) Beef Curry Udon 咖哩牛肉烏冬麵

75) Beef Curry Udon 咖哩牛肉烏冬麵

$14.75

76) Chicken Curry Udon 咖哩雞肉烏冬麵

$13.75
79) Chicken w/Egg Drop Udon 雞肉蛋花烏冬麵

79) Chicken w/Egg Drop Udon 雞肉蛋花烏冬麵

$13.25
80) Beef Udon 牛肉烏冬麵

80) Beef Udon 牛肉烏冬麵

$14.25

Vegetarian Choice

83) Assorted Vegetable Ramen 雜菜拉麵

83) Assorted Vegetable Ramen 雜菜拉麵

$13.45
84) Organic Tofu Ramen 有機豆腐拉麵

84) Organic Tofu Ramen 有機豆腐拉麵

$13.25
85) Tofu Soba Salad 豆腐簥麥麵沙拉

85) Tofu Soba Salad 豆腐簥麥麵沙拉

$12.45
86) Black Truffle Assorted Vegetable Ramen 黑松露雜菜拉麵

86) Black Truffle Assorted Vegetable Ramen 黑松露雜菜拉麵

$18.95

Salads

91) Heavenly Salad 天上沙拉

91) Heavenly Salad 天上沙拉

$11.45
92) Grilled Salmon Salad 烤三文魚沙拉

92) Grilled Salmon Salad 烤三文魚沙拉

$14.45
93) Grilled Chicken Salad 日式烤雞沙拉

93) Grilled Chicken Salad 日式烤雞沙拉

$13.75
94) Seared Tuna Salad 吞拿魚沙拉

94) Seared Tuna Salad 吞拿魚沙拉

$15.45

Rice Set

102) Curry Rice w/ Pork Cutlet 炸豬排咖哩飯

102) Curry Rice w/ Pork Cutlet 炸豬排咖哩飯

$15.25
103) Curry Rice w/ Fried Chicken 咖哩炸雞飯

103) Curry Rice w/ Fried Chicken 咖哩炸雞飯

$13.75
104) Curry Rice w/ Beef 咖哩牛肉飯

104) Curry Rice w/ Beef 咖哩牛肉飯

$15.45
105) Pork Cutlet Rice Set 炸豬排定食

105) Pork Cutlet Rice Set 炸豬排定食

$15.25
106) Japanese Style B.B.Q Pork Fried Rice 日式叉燒炒飯

106) Japanese Style B.B.Q Pork Fried Rice 日式叉燒炒飯

$13.95
109) Curry Rice w/ New York Steak Cutlet 炸紐約牛排咖哩飯

109) Curry Rice w/ New York Steak Cutlet 炸紐約牛排咖哩飯

$16.75
110) Lady A Pork Katsu Don 千层猪排饭

110) Lady A Pork Katsu Don 千层猪排饭

$15.45
111) Grilled Eel Rice Set 鰻魚飯

111) Grilled Eel Rice Set 鰻魚飯

$17.45
112) Beef Bowl 牛肉飯

112) Beef Bowl 牛肉飯

$14.25
113) Teriyaki Chicken Rice Set 照燒雞定食

113) Teriyaki Chicken Rice Set 照燒雞定食

$13.75
114) Teriyaki Salmon Rice Set 照燒三文魚定食

114) Teriyaki Salmon Rice Set 照燒三文魚定食

$15.45

Summer Delight

Spicy Garlic Mazemen (Dry Style Ramen) 蒜香辣拌麵

Spicy Garlic Mazemen (Dry Style Ramen) 蒜香辣拌麵

$12.45
Ajisen Cold Ramen 味千冷麵

Ajisen Cold Ramen 味千冷麵

$13.75
Ajisen Deluxe Cold Ramen 味千冷麵升級版

Ajisen Deluxe Cold Ramen 味千冷麵升級版

$15.25

Japanese Imports 日本進口

Calpico 可爾必思

Calpico 可爾必思

$6.00
Oolong Tea (CAN) 凍頂烏龍茶

Oolong Tea (CAN) 凍頂烏龍茶

$5.00
Ramune Drink (Marble Soft Drink) 波子汽水

Ramune Drink (Marble Soft Drink) 波子汽水

$6.00
Green Tea (CAN) 凍綠茶

Green Tea (CAN) 凍綠茶

$5.00
