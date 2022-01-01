Ajisen Ramen - Temple City imageView gallery

Ajisen Ramen - Temple City

2,078 Reviews

$$

9202 Las Tunas Dr

Temple City, CA 91780

Order Again

Popular Items

35) Beef Ramen
50) Tender Pork Ribs Ramen
52) Fried Chicken Ramen

Appetizers

1) Gyoza

1) Gyoza

$7.70
2) Spam Musubi

2) Spam Musubi

$5.25
3) Crunchy California Roll

3) Crunchy California Roll

$9.70
5) California Roll

5) California Roll

$9.70
7) Fried Squid Rings

7) Fried Squid Rings

$10.00
8) Dragon Roll

8) Dragon Roll

$11.70
9) Fried Tofu

9) Fried Tofu

$7.45
11) Seaweed Salad

11) Seaweed Salad

$7.45
12) Baby Octopus

12) Baby Octopus

$9.70
13) Fried Chicken

13) Fried Chicken

$7.70
14) Kurobuta Juicy Sausage

14) Kurobuta Juicy Sausage

$6.45
16) Spicy Tuna Mix

16) Spicy Tuna Mix

$9.45
20) Fried Squid Legs

20) Fried Squid Legs

$9.70
21) Fried Oyster

21) Fried Oyster

$7.25
22) Grilled Hokkaido Scallop

22) Grilled Hokkaido Scallop

$8.25
23) Octopus Balls

23) Octopus Balls

$8.70

Ramen

31) Ajisen Best Combo Ramen ABC

31) Ajisen Best Combo Ramen ABC

$15.95
32) Corn w/B.B.Q Pork Ramen

32) Corn w/B.B.Q Pork Ramen

$13.75
33) B.B.Q Pork Ramen

33) B.B.Q Pork Ramen

$13.75
34) Seafood Ramen

34) Seafood Ramen

$15.95
35) Beef Ramen

35) Beef Ramen

$14.75
36) Pork Cutlet Curry Ramen

36) Pork Cutlet Curry Ramen

$15.75
37) Ajisen Spicy Pork Ramen

37) Ajisen Spicy Pork Ramen

$13.95
38) Beef Curry Ramen

38) Beef Curry Ramen

$15.45
39) Miso Ramen w/ B.B.Q. Pork

39) Miso Ramen w/ B.B.Q. Pork

$13.75
40) Lady A Pork Katsu Ramen

40) Lady A Pork Katsu Ramen

$16.45
41) Tom Yum Seafood Ramen

41) Tom Yum Seafood Ramen

$15.95
42) Tontoro Ramen

42) Tontoro Ramen

$16.75
43) Spicy Miso Ramen

43) Spicy Miso Ramen

$13.75
44) Roast Black Garlic Oil Ramen

44) Roast Black Garlic Oil Ramen

$13.75
45) Kurobuta Juicy Sausage Ramen

45) Kurobuta Juicy Sausage Ramen

$12.45
46) Spicy Beef Ramen

46) Spicy Beef Ramen

$15.75
47) Ajisen Ramen

47) Ajisen Ramen

$12.45
48) Pork Cutlet Ramen

48) Pork Cutlet Ramen

$15.25
50) Tender Pork Ribs Ramen

50) Tender Pork Ribs Ramen

$15.45
51) Tan-Tan Men

51) Tan-Tan Men

$13.75
52) Fried Chicken Ramen

52) Fried Chicken Ramen

$13.75
53) Premium Pork Ramen

53) Premium Pork Ramen

$15.45
54) Grilled Hokkaido Scallop Ramen

54) Grilled Hokkaido Scallop Ramen

$15.25
55) Shoyu Ramen

55) Shoyu Ramen

$13.75
57) Scallion B.B.Q Pork Ramen

57) Scallion B.B.Q Pork Ramen

$14.25
58) Volcano Ramen

58) Volcano Ramen

$14.25
59) New York Steak Cutlet Ramen

59) New York Steak Cutlet Ramen

$16.75
62) Chicken Yakisoba

62) Chicken Yakisoba

$14.25

63) Assorted Vegetable Yakisoba

$13.75
64) Palm-Size Pork Ramen

64) Palm-Size Pork Ramen

$16.45
65) Black Truffle Ramen

65) Black Truffle Ramen

$18.95

Udon

75) Beef Curry Udon

75) Beef Curry Udon

$14.75
76) Chicken Curry Udon

76) Chicken Curry Udon

$13.75
79) Chicken w/Egg Drop Udon

79) Chicken w/Egg Drop Udon

$13.25
80) Beef Udon

80) Beef Udon

$14.25

Vegetarian Choice

83) Assorted Vegetable Ramen

83) Assorted Vegetable Ramen

$13.45
84) Organic Tofu Ramen

84) Organic Tofu Ramen

$13.25
85) Tofu Soba Salad

85) Tofu Soba Salad

$12.45
86) Black Truffle Assorted Vegetable Ramen

86) Black Truffle Assorted Vegetable Ramen

$18.95

Salads

91) Heavenly Salad

91) Heavenly Salad

$11.45
92) Grilled Salmon Salad

92) Grilled Salmon Salad

$14.45
93) Grilled Chicken Salad

93) Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.75
94) Seared Tuna Salad

94) Seared Tuna Salad

$15.45

Rice

102) Curry Rice w/ Pork Cutlet

102) Curry Rice w/ Pork Cutlet

$15.25
103) Curry Rice w/ Fried Chicken

103) Curry Rice w/ Fried Chicken

$13.75
104) Curry Rice w/ Beef

104) Curry Rice w/ Beef

$15.45
105) Pork Cutlet Rice Set

105) Pork Cutlet Rice Set

$15.25
106) Japanese Style B.B.Q Pork Fried Rice

106) Japanese Style B.B.Q Pork Fried Rice

$13.95
109) Curry Rice w/ New York Steak Cutlet

109) Curry Rice w/ New York Steak Cutlet

$16.75
110) Lady A Pork Katsu Don

110) Lady A Pork Katsu Don

$15.45
111) Grilled Eel Rice Set

111) Grilled Eel Rice Set

$17.45
112) Beef Bowl

112) Beef Bowl

$14.25
113) Teriyaki Chicken Rice Set

113) Teriyaki Chicken Rice Set

$13.75
114) Teriyaki Salmon Rice Set

114) Teriyaki Salmon Rice Set

$15.45

Summer Delights

Spicy Garlic Mazemen (Dry Style Ramen)

Spicy Garlic Mazemen (Dry Style Ramen)

$12.45
Ajisen Cold Ramen

Ajisen Cold Ramen

$13.75
Ajisen Deluxe Cold Ramen

Ajisen Deluxe Cold Ramen

$15.25

Japanese Imports 日本進口

Calpico 可爾必思

Calpico 可爾必思

$6.00
Oolong Tea (no sugar) 凍頂烏龍茶

Oolong Tea (no sugar) 凍頂烏龍茶

$5.00
Ramune Drink (Marble Soft Drink) 波子汽水

Ramune Drink (Marble Soft Drink) 波子汽水

$6.00
Green Tea (no sugar) 凍綠茶

Green Tea (no sugar) 凍綠茶

$5.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

9202 Las Tunas Dr, Temple City, CA 91780

Ajisen Ramen - Temple City image

