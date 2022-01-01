Ajisen Ramen imageView gallery
Ramen

Ajisen Ramen - Rowland Heights

2,945 Reviews

$$

18253 Colima Road, Ste 104

Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Popular Items

46) Spicy Beef Ramen 香辣牛肉拉麵
52) Fried Chicken Ramen 炸雞拉麵
79) Chicken w/Egg Drop Udon 雞肉蛋花烏冬麵

New

Lady A Pork Katsu Don 千層吉列豬排飯

Lady A Pork Katsu Don 千層吉列豬排飯

$15.45
Lady A Pork Katsu Ramen 千層吉列豬排拉麵

Lady A Pork Katsu Ramen 千層吉列豬排拉麵

$16.45

Appetizers

1) Gyoza 餃子

1) Gyoza 餃子

$7.70
2) Spam Musubi 夏威夷飯團

2) Spam Musubi 夏威夷飯團

$5.25
3) Crunchy California Roll 脆皮加州卷

3) Crunchy California Roll 脆皮加州卷

$9.70

5) California Roll 加州卷

$9.70
7) Fried Squid Rings 炸魷魚圈

7) Fried Squid Rings 炸魷魚圈

$10.00
8) Dragon Roll 一條龍

8) Dragon Roll 一條龍

$11.70
9) Fried Tofu 日式炸豆腐

9) Fried Tofu 日式炸豆腐

$7.45
11) Seaweed Salad 海帶沙拉

11) Seaweed Salad 海帶沙拉

$7.45
12) Baby Octopus 和風八爪魚

12) Baby Octopus 和風八爪魚

$9.70
13) Fried Chicken 日式炸雞

13) Fried Chicken 日式炸雞

$7.70
14) Kurobuta Juicy Sausage 黑豚肉多汁香腸

14) Kurobuta Juicy Sausage 黑豚肉多汁香腸

$6.45
16) Spicy Tuna Mix 辣涼拌吞拿魚

16) Spicy Tuna Mix 辣涼拌吞拿魚

$9.45
21) Fried Oyster 炸生蠔

21) Fried Oyster 炸生蠔

$7.25
22) Grilled Hokkaido Scallop 北海道帶子

22) Grilled Hokkaido Scallop 北海道帶子

$8.25
23) Octopus Balls 章魚燒

23) Octopus Balls 章魚燒

$8.70

Ramen

31) Ajisen Best Combo Ramen ABC拉麵

31) Ajisen Best Combo Ramen ABC拉麵

$15.95
32) Corn w/B.B.Q Pork Ramen 粟米叉燒拉麵

32) Corn w/B.B.Q Pork Ramen 粟米叉燒拉麵

$13.75
33) B.B.Q Pork Ramen 叉燒拉麵

33) B.B.Q Pork Ramen 叉燒拉麵

$13.75
34) Seafood Ramen 海鮮拉麵

34) Seafood Ramen 海鮮拉麵

$15.95
35) Beef Ramen 牛肉拉麵

35) Beef Ramen 牛肉拉麵

$14.75
36) Pork Cutlet Curry Ramen 炸豬排咖哩拉麵

36) Pork Cutlet Curry Ramen 炸豬排咖哩拉麵

$15.75
37) Ajisen Spicy Pork Ramen 味千辣拉麵

37) Ajisen Spicy Pork Ramen 味千辣拉麵

$13.95
38) Beef Curry Ramen 咖哩牛肉拉麵

38) Beef Curry Ramen 咖哩牛肉拉麵

$15.45
39) Miso Ramen w/ B.B.Q. Pork 味增拉麵

39) Miso Ramen w/ B.B.Q. Pork 味增拉麵

$13.75
41) Tom Yum Seafood Ramen 冬蔭功海鮮拉麵

41) Tom Yum Seafood Ramen 冬蔭功海鮮拉麵

$15.95
42) Tontoro Ramen 托羅豚肉拉麵

42) Tontoro Ramen 托羅豚肉拉麵

$16.75
43) Spicy Miso Ramen 辣味增拉麵

43) Spicy Miso Ramen 辣味增拉麵

$13.75
44) Roast Black Garlic Oil Ramen 黑蒜油拉麵

44) Roast Black Garlic Oil Ramen 黑蒜油拉麵

$13.75
45) Kurobuta Juicy Sausage Ramen 黑豚肉多汁香腸拉麵

45) Kurobuta Juicy Sausage Ramen 黑豚肉多汁香腸拉麵

$12.45
46) Spicy Beef Ramen 香辣牛肉拉麵

46) Spicy Beef Ramen 香辣牛肉拉麵

$15.75
47) Ajisen Ramen 味千拉麵

47) Ajisen Ramen 味千拉麵

$12.45
48) Pork Cutlet Ramen 炸豬排拉麵

48) Pork Cutlet Ramen 炸豬排拉麵

$15.25
50) Tender Pork Ribs Ramen 豬軟骨拉麵

50) Tender Pork Ribs Ramen 豬軟骨拉麵

$15.45
51) Tan-Tan Men 担担麵

51) Tan-Tan Men 担担麵

$13.75
52) Fried Chicken Ramen 炸雞拉麵

52) Fried Chicken Ramen 炸雞拉麵

$13.75
53) Premium Pork Ramen 豚肉拉麵

53) Premium Pork Ramen 豚肉拉麵

$15.45
54) Grilled Hokkaido Scallop Ramen 北海道帶子拉麵

54) Grilled Hokkaido Scallop Ramen 北海道帶子拉麵

$15.25
55) Shoyu Ramen 醬油拉麵

55) Shoyu Ramen 醬油拉麵

$13.75
57) Scallion B.B.Q Pork Ramen 青蔥叉燒拉麵

57) Scallion B.B.Q Pork Ramen 青蔥叉燒拉麵

$14.25
58) Volcano Ramen 火山拉麵

58) Volcano Ramen 火山拉麵

$14.25
59) New York Steak Cutlet Ramen 炸紐約牛排拉麵

59) New York Steak Cutlet Ramen 炸紐約牛排拉麵

$16.75
62) Chicken Yakisoba 日式雞肉炒麵

62) Chicken Yakisoba 日式雞肉炒麵

$14.25

63) Assorted Vegetable Yakisoba 日式雜菜炒麵

$13.75
64) Palm-Size Pork Ramen 大手板豬肉拉麵

64) Palm-Size Pork Ramen 大手板豬肉拉麵

$16.45
65) Black Truffle Ramen 黑松露拉麵

65) Black Truffle Ramen 黑松露拉麵

$18.95

Udon

75) Beef Curry Udon 咖哩牛肉烏冬麵

75) Beef Curry Udon 咖哩牛肉烏冬麵

$14.75

76) Chicken Curry Udon 咖哩雞肉烏冬麵

$13.75
79) Chicken w/Egg Drop Udon 雞肉蛋花烏冬麵

79) Chicken w/Egg Drop Udon 雞肉蛋花烏冬麵

$13.25
80) Beef Udon 牛肉烏冬麵

80) Beef Udon 牛肉烏冬麵

$14.25

Vegetarian Choice

83) Assorted Vegetable Ramen 雜菜拉麵

83) Assorted Vegetable Ramen 雜菜拉麵

$13.45
84) Organic Tofu Ramen 有機豆腐拉麵

84) Organic Tofu Ramen 有機豆腐拉麵

$13.25
85) Tofu Soba Salad 豆腐簥麥麵沙拉

85) Tofu Soba Salad 豆腐簥麥麵沙拉

$12.45
86) Black Truffle Assorted Vegetable Ramen 黑松露雜菜拉麵

86) Black Truffle Assorted Vegetable Ramen 黑松露雜菜拉麵

$18.95

Salads

91) Heavenly Salad 天上沙拉

91) Heavenly Salad 天上沙拉

$11.45
92) Grilled Salmon Salad 烤三文魚沙拉

92) Grilled Salmon Salad 烤三文魚沙拉

$14.45
93) Grilled Chicken Salad 日式烤雞沙拉

93) Grilled Chicken Salad 日式烤雞沙拉

$13.75
94) Seared Tuna Salad 吞拿魚沙拉

94) Seared Tuna Salad 吞拿魚沙拉

$15.45

Rice

102) Curry Rice w/ Pork Cutlet 炸豬排咖哩飯

102) Curry Rice w/ Pork Cutlet 炸豬排咖哩飯

$15.25
103) Curry Rice w/ Fried Chicken 咖哩炸雞飯

103) Curry Rice w/ Fried Chicken 咖哩炸雞飯

$13.75
104) Curry Rice w/ Beef 咖哩牛肉飯

104) Curry Rice w/ Beef 咖哩牛肉飯

$15.45
105) Pork Cutlet Rice Set 炸豬排定食

105) Pork Cutlet Rice Set 炸豬排定食

$15.25

106) Japanese Style B.B.Q. Pork Fried Rice 日式叉燒炒飯

$13.95
109) Curry Rice w/ New York Steak Cutlet 炸紐約牛排咖哩飯

109) Curry Rice w/ New York Steak Cutlet 炸紐約牛排咖哩飯

$16.75
110) Lady A Pork Katsu Don 千層吉列豬排飯

110) Lady A Pork Katsu Don 千層吉列豬排飯

$15.45
111) Grilled Eel Rice Set 鰻魚飯

111) Grilled Eel Rice Set 鰻魚飯

$17.45
112) Beef Bowl 牛肉飯

112) Beef Bowl 牛肉飯

$14.25
113) Teriyaki Chicken Rice Set 照燒雞定食

113) Teriyaki Chicken Rice Set 照燒雞定食

$13.75
114) Teriyaki Salmon Rice Set 照燒三文魚定食

114) Teriyaki Salmon Rice Set 照燒三文魚定食

$15.45

Summer Delights

Spicy Garlic Mazemen (Dry Style Ramen) 蒜香辣拌麵

Spicy Garlic Mazemen (Dry Style Ramen) 蒜香辣拌麵

$12.45
Ajisen Cold Ramen 味千冷麵

Ajisen Cold Ramen 味千冷麵

$13.75
Ajisen Deluxe Cold Ramen 味千冷麵升級版

Ajisen Deluxe Cold Ramen 味千冷麵升級版

$15.25

Japanese Imports 日本進口

Calpico 可爾必思

Calpico 可爾必思

$6.00
Ramune Drink (Marble Soft Drink) 波子汽水

Ramune Drink (Marble Soft Drink) 波子汽水

$6.00
Oolong Tea (no sugar) 凍頂烏龍

Oolong Tea (no sugar) 凍頂烏龍

$5.00
Green Tea (no sugar) 凍綠茶

Green Tea (no sugar) 凍綠茶

$5.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
18253 Colima Road, Ste 104, Rowland Heights, CA 91748

