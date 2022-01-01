Restaurant header imageView gallery

A&J King Artisan Bakers

107 Reviews

$$

139 Boston Street

Salem, MA 01970

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

A&J King Artisan Bakers' home on the web!

Website

Location

139 Boston Street, Salem, MA 01970

Directions

Gallery
A&J King Artisan Bakers image
A&J King Artisan Bakers image
A&J King Artisan Bakers image

Similar restaurants in your area

Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA - 60 Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
60 Washington Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 133 Washington Street, Salem MA
orange starNo Reviews
133 Washington St. Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Gulu Gulu Cafe
orange star4.2 • 2,485
247 Essex Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
The Gyro Spot - Salem - Salem
orange starNo Reviews
128 Washington Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
orange star4.5 • 2,467
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Ledger - Salem, Mass
orange starNo Reviews
125 Washington St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salem

Gulu Gulu Cafe
orange star4.2 • 2,485
247 Essex Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
orange star4.5 • 2,467
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem
orange star4.0 • 2,399
86 Wharf St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Sea Level Oyster Bar - Salem
orange star4.3 • 1,322
94 Wharf St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
O'Neill's Pub & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 943
120 Washington St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Flying Saucer Pizza Company
orange star4.8 • 825
118 Washington Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salem
Marblehead
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Peabody
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Beverly
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Saugus
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Lynnfield
review star
No reviews yet
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston