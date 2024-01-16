This restaurant does not have any images
Ajo Al's Arrowhead
7458 W Bell Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beverages
Margaritas
N/A Beverages
- Pepsi$3.75
- Diet Pepsi$3.75
- Dr Pepper$3.75
- Lemonade$3.75
- Starry$3.75
- Mountain Dew$3.75
- Root Beer$3.75
- Iced Tea$3.75
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.75
- Horchata$4.50
- Jamaica$4.50
- Sasparilla$5.00
- Topo Chico$5.00
- Mexican Coca Cola$5.00
- Shirley Temple$3.75
- Cherry Pepsi$3.75
- Milk$5.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Coffee$5.00
- Decaf Coffee$5.00
- Grapefruit$5.00
- Pineapple$5.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.75
- Tonic$5.00
- Club Soda$3.75
- Virgin Daquiri$7.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$7.00
- Virgin Margarita$7.00
- Watermelon Agua Fresca$5.00
Food Menu
Soup & Salad
- Arroz Con Pollo Soup
Chicken and rice soup topped with tortilla strips, fresh radishes, and green onions. Served with tortillas on the side.$10.00
- Taco Salad
Choice of chicken or beef, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, and honey chipotle dressing on the side.$15.50
- Salad Carbon
Grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions and mushrooms, avocado, tomatoes, cheese, and tortilla strips, served with jalapeno ranch on the side.$16.50
- Al's Casa Ensalada (House Salad)$12.00
- Side Salad$7.00
Appetizer
- Mexican Street Corn
Street style corn dip topped with queso fresco, cilantro, pico de gallo, and a fresh lime.$9.50
- Chili con Queso Dip
Our famous spinach and pimento queso dip!$10.50
- Jalapeno Bean Dip
Topped with cheese and green onions$9.50
- Guacamole Dip
Made fresh daily, 100% hass avocado!$11.50
- Ajo Dip Trio
Our 3 most popular dips! House-made guacamole, famous queso, and jalapeno bean dip.$13.00
- Nachos
Choice of cheese, chicken or beef, topped with sour cream, guacamole, green chiles, tomatoes, and jalapenos$14.50
- Folded Quesadilla
Served with chipotle cream on the side$14.50
- Cheese Crisp
Crispy tortilla topped with melted cheese.$9.50
- Shrimp Flautas$13.00
- Small Cheese Crisp$6.00
House Specialty
- Burrito Bowl
Grilled chicken or steak, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, whole beans, sour cream, and cheese.$17.00
- Carne Asada Tacos
Grilled steak tacos topped with pickled red onions, queso fresco, house salsa, and cilantro$17.50
- Carnitas Tacos
Slow smoked pork topped with pickled red onions, queso fresco, house salsa, and cilantro$17.50
- Brisket Tacos
Smoked brisket topped with diced onions, cilantro, queso fresco and corn$17.50
- Miranda Tacos
Grilled chicken tacos topped with our house-made chipotle cream, cabbage slaw, queso fresco, and fresh radish.$17.50
- Del Mar Tacos
Grilled ono tuna topped with house-made chipotle cream, cabbage slaw, queso fresco, and radish.$17.50
- Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp tacos topped with house-made chipotle cream, cabbage slaw, queso fresco, and radish.$17.50
- Quesabirria Tacos
Slow roasted shredded beef topped with queso fresco, onions, and cilantro. Served with a consommé on the side.$17.50
- Carne Asada Burrito
Grilled steak, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cheese.$18.00
- Pollo Con Queso
A crisp chicken chimi covered in melted cheddar cheese and spiced cream cheese.$18.50
- Picado Dinner
Diced steak or chicken, grilled with fresh tomatoes, onions, and green chiles, and topped with jack cheese. Served with fresh tortillas on the side.$21.50
- Carnitas Dinner
Our smoked carnitas, served with fresh pico, chipotle cream, and a side of fresh flour tortillas$21.00
- Relleno Dinner
Hand-dipped chili relleno served with our red chili beef and fresh flour tortillas.$21.00
- Mushroom Blanco Enchiladas
Grilled mushroom and onions enchiladas served in a gluten-friendly white sauce.$17.00
- Spinach Blanco Enchiladas
Spinach and jack cheese enchiladas served in a gluten-friendly white sauce.$17.00
- Pollo Blanco Enchiladas
Chicken enchiladas served in a gluten-friendly white sauce.$17.00
- Cheeseburger$17.00
- Adult Chicken Strips$16.00
- Adult Mini Chimis
7 mini chimis of your choice served with a side of beans.$16.00
- Pollo a la Carte$14.00
Combos
- Combo #1
Choice of 2 shredded beef, ground beef, or chicken tacos.$17.00
- Combo #2
Red cheese enchilada and shredded beef taco served with rice and beans.$16.50
- Combo #3
Burro of your choice served enchilada style with a side of rice and beans.$17.00
- Combo #4
Two red or green enchiladas of your choice served with rice and beans on the side.$16.50
- Combo #5
Chicken or beef chimichanga smothered in sauce and served with rice and beans.$17.00
- Combo # 6
Chicken or beef flautas topped with guacamole, tomatoes, and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side.$16.50
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas
Grilled chicken served over sauteed onions and bell peppers. Includes cheese, sour cream, and fresh tortillas on the side.$22.00
- Steak Fajitas
Grilled Steak served over sauteed onions and bell peppers. Includes cheese, sour cream, and fresh tortillas on the side.$22.00
- Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled Shrimp served over sauteed onions and bell peppers. Includes cheese, sour cream, and fresh tortillas on the side.$24.00
- Chicken and Steak Fajitas
Grilled chicken and steak served over sauteed onions and bell peppers. Includes cheese, sour cream, and fresh tortillas on the side.$24.00
- Shrimp and Steak Fajitas
Grilled shrimp and steak served over sauteed onions and bell peppers. Includes cheese, sour cream, and fresh tortillas on the side.$24.00
- Chicken And Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled chicken and shrimp served over sauteed onions and bell peppers. Includes cheese, sour cream, and fresh tortillas on the side.$24.00
- Garden Fajitas
Vegetable fajitas served with cheese, sour cream, and fresh flour tortillas on the side.$21.00
- Chicken Fajita Ala Carte$19.00
- Steak Fajita Ala Carte$19.00
- Shrimp Fajita Ala Carte$21.00
- Chicken & Steak Fajita Ala Carte$20.00
- Steak & Lobster Fajitas$40.00
Pizza
- Mexican Pizza
Choice of chicken or beef, topped with green chiles, tomatoes, guacamole, green onions, and cheese.$24.00
- Pizza Nortena
Our white pizza topped with shredded chicken, green chiles, tomatoes, jalapeno cream cheese, green onions, and Monterey jack cheese.$24.00
- Pizza Del Mar
Our white pizza topped with grilled shrimp, green chiles, tomatoes, jalapeno cream cheese, green onions, and Monterey jack cheese.$30.00
- Small Nortena
Our white pizza topped with shredded chicken, green chiles, tomatoes, jalapeno cream cheese, green onions, and Monterey jack cheese.$20.00
- Small Mexican Pizza
Choice of chicken or beef, topped with green chiles, tomatoes, guacamole, green onions, and cheese.$20.00
- Small Del Mar
Our white pizza topped with grilled shrimp, green chiles, tomatoes, jalapeno cream cheese, green onions, and Monterey jack cheese.$24.00
A la Carte
Sides
- Side Sour Cream$2.00
- Side of Cheese$1.50
- Side of Cream Cheese$2.00
- Side of Enchilada Sauce$2.00
- Side of French Fries$5.00
- 2 Eggs$6.00
- 1 Egg$3.00
- Side Cilantro Slaw$1.00
- Side of Fresh Jalapenos$2.00
- Side of Pickled Jalapenos$2.00
- Side of Pico de Gallo$2.00
- Side of Corn Tortillas$2.00
- Side of Flour Tortillas$2.00
- Side of Guacamole$3.00
- Side of Ranch$1.50
- Side of Jalapeno Ranch$1.50
- Flour Chips$3.00
- Side of Black Beans$4.50
- Side of Refried Beans$4.50
- Side of Whole Beans$4.50
- Side of Rice$4.50
- Side of Calabacitas$4.50
- Side of Rice and Beans$9.00
- Side of Avocado$3.00
- Large Bag of Chips$5.00
- Pint of Salsa$5.00
- Pint of Hot Sauce$5.00
- 1/2 Pint of Salsa$3.00
- 1/2 Pint of Hot Sauce$3.00
- Pint of Pico de Gallo$7.00
- Pint of Cream Cheese$10.00
- Pint of Enchilada Sauce$8.00
- Side of Chipotle Cream$1.50
- Large Chips & Pint of Salsa$10.00
- 1/2 Lb of Grill Chicken$14.00
- 1/2 Lb of Grill Steak$14.00
- 8 Shrimp$14.00
- Small Chips & Salsa$1.50
- Side Meat$8.00
Kids Menu
Dessert
Egg Dish
- Chilaquiles
Fried tortillas & house made salsa topped with 2 eggs of your choice.$13.00
- Huevos Chorizo
Locally sourced chorizo, potatoes and cheese. Served with fresh tortillas on the side.$15.00
- Huevos de Machaca
House smoked brisket, onions, mushrooms, and cheese. Served with fresh tortillas on the side.$15.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7458 W Bell Rd, Glendale, AZ 85308