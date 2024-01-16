Ajo Al's Camelback Corridor
5101 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Food Menu
Soup & Salad
- Arroz Con Pollo Soup$10.00
Chicken and rice soup topped with tortilla strips, fresh radishes, and green onions. Served with tortillas on the side.
- Taco Salad$15.50
Choice of chicken or beef, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, and honey chipotle dressing on the side.
- Salad Carbon$16.50
Grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions and mushrooms, avocado, tomatoes, cheese, and tortilla strips, served with jalapeno ranch on the side.
- Al's Casa Ensalada (House Salad)$12.00
- Side Salad$7.00
House Specialty
- Burrito Bowl$17.00
Grilled chicken or steak, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, whole beans, sour cream, and cheese.
- Carne Asada Tacos$17.50
Grilled steak tacos topped with pickled red onions, queso fresco, house salsa, and cilantro
- Carnitas Tacos$17.50
Slow smoked pork topped with pickled red onions, queso fresco, house salsa, and cilantro
- Brisket Tacos$17.50
Smoked brisket topped with diced onions, cilantro, queso fresco and corn
- Miranda Tacos$17.50
Grilled chicken tacos topped with our house-made chipotle cream, cabbage slaw, queso fresco, and fresh radish.
- Del Mar Tacos$17.50
Grilled ono tuna topped with house-made chipotle cream, cabbage slaw, queso fresco, and radish.
- Shrimp Tacos$17.50
Grilled shrimp tacos topped with house-made chipotle cream, cabbage slaw, queso fresco, and radish.
- Quesabirria Tacos$17.50
Slow roasted shredded beef topped with queso fresco, onions, and cilantro. Served with a consommé on the side.
- Carne Asada Burrito$18.00
Grilled steak, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cheese.
- Pollo Con Queso$18.50
A crisp chicken chimi covered in melted cheddar cheese and spiced cream cheese.
- Picado Dinner$21.50
Diced steak or chicken, grilled with fresh tomatoes, onions, and green chiles, and topped with jack cheese. Served with fresh tortillas on the side.
- Carnitas Dinner$21.00
Our smoked carnitas, served with fresh pico, chipotle cream, and a side of fresh flour tortillas
- Relleno Dinner$21.00
Hand-dipped chili relleno served with our red chili beef and fresh flour tortillas.
- Mushroom Blanco Enchiladas$17.00
Grilled mushroom and onions enchiladas served in a gluten-friendly white sauce.
- Spinach Blanco Enchiladas$17.00
Spinach and jack cheese enchiladas served in a gluten-friendly white sauce.
- Pollo Blanco Enchiladas$17.00
Chicken enchiladas served in a gluten-friendly white sauce.
- Cheeseburger$17.00
- Adult Chicken Strips$16.00
- Adult Mini Chimis$16.00
7 mini chimis of your choice served with a side of beans.
- Pollo a la Carte$14.00
Egg Dish
- Chilaquiles$13.00
Fried tortillas & house made salsa topped with 2 eggs of your choice.
- Huevos Chorizo$15.00
Locally sourced chorizo, potatoes and cheese. Served with fresh tortillas on the side.
- Huevos de Machaca$15.00
House smoked brisket, onions, mushrooms, and cheese. Served with fresh tortillas on the side.
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$22.00
Grilled chicken served over sauteed onions and bell peppers. Includes cheese, sour cream, and fresh tortillas on the side.
- Steak Fajitas$22.00
Grilled Steak served over sauteed onions and bell peppers. Includes cheese, sour cream, and fresh tortillas on the side.
- Shrimp Fajitas$24.00
Grilled Shrimp served over sauteed onions and bell peppers. Includes cheese, sour cream, and fresh tortillas on the side.
- Chicken and Steak Fajitas$24.00
Grilled chicken and steak served over sauteed onions and bell peppers. Includes cheese, sour cream, and fresh tortillas on the side.
- Shrimp and Steak Fajitas$24.00
Grilled shrimp and steak served over sauteed onions and bell peppers. Includes cheese, sour cream, and fresh tortillas on the side.
- Chicken And Shrimp Fajitas$24.00
Grilled chicken and shrimp served over sauteed onions and bell peppers. Includes cheese, sour cream, and fresh tortillas on the side.
- Garden Fajitas$21.00
Vegetable fajitas served with cheese, sour cream, and fresh flour tortillas on the side.
- Chicken Fajita Ala Carte$19.00
- Steak Fajita Ala Carte$19.00
- Shrimp Fajita Ala Carte$21.00
- Chicken & Steak Fajita Ala Carte$20.00
- Steak & Lobster Fajitas$40.00
Pizza
- Mexican Pizza$24.00
Choice of chicken or beef, topped with green chiles, tomatoes, guacamole, green onions, and cheese.
- Pizza Nortena$24.00
Our white pizza topped with shredded chicken, green chiles, tomatoes, jalapeno cream cheese, green onions, and Monterey jack cheese.
- Pizza Del Mar$30.00
Our white pizza topped with grilled shrimp, green chiles, tomatoes, jalapeno cream cheese, green onions, and Monterey jack cheese.
- Small Nortena$20.00
Our white pizza topped with shredded chicken, green chiles, tomatoes, jalapeno cream cheese, green onions, and Monterey jack cheese.
- Small Mexican Pizza$20.00
Choice of chicken or beef, topped with green chiles, tomatoes, guacamole, green onions, and cheese.
- Small Del Mar$24.00
Our white pizza topped with grilled shrimp, green chiles, tomatoes, jalapeno cream cheese, green onions, and Monterey jack cheese.
Combos
- Combo #1$17.00
Choice of 2 shredded beef, ground beef, or chicken tacos.
- Combo #2$16.50
Red cheese enchilada and shredded beef taco served with rice and beans.
- Combo #3$17.00
Burro of your choice served enchilada style with a side of rice and beans.
- Combo #4$16.50
Two red or green enchiladas of your choice served with rice and beans on the side.
- Combo #5$17.00
Chicken or beef chimichanga smothered in sauce and served with rice and beans.
- Combo # 6$16.50
Chicken or beef flautas topped with guacamole, tomatoes, and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side.
A la Carte
Dessert
Kids Menu
Sides
- Side Sour Cream$2.00
- Side of Cheese$1.50
- Side of Cream Cheese$2.00
- Side of Enchilada Sauce$2.00
- Side of French Fries$5.00
- 2 Eggs$6.00
- 1 Egg$3.00
- Side Cilantro Slaw$1.00
- Side of Fresh Jalapenos$2.00
- Side of Pickled Jalapenos$2.00
- Side of Pico de Gallo$2.00
- Side of Corn Tortillas$2.00
- Side of Flour Tortillas$2.00
- Side of Guacamole$3.00
- Side of Ranch$1.50
- Side of Jalapeno Ranch$1.50
- Flour Chips$3.00
- Side of Black Beans$4.50
- Side of Refried Beans$4.50
- Side of Whole Beans$4.50
- Side of Rice$4.50
- Side of Calabacitas$4.50
- Side of Rice and Beans$9.00
- Side of Avocado$3.00
- Large Bag of Chips$5.00
- Pint of Salsa$5.00
- Pint of Hot Sauce$5.00
- 1/2 Pint of Salsa$3.00
- 1/2 Pint of Hot Sauce$3.00
- Pint of Pico de Gallo$7.00
- Pint of Cream Cheese$10.00
- Pint of Enchilada Sauce$8.00
- Side of Chipotle Cream$1.50
- Large Chips & Pint of Salsa$10.00
- 1/2 Lb of Grill Chicken$14.00
- 1/2 Lb of Grill Steak$14.00
- 8 Shrimp$14.00
- Small Chips & Salsa$1.50
Appetizer
- Mexican Street Corn$9.50
Street style corn dip topped with queso fresco, cilantro, pico de gallo, and a fresh lime.
- Chili con Queso Dip$10.50
Our famous spinach and pimento queso dip!
- Jalapeno Bean Dip$9.50
Topped with cheese and green onions
- Guacamole Dip$11.50
Made fresh daily, 100% hass avocado!
- Ajo Dip Trio$13.00
Our 3 most popular dips! House-made guacamole, famous queso, and jalapeno bean dip.
- Nachos$14.50
Choice of cheese, chicken or beef, topped with sour cream, guacamole, green chiles, tomatoes, and jalapenos
- Folded Quesadilla$14.50
Served with chipotle cream on the side
- Cheese Crisp$9.50
Crispy tortilla topped with melted cheese.
- Shrimp Flautas$13.00
- Small Cheese Crisp$6.00
Beverages
Margaritas
N/A Beverages
- Pepsi$3.75
- Diet Pepsi$3.75
- Dr Pepper$3.75
- Lemonade$3.75
- Starry$3.75
- Mountain Dew$3.75
- Root Beer$3.75
- Iced Tea$3.75
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.75
- Horchata$4.50
- Jamaica$4.50
- Sasparilla$5.00
- Topo Chico$5.00
- Mexican Coca Cola$5.00
- Shirley Temple$3.75
- Cherry Pepsi$3.75
- Milk$5.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Coffee$5.00
- Decaf Coffee$5.00
- Grapefruit$5.00
- Pineapple$5.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.75
- Tonic$5.00
- Club Soda$3.75
- Virgin Daquiri$7.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$7.00
- Virgin Margarita$7.00
- Watermelon Agua Fresca$5.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5101 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016