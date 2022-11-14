Ajo y Oregano - Crescent Ave imageView gallery

Ajo y Oregano - Crescent Ave Crescent Avenue

335 Reviews

$$

621 Crescent Ave

bronx, NY 10458

Catering

White Rice/ Arroz Blanco

Moro Guandules con Coco

Moro Negro

Moro Hab Roja size

Carne de Res Guisado

Pollo al Caldero

Chicharron Pollo Sin Hueso

Pernil

$60.00

Pollo al Horno

$15.00

Lasagna

Pastelon

Maduro Frito

Ensalada de Papa

Ensalada Verde

Flan 6"

$25.00

Tres Leche 8"x8"

$30.00

Tres Leches 13 x 9

$60.00

Yuca Frita (Fried Yucca)

Pasteles En Hoja de Platano Docena

Ensalada de Coditos Tuna

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tu Comida Dominicana Favorita!

Location

621 Crescent Ave, bronx, NY 10458

Directions

