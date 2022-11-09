Restaurant header imageView gallery

AJs Smash Grill 413 N Berthe Ave

review star

No reviews yet

413 N Berthe Ave

Panama City, FL 32404

Order Again

Burgers & Wings

Bacon

$2.00

Cheese

$1.00

The Smasher

$13.00

1/4 lb beef burger w/ cheddar, grilled garden, smash sauce & fries.

The Spicy Smasher

$13.00

1/4 lb beef burger w/ pepper jack cheese, grilled garden, spicy smash sauce, & fries.

The Good Boy w/fries

$11.00

Bacon wrapped all beef brisket hot dog topped w/ cheddar and smash sauce. Served with fries.

Spicy Smasher Sauce

$0.50

Smasher Sauce

$0.50

Fries

$3.00

Fried in Peanut Oil.

Water

$2.00

Sodas

$2.00Out of stock

Burger Special

$15.00

Cheddar Bacon Chicken

$15.00

Bacon Smasher

$15.00

Good boy

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

Panama City, FL 32404

