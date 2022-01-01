Restaurant header imageView gallery
AJs Sports Grill

725 W Apache Trail

Apache Junction, AZ 85120

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Denver Omelette

$9.99

Loaded Omelette

$12.99

Meat Lovers Omelette

$11.99

Veggie Omelette

$8.99

Sun's Up Varieties

Biscuits & Gravy

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Breakfast Sandwich no meat

$3.99

French Toast

$4.99

Protein Plate

$8.99

Wisconsin Pancakes

Morning Sides

Beef Patty

$4.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Country Gravy

$1.29

Country Potatoes

$2.59

Diced Onions

$0.50

English Muffin

$1.99

Extra Tomato

$0.99

Ham Patty

$2.99

Hash Browns

$2.59

Jalapeno

$0.99

Mushrooms

$1.00

One Biscuit no Gravy

$1.99

One Egg

$1.49

Peanut Butter

$0.25

Pepper Jack Cheese

$0.30

Sausage Gravy

$1.99

Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Sliced Cheese

$0.99

Two Bacon Strips

$2.99

Two Eggs

$2.99

Two Sausage Link

$2.99

Two Sausage Patty

$2.99

Two Slices of Toast

$1.69

Morning Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.59

Clamato Juice

$2.99

Coffee

$2.79

Coke Products

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Hot Tea

$1.59

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.29

Orange Juice

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Kids Breakfast

Kids Bacon and Egg

$5.99

kids Sausage and Egg

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Kids Oatmeal

$3.99

Kids Lunch

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids PB&J

$5.99

Kids Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Dinner Specials

Chicken Sandwich no Bread Provolone/Fries and NA Drink

$12.00

Cod Basket / Fries NA Drink

$12.00

Shrimp Basket/ Fries NA Drinks

$12.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:15 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:15 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:15 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:15 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

725 W Apache Trail, Apache Junction, AZ 85120

