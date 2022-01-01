Bars & Lounges
AJs Sports Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
725 W Apache Trail, Apache Junction, AZ 85120
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fat Willy's Family Sports Grill - Crismon
4.2 • 1,215
9937 E Baseline Rd Mesa, AZ 85209
View restaurant
Isabel's Amor - 07 - Isabel's Amor
4.0 • 519
1490 E Williams Field Rd. Gilbert, AZ 85295
View restaurant
More near Apache Junction